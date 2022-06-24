Climate Communications

Study: Replacing “Global Warming” with “Weather” Engages Climate Skeptics

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

UT School of Journalism Professor Renita Coleman is lead author of a study which suggest journalists who want to engage climate skeptics should replace the term “Global Warming” with “Weather”.

Want to reach sceptics? Researchers suggest leaving the term ‘climate change’ out of some news coverage

By  Denise-Marie Ordway Thursday June 23, 2022

If newsrooms want climate science sceptics to read and share news about climate change, researcher Renita Coleman recommends they do this: Leave the terms ‘climate change’ and ‘global warming’ out of their coverage.

“Research seems to indicate those are trigger words for sceptics,” says Coleman, a journalism professor at the University of Texas at Austin. “This is what we found would trigger them to stop reading and instantly become hostile, [believing] ‘Oh, that story is biased or that media organisation is biased.’”

Coleman is the lead author of a new paper that investigates strategies to help journalists reach people who distrust science. She and her colleagues conducted an experiment that indicates small changes in how journalists cover climate change have the potential to elicit substantial changes in the way sceptics engage with the news.

In the experiment, after reading a news story that incorporated the three changes below, sceptics said they would likely seek out and share more news about climate change. They also said they would likely take steps to help mitigate its damage.  

Read more: https://www.themandarin.com.au/193130-want-to-reach-sceptics-researchers-suggest-leaving-the-term-climate-change-out-of-some-news-coverage/

The abstract of the study;

Reaching Science Skeptics: How Adaptive Framing of Climate Change Leads to Positive Responses Via Persuasion Knowledge and Perceived Behavioral Control

Renita ColemanEsther ThorsonCinthia JimenezKami Vinton

First Published May 19, 2022 Research Article 

Abstract

This study extends framing theory by identifying two causal mechanisms and one contingent condition for a new type of frame to be used with issues where people dispute scientific claims. This new “adaptive frame” focuses on adapting to climate change impacts without cueing deeply held beliefs by discussing causes. An experiment shows this frame works by reducing persuasion knowledge and increasing perceived behavioral control, resulting in science skeptics being significantly more likely to intend to take action, engage with the news, and agree with the story’s perspective. This effect is moderated by science skepticism, with adaptive frames working significantly better on the very people the news media are not reaching. We contribute to theory with an understanding of how a frame that eliminates references to deep-seated beliefs is more effective than the existing frames of conflict, attribution of responsibility, and possibly others.

Read more (Paywalled): https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/00936502221084925

Of course, leaving out trigger words like “climate change” and “global warming” might lead to less engagement by climate alarmists. So maybe journalists need to publish two different versions of the same story? Or can they aim to engage different audiences on different weeks?

Here’s a radical thought – perhaps journalists could ease back on the trigger words and other attempts to manipulate the emotions of their audience, and try just presenting the facts.

16 Comments
Drake
June 24, 2022 10:10 am

Just present the facts, you are so funny Eric.

The last news magazine I subscribed to was U.S. News and World Report. When I started subscribing to news magazines in the mid 70s, I also got Time and Newsweek. Within a year I did not renew Time and Newsweek because of their leftward slant. US News pretty much gave you information to let you decide.

Within 5 years, sometime in the early 80s, I ended US News also because they became more and more left leaning, giving opinions, not facts.

Opus
June 24, 2022 10:11 am

“Bad Storms Caused by Weather”
“Wildfires Caused by Weather”
When I see headlines like that, I think climate change or global warming anyway. She’s late to the party.

Ron Long
June 24, 2022 10:18 am

Liberal Professor Renita Coleman’s first essay was probably “how to deceive idiots for fun and profit”, aiming to fool those idiot scientists. How about simply presenting facts, complex as they may be, and let the audience sort it out as best they can.

Richard Page
June 24, 2022 10:28 am

Let me get this straight. Alarmists have changed news reports about weather to climate change or global warming in an attempt to push their ideological narrative down the throats of the gullible and easily led for decades. Now they needed a frickin’ study to be done, at some expense no doubt, to tell them that they need to change those words back again to weather if they want people to believe them? Are these idiots really that blinkered and stupid that they need to be led by the nose and spoonfed what to write? Actually, given the behaviour of the various alarmists that turn up on WUWT, I don’t need to answer that question.

Coeur de Lion
June 24, 2022 10:30 am

People who say’carbon’. (nasty black stuff) instead of ‘carbon dioxide’. (beneficial trace gas) are lazy, or have an agenda, or are lying.

Tom Halla
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
June 24, 2022 10:47 am

Or they are just ignorant enough to not have a good idea of the subject. I knew one woman, who did not follow the subject except casually, who sincerely thought the greens were referring to soot.

MarkW2
June 24, 2022 10:32 am

How do academics get money to do this nonsense? As soon as anyone uses research based on what people “say they will do”, you know it’s rubbish.

There’s very little relationship between how people say they’ll behave and how they actually do.

markl
June 24, 2022 10:35 am

Add “weather” to the list of AGW pseudonyms? Sure, why not, everything else hasn’t received the attention they demand and everyone talks about weather. Maybe this time it will catch on but wouldn’t that defeat their narrative? Stay tuned for a new definition of ‘weather’.

Joe Gordon
Reply to  markl
June 24, 2022 10:55 am

Weather is non-binary. We do not ask if weather was randomly assigned as hot or cold when it took place. It is our current perception of past weather that matters and only climaphobes oppose or question this approach.

Weather is warming. War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.

Gordon A. Dressler
June 24, 2022 10:35 am

And here, all along, I was taught that “weather” was a local phenomena whereas “global warming” was, well, global.

I guess it’s back to the drawing boards.

JR Port
June 24, 2022 10:36 am

Obviously, because “climate change” has been ongoing for billions of years, often much more dramatically than the last 150 years of hugely beneficial “global warming” from the coldest and deadliest point of the Holocene.

“This new “adaptive frame” focuses on adapting to climate change impacts without cueing deeply held beliefs by discussing causes.”

Really, adaptation to record food production, longevity and quality of life and record low levels of poverty? The only threats to these fossil fuel powered gains are these leftist zealots and their nonsensical assault on foundation of all life- the marvelous carbon molecule.

fretslider
June 24, 2022 10:39 am

“If newsrooms want climate science sceptics to read and share news about climate change”

They understand nothing

Insufficiently Sensitive
June 24, 2022 10:40 am

Coleman is the lead author of a new paper that investigates strategies to help journalists reach people who distrust science. 

‘Distrust science’??? It’s the mob consensus of journalists that we distrust.

Instead of the skepticism which all scientists direct against unproven new hypotheses (that’s called the scientific method), she apparently hopes for unanimous consent to all the unproven new ‘news’ stories which authoritatively assure us that the world will shortly end, and humanity with it, unless we meekly comply with the latest activist diktats to stop driving cars and eating meat and relying on electricity generated by fossil fuels.

Tom Halla
June 24, 2022 10:44 am

The journalism professor has no idea of what science is. Not agreeing with Richard Feynman’s dictum “science is the belief in the ignorance of experts” would be the mark of a demagogue or other preacher.
People disagree with Fauci or Mann not out of mistrust of science, but the track record of those individuals.

BobM
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 24, 2022 10:55 am

Beat me too it. It is not the science I distrust, it is the clueless “journalism professor at the University of Texas at Austin.”

Joe Gordon
June 24, 2022 10:49 am

A study from Reuters, which, of course, has pledged to perpetuate climageddon propaganda.

https://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/digital-news-report/2022

An interesting, and very long, read. The relevant part: people trust the media less and less these days. And in the US, a world-wide low of 26% trust the media. The more balkanized the media in a country, the lower the level of trust.

For the most part, this is a reasonably written piece. But when it comes to climate, the authors wear their religion with pride. An irony in this case. If I were to question the existence of a god, would I go to a church to ask if one existed?

The media has positioned itself in the same place – if one is questioning whether CO2 emissions and cow burps will cause the destruction of the Earth, how can one look to mainstream media to ask those questions? They’re busy hooking up with the Zuckerbergs and Bezoses out there to deny publication of any questioning material.

Obviously, this study is part of the clown show. Might as well write in the church circular whether more people will read about Christianity if Jesus is referred to by his middle name only (kinda like Truman in that it’s just a letter rather than a name).

Patrick B
June 24, 2022 10:55 am
Awaiting for approval

Or maybe journalism professors and journalism majors should be required to take, and pass, a hard science course with lab and a statistics course.

