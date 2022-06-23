Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar natural gas

IEA Warns Russia could Cut Off All Gas to Europe

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Just as well Europe has invested hundreds of billions of Euros in renewable energy capacity /sarc.

Russia Could Cut Off Gas Supply to Europe, IEA Warns

June 23, 2022 12:49 PM
Henry Ridgwell

LONDON — 

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe entirely in order to boost its leverage against the West following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has severely restricted gas flows to Europe in recent days. The Kremlin blames a delay in servicing equipment caused by European Union sanctions, while Europe accuses the Kremlin of playing geopolitics.

“Considering this recent behavior, I wouldn’t rule out Russia continuing to find different issues here and there and continuing to find excuses to further reduce gas deliveries to Europe and maybe even cut it off completely,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement to the Reuters news agency. “This is the reason Europe needs contingency plans.”

Energy crisis 

A full cutoff of Russian gas would plunge Europe into an energy crisis, said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services.

“Gas supplies from Russia at the moment — pipeline supplies, that is — are literally a quarter of what they were a year ago. So, the volumes are very, very low, and clearly that’s causing concerns. It means rebuilding storages, storage stocks, ahead of the upcoming winter is that much more difficult,” he told VOA.

Read more: https://www.voanews.com/a/russia-could-cut-off-gas-supply-to-europe-iea-warns-/6630008.html

The IEA writes positive articles about renewables, going by their website.

But the panic over the looming cutoff of Russia gas is unequivocal evidence that renewables are not a viable replacement for fossil fuel.

If a small fraction of the money Europe has wasted on renewables had instead been spent on expanding nuclear power capacity, or developing frackable gas resources in Europe, Europe could have laughed off Russian energy threats. Instead, the greenest country in Europe, Germany, is being forced to restart their coal plants to make up the energy deficit caused by Russia’s geopolitical games.

H B
June 23, 2022 6:07 pm

What do you expect in a war still got plenty of coal use it you can even make liquid fuel from it and frac that European gas
Intertwined world economy was never going to end well

John Dilks
June 23, 2022 6:07 pm

At least Germany still has coal plants that can be restarted. Some nations blew theirs up after shutting them down.

JON P PETERSON
Reply to  John Dilks
June 23, 2022 7:22 pm

What the hell is the name of the Russia to Germany pipeline that Trump managed to cancel, and Biden allowed… Trump evidently was right and nobody gives him credit for anything!

If Trump still was president:

Putin wouldn’t have invaded.
The border would be secure.
The US would still be energy independent.
Gas prices wouldn’t be at an all time high.
The economy would be flourishing.
Inflation would be closer to 1%.
The supply chain would be working fine.

Derg
Reply to  JON P PETERSON
June 23, 2022 7:50 pm

This ^

Tom Halla
June 23, 2022 6:08 pm

The Energiewende was a misguided failure, and Germany should recognize that. Fracking and nuclear, both demonized by greens, are probably the only way out.
Demonstrating that the Greens are totally wrongheaded might take severe privation, as the thing they are good at is propaganda, and they will gaslight endlessly.

Ron Long
June 23, 2022 6:21 pm

Upcoming winter? How about air conditioning for the summer? This whole green deal is now facing the best type of Reality Check: no energy!

TonyL
June 23, 2022 6:25 pm

Now why would Russia cut off gas supplies to Europe????
Any reason at all? Anything we can think of?

In other news:
NATO tanks and artillery pour into Ukraine. Over 150 units have been delivered so far, including the M177 towed 155 mm Howitzer.

If Russia cuts off the NG, it would be unexpected.
Morons and idiots in charge.

Ruleo
Reply to  TonyL
June 23, 2022 6:56 pm

I liked how one EU official called it “an attack”.

Do you look in the f mirror people?

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  TonyL
June 23, 2022 6:58 pm

To be fair if I was an East European leader my question would be who was going to be next. Sending tanks to Ukraine is cheaper than having your own cities destroyed

Derg
Reply to  Eric Worrall
June 23, 2022 7:52 pm

The west is destroying their cities without Russian “help.”

The war on fossil fuels is going to be deadly on the west. Russia will be fine.

Surrr
June 23, 2022 6:51 pm

E.U. leader lights into Trump: ‘With friends like that, who needs enemies?’ EU “leaders” 2017 comment on Trump.
You Europeans deserve everything you get. Who would of thought that giving a murderous dictator Putin, the keys to your power needs and not spending on NATO defence for years would have got you into the cluster f…k you are in now.
Trump was rite on the money again.
With friends like Putin who needs enemies Europe, Angela Merkel.

Tom in Florida
Reply to  Surrr
June 23, 2022 7:18 pm

Let them eat snow balls.

Ruleo
June 23, 2022 6:54 pm

Do it Russia! Do it!

Brandon Galt
June 23, 2022 7:05 pm

Lol ….”while Europe accuses the Kremlin of playing geopolitics”

BobM
June 23, 2022 7:11 pm

Isn’t it all the Green politicians that volunteered to get the “smart gas meters”? I thought they all agreed as part of netzero that their gas could/should be shut off first, no??? Can’t wait for winter. /sarc

Joel
June 23, 2022 7:24 pm

Then, again, Russia my not cut off the gas. Maybe Siemens will ship that compressor back to Russia from Canada.
Or, maybe Russia has decided to stop pulling the punches on the West. The West has sanctioned everything possible Russian, and it is aiding Ukraine in every way short of direct military intervention.
A gentle reminder. This is how the USA got into both World Wars

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Joel
June 23, 2022 7:29 pm

‘We supply the weapons and you supply the bodies.’ A rephrasing of the Mexican president’s disapproving comment.

