Left: Kate Dooley, Research Fellow, Climate & Energy College, The University of Melbourne. Right: Zebedee Nicholls PhD Researcher at the Climate & Energy College, The University of Melbourne. Source The Conversation, Fair Use, Low resolution image to identify the subjects.
Coal Paris Climate Accord

“No More Excuses”: Aussie Academics Demand Global Paris Agreement Compliance

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
27 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Aussie climate academics demanding better international compliance with their diktats.

No more excuses: restoring nature is not a silver bullet for global warming, we must cut emissions outright

Published: July 4, 2022 4.09pm AEST

Kate Dooley Research Fellow, Climate & Energy College, The University of Melbourne
Zebedee Nicholls PhD Researcher at the Climate & Energy College, The University of Melbourne

Restoring degraded environments, such as by planting trees, is often touted as a solution to the climate crisis. But our new research shows this, while important, is no substitute for preventing fossil fuel emissions to limit global warming. 

We calculated the maximum potential for responsible nature restoration to absorb carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. And we found that, combined with ending deforestation by 2030, this could reduce global warming 0.18°C by 2100. In comparison, current pledges from countries put us on track for 1.9-2℃ warming.

This is far from what’s needed to mitigate the catastrophic impacts of climate change, and is well above the 1.5℃ goal of the Paris Agreement. And it pours cold water on the idea we can offset our way out of ongoing global warming.

The priority remains rapidly phasing out fossil fuels, which have contributed 86% of all CO₂ emissions in the past decade. Deforestation must also end, with land use, deforestation and forest degradation contributing 11% of global emissions.

Retaining the possibility of limiting warming to 1.5℃ requires rapid reductions in fossil fuel emissions before 2030 and global net-zero emissions by 2050, with some studies even calling for 2040. 

Wealthy nations, such as Australia, should achieve net-zero CO₂ emissions earlier than the global average based on their higher historical emissions.

We now need new international cooperation and agreements to stop expansion of fossil fuels globally and for governments to strengthen their national climate pledges under the Paris Agreements ratcheting mechanism. Promises of carbon dioxide removals via land cannot justify delays in these necessary actions.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/no-more-excuses-restoring-nature-is-not-a-silver-bullet-for-global-warming-we-must-cut-emissions-outright-186048

I’m afraid I’ve got news for you University of Melbourne academics. The Paris Agreement is dead in every way which matters. Germany and the rest of Europe are frantically scrabbling for as much coal power as they can get their hands on.

Tom Halla
July 4, 2022 10:07 am

And the Chinese and Indians were never even promising to reduce their emissions, so anything any other country did would be pure virtue signaling.

Mr.
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 4, 2022 10:16 am

How dare you! . . .

Point out realities.

Richard Greene
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 4, 2022 10:21 am

China, India, Russia and every undeveloped nation in the world.

Andy Pattullo
July 4, 2022 10:08 am

It would be great to live in a world where so-called experts are forced to back up their advice to governments and voters about important issues with evidence substantiating their conclusions and, failing to do so, forfeit their positions, income, access to media and the trust of the people.

Ron Long
Reply to  Andy Pattullo
July 4, 2022 10:26 am

You mean, lead by example? Waiting….waiting……waiting………..

DocBud
July 4, 2022 10:18 am

These people are, in my opinion, evil. By calling for an end to the expansion of fossil fuels globally, they are calling for the world’s poorest people to have no hope of a better life or an increase in their life expectancy.

Richard Greene
July 4, 2022 10:19 am

I want to thank the author for so many good articles here — he is a writing machine interested in many different subjects. I don’t care what academics think but as someone from Michigan USA who will never get to Australia I have to ask:

Starting with World War II, just when did Australia drift so far off the track to where it is now (energy policy)?

I mean, your nation has lots of coal and uranium, but seems determined not to use them … using no uranium for electric power, and also being the world’s largest coal exporter. What sense does that make?

If you mine coal, ship it to China, and they burn it,
the CO2 emissions are the same as if you burned it yourself.

Scissor
Reply to  Richard Greene
July 4, 2022 10:28 am

Worse actually.

fretslider
Reply to  Richard Greene
July 4, 2022 10:44 am

Think of the money….

Citizen Smith
July 4, 2022 10:21 am

These are not smart people. If I went on a 3 day holiday, I wouldn’t trust them to feed my cat.

Scissor
Reply to  Citizen Smith
July 4, 2022 10:54 am

It wouldn’t matter if they were in charge. First, they wouldn’t let you go on holiday. Second, you couldn’t own a cat; too big a carbon footprint and all.

Mr.
July 4, 2022 10:27 am

Sitting at a desktop computer, playing with made-up numbers in spreadsheet scenarios about politicians’ bullshit “pledges” has exactly what connection with the atomic chemistry and meteorological physics that are needed to explain climate functioning.

Deep down, these academics must despise themselves for indulging in this blatant fraud.

fretslider
July 4, 2022 10:29 am

At best it’s a misanthropic rant, you can sense the self-loathing.

The University of Melbourne… bring your own straight jacket.

Disputin
Reply to  fretslider
July 4, 2022 11:10 am

Strait jacket.

Stephen Skinner
July 4, 2022 10:33 am

“Virtue is more to be feared than vice, because its excesses are not subject to the regulation of conscience” – Adam Smith

H B
July 4, 2022 10:34 am

The conversation that hosts their profiles is 5 goosesteps to the left of Stalin

Pauleta
July 4, 2022 10:42 am

So, now we should take orders from a mere PhD student? Give me a break. Even if he was fully tenured he would still be a clown.

davidmhoffer
July 4, 2022 10:45 am

They want to shut down fossil fuels and forestry. Great. This makes total sense. Cars will become near worthless without fuel to run them, but house prices will sky rocket since there will be no new houses. But we have the fix! People can buy a car for next to nothing and live in that.

2hotel9
July 4, 2022 10:55 am

Shut off all electricity, gas, running water and sewage to all these greentards everywhere. Force them to live what they claim to want for everyone else.

Trying to Play Nice
July 4, 2022 10:55 am

#fjb and while you’re at it, #fAussieClimateScientists

Rich Lambert
July 4, 2022 10:56 am

I feel sorry for the young people that get drawn into cults such as the college of climate and energy, masquerading as scholarship.

Shoki Kaneda
July 4, 2022 11:02 am

My research indicates that Australian Saltwater Crocodiles are on the verge of starvation. We are willing to make sacrifices to avert this existential disaster. Sacrificing these two is an excellent start.

Shoki Kaneda
July 4, 2022 11:08 am

Sound judgement != (intelligence OR education)

Carlo, Monte
July 4, 2022 11:10 am

Sack them all for being stooopid.

Vuk
July 4, 2022 11:17 am

In London they are at it again
Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to Constable masterpiece The Hay WainActivists attach their own image of ‘apocalyptic vision of the future’ to famous painting at London’s National Gallery
comment image

huls
July 4, 2022 11:23 am

Djeez louise. There is no compliance on “Paris” because even if a party does not act on a promise, they still ARE within the bounds of the treaty. Yes doing nothing is a valid option.

Don’t these kids know how to read or just obstinate

DMA
July 4, 2022 11:25 am

“We calculated the maximum potential for responsible nature restoration to absorb carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. And we found that, combined with ending deforestation by 2030, this could reduce global warming 0.18°C by 2100.” I tried to repeat their calculations but found no valid relationship between global temperature and atmospheric CO2. I have to call their finding into question as it is apparently based on an an unproven assumption so their conclusions should be ignored by policy makers.

