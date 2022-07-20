Hump Day Hilarity – EU ‘Smack in the Face’ Heatwave Edition

It was totally predictable that the media would start screeching the usual screechiness they employ whenever there is a heat wave anywhere in the world. Some headlines were a bit over the top:
A meme was inevitable. The meme this time comes from “global warming is hitting us full in the face”, from this article in the UK Guardian comes an emergent meme on Twitter:
Except, if you just move East of the UK several hundred miles, the “global heating hitting you in the face” is not so much…of course they wont tell you that a cold outbreak is right next door.