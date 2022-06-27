Original image: Man at bridge holding head with hands and screaming. By Edvard Munch - WebMuseum at ibiblioPage: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/Image URL: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/munch.scream.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37610298
Alarmism

Study: “The battle to limit global warming to 1.5 Celsius by 2050 is doomed”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

So we can stop worrying and enjoy life now, right?

World is not going to avoid 1.5 Celsius global warming ‘tipping point’, researchers warn

Rob Waugh
Tue, 28 June 2022, 1:12 am

The battle to limit global warming to 1.5 Celsius by 2050 is doomed, according to researchers who have reviewed data around global warming.

To achieve the goal of limiting temperature rise by this amount, global carbon emissions must reach net zero – where emissions are balanced by carbon absorbed by plants and carbon-capture technology – by 2050.

To meet the goal, emissions will have to fall 43% by 2030, two scientists said in a paper published in Science – but emissions are still rising.

A rise of 1.5 Celsius is considered important, because above that level and there will be more heatwaves, extreme weather events, droughts and greater economic losses.

Previous research had suggested that these emissions had already led to an increase of 1.25 Celsius.

Read more: https://au.news.yahoo.com/world-is-not-going-to-avoid-15-c-global-warming-tipping-point-researchers-warn-151259096.html

The abstract of the study;

Current global efforts are insufficient to limit warming to 1.5°C

H. DAMON MATTHEWS AND SETH WYNES 

SCIENCE
23 Jun 2022
Vol 376, Issue 6600
pp. 1404-1409

Abstract

Human activities have caused global temperatures to increase by 1.25°C, and the current emissions trajectory suggests that we will exceed 1.5°C in less than 10 years. Though the growth rate of global carbon dioxide emissions has slowed and many countries have strengthened their emissions targets, current midcentury net zero goals are insufficient to limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial temperatures. The primary barriers to the achievement of a 1.5°C-compatible pathway are not geophysical but rather reflect inertia in our political and technological systems. Both political and corporate leadership are needed to overcome this inertia, supported by increased societal recognition of the need for system-level and individual lifestyle changes. The available evidence does not yet indicate that the world has seriously committed to achieving the 1.5°C goal.

Read more (paywalled): https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abo3378

I always find it amusing when doomsday predictions are paywalled, but I guess scientists have got to eat while they’re waiting for the end of the world.

The study claims 1.25C warming has already occurred, but look around you. Nothing bad has happened.

So now we’re expected to believe that extra 0.25 warming to reach 1.5C is going to make all the difference?

Given we have plentiful paleo evidence that periods much warmer than today were full of abundance and life, like the Eocene Thermal Maximum, during which our primate ancestors encountered such favourable conditions they spread across much of the planet, I’m not going to lose any sleep about the possibility of breaching 1.5C global warming.

Alexy Scherbakoff
June 27, 2022 10:05 pm

Scientists don’t get money via paywalls. Publishers do.

0
Reply
Mr.
June 27, 2022 10:24 pm

So now that “global average temperature” can’t be contained to < 1.5C anyway, why don't we just drop the whole silly construct of a global average temperature, and let the whole global warming hoo-ha just die a natural death from lack of public interest?

2
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Mr.
June 27, 2022 10:36 pm

China will apparently begin to cooperate on lowering emissions after 2030.

0
Reply
Herbert
June 27, 2022 10:30 pm

Eric,
The Australian State of the Climate Report 2021 claims that Australia has warmed 1.44C +/- 0.24 C since BMO records began in 1910, essentially from the 1850-1900 baseline.
This compares with the WMO global warming figure for 2021 of 1.11C +/- 0.13C from the same baseline ( commonly quoted as 1C warming since 1900).
Now with further CO2 émissions accompanying the post-CoVid recovery may one assume that the Australian warming is on the upside of the figure quoted and Australia has already passed the dreaded 1.5C warming with no perceived adverse consequences?

0
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Herbert
June 27, 2022 10:38 pm

Ignoring weather data records earlier than 1910 by the Bureau of Meteorology.

See reports by Dr Jennifer Marohasy and colleagues who have researched and reported on BoM climate modelling and reporting.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Herbert
June 27, 2022 10:40 pm

I wish some of it would come my way, very cold this winter…

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Eric Worrall
June 27, 2022 10:47 pm

Try Tasmania.

0
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Eric Worrall
June 27, 2022 10:56 pm

Never mind . Get used to it in Australian winter and then come to Britain in November where it will be bracing with blackouts and no gas for heating. WE will be merrily gathering around bonfires of old pallets in oil drums and singing green hymns

0
Reply
Redge
June 27, 2022 10:34 pm

The full paper is here

0
Reply
Dennis
June 27, 2022 10:34 pm

Join the dots:

* UN Lima Protocol 1975 agreeing to transfer of manufacturing industry to developing nations, like China.

*UN Kyoto Protocol 1992 to lower “greenhouse gas emissions”.

*UN Agenda 21 – Sustainability 1992

*UN Paris Agreement to lower emissions, emphasis Carbon Dioxide 2015

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
June 27, 2022 10:42 pm

Every time you see “1.5 degrees since the start of the industrial age”, replace it with “1 degree since the end of the Little Ice Age”.

0
Reply
Redge
June 27, 2022 10:46 pm

The trend in aggregated non-CO2 forcing (the effect on climate that is caused by all other greenhouse gas and aerosol emissions) plotted in Fig. 2b shows a less clear tendency towards any particular future emissions scenario. There is some indication again here that the highest emission scenario (SSP5-8.5) is the least consistent with observed forcing trends since 2015.

So, climastrologists and the Misleadia, why use 8.5 to offer up scary scenarios?

(It’s a rhetorical question)

0
Reply
Coeur de Lion
June 27, 2022 10:51 pm

We don’t know what the temperature was in 1850 with its error bars an’ all. Fatuous.

0
Reply
