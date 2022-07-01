Humor

Kerry the Climate Czar?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
15 Comments

What else is there to say?

4.9 16 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bill Toland
July 1, 2022 2:03 am

Ha ha ha.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Bill Toland
0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Bill Toland
July 1, 2022 2:11 am

We do better over-here:
New cars sold in the EU must have automatic speed-limiting tech from next week – will Britain soon make Intelligent Speed Assistance mandatory too?Great ! Now some faceless idiot not only can limit your car speed when connected to tracking system (so they can slam on road charges), but you wait, in no time they will be immobilising your vehicle on the spot.

3
Reply
Galileo9
Reply to  Vuk
July 1, 2022 2:56 am

Just to clarify, it’s mandatory on new models launched after July 6 not on existing cars. Why we are still following rules made in Brussels I don’t know, the only explanation I can think of is that this law will path the way for autonomous cars or automatic road pricing.

2
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
July 1, 2022 3:00 am

Why would they immobilise my car? I hear you ask.
You will be given variable daily/weekly/monthly millage allowance. There will be given warning at 90% and your engine will be turned off when you hit 100%.
When you get back home your will find out that your gas & electricity smart meters will be controlling your home’s energy consumption in exactly the the same manner.

4
Reply
fretslider
July 1, 2022 2:07 am

What pays for all that?

“Heinz has stopped supplying Tesco with some of the UK’s family favourite products in a dispute over pricing.

Baked beans, ketchup and tomato soup are among the cupboard staples missing from shelves in some Tesco stores.
Kraft Heinz, which owns the brand, said its production costs were rising but it was working with Tesco to resolve the situation quickly.

But Tesco said: “We will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61978595

2
Reply
Paul Buckingham
July 1, 2022 2:27 am

I can think of a few things to say that begin with ‘F’, ‘B’, ‘W’ and ‘C’ as examples.

1
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
July 1, 2022 2:32 am

Kerry as Climate Czar? It fits in with the rest of Biden’s illogical decisions and choices.

Regards,
Bob

4
Reply
IanE
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
July 1, 2022 2:49 am

Yes, although hypocrisy is, sadly, not reserved just for the Dums, nor, indeed, just for the USA.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  IanE
July 1, 2022 3:42 am

Indeed it isn’t.

“The Prince of Wales took more than 20 private flights, including several helicopters, within the UK last year in order to avoid being stuck in traffic, it has emerged.”

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2022/06/30/prince-charles-took-more-than-20-private-flights-within-the-uk-to-avoid-being-stuck-in-traffic/

Unlike the Aston Martin, the aircraft are not powered by wine and cheese.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by fretslider
0
Reply
marlene
July 1, 2022 2:38 am

OY! Who let the dog out?

1
Reply
H B
July 1, 2022 2:45 am

What a Dork saying he wants to get al the co2 out of the atmosphere takes the cake

1
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
July 1, 2022 2:56 am

Look, Lurch has to have a private jet in order to visit the edge of the atmosphere and check on the thickness of the CO2 layer up there. Who else is going to do this vital work?

4
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
July 1, 2022 3:25 am

It just occurred to me that some may not be familiar with that reference. For your entertainment, I give you Lurch’s stand up routine. Get it before it disappears..

https://2009-2017.state.gov/secretary/remarks/2014/02/221704.htm

1
Reply
186no
July 1, 2022 3:03 am

Perhaps they are all fuelled on DHBS….of which Kerry and those fellow clique members of his persuasion have an inexhaustible supply.

1
Reply
Vuk
July 1, 2022 3:14 am

Daily Mail follows WUWT
The other day I posted schematic of ‘the Beast’, now DM is doing the same
comment image
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10971433/Former-secret-service-agents-says-Trump-big-reached-seat-steering-wheel.html

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Craziness of the Week Humor Satire

Monday Mirthiness – The Climate-Energy Clown Show

2 weeks ago
Anthony Watts
Alarmism Humor Ridiculae

Comedy Gold: How To Cope With Your “Climate Anxiety”

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Humor

A Puppet Slip of the Tongue. Did She Really Just Say That? Hump Day Hilarity

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Carbon sequestration Humor

Friday Funny: ‘Carbon Extraction’ Only Way to Stop Climate Crisis

3 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Humor

Kerry the Climate Czar?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate FAIL

And The Winner Is, Germany!

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears Sea ice

Claim: Data Exists Showing Polar Bear Body Condition Improves Over Summer On Sea Ice

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Opinion wind power

Claim: The Wind Turbine Industry is Running Out of Money

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: