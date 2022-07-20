heat wave Humor

Hump Day Hilarity – EU ‘Smack in the Face’ Heatwave Edition

40 mins ago
Anthony Watts
8 Comments

It was totally predictable that the media would start screeching the usual screechiness they employ whenever there is a heat wave anywhere in the world. Some headlines were a bit over the top:


A meme was inevitable. The meme this time comes from “global warming is hitting us full in the face”, from this article in the UK Guardian comes an emergent meme on Twitter:

h/t to Charles Rotter

Except, if you just move East of the UK several hundred miles, the “global heating hitting you in the face” is not so much…of course they wont tell you that a cold outbreak is right next door.

h/t to Dr. Roy Spencer.
Simonsays
July 20, 2022 2:06 am

No one can deny this very weird weather. The media are screaming climate change and C02, what is the alternative explanation?

Joe Gordon
Reply to  Simonsays
July 20, 2022 2:22 am

Very weird weather?

Almost every day, and there are several organizations that ensure that a friendly media knows about it, there is very weird weather of some sort in some location.

Once the hysteria dies and if someone (not in the media, of course) who is genuinely interested in understanding climate bothers to do the legwork, he’ll find that record high temperatures are no more likely today in any location at any specific time than during the rest of recorded weather history (which is a fraction of a fraction of a percent of this planet’s history).

What’s new is the hype and dramatic map colors and calls for emergencies during one of the few times during the year when it’s genuinely uncomfortable to stay home. Wear a hat, put on some sunscreen, get out to the beach and enjoy.

In the US, of course, calling it an emergency would result in well deserved ridicule. We tend to have hotter summers and colder winters. Most of us have air conditioning or easy access to air conditioning. That’s not the case in northern Europe, because it just wouldn’t get much use. As you get a little further south, many homes have those nice solid exterior shades for windows.

Ken Davis
Reply to  Simonsays
July 20, 2022 2:29 am

You said it yourself – weird weather – and the records probably mainly UHI effect

michel
Reply to  Simonsays
July 20, 2022 2:38 am

To take your question seriously, the statistical distribution of weather is not a normal distribution. Its long tailed, in both directions, warm and cold.

So we find over the centuries occasional episodes of great storms, clusters of hurricanes, great freezes, great heat waves. There is nothing weird about one of these showing up. Its perfectly normal. Every 30-40 years in any location you choose you will probably get some weather event that is extreme by the standards of the recent past. Because these are infrequent, though perfectly normal, they attract attention and searches for explanation and allegations that something has changed.

It hasn’t. All that has happened is that we are taking too short a timetable for our calculation of what counts as normal.

Paul Homewood has performed a very useful service in resurrecting previous UK extreme events over the last few hundred years. Each one of which would have seemed to the people at the time as perfectly extraordinary. They were not, they were just part of a normal weather pattern with occasional perfectly normal extreme events.

That’s how weather is on planet Earth, at least in the temperate climates.

You can see this mechanism going on in the media in the UK at the moment. They have had three days of unusually high temperatures. Its probably the most extreme heat wave since the last extreme one, in 1976. This one is shorter and a little hotter than the 1976 one.

The Guardian and BBC are full of apocalyptic predictions about how this is the future and its going to get worse and hotter and hotter. No reason to think so. Its just a heat wave. There have been such things before and there will be again. Just as there have been extreme late snowfalls and extreme cold periods in winter.

atticman
July 20, 2022 2:12 am

One freak weather system does not make a trend. It’s weather, not climate!

cilo
July 20, 2022 2:24 am

Wow! It’s almost, like, you know, I mean, like, the atmosphere thingy, it’s like, cells, like wow! One would think all that hotness would just rise and rise until it hits the moon, but, like, it all comes down again, in another place, like…cooled down! Wow!

Galileo9
July 20, 2022 2:29 am

The BBC’s temperature map on last night’s main News didn’t look like the ECMWF above. The UK and Western Europe was a deep red and I think the East of Europe was orange. Clearly the BBC have a different agenda.

Ken Davis
July 20, 2022 2:36 am

This is where the record occurred – I cant find the actual AWS – these are the co-ordinates supplied by the Met Office – https://www.google.com.au/maps/place/53%C2%B005'38.4%22N+0%C2%B010'15.6%22W/@53.0934587,-0.1736163,380m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x8d1212c7c1e7f2b0!8m2!3d53.094!4d-0.171?hl=en

