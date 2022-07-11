Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #511

The Week That Was: 2022-07-09 (July 9, 2022)

Quote of the Week: “Experience keeps a dear [expensive] school, yet Fools will learn in no other.” — Benjamin Franklin, Poor Richard’s Almanac, 1743 [H/t Zero Hedge]

Number of the Week: 85% more than total capability

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Scope: Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent in West Virginia v. EPA is discussed further. Probably unintentionally, the dissent highlights what is wrong with the administrative state, reliance on a government of experts. The views of Francis Menton and William Briggs are discussed.

Boris Johnson, the UK leader at the UN 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, (UNFCCC) in Glasgow, now called UN Climate Change Conference, has resigned as the prime minister of the United Kingdom. UK commentator Paul Homewood suggests a sixteen-point program for the new prime minister. The public is slowly learning how economically disastrous the Net Zero pledge given in Glasgow can be.

The Biden administration is retaliating against the US public for the administration’s defeat before the Supreme Court. Its childish behavior is discussed by Menton and others.

With Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany and other European Countries face a bleak, cold winter. As discussed in last week’s TWTW, Menton considers Germany was the first country to hit the wall – realize that Net Zero is disastrous. Problems with trying to substitute Russian natural gas with gas from other countries are becoming clear. As usual, many academics do not understand financially challenging problems or technological limitations until it is too late.

Issues with electric vehicles are discussed, including a proposed electric combine harvester, a complex labor-saving machine critically need a few months of the year.

Missing – The Whole Truth: Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan was Solicitor General of the United States from March 2009 to August 2010 when she went to the Supreme Court. Previously she had been Dean of the Harvard Law School. According to the Department of Justice:

“The task of the Office of the Solicitor General is to supervise and conduct government litigation in the United States Supreme Court. Virtually all such litigation is channeled through the Office of the Solicitor General and is actively conducted by the Office. The United States is involved in approximately two-thirds of all the cases the U.S. Supreme Court decides on the merits each year.”

Justice Kagan must be familiar with the Oath given by Federal judges to a witness before their testimony:

“Do you solemnly swear [or affirm] that all the testimony you are about to give in the case now before the court will be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God?”

As stated by Menton, in her dissent in West Virginia v. EPA, to which two other justices concurred, Kagan wrote:

“Climate change’s causes and dangers are no longer subject to serious doubt. Modern science is “unequivocal that human influence”—in particular, the emission of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide — “has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.” Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Sixth Assessment Report, The Physical Science Basis: Headline Statements 1 (2021). The Earth is now warmer than at any time “in the history of modern civilization,” with the six warmest years on record all occurring in the last decade. U. S. Global Change Research Program, Fourth National Climate Assessment, Vol. I, p. 10 (2017); Brief for Climate Scientists as Amici Curiae 8. The rise in temperatures brings with it “increases in heat- related deaths,” “coastal inundation and erosion,” “more frequent and intense hurricanes, floods, and other extreme weather events,” “drought,” “destruction of ecosystems,” and “potentially significant disruptions of food production.” American Elec. Power Co. v. Connecticut, 564 U. S. 410, 417 (2011) (internal quotation marks omitted). If the current rate of emissions continues, children born this year could live to see parts of the Eastern seaboard swallowed by the ocean. See Brief for Climate Scientists as Amici Curiae 6. Rising waters, scorching heat, and other severe weather conditions could force “mass migration events[,] political crises, civil unrest,” and “even state failure.” Dept. of Defense, Climate Risk Analysis 8 (2021). And by the end of this century, climate change could be the cause of “4.6 million excess yearly deaths.” See R. Bressler, The Mortality Cost of Carbon, 12 Nature Communications 4467, p. 5 (2021).” [Boldface added.]

Previous TWTW’s have discussed the essay by William Happer and Richard S. Lindzen filed on June 22 as a friend of the court brief in The State of Louisiana, et al. v. Joseph R. Biden, Jr. et al. The essay and the brief show how scientifically corrupt the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has become, starting in 1995 with the second assessment report. Peer reviewed segments are rewritten in the Summary for Policymakers (SPM) by representatives of governments.

In August and September TWTW carried a series of posts by Stephen McIntyre showing glaring deficiencies in the SPM of Sixth Assessment Report (AR6, 2021), which Kagan cites. Graphs are composed of various proxy data that in many cases have no relationship with the actual proxy data reconstructions. Further, the SPM reconstructions show no standardization periods (calibration periods) needed to demonstrate they measure the same thing. It is like declaring a desk made of oak sawdust and glue covered by a thin veneer is solid oak.

Yet, the graphs in the SPM are used to claim that for about 1850 years global temperatures were roughly stable until the Industrial Revolution, when fossil fuels were being used to replace wood. John Christy, Director, Earth System Science Center, The University of Alabama in Huntsville reports monthly the atmospheric temperature trends. He participated in the IPCC process several times, but the IPCC refuses to publish these trends. The IPCC does not tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Even worse, Kagan cites the U. S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), Fourth National Climate Assessment with thirteen participating government agencies. According to its website,

“The U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) is a federal program mandated by Congress to coordinate federal research and investments in understanding the forces shaping the global environment, both human and natural, and their impacts on society. USGCRP facilitates collaboration and cooperation across its 13 federal member agencies to advance understanding of the changing Earth system and maximize efficiencies in federal global change research.

“Together, USGCRP and its member agencies provide a gateway to authoritative science, tools, and resources to help people and organizations across the country manage risks and respond to changing environmental conditions. [Boldface added]

Posted on June 1, 2014, its vision and mission are:

“Vision – A Nation, globally engaged and guided by science, meeting the challenges of climate and global change.

“Mission – To build a knowledge base that informs human responses to climate and global change through coordinated and integrated Federal programs of research, education, communication, and decision support.”

The USGCRP web site states:

“The Fourth National Climate Assessment (NCA4), developed by the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), is a state-of-the-science synthesis of climate knowledge, impacts, and trends across U.S. regions and sectors to inform decision making and resilience-building activities across the country. It is the most comprehensive and authoritative assessment to date on the state of knowledge of current and future impacts of climate change on society in the United States.” [Boldface added]

Yet the USGCRP ignores 43 years of atmospheric temperature trends taken by satellites and independently verified by instruments on weather balloons. These show that the linear trend of warming in the lower atmosphere (lower troposphere) is 0.13 degrees C per decade (0.23 F per decade). There is nothing state-of-the-art in USGCP science and the US government entities fail to “tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.” It is very disturbing when US Supreme Court Justices cite these administrative half-truth as evidence of fact.

In presenting evidence showing the failure of climate change predictions, William Briggs writes:

So, Kagan has bought and believes, seemingly sincerely, the failed predictions of global warming, which she calls ‘climate change.’ This is her adopted opinion, provided her by climate Experts, who claim there is no ‘serious doubt’ about their theories.

We have seen many times that her (or her Experts’) quoted predictions of doom are false. There has not been an increase, but a decrease, in floods. Same for drought. There is no ‘destruction of ecosystems.’ And just last week a paper appeared—a peer-reviewed paper in the regime-approved journal Nature, going by the name ‘Declining tropical cyclone frequency under global warming’—which shows the number of tropical cyclones has been decreasing, not increasing.

See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy, Measurement Issues – Atmosphere, Litigation Issues, Other News that May Be of Interest

https://www.globalchange.gov/about/highlights/2014-USGCRPs-Vision-Mission

Green Dreams: Last November, Boris Johnson led the vain boasts by attendees at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26). Now that Johnson has resigned under pressure from his own party, Paul Homewood repeats some practical advice he wrote following COP 26, Manifesto for 2022. Homewood realized that it was unlikely that any UK politician would cancel Net Zero, so he wrote these in that light. It includes:

“Preamble

It is gradually dawning on the public just how ruinously expensive and suicidal the Net Zero project is going to be.

Sadly, though Net Zero is embedded across all the main political parties, throughout the establishment and the media. There is therefore no realistic chance that it will be abandoned anytime soon.

However, there are a number of things which could and should be done, that would effectively put the brakes on Net Zero and help to reduce some of the costs already being incurred by the public because of climate policy.

Fundamental Principles

All government actions regarding Net Zero should be consistent with two fundamental principles:

1) Policy should be affordable, both for the public and government finances.

2) Decarbonisation in future should not be at a faster rate than the rest of the world.”

Homewood follows with sixteen policy recommendations, some of which are specific to the UK. See link under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

Showing Whose Boss: After the West Virginia v. EPA decision, the Biden administration struck with spite. As discussed in last week’s TWTW:

According to Our World in Data in 2020 CO2 emissions totaled 34.8 billion tonnes worldwide. Major regions for emissions were China, 10.7 billion tonnes (31%); Asia excluding China and India, 7.2 billion tonnes (21%); US 4.7 billion (14%); EU 2.6 billion (7%); India 2.4 billion (7%); and Europe excluding EU 2.4 billion tonnes (7%). “The US and Europe now account for just under one-third of emissions.” One must realize that these numbers are approximate, but they are probably as good as any.

So, do we have an administration and judges in the US that wish to ignore the Constitutional separation of Federal governmental powers and punish American industry and the public because they believe Americans who emit 14% of the global CO2 emissions are causing a climate crisis for which the government has no physical evidence? Further, they claim that power plants that emit one-quarter of US emissions, less than 4% of the world’s total emissions, are causing human and environmental harm?

According to the EPA, in 2020 electrical power plants accounted for 25% of US emissions, while transportation accounted for 27%, so transportation is now the target for the Biden Administration even though US transportation accounts for less than 4% of global emissions.

As bad, if not worse, as the world is starving for oil and natural gas in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is clamping down on US oil and gas production. After quoting the June 30 announcement by EPA Administrator Michael Regan (used in last week’s TWTW) Francis Menton writes:

“The very next day, July 1, David Blackmon at Forbes reported that ‘EPA Targets Permian Basin, Widening Biden’s War On Oil And Gas.’ The Permian Basin is currently the most productive oil and gas region in the United States, providing about 40% of the oil production and 15% of the gas of the entire country. The Permian Basin is also the site of about 40% of the nation’s active drilling rigs. And so, it seems that EPA is gearing up to declare the Permian Basin a so-called ‘non-attainment area’ with respect to ozone. Blackmon:

“[T]he Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced [this week that] it may soon issue a ruling declaring that vast parts of the Permian Basin are in ‘non-attainment’ status under the agency’s ozone regulations. If such a declaration is made, it will constitute a direct governmental assault on what is by far America’s most active and productive oil-producing region and its second most-productive natural gas area. [Italics in original.]

“What would be the effect of such a declaration on current and future U.S. domestic oil and gas production? Blackmon again:

“Placing the Permian Basin in non-attainment status would force a significant reduction in the region’s rig count, severely limiting the domestic industry’s efforts to increase U.S. oil production at a time when the global oil market is already severely under-supplied.

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott promptly called on the Biden Administration to back off, saying that an EPA ‘non-attainment declaration ‘could interfere in the production of oil in Texas which could lead to skyrocketing prices at the pump by reducing production, increase the cost of that production, or do both.’ But Blackmon notes that the plan comes from an office headed by a Biden-appointed anti-fossil-fuel activist, and thus is likely a core element of the administration’s program:

“Mr. Biden appointed Joe Goffman, another of the many anti-fossil fuel activists that now hold senior posts at his various agencies, to head up EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation on an acting basis. That appointment might have been made with this specific policy action in mind.

“Meanwhile, over at the Interior Department, July 1 was also the day for issuance of a statutorily mandated five-year offshore oil and gas leasing plan. Nicholas Groom at Reuters has a summary here. The bottom line is, we’re going to completely shut down leasing off both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, but maybe we’ll allow a little in the Gulf of Mexico or the Cook Inlet (Alaska). The number of auctions over the five-year period will be in the range of ‘zero to eleven,’ and supposedly we’ll take public input as to which way to go. But Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a statement left no doubt as to where she wants and expects this to come out:

“‘From Day One, President Biden and I have made clear our commitment to transition to a clean energy economy,’ Haaland said in a statement. ‘Today, we put forward an opportunity for the American people to consider and provide input on the future of offshore oil and gas leasing. The time for the public to weigh in on our future is now.’

“There is a 90-day period for public comment. You can be sure that environmental activist groups will flood the zone with thousands of comments to support the approach of the ‘zero’ option of ceasing all further offshore leases.

“Other agencies were eerily silent in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s June 30 decision. Notable among those were the SEC and the Federal Reserve, both of which have recently ventured into adding ‘climate change’ to their missions with only the most questionable of statutory support. Neither has given any indication of an intention to slow down.

“And then on July 2, President Biden issued his now-famous tweet blaming the rising price of gas at the pump on gas station owners:

“My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.

‘A bureaucracy-wide campaign is ongoing under this guy’s direction to suppress oil and gas production in any way they can think of, and yet he has the gall to blame high prices on ‘companies running gas stations,’ the majority of which are small independent businesses. At this point Biden has become malicious.”

See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy, Change in US Administrations

***************

Maxed Out: According to reports from Natural Gas World, the export terminals for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in the US, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar were at or above nameplate capacity. This means there is no easy way to replace LNG from Russia that Europe desperately needs. It appears to be a bleak winter for many in Europe that depend on natural gas for heat. Yet, the Biden administration is rampaging against US production of oil and gas. See Article # 2 and links under Energy Issues – Non-US, and Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

***************

What? The modern combine-harvester is a marvel of diesel-electric engineering. With various attachments they can be used to efficiently harvest a variety of grain crops including wheat, rice, oats, rye, barley, corn (maize), sorghum, soybeans, flax (linseed), sunflowers and rapeseed. They combine reaping, threshing, gathering, and winnowing into a single process. They are an essential labor-saving part of modern farming. For example, the John Deere X9 1100 has a 13.6 L (830 cubic inch) engine producing a power rating of up to 630 horsepower (460 kW) and has a 330-gallon fuel tank. This is not the biggest one. Also, they have a wide range of electronics so operators can optimize speeds for better utility and yields. The machines can cost up to $1 million.

Thus, it was strange to read a post by Pierre Gosselin stating that a Midwest farmer relayed to him that a representative from John Deere contacted him about using a new battery powered combine-harvester on his demonstration farm. According to Gosselin the conversation went:

“’How do I run them 24 hours a day for 10 or 12 days straight when the harvest is ready, and the weather is coming in?’

“’How do I get a 50,000+ lb. combine that takes up the width of an entire road back to the shop 20 miles away when the battery goes dead?’

“There was dead silence on the other end of the phone.”

See links under Alternative, Green ("Clean") Vehicles.

Number of the Week: 85% more than total capability. In estimating how much electricity will be needed to operate electric vehicles at the same standard if all petroleum vehicles in the US were replaced by electric vehicles Joseph D’Aleo calculated:

“7.617 Trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity would be the energy equivalent required to replace petroleum fuel for transportation. 4.116 Trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity equals the total generation capability of the United States.”

The 7.6 Trillion kilowatt-hours is 85% more than total US electricity generation capability. See link under Alternative, Green ("Clean") Vehicles.

[US Homeland Security Secretary] Mayorkas says immigration crisis due to climate change

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, July 3, 2022

It’s snow laughing matter

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, July 6, 2022

“If you had been planning an Independence Day visit to Montana’s Glacier National Park, alas the weather did not cooperate. Oh no, we hear some cry, that blasted global warming melted the glaciers waah waah waah. But actually ‘Visitors to Glacier National Park won’t be able to cruise Going-to-the-Sun Road for the July Fourth weekend this year. Park officials say that’s thanks to unprecedented winter and late spring snow storms.’”

2016 – New York Times Complained California Wasn’t Allowing Forest Fires

By Tony Heller, His Blog, July 7, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/07/2016-new-york-times-complained-california-wasnt-allowing-forest-fires/

Callous dolts on parade

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, July 6, 2022

“So many silly things are said about climate that it is hard to keep up. But we do have to extend special recognition to Ireland’s president Michael Higgins for exploiting a slaughter to advance the alarmist agenda with a statement, as brainless as it was heartless, that blamed an Islamist massacre of Christians at prayer in Nigeria on climate change:”

You Can Spot Climate Change in Old Restaurant Menus

In the 1880s, Vancouver’s seafood joints served lots of salmon. These days they serve squid.

By Ian Rose, The Atlantic, July 2, 2022

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2022/07/climate-change-vancouver-seafood-restaurant-menus/661465/

[SEPP Comment: Does the return of fish-eating seals, hunted to almost extinction, indicate climate change?]

A Court for the Constitution

The historic Supreme Court term that ended this week was a triumph for originalism.

By The Editorial Board, WSJ, July 1, 2022

https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-supreme-court-for-the-constitution-originalism-dobbs-abortion-religious-liberty-11656711597?mod=opinion_lead_pos11

TWTW Summary: After discussing a ruling for the Biden Administration on immigration the editorial continues:

“This isn’t a partisan Court looking for preferred policy outcomes. It’s a Court that hews to the tenets of originalism, with different shades of emphasis by different Justices. The Court’s jurisprudence is focused more than anything else on who under the Constitution gets to decide policy, not what that policy should be.

“This is the main reason Democrats and the press corps are furious about the Court’s decisions. For decades they have counted on a majority of Justices to deliver or bless the policy results they want: on abortion, voting rights, healthcare, racial preferences, climate and economic regulation. You name it, the Court found ways to deliver it with balancing tests, trimester analysis, and the discovery of unenumerated rights between the lines of the Constitution’s text.

“For decades conservative critics have argued that the role of the Court should be different—supporting rights that are actually in the Constitution, but otherwise enforcing the separation of powers so each branch of government stays in its lane as defined by the Founders. With the arrival of three new Justices nominated by Donald Trump and shepherded to confirmation by GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell, that Court has arrived.

“The result is the opposite of judicial imperialism. In the Dobbs abortion case, the Court is trying to extricate itself from abortion policy debates. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh put it, “the Constitution is neutral on the issue of abortion.” Policy will now be set by legislators in the states as informed by voters, subject to a low-level of legal review known as the “rational basis” test.

“The political result may be surprising. The right-to-life movement now must persuade voters across 50 states, and most voters favor some limits on abortion but not an outright ban. If Republicans sound like moral scolds and can’t make their case with compassion for women, they will lose the debate. If Republicans seek a national ban on abortion via Congress, the Court could strike it down. The Court majority in Dobbs has invigorated democracy and federalism.

“In its administrative law cases, the Court also isn’t dictating outcomes. It is invigorating its role as a traffic cop among the branches. On immigration law, two conservatives joined the liberals to side with the White House. But on climate six Justices found that the Biden Administration had exceeded the authority that Congress provided in legislation.

“The cries from the left are that the Court has doomed the world to burning up. But progressives can still regulate carbon emissions. The rub is that to achieve their climate goals, they will have to pass legislation, not merely reinterpret an obscure corner of the Clean Air Act that wasn’t written with carbon emissions in mind.

“As Justice Neil Gorsuch observed in West Virginia v. EPA, legislating can be difficult in the American system. But that is how the Founders designed it to protect liberty and guarantee political accountability. Telling Congress it must write clear commands to the bureaucracy enhances accountability.

“The Court is also taking a more robust approach to protecting the rights that the Constitution does mention, especially the First and Second Amendments. On gun rights, the Justices put new substance into the individual right to bear arms recognized by the 2008 Heller decision. Politicians can still regulate guns, but they must do so more carefully so individuals can defend themselves outside their homes.

“On religious liberty, the Court cleaned up decades of confusing instructions to lower courts on the separation of church and state. The Justices gave new vigor to the free exercise of religion by supporting private prayer in a public place and barring discrimination against religious schools. States don’t have to aid private schools, but if they do they can’t deny that aid to religious schools. This is a proper policing role for the Court in securing liberties specified in the Constitution.

“All of this vindicates the decades-long effort known as the conservative legal movement. What started with the law and economics school grew with the Federalist Society and a generation of federal judges into something far larger and now more consequential.

“Lately some on the social right have called this movement a failure, but they are as mistaken as critics on the left. This Supreme Court term yielded victories for libertarians and cultural conservatives under the principle of originalism. The separation of powers is as crucial to protecting religious freedom as it is to protecting property rights or limiting regulation without Congressional commands.

“This is a Court for the Constitution, and that means the right and left will have to win their policy victories the old-fashioned way—democratically.”

2. The Global Search for Energy Security

As inflation soars, the West is finally getting serious about a goal it abandoned years ago.

By Daniel Yergin, WSJ, July 6, 2022

https://www.wsj.com/articles/energy-security-oil-gas-natural-prices-independent-america-russia-ukraine-export-eu-11657140599?mod=hp_opin_pos_5#cxrecs_s

TWTW Summary: The vice chairman of S&P Global writes:

“The amnesia about energy security is over. The global energy crisis fueling record high inflation is shaking governments as consumers are stunned and angry at high prices and the prospect of shortages.

The general concern with energy security had dissipated over the past decade, in part because of the emergence of U.S. shale oil. Fracking transformed America from the world’s largest importer of oil to the largest producer and, after decades of promise, delivered energy independence. “Political or military threats to energy supplies in the Middle East or elsewhere could be absorbed by U.S. production. When Iranian missiles hit a huge oil-processing facility in Saudi Arabia in September 2019—something that in previous years would have sent prices skyrocketing—American shale production cushioned the supply shock. Prices hardly budged.

“Many observers also believed that demand for oil had peaked in 2019 and would quickly be replaced by renewables. Depressed demand during Covid lockdowns seemed to validate that assessment. An energy transition was thought to be well on its way, facilitated by a wide range of government policies.

“Yet that perception ran up against reality. Demand for oil and gas bounced back as lockdowns ended and economies rebounded. The global energy supply couldn’t keep up, owing in large part to underinvestment in conventional energy sources.

“This strong demand and weak supply set the stage for the global energy crisis that began to manifest last autumn. Prices for natural gas, coal and oil all spiked. Late last year, Europeans were paying five or six times the normal price for liquefied natural gas, and gasoline prices were taking off at U.S. pumps.”

After discussing that Russia expected a quick conquest of Ukraine and European acceptance the author continues:

“No country is making as rapid and determined a turnaround from dependence on Russian energy as Germany, which is undergoing what Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls the Zeitenwende, or turning point. Green Party leader and Economic Minister Robert Habeck has worked closely with the energy industry to understand how to move the country off Russian oil and gas—although gas is more difficult than oil. Berlin is committing to building several LNG-importing facilities—something Germany has spurned for decades. The country has even authorized restarting coal-fired plants to shore up energy supplies ahead of winter.

“Other European governments are making a concerted effort to ban Russian oil. As Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in June, Russia is ‘practically being pushed out of the European market.’ This requires these countries to consider energy sources they once rejected. France is an example. At the beginning of his first term in 2017, President Emmanuel Macron floated the idea of shuttering 14 nuclear reactors and reducing the country’s dependence on nuclear power, which then accounted for 75% of France’s electricity. Now he is calling for six new nuclear reactors, and potentially another eight.

“Or look to the U.K., which has given the go-ahead for the development of a new North Sea gas field. European nations have also been sending missions to the U.S. and Africa in search of more oil, gas and coal. The European Union is now promoting the development of Israel’s and Egypt’s abundant eastern Mediterranean gas field as an alternative to Russian energy.

“Washington has also rediscovered energy security. President Biden entered office determined to accelerate the transition to renewables. Yet as Americans faced record-high prices at the pump, the administration began to urge U.S. companies to produce more oil and gas and refine more gasoline and diesel fuel. The Energy Information Administration forecasts that U.S. oil production will increase by about 800,000 barrels a day over the year, and refineries are currently going flat out. Though the administration continues to maintain its goals on energy transition, it recognizes that the world urgently needs more oil and natural gas. Mr. Biden has promised Europe more U.S. LNG, and the administration has been pushing other countries to pump more oil—most notably Saudi Arabia, which the president is scheduled to visit next week.

TWTW disagrees with the above paragraph. The actions of the Biden Administration indicate a hostility towards domestic oil and gas production.

“The global mismatch between demand and available supply for oil and natural gas is precarious. It will likely get worse over the next few months as Mr. Putin steps up his energy war, China’s demand increases as it comes out of Covid shut-ins, the dislocations in the global-supply system increase, and the tight balance between supply and demand tightens even further. Oil is a complex global market in which more than 100 million barrels typically move around the world every day with remarkable fluidity. But when the market is tight, it is highly vulnerable to disruption. New interruptions could come from a variety of sources—from a widening of the war beyond Ukraine to a cyberattack on natural-gas pipelines or a hurricane knocking U.S. refineries temporarily out of operation.

“At this point, it would seem that the only thing that would take the pressure off global markets is an economic downturn resulting from high prices and central banks’ tightening. And that prospect does not provide a great sense of security.”

