Essay by Eric Worrall

“Running out of puff and then having to get another vehicle” – Who could have guessed electric vehicles don’t have the stamina required for reliable police duty?

Electric police cars are ‘running out of puff’ and causing ‘lots of problems’

ELECTRIC police cars are running out of charge when responding to emergencies because the sirens and blue lights drain the batteries, according to a Police and Crime Commissioner.

By FELIX REEVES

08:06, Wed, Jul 6, 2022 | UPDATED: 22:51, Wed, Jul 6, 2022

Gloucester Constabulary has the largest full electric fleet in the UK, with 21 percent of their 435 vehicles being electric. Chris Nelson, Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucester, said officers who were driving the electric vehicles had difficult experiences finding chargers in the county.

…

A spokesperson for Tesla said the Model 3 had been able to do over 200 miles of blue light advanced driving.

It was able able to take part in runs that lasted four hours on active deployment under “advanced driving conditions”.

The tests come as police forces prepare for the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

Mr Nelson continued, saying: “I’ve heard lots of problems with officers driving around in electric vehicles having problems trying to find recharging facilities.

“Running out of puff and then having to get another vehicle.

…