UK Police Lego. Rob Young from United Kingdom [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons (image modified)
Climate News

Electric police cars are ‘running out of puff’ and causing ‘lots of problems’

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

“Running out of puff and then having to get another vehicle” – Who could have guessed electric vehicles don’t have the stamina required for reliable police duty?

Electric police cars are ‘running out of puff’ and causing ‘lots of problems’

ELECTRIC police cars are running out of charge when responding to emergencies because the sirens and blue lights drain the batteries, according to a Police and Crime Commissioner.

By FELIX REEVES

08:06, Wed, Jul 6, 2022 | UPDATED: 22:51, Wed, Jul 6, 2022

Gloucester Constabulary has the largest full electric fleet in the UK, with 21 percent of their 435 vehicles being electric. Chris Nelson, Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucester, said officers who were driving the electric vehicles had difficult experiences finding chargers in the county.

A spokesperson for Tesla said the Model 3 had been able to do over 200 miles of blue light advanced driving.

It was able able to take part in runs that lasted four hours on active deployment under “advanced driving conditions”.

The tests come as police forces prepare for the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

Mr Nelson continued, saying: “I’ve heard lots of problems with officers driving around in electric vehicles having problems trying to find recharging facilities.

“Running out of puff and then having to get another vehicle.

Read more: https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/cars/1636132/electric-car-police-use-battery-range-anxiety-pcc-gloucester-warning

Do police ask criminals they are pursuing to take a coffee break while they put their EVs on fast chargers?

EVs might be barely viable for ordinary people who don’t have to drive much, in a nation as compact as Britain. For police use, not so much.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
20 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MrGrimNasty
July 9, 2022 2:10 am

Well if you need another contender for most inappropriate use of battery power, idea most likely to fail….
https://notrickszone.com/2022/07/08/john-deere-engineers-really-aiming-to-build-battery-powered-harvesters/

1
Reply
Peta of Newark
Reply to  MrGrimNasty
July 9, 2022 3:57 am

John Deere did way too much harm when he invented the all-steel plough, or especially the coulter-disc that could cut the roots of the prairie grasses.

Ploughs are going to ki11 near infinitely more people than swords could ever hope to achieve.
Even nuclear swords.

Bad News for all you Lo-Till No-Till advocates out there, Roundup/Glyphosate is unimaginably worse than even ploughing is.

Because Roundup is a patented anti-biotic- the word translates as ‘Anti-Life
Just for once in this crazed and farcical world, somebody actually got something right.

0
Reply
Ian Magness
July 9, 2022 2:14 am

Police are working on a number of leads.
Sadly, none of them are long enough.

Apologies to the person I stole that joke off (but the police will never catch me).

12
Reply
Redge
Reply to  Ian Magness
July 9, 2022 2:59 am

I think that was a boyhood joke by Arthur Askey

Thanks for the reminder! 😉

0
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
July 9, 2022 2:17 am

“2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles”. I suspect that this ban will end shortly after the new Tory leader takes over. Thank goodness Carrie has been pushed out of number 10 at last.

9
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Mike Jonas
July 9, 2022 3:02 am

It won’t be immediately, it will be pushed further and further out over time in much the same way Germany has pushed out its coal ban from 2030 to 2035.

1
Reply
Mike Lowe
Reply to  Mike Jonas
July 9, 2022 3:06 am

Yes, BoJo has a lot to answer for, and Carrie is near the top of the list! Glad they are going!

2
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  Mike Jonas
July 9, 2022 3:17 am

Let’s hope. But I think only one of yesterday’s contenders, Steve Baker, had his feet on the ground but has decided to drop out. I fear the rest are just as “green” as Boris. God help us all.

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Right-Handed Shark
0
Reply
scott
July 9, 2022 2:28 am

Cant wait until they try to fight a bushfire in an electric fire truck

5
Reply
Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  scott
July 9, 2022 3:00 am

Does the UK ban also apply to Hybreds ?

Michael VK5ELL

0
Reply
Archer
Reply to  Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
July 9, 2022 3:37 am

Yes. From 2035, you’ll only be able to buy new full-electric cars and light goods vehicles. They’ve given a whole five extra years of leeway for all those hybrid drivers.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Archer
0
Reply
HotScot
July 9, 2022 3:00 am

In my experience, police cars are used 24/7/365 and could easily do 200 miles per 8 hour shift. On beginning our shift one of the first jobs was to do a vehicle check, wash, and fully fuel the cars from the fuel pumps installed at the police offices.

The whole process took around 10 minutes, a little longer if you were single crewed (rare).

Running out of fuel was a disciplinary offence, not to mention the humiliation you would suffer from your colleagues.

The cars were also badly abused. A colleague once ripped the exhaust off our car on a demolished industrial estate. The exhaust pipe was hanging down so he was forced to reverse the car back to the office, about ten miles.

They were used to transport everything, including flea ridden dogs, crime victims, some strange bits of evidence and innumerable bleeding and/or vomiting drunks. The vomit and blood were dealt with by directing a water hose at them, invariably filling footwells with water. Rubber drain plugs in the floor were essential.

They were also used in appalling weather conditions, often being left to tickover with the heater on full so when you returned, it was a welcome haven of warmth.

Of course, the choice of cars were not down to cops who actually used them, they were assessed by the central garage and usually the first to use a new model were senior officers, who, if the even left the office, cruised about trying to catch cops doing something wrong.

EV’s are useless as a practical police vehicle, at least in the 70’s/80’s when I was in the job.

8
Reply
Mike Lowe
Reply to  HotScot
July 9, 2022 3:09 am

Footwell drain plugs in an EV with underfloor battery? Sounds unlikely, so maybe the vomit will just have to stay in the car!

0
Reply
Rob Leviston
Reply to  HotScot
July 9, 2022 3:59 am

Having worked in a 24hr station, our vehicles would run basically all the time. Handed over from one crew to the next. refueling was fine whilst out on patrol. Cars were usually parked in the street outside the station. Only brought into the yard if you were transporting a crook. Cannot even imagine how a police force would function effectively with EV’s!

0
Reply
Redge
July 9, 2022 3:04 am

Off-Topic:

Sky News headline

Britain could reach 40C by mid-July, forecast computer models predict for first time

Temperatures have never reached 40C in the UK but for the first time ever forecast computer models have shown it could be possible for mid-July.

Given that lefties like Griff never get past the headline, reality buried deep in the story:

“Given that the UK’s previous hottest days have only seen a few places exceed 38C, this was unlike anything forecasters had ever seen before.”

However, it should be noted that this prediction has come from a single member of one ensemble forecast system.

“While it is possible, it’s extremely unlikely, even if the risk is the highest it’s ever been.

More propaganda from Sky News

1
Reply
fretslider
July 9, 2022 3:08 am

A lucky break?

“Three caravans reported stolen have been found in Gloucestershire. And what’s more, they were all recovered from the same site.”

However, pictures of the recovery operation show police cars towing the mobile homes across an open field“

https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/news/gloucester-news/three-stolen-caravans-recovered-same-7311759

Only a Tesla (£90,000) EV can tow in the UK

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
July 9, 2022 3:14 am

I love the “Lego” picture for this article.
It helps to make fun of the government strategy.

1
Reply
Ron Long
July 9, 2022 3:32 am

Maybe the realization that EV Police Cars can’t maintain a pursuit is the reason Washington and Illinois have banned pursuit of an escaping motorist (unless escaping from murder or equivalent), they’re getting the public ready for when EV Police Cars are deployed.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
July 9, 2022 3:58 am

farce

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News Hurricanes

Climate Change Weekly #439: Hurricanes Not Increasing, Despite Warming

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate data Climate News

Satellite Data: coolest monthly tropics temperature in over 10 years

1 week ago
Anthony Watts
Climate News

Critical Comments by Happer and Lindzen on SEC Rule

2 weeks ago
Andy May
Climate News

Cheers! ‘Climate backtracking’: Germany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate Blow

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate News

Electric police cars are ‘running out of puff’ and causing ‘lots of problems’

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Curious things

Researchers Rediscover Oak Tree Thought to be Extinct

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Climate ugliness Opinion

Claim: An Eco-Terrorist Wing Would Help Peaceful Climate Activists Win

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Oil and Gas

SPR Oil Shipped to China, India & Europe

14 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: