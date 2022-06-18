Original image: Man at bridge holding head with hands and screaming. By Edvard Munch - WebMuseum at ibiblioPage: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/Image URL: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/munch.scream.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37610298
Opinion Ridiculae

Claim: Climate Change Causes Heart Failure

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Because tropical hairless apes like we humans are so maladapted to warm weather our hearts can’t cope. /sarc

Infertility, heart failure and kidney disease: How does climate change impact the human body?

By Lauren Crosby Medlicott  •  Updated: 18/06/2022 – 09:43

Here are just 10 ways we’re already seeing climate change impacting the human body – some you may expect, while some are more discreet.

10. Heat stress on the heart

Record-breaking temperatures are going to become more frequent as the global temperature either reaches or exceeds 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming over the next 20 years. More and more, we are hearing of deadly heatwaves and wildfires sweeping across hot, dry expanses of land. Extreme temperatures have been found to kill 5 million people each year.

Those who manage to live will be forced to deal with the consequences of excessively high temperatures in their everyday lives.

When temperatures are higher, so is cardiac demand. The heart must pump harder and faster to redistribute and increase blood flow to the skin to cool the body. People with heart diseases, whose hearts are weakened, are particularly at risk of heart failure and heat stroke in hot weather as their organs struggle to function properly with the added stress.

9. Sleep disruption

A 2022 study led by Kelton Minor, of the University of Copenhagen’s Centre for Social Data Science, finds that rising temperatures driven by climate change are significantly decreasing the amount of sleep people all around the world are having.

8. Respiratory Issues

Ozone is a gas naturally found in the Earth’s upper atmosphere, providing a shield from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Ground level ozone, which is dangerous for our health, is produced when pollutants emitted by manmade sources like cars or chemical plants react in the presence of sunlight.

7. Kidney damage

Dehydration from heat exposure can damage the kidneys, which depend on water to help remove waste from our blood in the form of urine.

6. Aggravated allergies

With rising CO2 levels, which have increased by 9 per cent since 2005 and by 31 per cent since 1950, the amount of pollen increases as a consequence of higher rates of photosynthesis.

5. Damage to heart circulation

When air pollutants travel into your bloodstream through your lungs and into your heart, the risk of developing heart and circulatory diseases increases as blood vessels narrow and harden.

4. Infertility

One of the lesser known effects of air pollution is being studied by Dr Gareth Nye, Lecturer of anatomy and physiology at the University of Chester, UK, who researches air pollution’s impact on fertility.

“A paper looking at 18,000 couples in China found that those living with moderately higher levels of small-particle pollution had a 20 per cent greater risk of infertility,” Nye tells Euronews Green.

3. Malnutrition

As temperatures increase, so do food shortages. This is seen most clearly in communities whose livelihoods depend on agriculture and fishing, such as in the Global South.

2. Mental health

Physical health isn’t the only way we’re impacted by climate change though. Following global disasters like wildfires, floods, or hurricanes, mental health problems are only getting worse.

1. Microplastics found in our bodies

It isn’t just climate change that harms our health, it’s the disregard for the wellness of our planet, seen clearly in our overuse of (and reliance on) plastics.

Read more: https://www.euronews.com/green/2022/06/18/infertility-heart-failure-and-kidney-disease-how-does-climate-change-impact-the-human-body

What I find most entertaining about this absurd list, is the author couldn’t put 10 points together of problems caused by climate change. Point 8 (pollution), point 7 (not drinking enough water), 5 (pollution), 4 (pollution), and 1 (microplastics / pollution) have nothing to do with climate change.

Point 6 (pollen allergies), contradicts point 3 (malnutrition). You can’t have it both ways. Either plants are killed off by climate change, leading to malnutrition but less pollen, or plants grow more vigorously, causing more allergies but less malnutrition. OK, they tried to have it both ways – but the claim that climate driven greater food abundance was causing malnutrition was too silly even for a climate claim.

Point 2, there is no evidence more people are being harmed by global disasters. Global death rate from natural disasters has plummeted over the last century.

Points 10 & 9 – the body does work harder in a heatwave, that much is true. But cold is a far deadlier killer than heat, even in warm countries like India. Humans are hairless tropical apes, we evolved in the hottest climate zones on the planet. Outside the extreme tropics where we evolved, even in warm countries like India, we need clothes to stay warm.

One day historians will look back on our age, and marvel that so many people convinced themselves they were living in a time of disaster and catastrophe, when by every reasonable metric our world is healthier and wealthier than any previous age in human history.

DocBud
June 18, 2022 10:07 pm

Opening your electricity bill could lead to heart failure, and worrying about how you’re going to pay it could lead to sleepless nights.

John Tillman
June 18, 2022 10:15 pm

Humans evolved as tropical animals with an advanced cooling system to support a cursorial hunting pattern.

We dissipate heat like nobody’s business.

Bryan A
June 18, 2022 10:37 pm

Warning: Obsessive or Compulsive worry about imaginary circumstances over which you have no control can cause…
Heart Disease
Heart Failure
Premature Death
Uncontrollable Sense of Doom
Irrational Foreboding
Irrational Decision-making
Apathy
Depression
Sociopathic Tendencies
Economic Ruin
Societal Collapse

Mike
June 18, 2022 10:39 pm

So the decent into complete absurdity is now complete. I don’t think you can sink any lower from here.
This is a bit unfair. It’s like shooting fish in a barrel.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Mike
.KcTaz
Reply to  Mike
June 18, 2022 10:54 pm

I am torn between this as the most absurd or if the MIT study elsewhere on WUWT about putting balloons into space to block the sun wins the day. Decisions decisions…

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Mike
June 18, 2022 10:55 pm

Don’t bank on it. Humans have a remarkable ability to go one step beyond

Mike
June 18, 2022 10:42 pm

5. Damage to heart circulation”

Huh.. I had no idea the heart circulated!

.KcTaz
June 18, 2022 10:49 pm

Even though this woman appears to be remarkably stupid, how has even she managed to miss all the heart attacks every winter suffered by people shoveling snow in the cold?

Stupidity is the ultimate renewable resource. If we could only figure out a way to convert it to energy, all of our energy issues would be solved.

.KcTaz
June 18, 2022 10:58 pm

8. Respiratory Issues
Ozone is a gas naturally found in the Earth’s upper atmosphere, providing a shield from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Ground level ozone, which is dangerous for our health, is produced when pollutants emitted by manmade sources like cars or chemical plants react in the presence of sunlight.”
So we can all relax and quit paying big bucks to capture CFCs from our dead A/Cs and refrigeraters because CFCs are really not the culprit?
Funny, I’m a retired Respiratory Therapist. Nowhere in my education or practise of medicine was ozone ever thought of as a respiratory issue. I guess I must have missed that or she is just making stuff up?

