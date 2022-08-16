Climate Change Debate

The Koonin-Dessler Debate

2 hours ago
Andy May
10 Comments

By Andy May

The debate I announced here between Steve Koonin and Andy Dessler took place Monday August 15th, it was very educational and illuminating. I will try and write more about it in a few days.

In short Andy Dessler said that economic models suggest that climate change is a negative for human civilization and not positive at all. But he avoided putting any numbers to this assertion.

Dessler believes that wind and solar produce electricity cheaper than fossil fuels, and that they can provide most of our power. Koonin counters that the only reason wind and solar are cheaper is that the cost of fossil fuel backup and the required changes to the U.S. grid are not included in the solar and wind costs. Koonin shows an estimate of $2.4 trillion to upgrade our electric grid to work with mostly wind and solar.

Koonin stated that the costs of climate change are minimal, and in 100 years will not be noticeable because the world economy will grow so much in that time. Climate change, even in the worse scenarios, only reduces economic growth very slightly, by 4% or less, and everyone will still be better off. He notes that in the past global warming and climate change have benefited mankind since people are much better off today, and much more resilient to climate change, than 100 years ago. He also points out that the poor of today should not be made to suffer because the elites (that is the U.S. and the western world) believe, without evidence and only based on models, that fossil fuels are polluting or dangerous. He adds that solar and wind are not pollution free.

Koonin quotes U.S. economist Anthony Downes, who once said:

“The elite’s environmental deterioration is often the common man’s improved standard of living.”

From “Up and down with ecology- the ‘issue attention cycle,'” by Anthony Downs (link)

At the end of this very interesting Oxford-style debate in the New York Sheen Center, these were the results:

Dessler Koonin Debate Results

Obviously Koonin won, the swing was 25% in his favor. Let us hope that these results are not changed online like they were in the last big climate change debate.

10 Comments
HotScot
August 16, 2022 2:15 am

“Mis/Disinformation.”

BBC.

Last edited 1 hour ago by HotScot
Andrew Wilkins
August 16, 2022 2:17 am

Hahahaha hahahaha!
Dessler will have lost his sh*t about this. Mike Mann will be fuming.
A brilliant start to my morning.

HotScot
August 16, 2022 2:23 am

Mr. Dessler wasn’t prepared/was ambushed/the audience was packed/they turned the aircon up……..

Guardian.

HotScot
August 16, 2022 2:26 am

Putin, Putin, Putin.

NYT

Tony
August 16, 2022 3:01 am

Koonin. Tick. VG

Ron Long
August 16, 2022 3:12 am

The recent congress-approved “Inflation Reduction Act” includes $370 Billion for Climate Change action (spread out over 10 years?). This is $1,000 per person. Wonder where this money actually ends up? Maybe Congress will read about the Dressler-Koonin Debate and refund the money?

Paul
August 16, 2022 3:21 am

Will this be available to view online?

David Wojick
August 16, 2022 3:23 am

D is even wrong about the Econ models. Of the 3 major ones, one shows warming being net beneficial up to around 2 degrees. The other two are “constrained” not to. Plus none considers the destructive adverse impact of reducing emissions.

Richard Greene
August 16, 2022 3:50 am

As I predicted before the so-called debate and will repeat that today, having not heard the debate: Leftists do not debate climate change. They make predictions of climate doom that would take decades to refute and “prove” them with the appeal to authority logical fallacy — claims that because government bureaucrat scientists say so, the predictions must be correct. They further “support” the predictions of doom with false claims that bad weather events are caused by climate change, and with climate models that are programmed to predict exactly what they want predicted. The climate crisis is ALWAYS coming in the future — it does not exist in the present.

You can not “win” a climate debate based on science because there is very little science — the always wrong wild guess predictions of climate doom are not science.

The question asked of the audience is nearly irrelevant,
They may have been biased to distrust people like Dessler in the first place. Many said they were undecided before the debate which could be virtue signaling (showing they are fair and open minded), It is hard to believe almost 27% of the general public are still undecided on “climate change”.

The question used about the debate is not useful.
What of people who want reductions in greenhouse gases, but disagree with the words: “large and rapid reductions” What about people who favor large and rapid reductions based on the so-called precautionary principle (te baloney principle) rather than based on conclusive science?

Long ago, before I became a lazy retired bum in January 2005, I developed some surveys for an engineering organization. Every question requires a lot of thought to prevent bias. The questions needed to be anonymous to avoid engineers afraid to speak up, and most important, the questionnaire had to include the opportunity for respondents to write in their thoughts (in my case, on reasons for low engineering productivity)

For this debate it seems like one simple question asked before and after the debate would have been much more useful than the question shown in this article:

What kind of problems do you expect from future climate change?
A Serious problems
B Moderate problems
C Minor problems
D Few or no problems
E Don’t Know

You may think: WHY ASK PEOPLE WHAT THEY EXPECT IN THE FUTURE?
Answer: “Climate change: is a prediction of CAGW in the future — CAGW does not exist today, or at any time in modern history. Climate change (CAGW) is about beliefs, not science. I want to know only if the debate changed beliefs of people in the audience. And I want to know what beliefs they had before they showed up.

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Richard Greene
David Dibbell
August 16, 2022 3:56 am

Andy May, thank you for this report. Koonin, Epstein, Shellenburger, Lomborg and others make good arguments dismantling the wind+solar+batteries+EVs proposal for our energy future. But we also need to directly dismantle the core claim of the climate movement that heat energy has been, and will be, accumulating to harmful effect in the land and oceans by what GHGs do in the atmosphere.

%d bloggers like this: