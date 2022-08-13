EVs

America’s Favorite Vehicle:  Priced Out of the Market

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
9 Comments

News Brief by Kip Hansen —  14 August 2022

The truly venerable Ford F-150 pick-up truck, America’s best selling vehicle, stands to become priced far too high for most Americans to afford.

According to a report today in the New York Times Business section, the new plug-in electric version of the F-150, the Ford F-150 Lightning, will carry a sticker price ranging from about $47,000 to $97,000 – and may have a delivery waiting period of three years

Today’s cash price for a gasoline powered 2022 Ford F-150-XL is $33,315, while the Lightning F-150 XLT  is listed at $53,000.

~ ~ ~

Dear Federal Government; Thank you for helping average Americans find life more affordable, especially those of us living on fixed social security incomes, who will no longer be able to purchase the America’s #1 Favorite Car – which happens to be a truck.

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

Conflict of Interest statement:  I do not own a pickup truck or a Ford.  I do not own, as far as I know, any stock in the Ford Motor Company.  I am, however, a native U.S. Citizen and I do vote, every election (politicians take note!).

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

4E Douglas
August 13, 2022 2:11 pm

Rebuilt Chevy tahoe for less than 10,000 now good for at least 10 -15 years. You might want to think about that for any older rig.

Curious George
Reply to  4E Douglas
August 13, 2022 2:24 pm

They’ll ban them. For your own good 🙂

Spetzer86
Reply to  4E Douglas
August 13, 2022 2:42 pm

They don’t want people moving around the country of their own volition. They’re not really thrilled with the ideas of diesel farm equipment and modern fertilizer, either. We’ll find out how well that last part works out maybe next year.

Richard Greene
August 13, 2022 2:18 pm

MSRP
Toyota Camry LE 4cyl ICE = $25,945

Smaller and much less reliable
Tesla Model 3 = $46,990

Tom Halla
August 13, 2022 2:20 pm

$12,000 more for a vehicle incapable of trailer towing in any practical sense. And less capable generally.
And it lacks the virtue signaling value of a Tesla.

Ron Long
August 13, 2022 2:21 pm

These Ford 150’s are only for Virtue Signaling, anyway. What is Virtue Signaling? A direct exhibitionist showing of not only being dysfunctional, but also really proud of it.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  Ron Long
August 13, 2022 2:44 pm

“What is Virtue Signaling? A direct exhibitionist showing of not only being dysfunctional, but also really proud of it.”

Thanks, Ron. I enjoyed that.

Regards,
Bob

Robert Berrie
August 13, 2022 2:50 pm

The 2023 F-150 XLT is listed as $59,474 on today’s shop.Ford.com page. This does not include the “potential” $7,500 electric vehicle discount (which no one buying today will see unless the EV incentives are extended). This is for the 240 mile version. Extended range (320 miles) starts at an eye-watering $80,974. These trucks cannot haul much of anything without losing at least 1/2 their range — and I would hate to see what the range for one would be in the dead of winter in Montana hauling a trailer of cattle from one pasture to another.

Rud Istvan
August 13, 2022 2:54 pm

Did some quick research before posting.
The new F150 Lightning has a light small camper (1500#)tow range of 89 miles before needing to recharge. Actual test. Useless.

By comparison, the new F 150 hybrid MY 2023 with AWD costs $45,500. It can tow up to 12700# depending on hitch. It’s one tank range without a tow is 700 miles. It’s combined average mpg is about 24 using regular. The equivalent 3.5V6 non- hybrid AWD is 15. And as actually tested, with a 5500# tow it’s range was 450 miles per tank. Oh, and the hybrid electric machine also generates up to 7.2kw of 120v AC available via four sockets in the pickup bed when the truck is parked with the engine on. Just was a contractor needs—no extra generator needed at off grid job sites.

