November 24th Chang'e 5 Lunar Mission Launch
NASA Space

China Rejects NASA Claim They Want to Take Over the Moon

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

 A fascinating war of words has erupted between NASA and the CCP, over China’s space intentions.

China Rebuts Weaponization of Space Program Claim by NASA Administrator

By Mary Hong 

July 6, 2022 Updated: July 6, 2022

China has denied that it is attempting to take over the moon via its space program, a concern expressed by NASA administrator Bill Nelson in a recent interview.

Nelson told German outlet Bild on July 2, “We must be very concerned that China is landing on the moon and saying: It’s ours now and you stay out.”

The purpose of China’s space program, Nelson said, “is a military space program,” and its accomplishments are built on technology theft.

The Chinese regime has denied Nelson’s allegations.

“This is not the first time that the NASA administrator has lashed out at China in disregard of facts,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Read more: https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-rebuts-weaponization-of-space-program-claim-by-nasa-administrator_4579757.html

The video below is WION News’ take on the China / USA spat. WION interviewed Carnegie Institute East Asia expert Michael Swaine , who thinks NASA is just fear mongering to scare up more budget.

China has announced plans for a permanent moon base, which they see as a stepping stone to the rest of the solar system, and a manned mission to Mars. The USA may have had plans for a permanent moon base by 1980 during the Apollo programme, serviced by nuclear powered launchers, like the launchers Russia has allegedly developed, but the plans were shelved after the US anti-nuclear movement frightened off the politicians.

In 2019 the USA dusted off its plans for a nuclear rocket programme, presumably in response to Russian advances, but I haven’t found any news of plans for an imminent US nuclear space launch.

Tom Halla
July 6, 2022 10:29 am

The Biden Administration has too many greens, who are commonly also Luddites. As they never learned anything about nuclear power in Art History or Women’s Studies, they oppose it.

Reply
Felix
July 6, 2022 10:33 am

The idea that any single country could “take over” the moon is beyond ludicrous. It’s sheer lunacy!

Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Felix
July 6, 2022 10:53 am

Has China hijacked Nasa’s moon probe ? /sarc
NASA Loses Contact With Moon Probe, Delays Trajectory Correction Capstone, a microwave-sized spacecraft, is meant to pave the way for future Artemis missions to the lunar surface.

Reply
fretslider
July 6, 2022 10:37 am

When will NASA ditch SLS in favour of something more affordable – and reusable?

Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  fretslider
July 6, 2022 10:42 am

Why, did Elon make an offer to buy NASA?

Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Spetzer86
July 6, 2022 10:45 am

Not that I’m aware of.

Why, do you think he should?

Reply
Spetzer86
July 6, 2022 10:41 am

I can’t imagine NASA revisiting the nuclear rocket program. I could see Musk offering to rig one for Starship as it could be a really good interplanetary motor.

Reply
R Taylor
July 6, 2022 10:48 am

Gotta give NASA top marks for lunacy, first with the carbon monster in the sky and now this. The trouble is, such lunacy casts doubt on more plausible warnings from officialdom, such as today’s jointly from the FBI and MI5: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-62064506.

But here’s a great idea, let’s make ourselves dependent on you-know-who for essential materials of our fantastic new “economy”.

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  R Taylor
July 6, 2022 11:23 am

Interesting juxtaposition. Complaining about lunacy in an article about the moon.

Reply
E. Schaffer
July 6, 2022 11:02 am

Once they have control over the Moon, they will threaten to drop it onto the US.

Reply
Drake
Reply to  E. Schaffer
July 6, 2022 11:21 am

The Moon is the high ground. To allow a communist country to control the high ground would be a total failure for the US.

BUT even if the US were to gain and maintain the control of the Moon, how long before the US becomes a communist country? The “communist control” end would only be delayed.

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Drake
July 6, 2022 11:24 am

Read, “The Moon is a Harsh Mistress”.

Reply
Felix
Reply to  Drake
July 6, 2022 11:41 am

Pray tell, how can any single country “take over” the entire moon? Aside from the very idea of “taking over” something as big as the moon, there’s fiscal reality. I’d guess even a ten man astronomy outpost would cost $100B a year and be far too dependent on steady resupply to be an dependable military asset, let alone useful — what’s it going to do, launch a single ICBM to earth? What advantage does it offer over the hundreds or thousands you could afford for the same money?

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  E. Schaffer
July 6, 2022 11:23 am

If all the moon bases are placed on the same side, will it tip over?

Reply
Doonman
July 6, 2022 11:18 am

The only thing politicians are afraid of is losing an election. Fighting a war with China over the moon is fair game since people are not opposed to that.

Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
July 6, 2022 11:57 am

As regards any nation that plans to put a permanent manned station on the Moon for any possible reason, I can offer no better reply than this, spoken by the character “Mr. Spock” in the original TV series Star Trek:

“. . . she is yours. After a time, you may find that having is not so pleasing a thing after all as wanting. It is not logical, but it is often true.”
—Mr. Spock, Star Trek episode “Amok Time”, 1967

Reply
Frank S.
July 6, 2022 12:00 pm

Its purely coincidence that Xi wants to change the name “Moon” to “Mine”.

Reply
ResourceGuy
July 6, 2022 12:02 pm

He should know. NASA was easy pickings by the Chinese for intel theft.

Reply
ResourceGuy
July 6, 2022 12:04 pm

The Chinese should now respond with construction of a coal fired power plant on the moon.

Reply
