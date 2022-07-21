Climate Propaganda Opinion

Climate Alarmists Respond to the Global Warming Pause

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

The oceans swallowed my global warming? Desperate butt covering from alarmists who are facing increasingly embarrassing questions about the failure of the world to end.

14 July 2022  16:41

Factcheck: No, global warming has not ‘paused’ over the past eight years

A decade ago, many in the climate community were fixated on an apparent “pause” in rising global surface temperatures. So many studies were published on the so-called “hiatus” that scientists jokedthat the journal Nature Climate Change should be renamed Nature Hiatus. 

However, after a decade or so of slower-than-average warming, rapid temperature rise returned in 2015-16 and global temperatures have since remained quite warm. The last eight years are the warmest eight years since records began in the mid-1800s.

While the hiatus debate generated a lot of useful research on short-term temperature variability, it is clear now that it was a small variation on a relentlessly upward trend in temperatures.

But nearly a decade later, talk of a “pause” has re-emerged among climate sceptics, with columnist Melanie Phillips claiming in the Times this week that, “contrary to the dogma which holds that a rise in carbon dioxide inescapably heats up the atmosphere, global temperature has embarrassingly flatlined for more than seven years even as CO2 levels have risen”.

This falsehood appears to be sourced from a blog post by long-time climate sceptic Christopher Monckton, which claims to highlight the lack of a trend in global temperatures over the past eight years.

In a rebuttal letter to the TimesProf Richard Betts – head of climate impacts research at the Met Office Hadley Centre and University of Exeter – points out that it is “fully expected that there will be peaks of particularly high temperatures followed by a few less hot years before the next new record year”.

In fact, the last eight years have been unusually warm – even warmer than expected given the long-term rate of temperature increases – with global temperatures exceeding 1.2C above pre-industrial levels. The temperature record is replete with short-term periods of slower or more rapid warming than average, driven by natural variability on top of the warming from human emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases. 

There is no evidence that the past eight years were in any way unusual and the hype around – and obvious end of – the prior “pause” should provide a cautionary tale about overinterpreting year-to-year variability today.

Human-emitted greenhouse gases trap extra heat in the atmosphere. While some of this heat warms the Earth’s surface, the vast majority – around of 93% – goes into the oceans. Only 1% or so accumulates in the atmosphere and the remainder ends up warming the land and melting ice. 

Most years set a new record for ocean heat content, reflecting the continued trapping of heat by greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The figure below shows that annual OHC estimates between 1950 and present for both the upper 700m (light blue) and 700m-2000m (dark blue) depths of the ocean.

Read more: https://www.carbonbrief.org/factcheck-no-global-warming-has-not-paused-over-the-past-eight-years/

Lord Moncton apparently stirred the hive by publishing a few articles on the growing pause, like this article from three weeks ago.

His article on the last 6 years are entertaining because, where’s the warming? Wasn’t there supposed to be a hockey stick or something? Oh yeah, it disappeared into the ocean depths, allegedly.

The last 172 years, since 1850, temperatures have risen a little. Except for that period between the 1940s to 1970s, when the drop in global temperature triggered climate scientists like Stephen Schneider to suggest we should use nuclear reactors to melt the polar ice, to prevent an ice age. Schneider later claimed he’d made a mistake, and went on to become a global warming activist.

But that context doesn’t stop in 1850.

Looking before 1850, there were notable warm periods during the last few thousand years, like the medieval warm period, Roman Warm Period and Minoan Warm Period, which look suspiciously like our current modern warm period, except back then people didn’t drive automobiles.

Going back further, 9000-5000 years ago, during the Holocene Optimum, the sea level was around 2m higher than today, so it was probably pretty warm back then as well.

20,000 years ago, much of the world was covered by massive ice sheets.

Three million years ago, the world was so warm Antarctica was mostly ice free – until the onset of the Quaternary glaciation, which we are still enduring today. To put the Quaternary Glaciation into context, the Quaternary is one of only five comparable great cold periods which have been identified over the last two billion years.

55 million years ago was the Palaeocene – Eocene thermal maximum, an extremely warm period of such abundance our primate ancestors spread throughout much of the world.

When you take a more complete look at the context, rather than the limited 172 year / 0.0000086% of climate history Carbon Brief seems to want you to focus on, there is nothing unusually warm about today’s global temperatures. Even if further global warming does occur, if those little primate ancestors with walnut size brains could manage to thrive in the Palaeocene – Eocene thermal maximum, I’m pretty sure we could figure out how to cope with a small fraction of the warming they enjoyed.

Scissor
July 21, 2022 10:02 am

Whatever happens, they make something up, like “safe and effective.”

Matt G
Reply to  Scissor
July 21, 2022 10:34 am

The Arctic cooling for the first time since the mid-1970’s could mean the second pause is not temporary this time.

Tom Halla
July 21, 2022 10:06 am

What got me involved in following climate change was the attempt with MBH98 to make the LIA and Medieval Warm period go away, and pretend all climate change is anthropogenic. Mann has still not retracted that atrocity.

Antigriff
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 21, 2022 10:22 am

Mann wants to mann-u-facture climate history….what a hockey puck!

JCM
July 21, 2022 10:16 am

Dennis says we’re in another “hiatus”, in Dessler’s ECS & Cloud Feedback symposium at this point in the video, posted earlier in April 2022. Nobody argued. It is being discussed by the academics and it’s widely acknowledged.

https://youtu.be/aQznFJ9eVrk?t=2187

JCM
Reply to  JCM
July 21, 2022 10:48 am

Sorry, Dennis Hartmann. Schmidt chimes in shortly after and points out his southern ocean cooling observations.

Steve Case
July 21, 2022 10:23 am

 Except for that period between the 1940s to 1970s, when the drop in global temperature …
_____________________________________________________________

A simple plot of the January-December Annual Mean from GISTEMP LOTI shows that Temperature also dropped from about 1880 to 1910 which is never explained.

Richard Greene
Reply to  Steve Case
July 21, 2022 10:38 am

1880 to 1910 is not global and is not accurate

Richard M
July 21, 2022 10:26 am

Fact checkers seem to always leave out important … facts.

What about the PDO shift in 2014? It completely explains the warming that led to the “rapid temperature rise”. Since then there’s been a 7 year cooling trend of nearly 0.2 C / decade. We are already returning back to the situation prior to 2014 and with the AMO about ready to change into its cool phase, the cooling will only accelerate.

comment image

Last edited 30 minutes ago by Richard M
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Richard M
July 21, 2022 10:51 am

Careful, you might wake up even more people than the initial hockey stick sceptics and independent thinkers with these details and factors. That could case scrutiny from Soros-funded DAs.

Matt G
July 21, 2022 10:28 am

The only difference between the two pauses has been the strong El Nino in 2015 and data manipulation of global temperature sets like GISS, HADCRUT4 and RSS trying to hide the decline.
https://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:1998/to:2015/plot/uah6/from:2016/plot/uah6-land/from:1998/to:2015/trend/plot/uah6/from:2016/trend

Antigriff
July 21, 2022 10:28 am

It might not be a pause…it might be topping out of the Modern Warming Period and a beginning of a return to Little Ice Age type climate….climate changes…none of us alive today will see the next bottom…..call it the Modern Cool Period beginning soon.

Richard Greene
July 21, 2022 10:37 am

Monckton is a data mining fraud.
He hurts the cause of climate realists.
The UAH data begin in 1979.
He truncates data he does not like
to create meaningless short term trends.

“The (UAH) linear warming trend since January, 1979 still stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.11 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).”

Monckton cherry picks short term trends because he is biased.

There have been many short term flat trends since the latest
global warming trend began during the 1690s (coldest decade
of the Maunder Minimum period)

There was even a significant global cooling trend from 1940 to 1975,
which has since been “revised away”

Not one of those short term flat trends or the 1940 to 1975 global cooling
had an ability to predict the climate changes that followed. Global warming
continued even after the 1940 to 1975 cooling trend. Those trends were
meaningless variations within a longer term warming trend.

Richard Page
Reply to  Richard Greene
July 21, 2022 10:48 am

If you’re going to attack someone on their work, provide proof of your position.

Michael in Dublin
July 21, 2022 10:46 am

global temperatures have since remained quite warm

the last eight years have been unusually warm

Where is this spot that has been unusually warm for eight years?
I would like to plan an annual holiday there to get away from a miserable “quite warm” Dublin.

ResourceGuy
July 21, 2022 10:46 am

In the previous pause it took time to build up the alarmist narrative and get the science community to respond and issue statements. In the current pause, the dismissive response is pre-packaged without the science community.

CD in Wisconsin
July 21, 2022 10:46 am

“……with global temperatures exceeding 1.2C above pre-industrial levels.”

***************

Ignoring the Little Ice Age seems to be an ongoing and favorite tactic among the CAGW alarmists. It is far too inconvenient to admit we’ve been coming out of one since the 19th Century. What is the Earth’s climate supposed to do while coming out of the LIA?

Thought control and propagandizing like this is absolutely vital to maintaining the CAGW narrative as a smokescreen for the power and money to drive political and eco-activist agendas in environmentalism and politics. The alarmists are going to have a real problem on their hands if and when the Earth’s climate goes into a serious cooling period in the future.

Chris Nisbet
July 21, 2022 10:53 am

Cripes, it’s difficult to keep up with what that ‘rebuttal’ is trying to say…
First we read this…

“the last eight years have been unusually warm – even warmer than expected”

Then we get this…

“There is no evidence that the past eight years were in any way unusual”

He doesn’t actually seem to rebut what Lord Monckton points out either. Monckton points out that the globe hasn’t heated over the last 7 years or so, and the ‘rebuttal’ simply says this isn’t unexpected, so he actually seems to agree.

Oh, Monckton doesn’t ‘claim’ there’s been no warming over the last 7 years or so, he’s simply making an observation.

The professor seems to be going out of his way to avoid using certain words.
E.g… “a few less hot years”
Why not just say ‘cooler’?

I wonder if alarmists like the professor get lessons on what language to use, what words to avoid, that sort of thing.

ResourceGuy
July 21, 2022 10:55 am

The Climate Agenda Media Industrial Complex better package a lot more denial-of-thinking assaults because I don’t think a super El Nino is going to save them this time.

