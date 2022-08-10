Climate Models

Models, Climate Scientists Wrong Again…New Study Finds Jet Stream Strengthening, Not Weakening

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin 

Alarmist climate research centers like the Potsdam Institute and the unquestioning media have been claiming for years that the Jet Stream is weakening, hence this would lead to greater weather extremes across the northern hemisphere due to blocking. Responsible for this of course is man-made global warming.

Hat-tip: The Klimaschau

But a recent paper by Samantha Hallam et al published in the journal Climate Dynamics looks at the seasonal to decadal variations in Northern Hemisphere jet stream latitude and speed over land for the period 1871–2011. The authors were unable to find any weakening of the sort climate alarmists have been warning about.

Quite to the contrary, the authors in fact found that the winter jet stream over the North Atlantic and Eurasia has increased in average speed by 8% to 132 mph. The authors found the 141-year trends in jet latitude and speed show differences on a regional basis and that jet speed shows significant increases evident in winter (up to 4.7 ms −1 ), spring and autumn over the North Atlantic, Eurasia and North America. Over the North Pacific, no increase was observed.

Source: Figure 9, Climate Dynamics.

Moreover, the Jet Stream was found to have shifted northward by some 330 kilometers. Overall, the paper’s findings contradict the claims of a weakening Jet Stream regularly made by the climate alarmists and their media minions.

Applying climate alarmist science, we’d have to conclude now, due to the strengthening Jet Stream, less weather extremes should be expected. This would be good news of course. But don’t expect the fear-porn media to look at this.

ResourceGuy
August 10, 2022 10:06 am

Paraphrasing Bill Clinton, it depends on your definition of “increasing.”

DrTorch
August 10, 2022 10:07 am

This will suddenly be the “real” problem.

Last edited 1 hour ago by DrTorch
jeffery P
August 10, 2022 10:18 am

Strengthening, weakening, let’s not sniggle over petty details and mindless twaddle. Let’s agree it’s worse than we thought and we must do something now.

Mr.
Reply to  jeffery P
August 10, 2022 10:32 am

And will require at least $1trillion?

Dan Sudlik
Reply to  Mr.
August 10, 2022 11:03 am

A year 😱

Danley Wolfe
August 10, 2022 10:26 am

Climate is by definition a many multivariable chaotic system, how can you model it.

Mr.
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
August 10, 2022 10:35 am

Apparently it’s no more difficult than a Lego model.

(which I must admit, always stymies me 🙁 )

ResourceGuy
August 10, 2022 10:43 am

It makes no difference for the climate bill and vote. Read what’s in it later and just go with the Party-approved science. We’ve got donors and promises to address.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  ResourceGuy
August 10, 2022 10:44 am

…and “It takes a (deceptive) village.”

taxed
August 10, 2022 10:50 am

The most interesting point here is that the jet stream has shifted northward.
As this explains the main thing driving the warming of the Springs here in England over recent years. What looks to be happening is that the annual shift northwards of the jet stream during the Summer is starting earlier in the season. Which allows more ridging of the Azores high up towards Europe during the Springtime, and so allows more of the Summer type weather to turn up earlier into the season.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  taxed
August 10, 2022 11:00 am

Until it goes the other way….

comment image

taxed
Reply to  ResourceGuy
August 10, 2022 11:18 am

Yes the lack of a warming trend in my first snowfall of the season record for my local area here in England over the last 45 years. Suggests to me that the cold causing weather patterning during the winter months has not gone away, but rather that its just not turning up as often is it did in the past. So this along with the more northward shift of the jet stream during the Springtime. lt what l think is a large factor in what has been driving the warming of the English climate in recent years.

James F. Evans
August 10, 2022 10:58 am

Another myth (weakening jet stream) bites the dust.

Another supposed model fails.

Par for the course.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  James F. Evans
August 10, 2022 11:12 am

Yes, but does the general public know of this new failure of the CAGW “theory”? Did politicians, “journalists”, influencers, opinion-makers, thought leaders, etc, get the message?

Brad-DXT
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
August 10, 2022 11:51 am

Next time you have the misfortune to converse with an alarmist, ask them how the search for the Hotspot is going.
They have no idea that the theory originally stated that there would be a hotspot over the tropics.
Failures of predictions are ignored. All they are interested in is fomenting fear so that the government can save them.

fretslider
August 10, 2022 11:16 am

All that Nitrogen whizzing around…

Ulric Lyons
August 10, 2022 11:18 am

The consensus of circulation models predict increasingly positive Northern Annular Mode conditions with rising CO2 forcing. Which should mean a more northerly and zonal jet stream, which is stronger and not weaker.

https://archive.ipcc.ch/publications_and_data/ar4/wg1/en/ch10s10-3-5-6.html

Ben Vorlich
August 10, 2022 11:25 am

Which is cause and which is effec?
Has it speeded up because it’s further north
Or
Is it further north because it’s speeded up?

Alan
August 10, 2022 11:44 am

Couldn’t a stronger jet stream bring extreme weather?

