Official portrait of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. By Australian Government link
Climate Politics

Aussie PM Promises a 43% Emissions Reduction by 2030 – But Warns Fossil Fuel Companies to Behave Responsibly

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Expropriated Fossil Fuel generator owners have been told to “prioritise customers over profits”.

Climate change: Australia signs new carbon emissions target

By Tiffanie Turnbull
BBC News, Sydney

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced more ambitious climate targets for his country.

He has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030, up from the previous conservative government’s target of between 26% and 28%.

Australia is one of the world’s highest per capita carbon emitters.

The target brings the country more in line with other developed economies’ Paris climate accord commitments.

Canada is aiming for a reduction of 40% by 2030 from 2005 levels, while the United States has a target of up to 52%.

“When I’ve spoken with international leaders in the last few weeks, they have all welcomed Australia’s changed position,” Mr Albanese, who assumed office last month, said after notifying the United Nations.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-61822046

Aussie Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also demanded fossil fuel generator companies put customers ahead of profits.

Anthony Albanese tells energy companies it has responsibility to its customers as Sydney hospitals told to conserve power

The Prime Minister has issued a warning amid the energy crunch being felt along the east coast with households and even hospitals told to conserve power after the market operator was forced to suspend the electricity market across Australia for the first time since its creation.

David Wu Digital Reporter
June 16, 2022 – 7:15AM

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has warned power companies to prioritise its customers over profits with the energy crisis affecting households through to hospitals.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) was forced to suspend the spot market for the first time since its creation in 1998 – which includes NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT – on Wednesday afternoon.

It said it was “impossible to operate” due to the shortfall in supply being blamed on a number of reasons including generators being offline, an upward in usage due to winter and international pressures such as the Ukraine war.

AEMO added the unprecedented move is the “best way” to ensure a reliable supply of power to Australian homes and businesses.

Read more: https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/anthony-albanese-tells-energy-companies-it-has-responsibility-to-its-customers-as-sydney-hospitals-told-to-conserve-power/news-story/2e4df0f09d6d5c080bd972fde35e2495

Lets not forget since yesterday Australia’s Prime Minister Albanese has been expropriating power at a price generator owners claim is below the cost of production, in my opinion stealing from those very same companies he now demands should exercise their social conscience.

I’m struggling to think of the right word or phrase to describe, to truly capture the incoherence of this moment. Perhaps WUWT readers can help?

14 Comments
Steve Richards
June 16, 2022 10:05 am

More news from Australia, ably carried by the BBC – its all the fossil fuel powered generators to blame!

“Eight million Australians urged to turn off lights”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61821423

3
Reply
markl
June 16, 2022 10:10 am

The level of virtue signaling is reaching a crescendo … which will only get more shrill as the promised dates for reaching “climate” goals are passed without reconciliation. There is only one outcome ….. when the people realize how far back in time they are being asked to regress they’ll just say no. So far no pain. Wait for it.

4
Reply
Ron Long
June 16, 2022 10:17 am

“…Australia…Canada…United States…has a target of reduction…well, I have a target of a reduction of my belt size to former glory years…don’t wait for any of this.

3
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Ron Long
June 16, 2022 10:57 am

A few hard recessions and lower living standards would do it, as long as the elite are protected.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
June 16, 2022 10:24 am

I know very little about what constitutional rights Australians have. If Albanese is able to do this with impunity, I think you need a real constitution.

2
Reply
Rasa
June 16, 2022 10:26 am

Our Prime Minister, Albo, and all his cabinet are clueless. The whole east coast of Australia is facing blackouts as we speak. Successive Labor governments both State and Federal have been hell bent on killing our coal powered generation. “renewables” as we all know cannot do Baseload. Batteries are even less able to maintain base load. Once the East Coast Australian collapses and reality is accepted, only then can the Grid be rebuilt. Currently in Australia Nuclear generation is illegal. An absurd position considering Australia exports Uranium all over the world.

3
Reply
Simonsays
June 16, 2022 10:31 am

The media always love this line “Australia is one of the world’s highest per capita carbon emitters.” But never answer why. Like Australia has a very small population on a very large land mass, that mines and produces a very large share of the world’s resources and agriculture products. We could shut down those industries but I think China’s navy would turn up about a week later to collect what they want.

3
Reply
fretslider
June 16, 2022 10:33 am

Who at the end of this will be waltzing Matilda?

2
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  fretslider
June 16, 2022 10:55 am

Matilda waltzed out long ago with China. Regular Australians are left behind between a rock (Leftist economic and energy manipulations) and a hard place (China).

0
Reply
Rod Evans
June 16, 2022 10:37 am

There is nothing we can say that can define how alien this is, in a free market economy. A totalitarian state instruction demanding free market based companies, supply energy into the market at below cost of production.
These are companies our pensions are invested in. We need them to make profits to ensure they can continue to generate wealth.
The Australian socialists, have achieved a new unbelievable low.

3
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Rod Evans
June 16, 2022 10:50 am

As revealed by every socialistic country in history the iron laws of economics can be ignored for only so long. A prosperous middle class is achievable only under free market conditions. Leftist economy and energy policies only lead to poverty and despair. Watch for yellow vests and protest signs being replaced with body armor and firearms. The Left always pushes things too far.

1
Reply
Rex Adam
June 16, 2022 10:39 am

How about what a moron.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
June 16, 2022 10:53 am

Remember to use slave labor solar components from western China as part of the pledge. They won’t mind and the UN Human Rights team will look the other way.

1
Reply
michel
June 16, 2022 10:56 am

He has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030, up from the previous conservative government’s target of between 26% and 28%.

Australia is one of the world’s highest per capita carbon emitters.

The target brings the country more in line with other developed economies’ Paris climate accord commitments.

Canada is aiming for a reduction of 40% by 2030 from 2005 levels, while the United States has a target of up to 52%.

“When I’ve spoken with international leaders in the last few weeks, they have all welcomed Australia’s changed position,” Mr Albanese, who assumed office last month, said after notifying the United Nations.

You notice what is missing?

What is China’s pledged reduction? China is now at per capita emissions on the same level as Europe. So how much are they reducing by, by 2030?

What is the tonnage Australia is emitting? The per capita, according to the theory, is meaningless. What matters is the total tons, that is what has to be reduced. So how much effect on global emissions will these Australian ones have?

A one or two percentage point reduction, assuming no-one else raises their emissions in the meantime. Which of course they will do, they will raise them as fast as they can grow their economies.

Its the same madness all the time. Pretending that things they are proposing to do will somehow help save the planet, when they cannot have any effect on the climate because either they are too small to affect global emissions, or because they will be swamped by what China and India do, or both.

The only thing that will put a stop to this will be economic and social disaster, and a landslide for a more sensible government. Getting more visible all the time. But the pain to get there is going to be huge.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

