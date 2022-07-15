Open Thread
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Open Thread
Kalifornia has quietly admitted that they are now facing a solar panel disposal problem. Starting 25 years ago they subsidized roof-top solar panel installation, and 25 years is the normal life-time of these panels. When they lose efficiency and need replacing (or abandoning) they can’t be thrown in the usual garbage dump, due leachable toxic metals. The defunct solar panels then must go into special garbage dumps with special liners and monitors, which Kalifornia does not have anywhere near enough. I paraphrase an article I read on the internet.
It is cold in the Sth Hemisphere….like really cold. Nth Queensland has shivered through some of it’s lowest temperatures ever, SE Qld has had the coldest start to winter since 1904, and when I flew out of Christchurch (South Island NZ) the other day, the plane was de-iced twice, (-5c) and the snow on the Sth Alps was incredible. Still beautiful days here in Cairns, but the MSM is silent on what is truly a remarkably cold winter to date.
No surprise of course, but it does illustrate the extent to which these “journalists” are captured.
It’s all in hand as far as the alarmist’s are concerned. The UK is heading for some nice summer weather which is, of course, being promoted as extreme by the MET office. The number 40ºC is being bandied about by some MSM but I expect we might hit 32ºC for a couple of days over the weekend or early next week.
The damage will be done though. Everyone will believe the weather to be truly extreme whilst the MET office fails to admit they were wrong.
It’s not about the facts, it’s about the propaganda.
Virginia’s offshore wind proposal threatens endangered whales
By David Wojick
https://www.cfact.org/2022/07/13/virginias-offshore-wind-proposal-threatens-endangered-whales/
A good NEPA case that could constrain OSW.
The beginning: “The massive offshore wind (OSW) project proposed by Dominion Energy may pose a serious threat to the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale population. A comprehensive environmental impact assessment is required to determine the extent of this threat and the mitigation it might require. The same is true for the other proposed Mid-Atlantic OSW projects.
The North Atlantic Right Whale is reported to be the world’s most endangered large whale, with an estimated population of just a few hundred critters. They winter off of Florida and Georgia, but summer off New England. So they migrate through the coastal waters off of Virginia twice a year, including that year’s baby whales. They can grow to over 50 feet in length and weigh more than 70 tons. Protecting them is a major challenge.
For background see https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/species/north-atlantic-right-whale
Phase one of the huge proposed Virginia/Dominion OSW project looks to occupy something like 400 square miles. Pause two might bump that up to 800 or 1,000 square miles and the proposed federal lease area for OSW is even greater, much greater in fact.
The obvious monster question is how will all this development affect the severely endangered Right Whale population? Answering this question must be central to the project’s required Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under NEPA. This is Federal land.”
Lots more follows.
Europe and the UK’s NetZero pledges lie in tatters following Joe Biden’s game playing with US Oil companies and OPEC as well as Russia’s intervention into Ukraine.
Without wanting to get into the rights and wrongs of the Ukraine situation, how do people seriously see this playing out?
e.g. will the wests climate pledges merely be delayed or will they quietly be kicked into the long grass as time marches on?
Putin has declared his intention to destroy the western elite’s drive for globalism and a one world government. How realistic is that? (Please, no howling about him being a dictator/tyrant – Russian are free to travel the world and there’s no queues of refugees at the US southern border or paddling across the English Channel on RIBS so no one is being held in Russia against their will).
Is the west seriously facing food shortages in the short term and how will that play out in the long term? Is this a serious attempt to force us all to eat bugs and Gates’ artificial meat?
How will ESG be impacted by all this if investment returns are affected by, for example, the farmers in Holland and the political changes in Sri Lanka and Italy? I’ll add the UK as well as most of the candidates for the job of PM have expressed overt opposition to NetZero and we can’t ignore the US Mid Terms.
In the short term, how is some degree of equilibrium, political and practical, re established?
Sorry, a lot there.