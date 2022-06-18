Giant Space Bubbles. Source MIT, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Geoengineering

MIT Proposes Giant Space Bubbles to Reverse Climate Change

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

According to MIT researchers, blowing bubbles in space to block sunlight might be the solution to our climate woes. But MIT, like all the others, are ignoring a fundamental flaw with solar geoengineering schemes. Plants need sunlight.

MIT Scientists Propose Space Bubbles to Reverse the Worst of Climate Change

Angely Mercado
Published 2 days ago: June 17, 2022 at 4:48 am

A team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology believe that we can mitigate the worst of climate change with… space bubbles. They’ve outlined a strategy in which a huge raft of bubbles, carefully positioned between Earth and the Sun, would deflect sunlight (and thus heat) to stop further global warming.

“Geoengineering might be our final and only option. Yet, most geoengineering proposals are earth-bound, which poses tremendous risks to our living ecosystem,” a web page dedicated to the solution reads. “If we deflect 1.8% of incident solar radiation before it hits our planet, we could fully reverse today’s global warming.”

The bubble array would be made of inflatable shields of thin silicon or another suitable material, according to the team. The bubble cluster would be placed in outer space at a Lagrange Point, where the Sun’s and Earth’s gravitational pulls create a stable orbit. The researchers also said that if the plan becomes a reality in the future, the completed array would be roughly the size of Brazil.

They admitted that one of the main concerns with their proposal would be the logistics of fabricating a large film, transporting it into space, and then unfolding it to form the bubble raft. They suggested fabricating the spheres in outer space to minimise shipping costs.

Read more: https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2022/06/mit-scientists-propose-space-bubbles-to-reverse-the-worst-of-climate-change/

The main project website is available here.

This project seems more fun than other geoengineering favourites, like blowing sulphuric acid or lime dust into the stratosphere. But aside from immense cost, all these geoengineering fantasies suffer a fatal flaw.

If ever implemented, solar geoengineering could all cause a global famine.

Published: 

Estimating global agricultural effects of geoengineering using volcanic eruptions

Jonathan ProctorSolomon HsiangJennifer BurneyMarshall Burke & Wolfram Schlenker 

Abstract

Solar radiation management is increasingly considered to be an option for managing global temperatures1,2, yet the economic effects of ameliorating climatic changes by scattering sunlight back to space remain largely unknown3. Although solar radiation management may increase crop yields by reducing heat stress4, the effects of concomitant changes in available sunlight have never been empirically estimated. Here we use the volcanic eruptions that inspired modern solar radiation management proposals as natural experiments to provide the first estimates, to our knowledge, of how the stratospheric sulfate aerosols created by the eruptions of El Chichón and Mount Pinatubo altered the quantity and quality of global sunlight, and how these changes in sunlight affected global crop yields. We find that the sunlight-mediated effect of stratospheric sulfate aerosols on yields is negative for both C4 (maize) and C3 (soy, rice and wheat) crops. Applying our yield model to a solar radiation management scenario based on stratospheric sulfate aerosols, we find that projected mid-twenty-first century damages due to scattering sunlight caused by solar radiation management are roughly equal in magnitude to benefits from cooling. This suggests that solar radiation management—if deployed using stratospheric sulfate aerosols similar to those emitted by the volcanic eruptions it seeks to mimic—would, on net, attenuate little of the global agricultural damage from climate change. Our approach could be extended to study the effects of solar radiation management on other global systems, such as human health or ecosystem function.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0417-3

The reality is there is no remotely plausible level of global warming which would make it worth taking the risk of attempting to reflect sunlight to cool the Earth.

Even if the conditions of the Early Eocene (5-8C warmer than today) returned, tropical conditions most of the way to the Arctic and Antarctic, plants would still grow, and farms would still be productive. Almost certainly more productive than today.

Our primitive primate ancestors dominated and prospered during the extreme warmth of the Early Eocene, with populations of primates exploding across Africa, Europe and Asia. So we have strong paleo evidence that warm weather is no threat to primates. We also know from today’s world, the Earth’s tropics are some of the most productive regions in the world.

Solar geoengineering by contrast has the potential to mess up the entire ecosystem, and cause widespread starvation and crop failures. Not just because cool periods are less productive, but also because plants suffer immensely if they are deprived of sunlight – so much so, even a mild volcanic perturbation is enough to produce a noticeable dip in production.

Attempting to tamper with the amount of sunlight Earth receives in my opinion would be far more dangerous than any remotely plausible negative consequences of global warming itself.

Obviously this is a worst case scenario. The odds are negligible of a solar geoengineering project like this ever advancing sufficiently to be a threat to the global ecosystem. But given the evidence of negative consequences, in my opinion MIT scientists shouldn’t even be making the attempt to promote this lunacy.

Terence Gain
June 18, 2022 6:16 pm

Given that we in Eastern Ontario have just experienced the coldest spring in my 75 years, I’m curious as to whether they have a contingency plan to warm﻿ up the planet.

2
Reply
Steve Case
June 18, 2022 6:17 pm

“Geoengineering might be our final and only option. 
_________________________________________

What could possibly go wrong?

Geoengineering is without merit. Tinkering with blocking sunlight, intentionally polluting the oceans with nutrients, burying charred trees or whatever crazy scheme climate science comes up with is asking for unpleasant and unintended consequences.

2
Reply
Peta of Newark
June 18, 2022 6:26 pm

Geoengineering might be our final and only option.

T’would be the (second) to last / final thing we ever did.

The Last Thing would be to utter the words “Oh shit

4
Reply
Simonsays
June 18, 2022 6:28 pm

Another Thought Bubble from MIT

3
Reply
RMT
June 18, 2022 6:32 pm

Ya well, we don’t need those bubbles because the goal here is to change the way people live so that it is mostly a socialist world where the elite control others and live as capitalists.
Global warming is the way to do that, so stop trying to solve a problem that we are using to get our way, so say the elite liberals.

4
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  RMT
June 18, 2022 7:44 pm

Commies desired this new class they labeled as “experts”- both real & pretend scientists- which
they then used to establish their thugocracies. This is what Ike warned us about 60+ yrs ago.

https://mises.org/wire/why-progressives-love-government-experts

0
Reply
Stevek
June 18, 2022 6:34 pm

Simply nudge a huge asteroid so that I hits earth. There global warming solved for a few thousand years.

2
Reply
DocBud
June 18, 2022 6:34 pm

The Law of Unintended Consequences would almost certainly come into play, impacting humans and all other species on the planet.

3
Reply
David Elstrom
June 18, 2022 6:34 pm

When the self-proclaimed geniuses start messing with grandiose ideas to fix the bogus climate change problem (where CO2 is viewed as a pollutant instead of plant food) what can possibly go wrong?

4
Reply
RevJay4
June 18, 2022 6:40 pm

OMG! Is it time to quit listening to the crackbrains who call themselves “scientists”? Seems like that time has arrived. If not been passed. MIT? Yikes.

2
Reply
Stevek
June 18, 2022 6:42 pm

I think the most original idea was to build huge warehouses in Antarctica that were cooled by nuclear or wind energy so much that it would snow co2 out of the air and then the co2 snow stored

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
June 18, 2022 6:44 pm

Eric Worrall,

My recommended corrections to your very first paragraph:
“According to MIT researchers, blowing bubbles in space to block sunlight might be the solution to our climate woes. But MIT, like all the others, are ignoring a the fundamental flaw with solar geoengineering schemes that there are no climate “woes”. Plants need sunlight Claims need supporting facts.

Otherwise, thanks for the nice article that clearly reveals MIT’s rather surprising ignorance of the law of unintended consequences.

1
Reply
James
June 18, 2022 6:50 pm

Wow. I used to have the utmost respect for places like MIT. That’s pretty shocking … and depressing.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
June 18, 2022 7:04 pm

Go for it…before the midterm elections please.

0
Reply
No one
June 18, 2022 7:04 pm

They have a grandiose solution, they just do not have a valid problem to apply it to.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
June 18, 2022 7:05 pm

No wonder Raytheon is leaving MA.

1
Reply
burl Henry
June 18, 2022 7:08 pm

Eric Worral::

The scientists propose putting bubbles in space to dim the sun’s rays.

Dimming of the sun’s rays is ALREADY being done, by SO2 aerosols from VEI4 and larger volcanic eruptions, and from the burning of fossil fuels by industrial activity..

When they are increased due to a volcanic eruption, average anomalous Jan-Dec global temperatures decrease, often causing a La Nina.

And when they are decreased, due to their settling out of the atmosphere, temperatures increase, usually forming an El Nino, due to the cleaner, more transparent air.

Earth’s temperatures so precisely track the amount of SO2 aerosols in the atmosphere that there is no room for any additional warming from “Greenhouse gases”

See my supportive papers on Google Scholar, or Research Gate…

0
Reply
Old Cocky
June 18, 2022 7:09 pm

There is nothing wrong with coming up with wild ideas. Some of them might even have merit.

The bubbles seem a variation on Larry Niven’s orbital “sunshades” from Ringworld.

The 2 immediate questions are:
1/ How will they counteract the solar wind to be kept in a suitable location?
2/ How can they be “deflated” quickly if they prove to be too effective?

1
Reply
Mike
June 18, 2022 7:14 pm

”MIT Proposes Giant Space Bubbles to Reverse Climate Change”
Of course they do….

0
Reply
Dan Pangburn
June 18, 2022 7:21 pm

Considering schemes to cool the earth is a waste of time. The human contribution to warming has been from water vapor increase, not CO2 increase. The observation that WV has increased substantially more than possible from just planet warming demonstrates it. https://watervaporandwarming.blogspot.com . WV increase is self-limiting so its influence on climate is self-limiting. A scatter-gram of average global temperature vs WV increase is showing signs we might already be there. The temperature trend since 2002 suggests the same thing. End result, the WV increase will have nudged temperatures up about 0.7 C° over what it would otherwise be.

TPW vs Berkeley Earth anomalies.jpg
-1
Reply
Burgher King
June 18, 2022 7:26 pm

Plants need sunlight! Who knew!?!

0
Reply
Frank S.
June 18, 2022 7:51 pm

Rev. 8:13 “The 4th angel sounded his trumpet, and a third of the sun was struck, a third of the moon, and a third of the stars, so that a third of them turned dark.” So this will be MIT’s fault?

0
Reply
