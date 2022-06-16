Aussie PM Promises a 43% Emissions Reduction by 2030 – But Warns Fossil Fuel Companies to Behave Responsibly

Essay by Eric Worrall

Expropriated Fossil Fuel generator owners have been told to “prioritise customers over profits”.

Climate change: Australia signs new carbon emissions target By Tiffanie Turnbull

BBC News, Sydney Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced more ambitious climate targets for his country. He has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030, up from the previous conservative government’s target of between 26% and 28%. Australia is one of the world’s highest per capita carbon emitters. The target brings the country more in line with other developed economies’ Paris climate accord commitments. Canada is aiming for a reduction of 40% by 2030 from 2005 levels, while the United States has a target of up to 52%. “When I’ve spoken with international leaders in the last few weeks, they have all welcomed Australia’s changed position,” Mr Albanese, who assumed office last month, said after notifying the United Nations. … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-61822046

Aussie Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also demanded fossil fuel generator companies put customers ahead of profits.

Anthony Albanese tells energy companies it has responsibility to its customers as Sydney hospitals told to conserve power The Prime Minister has issued a warning amid the energy crunch being felt along the east coast with households and even hospitals told to conserve power after the market operator was forced to suspend the electricity market across Australia for the first time since its creation. David Wu Digital Reporter

June 16, 2022 – 7:15AM Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has warned power companies to prioritise its customers over profits with the energy crisis affecting households through to hospitals. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) was forced to suspend the spot market for the first time since its creation in 1998 – which includes NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT – on Wednesday afternoon. It said it was “impossible to operate” due to the shortfall in supply being blamed on a number of reasons including generators being offline, an upward in usage due to winter and international pressures such as the Ukraine war. AEMO added the unprecedented move is the “best way” to ensure a reliable supply of power to Australian homes and businesses. … Read more: https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/anthony-albanese-tells-energy-companies-it-has-responsibility-to-its-customers-as-sydney-hospitals-told-to-conserve-power/news-story/2e4df0f09d6d5c080bd972fde35e2495

Lets not forget since yesterday Australia’s Prime Minister Albanese has been expropriating power at a price generator owners claim is below the cost of production, in my opinion stealing from those very same companies he now demands should exercise their social conscience.

I’m struggling to think of the right word or phrase to describe, to truly capture the incoherence of this moment. Perhaps WUWT readers can help?

