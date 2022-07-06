China Rejects NASA Claim They Want to Take Over the Moon

Essay by Eric Worrall

A fascinating war of words has erupted between NASA and the CCP, over China’s space intentions.

China Rebuts Weaponization of Space Program Claim by NASA Administrator By Mary Hong July 6, 2022 Updated: July 6, 2022 China has denied that it is attempting to take over the moon via its space program, a concern expressed by NASA administrator Bill Nelson in a recent interview. Nelson told German outlet Bild on July 2, “We must be very concerned that China is landing on the moon and saying: It’s ours now and you stay out.” The purpose of China’s space program, Nelson said, “is a military space program,” and its accomplishments are built on technology theft. The Chinese regime has denied Nelson’s allegations. “This is not the first time that the NASA administrator has lashed out at China in disregard of facts,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. … Read more: https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-rebuts-weaponization-of-space-program-claim-by-nasa-administrator_4579757.html

The video below is WION News’ take on the China / USA spat. WION interviewed Carnegie Institute East Asia expert Michael Swaine , who thinks NASA is just fear mongering to scare up more budget.

China has announced plans for a permanent moon base, which they see as a stepping stone to the rest of the solar system, and a manned mission to Mars. The USA may have had plans for a permanent moon base by 1980 during the Apollo programme, serviced by nuclear powered launchers, like the launchers Russia has allegedly developed, but the plans were shelved after the US anti-nuclear movement frightened off the politicians.

In 2019 the USA dusted off its plans for a nuclear rocket programme, presumably in response to Russian advances, but I haven’t found any news of plans for an imminent US nuclear space launch.

