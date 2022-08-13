America’s Favorite Vehicle:  Priced Out of the Market

News Brief by Kip Hansen — 14 August 2022

The truly venerable Ford F-150 pick-up truck, America’s best selling vehicle, stands to become priced far too high for most Americans to afford.

According to a report today in the New York Times Business section, the new plug-in electric version of the F-150, the Ford F-150 Lightning, will carry a sticker price ranging from about $47,000 to $97,000 – and may have a delivery waiting period of three years.

Today’s cash price for a gasoline powered 2022 Ford F-150-XL is $33,315, while the Lightning F-150 XLT is listed at $53,000.

Dear Federal Government; Thank you for helping average Americans find life more affordable, especially those of us living on fixed social security incomes, who will no longer be able to purchase the America’s #1 Favorite Car – which happens to be a truck.

