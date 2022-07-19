Alarmism heat wave

The Heatwave Green Hysteria is Out of Control

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
16 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JULY 18, 2022

By Paul Homewood

Brendan O’Neill:

image

The unhinged eco-dread over the heatwave exposes how millenarian environmentalism has become.


If you find yourself wondering over the next few days why it is so swelteringly hot, I have an answer for you. It’s because of rich people. It’s because of those wealthy elites with all their gas-guzzling vehicles and reckless holidaymaking. It’s their fault you’re sweating on the Tube.
This infantile claim really is being made, and by supposedly serious politicians. Labour’s Richard Burgon, over on his Instagram account, is wringing his no doubt sweaty hands over the filthy rich folk who apparently landed us in this weather apocalypse.
‘As we face 40C temperatures and the first ever Red Extreme Heat Warning, remember this climate crisis is driven by the wealthy’, he cries. His stern words are accompanied, naturally, by that Met Office map showing half of Britain coloured dark red – the hellish hue that has been chosen to illustrate how dire our predicament has allegedly become.
Is anyone else tiring of all this green hysteria over the heatwave? There is something medieval about it. There is something creepily pre-modern in the idea that sinful mankind has brought heat and fire and floods upon himself with his wicked, hubristic behaviour. What next – plagues of locusts as a punishment for our failure to recycle?
The unhinged eco-dread over the heatwave exposes how millenarian environmentalism has become. Climate-change activism is less and less about coming up with practical solutions to the problem of pollution and more about demonising mankind as a plague on a planet, a pox on Mother Earth. These people really do view hot weather as an indictment of humanity, and a forewarning of the imminent heat death of our world that we’ve brought about with all our evil pollution and consumption.
They’re all at it. Caroline Lucas says, ‘The climate emergency is right here, right now’. One observer describes Europe as a ‘continent on fire’ – which just isn’t true, is it? – and says the hot weather is proof of ‘the ravages of climate change’. The words ‘heatwave hell’ are appearing everywhere, and many in the opinion-forming set know exactly who’s responsible for this hell: me and you and everyone else who has dared to live modern, technological lives.
This isn’t the first time a weather event has been depicted as a hell of man’s own making. When the latest IPCC report was published last year, hell talk was widespread. ‘If we do not halt our emissions soon, our future climate could well become some kind of hell on Earth’, said an Oxford prof. And of course we brought all this fiery punishment upon ourselves just as surely as Sodom and Gomorrah invited God’s divine retribution by being so perverted. We are ‘guilty as hell’, the Guardian’s environment editor cried, sounding for all the world like one of those crackpot millenarian preachers you’d see on street corners in the old days.
To my mind, there could be no better proof that climate-change activism has become an End of Days cult than the fact that its chief ideologues are now even incapable of enjoying hot weather. They feel the sun’s rays on their faces and all they can think about is the Armageddon that the modern masses have created with their cheap flights and their 4X4s and their addiction to disposable fashion.
When you see everything as a sign, as further proof of your own apocalyptic belief system, you have a problem.
Let’s have some perspective. Propagandistic terms like ‘extreme weather’ and ‘Weather of Mass Destruction’ are meant to whip up fear in the populace every time there’s sunshine or floods. And yet, as Bjorn Lomborg points out, the number of people dying in climate-related disasters has plummeted spectacularly over the past hundred years.
In the 1920s, close to 500,000 people died every year in storms, floods, droughts and heatwaves. In 2020, just 14,000 people died as a result of such natural calamities. That means global annual deaths from climate disasters have fallen by 96 per cent. The modernity that eco-warriors so disdain has actually helped to protect humanity from the violent whims of Mother Nature.
Lomborg also points out that in most parts of the world, cold deaths ‘vastly outweigh’ heat deaths. So while the warming of the planet might increase heatwaves, it will reduce coldwaves. Which will be very good for human life. Are we allowed to look on the bright side anymore?
This isn’t the first time extreme weather events have been blamed on wicked human beings, whether it’s Richard Burgon’s wealthy elites or just people in general driving their diesel cars and taking two easyJet flights a year. No, in the Middle Ages, too, scapegoats were often sought whenever there was a scary climatic event.
As the German historian Wolfgang Behringer has documented, in the 14th and 15th centuries ‘unnatural climatic phenomena’ were often blamed on ‘a great conspiracy of witches’. During the Little Ice Age in particular, when crops failed in many parts of Europe, there was a frenzy of witch-hunting. Some in society ‘held the witches directly responsible for the high frequency of climatic anomalies’.
Sound familiar? I definitely hear echoes of that old, regressive belief that sinister people are responsible for weird weather in today’s attempt to pin heatwaves on the rich or on coal-mining or on motorists. Environmentalism has rehabilitated in pseudo-scientific form the age-old instinct to find the witch or the sinner who is to blame for society’s misfortunes.
Everyone needs to calm down. We’re safer from weather than we have ever been. It’s sunny. Go outside. Sit in the shade. Have an ice-cream.

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-heatwave-green-hysteria-is-out-of-control
Tom Halla
July 19, 2022 6:08 am

Predicting Armageddon has a long history. I cannot be typing this as I died of famine in the early 1970’s.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 19, 2022 6:51 am

I assume that you were wearing a sandwich board that said, “The World Ends Tomorrow!”

Thankfully, you ate your sandwich board for sustenance and survived the 70s to make it to the present.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 19, 2022 6:52 am

I remember 1988 being the “last possible year.”

DHR
July 19, 2022 6:09 am

“So while the warming of the planet might increase heatwaves, it will reduce coldwaves.”

Why do you say that? It seems to me that nature always tends towards the average. Heat waves in summer lead to cold waves in winter. But then I have no data for my view. Do you for yours?

Peter Wells
Reply to  DHR
July 19, 2022 6:18 am

Over what period of time do you calculate the average? For the past 10,000 years or so we have been in a warm period. For the next 90,000 years or so we will experience an ice age.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  DHR
July 19, 2022 6:51 am

So galloping Crisis global warming is not going to increase average temperatures in your view, DHR? The commenter you corrected was using logic, an old fashioned kind of thinking from the the 20th century and earlier.

Mr.
July 19, 2022 6:26 am

I reckon the world must be cooling down at an alarming rate.

There have never been so many snowflakes floating about, even in heatwave conditions.

David Elstrom
July 19, 2022 6:30 am

It’s getting to the point where there are so many lies from propaganda media that it can’t keep its stories straight. Last night CBS News hyped the UK heat wave as Climate Change because it had NEVER EVER been this hot there. Later during the weather, the forecaster noted that the temperature in the UK was only one degree lower than the all time record high.

Ron Long
July 19, 2022 6:33 am

I think we need another witch hunt, this time for the green ones.

BobM
Reply to  Ron Long
July 19, 2022 6:52 am

Beat me to it. Does Greta qualify?

Gary Pearse
July 19, 2022 6:39 am

“As we face 40C temperatures and the first ever Red Extreme Heat Warning, remember this climate crisis is driven by the wealthy”

First, this is a weather station at one of the world’s largest airports in one of the world’s largest cities. That’s probably where the previous 40C was measured. Maybe Anthony should have a look at location and comment (sat foto).

Second, the ultra-left (liberals and Tories have taken over the traditional labor political spot) is not wrong in blaming the ‘rich’ for the wretched state of the world because ‘climate change’. The weather is okay, but the billionaires are all on board with government policy bilking the poor and middle class with with ruinous renewables for a bogus marxists putsch.

ANDY MANSELL
July 19, 2022 6:57 am

Of course it’s all our fault- we’re dirty, grabbing capitalist pigs! It can’t possibly be China or India can it? I had this argument with a snowflake type at the weekend- I was stunned that this apparently intelligent young woman actually believed that stopping burning oil and gas in the UK would make any difference to anything, given how much developing countries use- she seemed to think that our weather was a direct result of what we do in the UK. Never mind whether it’s a big problem in the first place- she wouldn’t even discuss that- it was all, ‘Look at what we’re having to do- shut schools and offices, collect bins earlier, shelter indoors’, the list went on. I pointed out that weren’t doing those things because we HAD to, it was because we are a nation of snowflakes that over-react to everything and hide under the bed until The Government tells us we can come out. I asked if she realised that absolutely everything that she took for granted had been brought about by capitalism, which I am completely wrong about it seems. I also asked her if she was going out at all which of course she was, so bar staff, etc. were all expected to work of course. She just tutted and stormed off, which is the usual reaction of a snowflake when their delicate little world view is challenged. Interestingly, most of the middle aged or older folk I know, including a good few self-employed types, were enjoying the weather and pointing out that they’ll all be moaning about the cold soon enough. What a pathetic lot we’ve become- surviving war veterans must be wondering why they bothered…

Phil Rae
July 19, 2022 6:58 am

Absolutely spot-on, Paul (and Brendan O’Neill). The doomsday religious cult had lost the plot completely. So many articles on the BBC today boosting the climate apocalypse nonsense! Ridiculous!

fretslider
July 19, 2022 6:58 am

All the hysteria just isn’t enough for some.

“In response to the apparent lack of enough alarmist press coverage of the heat wave in Britain, Extinction Rebellion climate change activists smashed windows of media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s headquarters in London.

At around 6:30 on Tuesday morning, several eco-warriors gathered outside Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch’s News UK building at London Bridge, with two activists smashing glass windows with hammers, while others spray-painted “Tell the truth” and “40 Degrees = Death” on the building.

In a press release, Extinction Rebellion (XR) said that they targetted Murdoch’s building over The Sun newspaper’s coverage of the recent heatwave, including showing people enjoying themselves on the beach and eating ice cream rather than focusing on what they call a climate crisis”.

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/07/19/extinction-rebellion-break-windows-of-murdoch-headquarters-over-lack-of-heatwave-coverage/

Go outside. Sit in the shade. Have an ice-cream.” – heretic!!!!

Me? I’m downing a Kronenbourg…

Last edited 1 minute ago by fretslider
Rusty
July 19, 2022 6:59 am

Highest temperature at Heathrow airport. No surprises there. They always use Heathrow to get the hysteria going.

Temps have been lower than forecast. Where I am the official meteorological site has temps at 33.2°C when 38 was forecast and the BBC is saying it’s currently 37.

The media always make things out worse than they are.

Right-Handed Shark
July 19, 2022 7:01 am

A couple of days ago I said on another thread that I doubted that even the Met office would be stupid enough to quote Heathrow temps. I was wrong, I just heard at 2:00PM on GBNews, the Met office have reported that the highest temp so far today of 40.2ºC has been recorded at (fanfare please) Heathrow! For those that missed it, Heathrow weather station is here:

https://www.google.co.uk/maps/@51.4792309,-0.4505824,58m/data=!3m1!1e3?hl=en-GB

Maybe UHI?

