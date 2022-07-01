Climate Politics EPA

MILLOY: SCOTUS Has Crippled Biden’s EPA, But There’s Only One Way to Stop Them for Good

The Supreme Court has just essentially ended the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ability to directly regulate greenhouse gases. But don’t expect the Biden EPA to let that stop it.

Today’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA puts an end to the agency’s scheming over the past 24 years to invent its own authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

This scheme culminated in 2015 with the Obama EPA’s “Clean Power Plan,” through which it planned to reduce the amount of coal burning by electric utilities.

In combination with other Obama EPA activities that comprised its infamous “war on coal,” the Clean Power Plan helped send virtually the entire U.S. coal industry into bankruptcy, killed 50,000 high paying coal jobs and devastated coal industry dependent communities.

But the Court has now held that the Clean Power Plan was illegal.

“Congress did not grant EPA … the authority to devise emissions caps based on the generation shifting approach the Agency took in the Clean Power Plan,” a 6-3 majority wrote.

Expanding on this point, the majority wrote, “We cannot ignore that the regulatory writ EPA newly uncovered conveniently enabled it to enact a program that, long after the dangers posed by greenhouse gas emissions had become well known, Congress considered and rejected multiple times.”

As someone who worked in the coal industry during the Obama years and witnessed first-hand the hardships caused by the rogue Obama EPA, my first reaction is:

“Where do coal industry investors, employees and communities go to recoup their losses caused by illegal government activity?”

Although today’s Court holding is technically limited to vaporizing the Clean Power Plan, it’s hard to see how any EPA regulation of greenhouse gases is legal since Congress never authorized such regulation.

Will the Biden EPA care? Not likely.

It will now turn to other schemes to regulate greenhouse gases, especially through air quality regulations involving ozone and particulate matter (i.e., soot and dust).

As the Obama EPA reasoned and implemented in its war-on-coal regulations, greenhouse gas emissions from coal plants can be reduced as a collateral effect if limits are placed on the amounts of ozone-forming and particulate emissions that are allowed to be emitted from coal plants.

Although EPA does have clear authority to regulate those emissions, it has twisted the related science to the point where it claims that no emissions from coal plants are safe for human health. This is patently and demonstrably false, but the Biden EPA doesn’t care.

The only hope of stopping this illegal EPA scheme before more pointless damage is done to our country is a separate ongoing federal lawsuit. The case of Young v. EPA, which is pending decision in the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C., could slow the agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions through the back door of ozone and particulate matter.

The plaintiffs in Young v. EPA have alleged that EPA illegally stacked its science review boards with agency cronies so as to rig the science related to ozone and particulate emissions. It’s a decision that could be every bit as momentous as West Virginia v. EPA.

One thing is for sure. The EPA is essentially a gangster agency, scheming and thuggish in pursuit of its political goals.

SCOTUS has now reined in EPA a bit. But there is still much more to do.

Steve Milloy publishes JunkScience.com and is a Senior Legal Fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute.

ResourceGuy
July 1, 2022 6:12 am

Let’s not be too hasty. One of the big intended/unintended consequences of EPA directives is making American car/truck market unaffordable to go along with unaffordable housing and energy. EPA and their Party handlers need to take the blame squarely as this unfolds.

Ronald Stein
July 1, 2022 6:18 am

The EPA balloon just got busted:
 
The Supreme Court just confirmed that the EPA cannot pick winners and losers to meet the electricity and products demanded by society. Clean Energy is only Clean ELECTRICITY.
 
Those clean renewables, like wind turbines and solar panels, can only generate ELECTRICITY, and intermittent electricity at best from available breezes and sunshine. The undisputable science is that renewables CANNOT manufacture any of the oil derivatives that are the basis of the thousands of products that are the foundation of societies and economies around the world. 

Barnes Moore
Reply to  Ronald Stein
July 1, 2022 6:42 am

Unreliables cannot produce enough energy to power the machinery needed to reproduce themselves. Eliminate fossil fuels, and you eliminate unreliables, simple as that.

Carbon Bigfoot
July 1, 2022 6:22 am

Does that nullify Massachusetts v, EPA Endangerment Finding?

HotScot
July 1, 2022 6:41 am

This was never going to be a straightforward win, the EPA and Biden regime have doubtless been scheming over the decision.

Do we know when the decision of Young v. EPA will be announced? And will Ketanji Brown Jackson have a bearing on it?

fretslider
July 1, 2022 6:42 am

This ruling has made an even bigger impact on the [UK] media elites than Roe v Wade.

We’ve already had the call from UK doctors to provide American women with free abortions

“Britain should offer abortions to American women for FREE in wake of Roe v Wade ruling, doctors say British Medical Association has agreed to lobby the Government on the issue” – Daily Fail

Who’s paying for the flights etc? Who knows?

In the case of the EPA

“In a 6-3 decision, the openly partisan and undemocratic court ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought by fossil-fuel-producing states against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).”

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/30/us-supreme-court-epa-decision-devastating-humanity

Democracy is the problem, as the Guardian says: “More than a quarter of members of Congress are still hard climate deniers. “ There’s plenty of ranting the article’s worth a read just to see how unhinged they’re getting at The Guardian.

“‘Condemning everyone alive’: outrage at US supreme court climate ruling

Limiting the Environmental Protection Agency at a time when fossil fuel emissions need to be curbed is ‘devastating’”

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/jun/30/supreme-court-ruling-epa-west-virginia-climate-experts-activists-lawyers

It’s popcorn time.

n.n
Reply to  fretslider
July 1, 2022 6:52 am

Human rites and Green profits[y], respectively.

Newminster
Reply to  fretslider
July 1, 2022 7:22 am

Only what you would expect from the Guardian. The BBC will take the same line, assuming there is anyone in that organisation that understands it.

JoHo
Reply to  fretslider
July 1, 2022 7:36 am

“Britain should offer abortions to American women for FREE in wake of Roe v Wade ruling, doctors say British Medical Association has agreed to lobby the Government on the issue” –

How about saving the British Taxpayer millions by simply supplying, on request, a Morning After Pill?

Duane
July 1, 2022 6:58 am

It’s way over the top declaring the EPA a “gangster agency”. They are just another Federal agency, along with many or most State agencies, who decide what they want to do, and then do it until the courts or Congress either stops them, or lets them continue. EPA was clearly unauthorized to do what they did, but it was also done with not only the blessing but the command of the President. Agencies tend to do what the Boss tells them to do, again, until stopped by someone else. All Presidents routinely exceed their authority no matter who they are or what party they belong to. Trump certainly exceeded his authority numerous times and was shot down by lawsuits and court decisions as often or more often than any recent President. Even George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were routinely accused by their opposition of exceeding their Presidential authorities, and sometimes the won and sometimes they lost.

All policies are always a struggle between different interest groups and viewpoints.

Tim Spence
July 1, 2022 7:01 am

Democrats just ignore the law, it’s a minor inconvenience, they’ll scheme round it.

Ron Long
July 1, 2022 7:48 am

As a Natural Resource Explorer, my whole career, on Federal Lands, it is beyond belief how the Democrat Administrations have weaponized many government agencies. The insanity, for me, started with the Carter Administration declaring Roadless Study Areas, not allowing road repair within the area so designated, then, when the roads were impassible, declaring them to be Roadless Areas. Each Democrat Administration appears to be trying to outdo the prior ones, and now Mumbles Brandon has destroyed a healthy economy, alienated large segments of the population with defund the police nonsense, inflation, crime, recession, etc. Steve Milloy is good at calling out Junk Science, and he has a great future ahead of him as he is operating in a target rich environment.

Old Man Winter
July 1, 2022 7:57 am

Thanks, Steve. Excellent, detailed analysis, as always!

