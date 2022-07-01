Climate data Climate News

Satellite Data: coolest monthly tropics temperature in over 10 years

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
From Dr. Roy Spencer:

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for May, 2022 was +0.06 deg. C, down (again) from the May, 2022 value of +0.17 deg. C.

Tropical Coolness

The tropical (20N-20S) anomaly for June was -0.36 deg. C, which is the coolest monthly anomaly in over 10 years, the coolest June in 22 years, and the 9th coolest June in the 44 year satellite record.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 still stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.11 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 18 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.50 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.66  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.13 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.30 -0.32 -0.14  1.44  0.63 -0.76
2021 07  0.20  0.33  0.07  0.13  0.58  0.43  0.80
2021 08  0.17  0.26  0.08  0.07  0.32  0.83 -0.02
2021 09  0.25  0.18  0.33  0.09  0.67  0.02  0.37
2021 10  0.37  0.46  0.27  0.33  0.84  0.63  0.06
2021 11  0.08  0.11  0.06  0.14  0.50 -0.43 -0.29
2021 12  0.21  0.27  0.15  0.03  1.63  0.01 -0.06
2022 01  0.03  0.06  0.00 -0.24 -0.13  0.68  0.09
2022 02 -0.00  0.01 -0.02 -0.24 -0.05 -0.31 -0.50
2022 03  0.15  0.27  0.02 -0.08  0.22  0.74  0.02
2022 04  0.26  0.35  0.18 -0.04 -0.26  0.45  0.60
2022 05  0.17  0.24  0.10  0.01  0.59  0.23  0.19
2022 06  0.06  0.07  0.04 -0.36  0.46  0.33  0.11

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for June, 2022 should be available within the next several days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

fretslider
July 1, 2022 9:43 am

It isn’t that globally heated in Southern England!

1
Reply
Coolengineer
July 1, 2022 9:44 am

… anomaly for May, 2022 was +0.06 deg. C, down (again) from the May, 2022 value…

You mean down from the May 2021 value, no?

0
Reply
SMC
Reply to  Coolengineer
July 1, 2022 9:58 am

Typo. I think he meant to say, ‘June’, 2022 was +0.06…

Well, anyway, that’s how I read it.

1
Reply
Mario Lento
Reply to  SMC
July 1, 2022 10:14 am

No, the +0.06 degree above the baseline, is up less than… and that means down.

1
Reply
Johannes Vermeer
Reply to  Coolengineer
July 1, 2022 10:02 am

“Anomaly for June, 2022″… the error has been copied from Roy Spencer’s site.

0
Reply
JMurphy
July 1, 2022 9:55 am

And yet the global anomalies have been consistently higher than last year since March.

0
Reply
Josh Scandlen
July 1, 2022 10:14 am

is that pic the fake Blue Marble from Nasa?

0
Reply
Ron Long
July 1, 2022 10:15 am

What’s with this cold trend? As David Letterman said “it was so cold in Central Park that the squirrels were heating their nuts with hair dryers”. Here in Argentina it is off to an unusually cold start to winter. Miami Beach, anyone?

0
Reply
Derg
July 1, 2022 10:31 am

Is that why MN experienced the 4th coldest April ever?

0
Reply
