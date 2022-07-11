Agriculture Climate FAIL

Trudeau’s Nitrogen Policy will Decimate Canadian Farming

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
30 Comments

Keean Bexte writes in The Counter Signal

Much like in the Netherlands, Justin Trudeau is bringing in a nitrogen emissions cap that will absolutely decimate Canadian farming.

In December 2020, the Trudeau government unveiled their new climate plan, with a focus on reducing nitrous oxide emissions from fertilizer by 30% below 2020 levels by 2030.

“Fertilizers play a major role in the agriculture sector’s success and have contributed to record harvests in the last decade. They have helped drive increases in Canadian crop yields, grain sales, and exports,” a news release from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada reads.

“However, nitrous oxide emissions, particularly those associated with synthetic nitrogen fertilizer use have also grown significantly. That is why the Government of Canada has set the national fertilizer emissions reduction target, which is part of the commitment to reduce total GHG emissions in Canada by 40-45% by 2030….”

https://thecountersignal.com/trudeau-nitrogen-policy-will-decimate-canadian-farming/

Bexte quotes a report from Fertilizer Canada

It is estimated that a 30% absolute emission reduction for a farmer with 1000 acres of canola and 1000 acres of wheat, stands to have their profit reduced by approximately $38,000 – $40,500/ annually.

In 2020, Western Canadian farmers planted approximately 20.8 million acres of canola. Using these values, cumulatively farm revenues from canola could be reduced by $396M – $441M on an annual basis. Wheat famers could experience a reduction of $400M.

More from Bexte

Of course, reducing nitrogen emissions released by fertilizer crucial to the survivability of the agriculture sector isn’t the only target of Trudeau’s government. Every part of the economy has been negatively impacted by Trudeau’s climate agenda.

On April 1 — the same day he gave himself a raise — Trudeau decided to go ahead and jack up the carbon tax by an additional 25%, consequently increasing the price of practically everything.

https://thecountersignal.com/trudeau-nitrogen-policy-will-decimate-canadian-farming/

Read the full article at The Counter Signal

Robert of Ottawa
July 11, 2022 6:04 am

Grrrr. Nobody voted for this; it is top-down rule.

Trudeau had a problem with the truckers; we should import some Dutch farmers’ strategies.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Robert of Ottawa
Tom Halla
July 11, 2022 6:05 am

Castreau would double down on being green.

Pat from kerbob
July 11, 2022 6:05 am

The enemy of canada.
At some point it will be enough and someone will remove him.

If David Suzuki can promise attacks on energy infrastructure without penalty, then I can point out the obvious end point with these Liberals.

Ken
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
July 11, 2022 6:14 am

Is “carbon in the glass” Suzuki still around? He doesn’t show up in the media in the US Ant more. What a bonehead.

Shoki Kaneda
July 11, 2022 6:10 am

Because Sri Lanka is such a stellar success story?

Scissor
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
July 11, 2022 7:54 am

Sri Lanka without tropical weather.

DMacKenzie
July 11, 2022 6:17 am

This will make the trucker’s protest look like a Santa parade in comparison. The Liberal government and their once-oil-industry-now-expanded-to-agriculture western citizen impoverishment policies are already exceedingly unpopular in Alberta and Saskatchewan. They have virtually no voice in parliament, so the only action left is confrontation….

Ron Long
July 11, 2022 6:24 am

So Trudeau, part of the “let them eat cake” Green Phonies, thinks “synthetic” nitrogen fertilizer is dangerous? Piss on it! No, literally, put natural ammonia from cow pee on as a fertilizer. I’m not actually sure this works, but I like the sound of it.

Old Man Winter
July 11, 2022 6:25 am

Those Down Under got it right side up!

https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-australian-tv-calls-trudeau-dutch-pm-pin-up-boys-for-wef-amid-populist-protests

Sri Lanka was another WEF failure, what they’re wanting to do globally-

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/07/the-wef-plan-for-sri-lanka/

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Old Man Winter
July 11, 2022 6:38 am

The WEF’s plan to have us eat bugs may hit a roadblock if the PETA Ultra Militants get wind

of this:

ozspeaksup Reply to Peta of Newark July 11, 2022 2:35 am

now enjoy this everyone;-)
bugs feel pain..so it will be fun to see new laws and fees for approvals of painfree culling of bugs for food won’t it
https://www.sciencealert.com/insects-probably-do-feel-pain-similar-to-how-we-do-scientists-argue

Those Down Under really do have it right side up!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Old Man Winter
Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
July 11, 2022 6:25 am

There is no “Nitrogen Crisis”

Protesting The Non-Crisis Nitrogen “Crisis” In The Netherlands

To me, it looks like a land grab. The new landowners will, of course, not care a whit about any nitrogen issues.

badEnglish
July 11, 2022 6:37 am

My question, as someone soon to buy a manufacturing business whose primary input is pork, is what impact will this policy (if it is enacted) have on livestock farming? It seems to me this would drive up the cost of almost all farmed meat products, since grain is a staple in the diets of many (most?) farmed animals.

griff
Reply to  badEnglish
July 11, 2022 7:22 am

Not outside the USA… grain is a far lower input for livestock in europe

Sunsettommy
Editor
July 11, 2022 6:43 am

Utter stupidity!

Rolf H Carlsson
July 11, 2022 6:59 am

Trudeau is just a puppet for Klaus Schwab!

Ebor
Reply to  Rolf H Carlsson
July 11, 2022 7:36 am

We will own less, and die more, and enjoy it!

Scott
July 11, 2022 7:02 am

The modern equivalent of purging the Kulaks, Holodomor sure to follow. Not to worry though the UTOPIA of non-gender based equity and inclusion is sure to follow.

MR166
July 11, 2022 7:19 am

Is anyone noticing a pattern here? Draconian laws are being instituted in many nations to limit Western production of critical resources. This is happening when a war is already limiting the availability of energy and food. It is pretty obvious that the few are controlling they many and are planning to collapse the system.

_Jim
Reply to  MR166
July 11, 2022 7:30 am

Cloward-Piven Strategy writ large?

Last edited 29 minutes ago by _Jim
_Jim
Reply to  MR166
July 11, 2022 7:34 am

AND – well, the ‘stupid’ are in charge, witness its spokesperson:

https://youtu.be/a_PQRMTCeXs

MR166
Reply to  _Jim
July 11, 2022 7:53 am

My point is that the “they” that your refer to are not stupid. They are very smart and consist of well educated intelligentsia. Their plan to destroy the West is working perfectly. They are destroying the Western economy and culture at an alarming rate.

Scissor
Reply to  MR166
July 11, 2022 7:56 am

Extra booster for you.

MR166
July 11, 2022 7:27 am

There have been many “Accidents” here in the USA involving food processors and now 2 gas pipelines. I contend that these were purposeful events. Read the Cloward-Piven strategy and tell me that there is no planned collapse in progress.

max
July 11, 2022 7:43 am

Wow, just as Sri Lanka is crashing, and the Dutch are protesting? It feels like some sort of James Bond international plot…

CD in Wisconsin
July 11, 2022 7:45 am

As a non-scientist, could someone explain to me the chemistry and physics that is involved here? Several online sources tell me that nitrogen is NOT as greenhouse gas. Here is one of them…

Is Nitrogen a Greenhouse Gas? – Techiescientist

“As there is no electromagnetic field surrounding the nitrogen molecule due to its symmetrical structure, as a result, it is invisible to the infrared radiations reflected from the earth’s surface i.e. it is infrared inactive and is unable to work as a greenhouse gas.”
 
But the link above also says…

“Nitrogen in its other forms such as nitrous oxide contributes as a greenhouse gas.”

So what supposedly is the issue here regarding the climate alarmist narrative?

observa
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
July 11, 2022 7:49 am

I’ll let Kamela explain it to you as Joe needs his nap–
Kamala Harris someone ‘without a single profound insight’ (msn.com)

Andre Lauzon
July 11, 2022 7:45 am

The entire remaining Trudeau cabinet suffers of general anesthesia suffering from complete or partial loss of ethics and judgment. They are a bunch of bobble heads that will support any stupidity proposed b the PM’s friends in the back room. This includes the NDP caucus as well. The few decent and good ministers he had jumped boat a long time ago.

David L. Hagen
July 11, 2022 7:48 am

Control Nitrogen – A key strategy of the perpetual loser to reduce global population!
Intent? Contradict our Creator’s mandate:
And God blessed them. And God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.””
Genesis 1:28

fretslider
July 11, 2022 7:55 am

“…the Government of Canada has set the national fertilizer emissions reduction target”

Did Sri Lanka teach them nothing?

Gordon A. Dressler
July 11, 2022 7:57 am

Give me a break! Justin Trudeau caught, just like Joe Biden, not following the science.

Nitrous oxide (N2O) is consider to be the fourth most significant atmospheric gas having the potential to induce greenhouse-gas-effect warming, behind water vapor, CO2 and methane.

However, that potential is just considering N2O’s LWIR absorption in isolation. But when one actually looks into the science of all greenhouse gases mixed together in the Earth’s atmosphere one sees that the LWIR absorption bands of nitrous oxide are covered by the overwhelming, broad LWIR absorption bands of water vapor and CO2 (see the attached figure).

N2O is a linear molecule having a relative small permanent dipole moment (0.16 Debye) compared to the non-linear water molecule that has a permanent dipole moment more than 10 times larger (1.84 Debye). This means that, molecule for molecule, H2O will interact with (i.e., absorb) much more strongly LWIR radiated off earth’s surface than will N2O.

Furthermore, N2O’s current atmospheric concentration of only ~0.3 ppmv can be compared to the overwhelming presence of water vapor (~thousands of ppm up to about 40,000 ppmv maximum) over the range of humidities seen in Earth’s atmosphere.

Consider all of the above scientific facts, the concentration of nitrous oxide in the atmosphere is just another fictitious “hobgoblin” of the type we have been warned about for many years:

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”
—H.L. Mencken

GHG_Absorption_Bands.jpg
