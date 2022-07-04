Algae Bloom. USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Geoengineering

More Geoengineering: Salting the Oceans to Defeat the Carbon Monster

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Having failed to gain traction with solar geoengineering schemes, greens are dusting off ocean geoengineering ideas. But like all green ideas, ocean geoengineering has a deadly downside.

Can we beat climate change by geoengineering the oceans?

Chemically altering the seas through iron fertilisation or alkalinity enhancement could be our best hope to suck vast amounts of carbon out of the atmosphere – but questions remain on whether it is worth the risk

ENVIRONMENT 29 June 2022
By Adam Vaughan

A SPRINKLING of iron ore “glued” onto rice husks using goo from plants hardly sounds like a recipe for saving the planet. Not to mention the fact that the mixture is designed to mimic whale faeces.

And yet if a team of researchers backed by a former chief scientific adviser to the UK government crack this, it could be coming to an ocean near you soon. Theirs is just one of several projects across the world, small in scale but big in vision, looking at a new way to stave off the worst effects of climate change: engineering the oceans.

Similar “geoengineering” proposals are highly controversial, and this idea is no different, horrifying those who warn of the potential unintended consequences of fiddling with sensitive marine environments. But the world’s lack of progress on curbing carbon emissions might make it necessary. A recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on how to tackle climate change made clear that deploying techniques to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be “unavoidable” if humanity is to achieve net zero carbon emissions around the middle of the century. On land, there are plenty of schemes to do that, from planting trees to machines in Iceland that chemically capture CO2 so it can be buried deep underground. But getting any of them to the scale we need in time to really make a difference is a tough ask. It could be that we need the oceans, too.

Read more: https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg25533930-600-can-we-beat-climate-change-by-geoengineering-the-oceans/

Sounds reasonable right? Nothing like solar geoengineering insanity, reflecting sunlight away from plants?

Not so fast.

2016/04/17

Taiwan Research Group Challenges Global Warming Solution

Translated and compiled by Shin-wei Chang and Olivia Yang

“Iron fertilization” is widely recognized as a possible applicable solution to global warming. However, a research team led by Haojia Abby Ren, associate professor of Geosciences at National Taiwan University (NTU), has proved that “iron fertilization” is not beneficial to algae.

To alleviate the impact of global warming, scientists have proposed a hypothesis of “iron fertilization,” assuming that adding iron into the ocean can boost the growth of algae to absorb the carbon dioxide in the air.

However, researchers in Taiwan have found flaws in this hypothesis.

The growth of algae requires nutrients other than iron, such as nitrate and phosphate. With the growing amount of algae, consumption of these nutrients also increases in the area. But when currents carry the algae to other waters, the nutrients become relatively scare elements, making algae hard to grow.

This results in iron fertilization not being able to increase the growth of algae worldwide; on the contrary, it would suppress the growth of algae in the equatorial zone. In addition, there is a limited reduction of carbon dioxide, and there would be a lack of oxygen in the ocean.

Read more: https://international.thenewslens.com/article/27646

The 2016 study which dismisses the alleged benefits of iron fertilisation is available here.

If the Taiwanese scientists are right, the worst case outcome of a major ocean iron fertilisation effort could be the creation of a large equatorial ocean dead zone, and no net absorption of CO2.

A large equatorial dead zone is probably not as devastating as what the solar geoengineering fans want to do to us, which could cause global famine, but who knows. Either way lets hope none of these high risk global climate tinkerers ever receive the funding they are looking for.

3.7 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
23 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
July 4, 2022 6:11 am

As if they understand how climate works well enough to do engineering?

7
Reply
John Shotsky
July 4, 2022 6:31 am

The world’s oceans cover 70+% of the earth’s surface, at an average depth of over 2 miles. Just what kind of an airhead do you have to be to think you can change anything about the ocean, and actually talk publicly about your singular air-headedness?

6
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John Shotsky
July 4, 2022 7:37 am

Perhaps U.S. dollars could be dropped from the sky to block some sunlight.

2
Reply
fretslider
July 4, 2022 6:33 am

We had to destroy the Earth to save the Earth

The idiocracy is not sure

5
Reply
ferdberple
July 4, 2022 6:43 am

The oceans are phosphate poor. This limits plant growth. Yet many laundry detergents advertise phosphate free to avoid enhanced plant growth.

Maybe we simply need to get back to phosphates in our laundry detergent. Everything eventually empties into the oceans.

2
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  ferdberple
July 4, 2022 7:22 am

Maybe we simply need to get back to phosphates in our laundry detergent.
___________________________________________________________

Stop suggesting alternate methods for climate science to reduce CO2. In other words, stop buying into the bullshit.

The only alternative that is acceptable to rational people is to do nothing, neither carbon dioxide nor methane constitute a problem. Since 1850 the world has warmed up, cooled down, warmed up, cooled down and warmed up. It is difficult to assign any specific cause of that or conclude that it is a problem.

The benefits of a warmer world and increased CO2 are well documented. The negative aspects claimed by climate science and the alarmist media have not materialized. Events and phenomena that they reported on have happened before or have been occurring right along. There is nothing new except a greener world.

2
Reply
Sylvia
Reply to  Steve Case
July 4, 2022 7:38 am

Even the sun has eleven year cycles, some hotter and some cooler and therefore our climate on earth is affected by these cycles. Why is everyone so ignorant of science?

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Steve Case
July 4, 2022 7:41 am

Yes it’s really a dumb idea to reduce CO2, but perhaps phosphate and iron might be of use to boost productivity of relatively dead ocean areas if one were to ranch fish, such as salmon, blue fin tuna.

0
Reply
H B
Reply to  Scissor
July 4, 2022 7:47 am

Fisheries enchacement would be the main benefit as Russ George found with the salmon experiment

0
Reply
ferdberple
July 4, 2022 6:47 am

How many millions of tons of iron blow off the Sahara desert into the Atlantic ocean each year? How much difference will simulated whale poop make. Sure it makes grant money grow. Algae, not so much.

3
Reply
peter schell
July 4, 2022 6:50 am

Maybe they need to pump raw residential sewage into tankers and dump it in the middle of the ocean, creating a nutrient rich environment to promote growth away from human shipping lanes. They could also dump mega-tons of waste plastic to create mounting points for different types of ocean life.

I’m being almost a hundred percent sarcastic here, but I can’t help wondering if it might actually be beneficial.

Mostly however I imagine the heads that would explode if it were suggested seriously.

2
Reply
Pete Bonk
Reply to  peter schell
July 4, 2022 7:29 am

Peter Schell- Don’t be shy; apply for a grant and get on that “Green Money Gravy Train!” /sarc

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Pete Bonk
July 4, 2022 7:43 am

Ever hear of jenkem?

0
Reply
william Johnston
July 4, 2022 6:51 am

But no one has yet proven that we need to do anything about the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere. Let alone that it is causing anything close to catastrophic.

8
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  william Johnston
July 4, 2022 7:41 am

Exactly. Nobody has proven that this whole thing is anything more than UHI. A bit warmer in the cities due to larger populations/more activity, urbanisation of temperature stations and they’ve got a crisis of their own manufacture. Lets have the temperature stations moved into uncontaminated areas then see what’s happening – I’ll bet it’s not remotely like what we’re being told!

1
Reply
DHR
July 4, 2022 7:18 am

I know, lets just throw ice cubes into the troposphere to cool the hot spot that CO2 warming theory says must be there. Oops, I guess somebody already did that because there is no tropospheric hot spot.

1
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  DHR
July 4, 2022 7:46 am

Virgins into the volcano, blood sacrifices to renew the world; maybe our species hasn’t advanced as far as we thought.

0
Reply
George Daddis
July 4, 2022 7:21 am

Time to resurrect the ORIGINAL meaning of the Precautionary Principle; if you don’t understand all of the consequences of a substantial change DON’T DO IT!

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  George Daddis
July 4, 2022 7:45 am

One would think that the precautionary principle would apply to a “transition” to renewables.

0
Reply
Sylvia
July 4, 2022 7:35 am

Why are these people so ONE TRACK MINDED ???? Deflecting carbon dioxide away from plants will reduce the growing ability of PLANTS and ALL OUR FOOD is derived from PLANTS. Even cows eat GRASS which needs CO2 to grow and thrive, elephants eat “GREENERY”. All animals eat something which relies on plants lower down the “chain” !!!! Why are you SO FIXATED on CARBON DIOXIDE as the criminal – we, humans EXHALE CO2 EVERY SECOND WE ARE ALIVE (that is a great deal of carbon dioxide !!) Perhaps WE should all STOP BREATHING? The magic is that we exhale CO2 which grows all our food; that is so symbiotic and CLEVER !! We are SO CONNECTED to what we eat to stay alive.

0
Reply
n.n
July 4, 2022 7:43 am

The carbon monster: plants, animals, people… and your little babies, too. The modern model has an extraterrestrial vibe: war of the worlds, aliens, V (remember the series).

0
Reply
Marty
July 4, 2022 7:52 am

These people scare me. They don’t know what they are doing. They are dealing with complex chaotic systems that are inherently unpredictable. And they are ignorant of just how ignorant they are.

0
Reply
Joao Martins
July 4, 2022 7:55 am

Defund those teams of idiot “experts”!

Leave the ocean, the air, the land, alone, they are doing all right!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Geoengineering

MIT Proposes Giant Space Bubbles to Reverse Climate Change

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Geoengineering

Solar Geoengineering and Deep Ecology: ‘Just Say No’ (climate alarmists running out of options)

4 months ago
Guest Blogger
Geoengineering

The Conversation: Geoengineering Plans would Need to Accommodate Volcanoes and Nuclear Wars

5 months ago
Eric Worrall
Geoengineering

Could Prove Disastrous … But Might Be Required

7 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Geoengineering

More Geoengineering: Salting the Oceans to Defeat the Carbon Monster

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #510

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Commentary Ridiculae

US Immigration Crisis Due to Climate Change: DHS Secretary Mayorkas

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Surveys

Shock Survey: A Quarter of Young Europeans Don’t Worry About Anthropogenic Climate Change

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: