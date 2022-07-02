Atmospheric physics

Thermodynamics of the Climate System

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

From Physics Today HT/Leif Svalgaard

Martin S. Singh and Morgan E O’Neill , “Thermodynamics of the climate system”, Physics Today 75, 30-37 (2022) https://doi.org/10.1063/PT.3.5038

Here is the introduction:

Throughout its history, Earth has experienced vastly different climates, including “snowball Earth” episodes, during which the planet is believed to have been entirely covered in ice, and hothouse periods, during which prehistoric alligators may have roamed the Arctic. Recent anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions are the cause of modern, rapid climatic change, which poses a growing hazard to societies and ecosystems.

The climate system comprises the fluid envelopes of Earth: the atmosphere, oceans, and cryosphere. Those constituents, along with the evolving surface properties of the solid lithosphere, are responsible for reflecting some and absorbing most radiation received from the Sun. The climate system is close to an energy balance at all times. The total energy doesn’t significantly fluctuate in time because terrestrial radiation is emitted to space at approximately the same rate at which solar energy is absorbed.

Being in nearly exact energy balance with the universe allows Earth to have a relatively familiar climate tomorrow and a century from now. But over time, small deviations from a strict energy balance can induce massive changes in climate. Such small deviations are due to the diurnal and seasonal cycles, orbital variations— the Milankovitch cycles, for example (see the article by Mark Maslin, Physics TodayMay 2020, page 48)—and internal forcings, such as anthropogenic emissions of carbon dioxide.

Another characteristic of Earth’s climate—indeed, any planetary climate—is that it evolves irreversibly. Imagine watching a 10-second video of a field with a leafy tree on a sunny day. Would you notice if that video had been shown in reverse? Maybe not. Now imagine watching a 10-second clip of the same field and tree during a windy rainstorm. You could probably immediately assess whether the clip was run forward or backward in time. Some obvious tells stand out: Rain should fall toward the ground, and leaves should separate from, not attach to, the tree.

The climate system contains myriad irreversible processes, and on both a calm day and a stormy day they produce entropy. Like energy, entropy is a property of any thermodynamic system, and it can be calculated if one knows the state of the system. But unlike energy, entropy is not conserved. Rather, it is continuously produced by irreversible processes. Although physicists often consider ideal, reversible processes, all real physical processes are irreversible and therefore produce entropy.

In accordance with the second law of thermodynamics, irreversibility in the climate system permanently increases the total entropy of the universe. As in the case for total energy, though, the total entropy in the climate system is relatively steady. That’s because the climate is an open system that receives much less entropy from the Sun than it exports to the universe (see box 1). The difference between what is imported and what is exported is produced locally, through friction, mixing, or irreversible phase changes.

Although the climate is approximately steady, it is far from thermodynamic equilibrium, which would be a very cold and boring state with no motion. Instead, the climate system may be thought of as an engine, fueled by the unequal distribution of solar radiation incident upon it. It is those gradients in energy, and the resulting gradients in temperature and pressure they produce, that allow the wind to blow.1

https://physicstoday.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/PT.3.5038

The article then moves on through the Climate System as a Heat Engine

But how do climate scientists characterize the work performed by the planetary heat engine? Earth cannot push on any external body, and in the framework of a classic heat engine, its work output is identically zero! The oceans and atmosphere do, however, perform work on themselves and each other, and that work generates the familiar winds and ocean currents that scientists observe. For climate scientists, useful work is that used to drive atmospheric and oceanic circulations.

Then drilling down with sections on Irreversible Processes,

The resultant cycle of energy production and dissipation, beautifully described in 1955 by Edward Lorenz,4 implies a balance between work and frictional dissipation in the climate system.

drivers of Global Circulation,

On global scales, the atmospheric circulation is driven by the differential heating associated with the Sun’s angle. It manifests as large overturning cells and jet streams. All planets in orbit around a star are heated most strongly at any given moment at the substellar point, where the planet’s surface is directly perpendicular to the star’s radiation. 

modeling irreversibility,

Indeed, analysis of the entropy budget of climate models has allowed scientists to probe the climate system’s irreversibility far beyond what observations alone would allow. Such studies have shed light on the role played by moist processes in governing how Earth’s planetary heat engine may respond to climate change.

and beyond classical thermodynamics,

How can climate scientists reconcile a conceptual model of a planetary heat engine, which requires a temperature gradient to induce an overturning circulation, with the fact that observed large-scale vortices can be predicted by models that forbid temperature gradients? Tropical cyclones certainly have an important overturning circulation that responds to surface heating and upper-level cooling, but the much larger stratospheric polar vortex does not: It is a 2D phenomenon that is amenable to description using Boltzmann entropy. The most useful interpretation of the second law of thermodynamics is evidently feature-dependent in the climate system.

Read the full article here.

WILLIAM ABBOTT
July 2, 2022 6:13 am

Works. …except it leaves out extraterrestrial H2O Inputs. The infall of Frank’s Small Comets, ten million snowballs a year, 40 tons each.
http://smallcomets.physics.uiowa.edu

Scissor
Reply to  WILLIAM ABBOTT
July 2, 2022 6:31 am

Over a billion years, that really adds up to a lot of water.

The big lie of Singh and O’Neill is their claim that the climate is changing rapidly, especially surprising that they could believe such a thing when they fully acknowledge the natural extremes in virtually the same breath.

There is nothing unnatural about a 1C change in global temperature over a year or too, so a similar change over a century is really insignificant.

Richard Greene
July 2, 2022 6:29 am

I read the whole article.
I have to dismiss the author as biased, and don’t recommend it
Two examples: Quotes from the article that I disagree with:

“Since weather and climate models are based on fundamental physics, one can naturally expect them to satisfy the second law of thermodynamics.”

Why I disagree:
Models make consistently wrong predictions.
Therefore, they can NOT be based on correct physics.

“Amid a period of rapid anthropogenic climate change, it is more important than ever to make sure that climate science is accessible to the broadest possible coalition of researchers.”

Why I disagree:
Climate change in the past 150 years was not rapid.
Global warming in the past 50 years was faster than one might expect
from 100% natural causes, but 100% natural causes are still a possibility.

The “rapid anthropogenic climate change” phase is merely an opinion,
but is presented as a fact.

I edit a climate science and energy blog where I post the best 4 or 5 articles I’ve read every day. I’ve had over 234,000 page views. My skill as an editor is deciding which authors know what they are talking about and are not biased. There arer a lot of good authors here. But this article does not qualify.

mkelly
July 2, 2022 6:33 am

From the article:”Recent anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions are the cause of modern, rapid climatic change, which poses a growing hazard to societies and ecosystems.”

Nope.

mikee
Reply to  mkelly
July 2, 2022 6:45 am

Not to worry, Bowen will legislate the 2nd law of thermodynamics out of existence. Solved!!!!

Gordon A. Dressler
July 2, 2022 6:41 am

Last sentence of the second paragraph of the above-quoted introduction:
“The total energy doesn’t significantly fluctuate in time because terrestrial radiation is emitted to space at approximately the same rate at which solar energy is absorbed.”

Excuse me, but it is scientifically well-known that the solar insolation (TOA) varies by a total of 6.9% annually due solely to Earth’s slightly elliptical orbit around the Sun.

For all intents and purposes, the Sun is what provides the total of incoming energy to Earth.

I consider at variation of 6.9% as significant . . . but YMMV.

Well, at least there was no claim that the above-referenced article had been “peer reviewed”.

Julian Flood
July 2, 2022 6:47 am

OK, let’s ask the thermodynamicists why the Sea of Marmara is warming at twice the forecast rate which is already warmer than the reality. Is it because the physics is wrong or is something happening to the Sea of Marmora that they are not taking into account. And Lake Michigan, the Baltic, the Mediterranean…

JF
Surface pollution is my bet.

Duane
July 2, 2022 6:47 am

To the extent that the authors claim that Earth is subject to irreversible changes in consonance with constantly increasing entropy, while theoretically that might be true it also has had literally zero, or at least an unmeasurable impact on climate. The climate is determined by energy inputs, energy outputs, and the state of the atmosphere, biosphere, and lithosphere. All of which act both dependently as well as independently of each other in an extremely complex systems of systems which humans have so far been entirely incapable of modeling with any reliability or accuracy. It might be theoretically possible to model the entire system of systems, perhaps someday by better computers and smarter scientists than we have today .. but certainly not enough to confirm that global warming from CO2-induced “greenhouse effect” is even a thing at all, let alone a determinate thing.

Given the vast changes in climate that have cycled back and forth ever since the Earth gained an atmosphere (can’t have “climate” without an atmosphere), from a literal “hell on earth” hot and extremely toxic atmosphere totally incapable of supporting life, to “snowball Earth” that apparently happened more than once (so much for “irreversibility”), to a vast geologic era stretching for hundreds of millions of years of most of the Phanerozoic eon, where the climate was virtually static and “boring” as the authors characterized it, with growing concentrations of oxygen that led to the development of life as we know it … to the obviously completely reversible cycle of glaciations and interglacial periods – 26 major such cycles – over the last 2.6 million years, it is obvious that the odious sounding “irreversibility” of the climate system claimed by the authors simply is of no effect.

The Earth can go on experiencing glaciations and interglacials for millions of years more, or even billions of years more … or they can suddenly cease in the same way that they suddenly occurred starting 2.6 MYA. We don’t know enough about the how and why of the processes and causes of the Quaternary to predict anything at all.

fretslider
July 2, 2022 7:01 am

I hit the buffers at the end of the first paragraph

“Recent anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions are the cause of modern, rapid climatic change, which poses a growing hazard to societies and ecosystems.”

Utter nonsense. Then I thought of two words; climate and model(s). Were they further down in the text?

“Indeed, analysis of the entropy budget of climate models has allowed scientists to probe the climate system’s irreversibility far beyond what observations alone would allow. “

Conclusion:

This is a steaming pile of smeg. The very idea that their woefully inadequate and heavily parameterised models surpass observation [and measurement] is risible.

I’m sure the climate clerisy will approve.

