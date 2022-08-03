Alarmism

Claim: Long-Term Decrease in Coloration: A Consequence of Climate Change?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
21 Comments

This paper appears to be sort of the opposite of p-hacking, instead of choosing one effect out of many to be from the cause, they assert one cause out of many to have caused the observed effect.

Long-Term Decrease in Coloration: A Consequence of Climate Change?

David López-Idiáquez, Céline Teplitsky, Arnaud Grégoire, Amélie Fargevieille, María del Rey, Christophe de Franceschi, Anne Charmantier, and Claire Doutrelant
Abstract

Climate change has been shown to affect fitness-related traits in a wide range of taxa; for instance, warming leads to phenological advancements in many plant and animal species. The influence of climate change on social and secondary sexual traits, which are associated with fitness because of their role as quality signals, is, however, unknown. Here, we use more than 5,800 observations collected on two Mediterranean blue tit subspecies (Cyanistes caeruleus caeruleus and Cyanistes caeruleus ogliastrae) to explore whether blue crown and yellow breast patch colorations have changed over the past 15 years. Our data suggest that coloration has become duller and less chromatic in both sexes. In addition, in the Corsican C.c. ogliastrae, but not in the mainland C.c. caeruleus, the decrease is associated with an increase in temperature at molt. Quantitative genetic analyses do not reveal any microevolutionary change in the color traits over the study period, strongly suggesting that the observed change over time was caused by a plastic response to the environmental conditions. Overall, this study suggests that ornamental colorations could become less conspicuous because of warming, revealing climate change effects on sexual and social ornaments and calling for further research on the proximate mechanisms behind these effects.

https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/full/10.1086/719655

Here is the press release

Research suggests that change in bird coloration is due to climate change

CREDIT: DAVID LÓPEZ-IDIÁQUEZ.

The study was carried out over a 15-year period in the south of France through a partnership between scientists from the UPV/EHU-University of the Basque Country and the Centre d’Écologie Fonctionnelle et Évolutive (CEFE-CNRS) in Montpellier

UNIVERSITY OF THE BASQUE COUNTRY

The work, which was conducted over a 15-year period (2005-2019) through a partnership between scientists from the UPV/EHU and the Centre d’Ecologie Fonctionnelle et Évolutive in Montpellier (CEFE-CNRS), focused on two populations of blue tits in the south of France, one located on the outskirts of Montpellier and the other in the northwest of the island of Corsica. 

Each year between 2005 and 2019, all breeding blue tits in each population were captured. As a result, researchers from the two institutions were able to gather more than 5,800 observations on the colouring and other characteristics of the blue tits.  

The blue tit is characterised by its striking colouring: a blue crest and a yellow breast. The results obtained in the study show a decrease in both populations of blue and yellow colouration between 2005 and 2019. In other words, the blue crests and yellow breasts of blue tits in these two populations are on average less colourful right now than when the research began.  

“Our work suggests that environmental changes, and specifically climate change, could be the main reason why birds such as the blue tit are undergoing a change in their physical features, more specifically in the brightness and intensity of their colouration,” said David López-Idiáquez, researcher in the UPV/EHU’s Department of Plant Biology and Ecology.   

“A negative trend in terms of brightness and intensity of plumage colouration in both sexes and populations has been observed, although in Corsica this change is more associated with climate,” explained López.” The change in plumage colour seems to be the result of a combination of a rise in temperature (1.23ºC) and a fall in rainfall (0.64 mm), so climate change would be the potential cause of this difference,” he said.   

Change in species mating patterns 

It may appear to be a purely aesthetic change, but just the opposite is true, as this change in plumage may have an effect on the “mating patterns” of the species. “In these birds, traits such as colouring function as signals to indicate to other individuals the quality of the specimen, which are decisive, for example, when it comes to breeding,” explained David López. 

“This study was possible thanks to the continuous monitoring of the two blue tit populations for more than 15 years, which highlights the importance of long-term studies to understand the effects of climate change on the ecosystems around us,” he said. 

When there is a variation in the territory, animal populations have 4 options: the first is to undergo genetic change; the second is to undergo plastic change (change in physical characteristics without genetic changes); the third is to migrate; and the last, to disappear. “It is important to stress that this change is not genetic but plastic, one of the ways of adapting to new environmental conditions,” he pointed out. 

Change in our environment 

“Given that our environment is quite similar, albeit less hot, our birds may be undergoing the same change,” surmised David. “In any case, there are only four studies of this type in the world, and none of them has been carried out in the Basque Country; I think it would be very interesting to carry out more research like this not only on a Basque level, but also on a national level,” he added.  

David López-Idiáquez (Villajoyosa, 1988) is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of the Basque Country and at the Centre d’Ecologie Fonctionnelle et Évolutive in Montpellier. His research interests focus on understanding how the heterogeneity of environmental conditions alters evolutionary dynamics, especially in ornamental traits. After graduating from the UPV/EHU, he was awarded a PhD in Ecology from the Autonomous University of Madrid in conjunction with the Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid. 

Quick spit balling of other possible explanations

1. Capturing all the breeding pairs every year for 15 years may have impacted the health and well-being of the community of blue tits.

2. Maybe they didn’t capture them all and the ones that got away were less colorful, harder to see, and caused drabness to be inherited.

3. Perhaps the change is caused by adaptation to a world that is becoming less colorful.

4. Perhaps a consequence of genetic isolation and minor inbreeding.

Paul S.
August 3, 2022 2:13 pm

I know a bit about blue balls, but not so much blue tits

DonM
Reply to  Paul S.
August 3, 2022 3:11 pm

former is long term local climate;
latter is short term weather.

CharlesMartell
August 3, 2022 2:32 pm

Blue on top, yellow lower, clearly the birds have an Ukrainian connection. Fading colors could mean less support…..

lee riffee
August 3, 2022 2:32 pm

I swear….do the writers of this kind of drivel realize that the ancestors of birds (aka dinosaurs) had a very long and very successful reign? Maybe they have heard of dinosaurs, but clearly they don’t seem to realize that the entire world was much hotter 65+ million years ago. But hey, that was so long ago surely everything must have been in black and white, right? All of those paleontologists and paleoartists must be wrong – the dinosaurs must really have been a dull-looking bunch, living in a world with no ice caps!
But seriously, if even just a few of these “scientists” knew history, (not just human history but geological and paleontological history especially) they might not come up with this kind of nonsense.

AndyHce
Reply to  lee riffee
August 3, 2022 3:28 pm

You see signs that some of them know something about human history?

HenryP
August 3, 2022 2:32 pm

What next?

Gregory Woods
Reply to  HenryP
August 3, 2022 2:43 pm

Tigers with fading stripes…

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Gregory Woods
August 3, 2022 3:36 pm

Corals with fading colors is a VERY popular concern for GBR.

Right-Handed Shark
August 3, 2022 2:48 pm

Charles, you missed another possible explanation:

5.Photoshop

alastair gray
August 3, 2022 2:51 pm

Eight scientists collaborated on this monumental paper. What did they al do to earn their research grants. Surely one scientist would have been enough. However when you think about it rotten as this paper appears to be it is one of the better climate science papers

Latitude
August 3, 2022 3:14 pm

I know people that breed blue tits….their color is highly variable….and keeping the blue is the hardest to do…this is genetic

AndyHce
Reply to  Latitude
August 3, 2022 3:31 pm

Or possibly epigenitics, influenced by recent conditions which could include captivity or some common conditions of captivity.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  AndyHce
August 3, 2022 3:38 pm

If epigenetics, then there is a simple explanation. Capturing them to study scared them so badly they went pale with fright.

Charles Rotter
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 3, 2022 3:45 pm

My first suggested reason.

Rud Istvan
August 3, 2022 3:31 pm

I did some quick research before commenting. Easy, since blue tits are a beloved bird in Europe. What a pathetic piece of junk science this new paper proves to be.

Some blue tit facts. There are an estimated >20 million in Europe. Average lifespan in the wild is about 3 years, but up to 10 is known from banding studies. The breeding pairs are monogamous, and they return to their same breeding site (tree hole, nesting box) every year. Average clutch is 7-8 eggs, but there is high fledgling mortality from Blue Jay nest and sparrow hawk fledgling flight predation. They are non migratory, but their summer/winter range covers a few miles. Depth of coloration depends somewhat on diet (more yellowy-green caterpillars makes a more intense yellow breast). Younger birds generally have more intense coloration than older birds. (This may be evolutionary, as more intense color is thought an indicator of ‘robustness’ in seeking a mate for life.)

Some study facts. 5800 observations over 15 years is an average of 387/yr–very small annual sample of a very large general population to reach such a general conclusion. Sampling spanned an average of only (15/3) an average of just 5 generations—if study conclusion was close to right, it would have found the fastest evolutionary change ever. Even farm animal selective breeding isn’t that good. No age control, yet younger blue tits are KNOWN to be more colorful—so the finding could just be random age mix change in the small sample. Finally, one of the chief mortality events is a cold wet late spring during breeding season, since the adult birds have to forage harder for their chicks despite bad weather and fewer insects—so the hypothesized climate change/coloration change could simply be more birds surviving beyond 3 years in a slightly milder climate, changing the sample age ratio toward older and duller.

The final BIG problem with this paper is that the climate in the study survey area didn’t change much at all during the study period 2005-2019. Pause one, an El Niño, then pause two. Oops. more new junk climate science on several grounds.

Ron Long
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 3, 2022 3:49 pm

Come on, Rud, you only did “…quick research…” before commenting to give yourself enough time to talk yourself out of your initial idea about commenting on “blue tits”. OK it takes one to know one?

The Dark Lord
August 3, 2022 3:32 pm

I mean, I can understand how the researchers got caught up in this work … imagine the deceptive job ad … “Exciting opportunity to spend the next 5 years staring at tits” …

Felix
August 3, 2022 3:34 pm

I wonder what is to blame for Greek and Roman statues being kept dazzling white for so many years when research has shown they were actually dazzling colors, as evidenced by traces of paints.

Was it white supremacy, or was it climate warming? And if climate warming, was it the Roman Warming Period when so many were made, or the Medieval Warming Period when so many were discovered, or Modern Warming when gender fluidentity studies uncovered the truth? The intersectionality of these recent events is very disturbing.

The Dark Lord
August 3, 2022 3:36 pm

how did they find causation between climate change (whatever that means today) and fading colors … the climate is ALWAYS changing … Darwinian theory would assume the colors fading over time (less visible to predators) no matter what the climate is doing (this week)

Charles Rotter
Author
August 3, 2022 3:44 pm

On second thought I realize I am very likely wrong and this is probably a classic p-hacking study. And the only trend they found among dozens of variables was color fading.

I’m sure they measured weight, size, number of eggs per brood, and a whole lot more and came up with only one trend, color.

Round and round the p-hacking wheel goes, where it stops, you get a paper.

Mike Smith
August 3, 2022 3:53 pm

It seems the taxpayer is picking up the tab to keep literally thousands of “researchers” engaged in this type of “science”. It’s stupid, shameful and maddening.

