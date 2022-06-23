IEA Warns Russia could Cut Off All Gas to Europe

Essay by Eric Worrall

Just as well Europe has invested hundreds of billions of Euros in renewable energy capacity /sarc.

Russia Could Cut Off Gas Supply to Europe, IEA Warns

June 23, 2022 12:49 PM

Henry Ridgwell

LONDON —

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe entirely in order to boost its leverage against the West following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has severely restricted gas flows to Europe in recent days. The Kremlin blames a delay in servicing equipment caused by European Union sanctions, while Europe accuses the Kremlin of playing geopolitics.

“Considering this recent behavior, I wouldn’t rule out Russia continuing to find different issues here and there and continuing to find excuses to further reduce gas deliveries to Europe and maybe even cut it off completely,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement to the Reuters news agency. “This is the reason Europe needs contingency plans.”

Energy crisis

A full cutoff of Russian gas would plunge Europe into an energy crisis, said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services.

“Gas supplies from Russia at the moment — pipeline supplies, that is — are literally a quarter of what they were a year ago. So, the volumes are very, very low, and clearly that’s causing concerns. It means rebuilding storages, storage stocks, ahead of the upcoming winter is that much more difficult,” he told VOA.

…