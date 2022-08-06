Climate Economics Climate FAIL

Rationing is Back – and Britain's Authoritarian Greens are Delighted

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

There are two articles out this week, telling the real truth about the suicidal pursuit of Net Zero.

It is no coincidence they are both written by leading Brexiteers.

This one is from David Frost:

Reset the diary. A new crisis is incoming. We were all set for an energy crunch this autumn, with consumption going up, supplies falling, and chickens coming home to roost. But suddenly we have a water crisis first, a taster version of future problems, just to get us in the right mindset for a difficult winter.

Different utilities, different problems, but similar underlying factors. We already have water rationing, via the initial hosepipe bans, with every chance of it getting worse. Energy rationing in some form seems well-nigh certain and we will be extraordinarily lucky if we do not have an actual blackout here, or in the rest of Europe, over the next few months.

Why are we in this situation? I used to imagine that one of the benefits of living in an advanced country was that at least the basics worked. In the developing world you didn’t have reliable water or power. But in the West, when you turned on the taps, water always came out and the lights stayed on without you having to invest in a private generator.

That is changing. Worse, we aren’t trying to solve the problems, but are instead telling people to “cut back – maybe you don’t really need all that water (or electricity) anyway”. We are being asked to change our lifestyle to match the situation, not the other way round.

Yet mastering our environment to make us wealthier has been a fundamental Western attitude of mind for 200 years. If we don’t do it, we won’t be successful for much longer.

Take the water situation first. No one can blame Vladimir Putin for the hosepipe ban. The country is just as wet as it has ever been. Met Office data shows that there has been no significant change in rainfall levels since 1840 and indeed the past 30 years have been 10 per cent wetter than the previous 30.

It is true that there is now more rain in winter rather than summer and the south of England is drier. Whether or not this is the result of climate change caused by CO2 emissions, there is literally nothing we can do about it for the next few decades. Even the most radical conceivable climate policy in the UK, or even in Europe, is not going to alter it quickly.

So clearly we must adapt. That is going to cost. But the costs are perfectly manageable. The planned Anglian Water pipeline to move water from Lincolnshire to East Anglia, which is limping forward thanks to our painfully slow planning system, will cost about £500 million – small change for infrastructure projects. (It would buy us a couple of miles of HS2 or about 20 miles of dual carriageway.)

But larger-scale projects will be needed and not much is planned. Meanwhile, it is 30 years since we last built a reservoir and only 4 per cent of our water is transferred between water companies.

Another way of adapting is through desalination. We are, after all, surrounded by seawater. It is a very good way of avoiding further extraction of water from rivers. Yet the one plant we have, at Beckton in East London, has not been turned on and might never be. A further proposal, in Hampshire, is stuck thanks to green campaigners, who worry that it is too energy-intensive, and the opposition, typically, of the local Conservative MP.

So instead we take the easy way out – reduce demand. In the short run that means hosepipe bans, shorter showers, and so on. In the longer run, it is said, consumption per person must fall by a third or more.

I don’t agree with that. We have enough water. We need to invest in capturing it, storing it, and moving it around to where it is needed. That is what an advanced country does.

We see the same “learn to live with it” response in energy policy. Obviously, the short-run shock is heavily influenced by the Ukraine war. But the longer run policy is not. We have chosen to invest in forms of energy that are unreliable and simply cannot generate what we need, yet come at extraordinary cost. Indeed the UK’s grid capacity is actually falling despite all the new pressures on it.

This circle can only be squared by reducing demand – and, as you would expect, European final energy consumption has been falling for 20 years and UK electricity consumption is at 1970s levels. Some say these are good things. I say they are symptoms of an advanced society regressing in its ambitions.

Meanwhile, here in Britain, we have decided we don’t need gas storage capacity and we are funnelling LNG to the EU because we can’t store it ourselves. As the unbelievably complacent National Grid winter plan last week showed, we are now very reliant on the Europeans sending power back to us this autumn.

But EU members face the same problems that we do – in many cases worse.

We surely should have learnt from the EU’s vaccine export ban last year, and their attempt to commandeer jabs produced for the UK, that when the chips are down it is every country for itself. We simply can’t rely on power coming back through the interconnectors.

There is every possibility, as Ambrose Evans-Pritchard has been pointing out, that people in this country will face power rationing – just as is already required in parts of Europe – so as to keep the lights on in Germany. That is going to be a hard sell. If we are to be asked by the EU to show such solidarity, a condition must surely be that they end their lawfare against us over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

My big worry is that it has got easier to tell people to “get used to it”. The Covid lockdowns showed that some people – the Establishment laptop class, not those who actually work at work – discovered that they could live a more restricted lifestyle. Some discovered they quite liked it. We must make sure that our leaders don’t think that’s possible again.

The right way forward is not telling people to do less with less. It is becoming a more productive society once again. Building infrastructure. Investing in nuclear and gas – the only power that can do the job. Mastering our environment.

The next Prime Minister can – and I’m sure will – get us back to it.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/04/rationing-back-britains-authoritarian-greens-delighted/?mc_cid=1aa9951c06&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

Philip Mulholland
August 6, 2022 2:06 am

The next Prime Minister can – and I’m sure will – get us back to it.

In your dreams.
(Did I miss seeing the /sarc tag?)

Bill Toland
August 6, 2022 2:08 am

Unfortunately, when the power cuts start, the British media will blame everybody except climate alarmists. This is already starting to happen with the oil companies getting hammered in the press. I have actually read articles which blame the soaring price of energy on not having enough solar and wind capacity installed. That is how mad the British media are.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Bill Toland
August 6, 2022 2:54 am

Totally insane,
I had a discussion with my son’s Father-in-law a few days ago. He’s the headmaster at an junior school. The law of supply and demand had passed him by. As had the folly of not allowing fracking and North Sea exploration.
“But we don’t buy oil from Russia” having to pay the market rate when you’re not self sufficient had also passed him by. As had being self sufficient is not a guarantee of cheap anything.
The main thing that had to be explained was duty and taxes. VAT on fuel is charged on the price of the fuel and the duty, 20% currently as duty is 53p per litre the VAT on the duty is 10.6p the total VAT is around 70-80p so the pump duty is still over 50% of the total. Because VAT is a percentage as the price of the fuel goes up the VAT take increases

I’m concerned about my grandchildren’s education

Peta of Newark
August 6, 2022 2:40 am

Welcome to the world of Cronyism….
From the Telegraph link:”The plant costs more than ten times to run than a standard sewage treatment works, the company said, at around £660 per million litres, compared to £45 per million litres for a standard plant.

Look at the standard charge = 4.5pence per tonne (cube)
Now search for “metered water cost UK” to discover the average cost to householders in 138pence per cube

How’s that for a mark-up
Then they charge something similar to take it away again

Hence the madness, driven of course and as per the Beckton closure, by The Love Of Money
Then, for a second day in a row, the BBC put up a story and open a comment, dissing the profits of oil companies.
Sure as eggs are eggs, it instantly becomes a multi 1000 strong rabble of pitchfork-wielding, zombified & brainwashed greed-projecting nut-jobs.

Quote:”We need to invest in capturing it, storing it, and moving it around to where it is needed.

Yesssss – but not where you imagine, or seem to by talking about reservoirs.
Where you really ‘store water’ is in aquifers, water tables and in Soil Organic Matter and it is those things that The Advanced Civilisation, in pursuit of dollar dollar dollar (and Sugar of course), has destroyed and THAT is why water rationing is on the table.

Nick Stokes
August 6, 2022 2:43 am

“Rationing is Back – and Britain’s Authoritarian Greens are Delighted”

Feeble stuff. All he has to support the “rationing” claim is a hosepipe ban. There is nothing new about restrictions on water use – they have always been very common in Australia, and when I lived in Swansea (!) in 1985 there was a hosepipe ban, and no Greens in sight. They are a response to drought, not Greens.

And not a single delighted Green is identified.

fretslider
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 6, 2022 2:49 am

The fines aren’t feeble…

“Tell us if your neighbours flout hosepipe ban, say water firms”

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/neighbours-flout-hosepipe-ban-water-firms-53bn76ws3

The world wasn’t quite so mad in the 80s We knew what a woman is

fretslider
August 6, 2022 2:46 am

As we’ve gone back to wind and Sun we might as well go back to the Roman aqueduct

The greens would certainly object. Their ultimate goal as far as humanity is concerned is zero impact

