Methane

Munich Professor: Role of Methane from Cows on Climate Exaggerated by A Factor Of 3 To 4!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
17 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin


The impact of ruminants on climate has been overestimated by a factor of 3 to 4, according to Prof. Dr. Dr. habil Wilhelm Windisch of the Technical University of Munich. 

Methane from cows doesn’t effect climate anywhere near as much as alarmists claim, Munich professor says. Photo: Copyright P. Gosselin

Going without beef burgers is not going to impact the climate anywhere near as much as some like to claim. This is even confirmed by the IPCC (see below).

Hat-tip: Klimaschau

Climate alarmists and closet vegetarians like to claim that methane produced by cows plays a huge role in climate change, and so people need to eat much less beef and other meats from ruminants. Bill Gates even wants people to turn to fake, “synthetic meats”. But it’s all mostly hype and hysteria.

Near 5%, not 20%

According to Prof. Windisch, as reported by the Bavarian Agricultural Weekly News of November 25, 2021, “The role of ruminants with regards to climate protection has up to now been overestimated by at least a factor of 3 to 4. An enormous climate contribution to climate warming has been falsely attributed to ruminants: 15 to 20%.”

That means in reality the so-called contribution is closer to just 5%.

Moreover, according to the Klimaschau, the number of ruminants in Germany has not risen, data show.  In 1873, Germany had a total of 16 million ruminants. But in 2010, that number was down to 13 million.

Also, whatever methane that cows do emit ends up getting broken down in a matter of just a few years, the Klimaschau reports. Thus the system remains in equilibrium and so there’s little impact on climate.

Confirmed by the IPCC 6th Report

According to gvf Agrar: “It often goes unmentioned that the climate gases from agriculture come from balanced biogenic cycles and not from fossil fuels that transport additional CO2 into the atmosphere. This was also stated by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in the first volume of the sixth IPCC Assessment Report.”

Vuk
June 16, 2022 6:06 am

Munich Professor: Role of Methane from Cows on Climate Exaggerated by A Factor Of (3 or 4)^2
Now it makes sense, but the New Zealand’s ‘fart-tax’ would not make much money.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by Vuk
David Elstrom
June 16, 2022 6:07 am

Notwithstanding this finding, however, the methane from climate change zealots is so far grossly understated.

Tom Halla
June 16, 2022 6:08 am

That also ignores rice farming. No one will ever mention termites.

fretslider
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 16, 2022 6:18 am

Insects are good, cattle and sheep have to go

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 16, 2022 6:38 am

Actually, the methane produced by both termites and ruminants is due to bacteria in their gut, breaking down the hardy cellulose of the plant stuff they eat.

JoHo
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 16, 2022 6:48 am

Exactly Tom. Rice farming in paddy fields produces large amounts of methane (and increasing with population growth) which is rarely discussed; only those nasty cow farts and burps produce ‘bad, nasty’ CH4! Termites also produce a large percentage of total CH4.

Ron Long
June 16, 2022 6:13 am

Methane? Cows? Natural? I was watching a special report about the NASA mission to Saturn, with the satellite named Cassini (partly provided by European Space Agency), to study the rings and other surface features. The satellite detected large lakes of liquid methane at both Saturn polar regions. Cows? I don’t think so. Alex, I’ll take “Natural” for a million smackeroos (OK, because of bidenflation make it 2 million). Thanks.

atticman
June 16, 2022 6:16 am

I’m surprised the eco-worriers haven’t suggested reducing the human population – after all, humans fart, too! But give them time…

Disputin
Reply to  atticman
June 16, 2022 6:40 am

“But give them time…”

Why? (Unless it’s 20-30 years before parole).

fretslider
June 16, 2022 6:16 am

“Munich Professor: Role of Methane from Cows on Climate Exaggerated by A Factor Of 3 To 4!”

And the rest.

Insufficiently Sensitive
June 16, 2022 6:27 am

I would very much like to hear why the disappearance of the ultra-massive buffalo herds from the American plains shouldn’t have noticeably reduced the atmospheric CO2 between say 1850 and 1900 – if ruminants are indeed ultra-guilty of generating it.

Michael E McHenry
Reply to  Insufficiently Sensitive
June 16, 2022 6:37 am

You mean methane don’t you

Climate believer
June 16, 2022 6:33 am

Here in France the cow is king, (or queen), it’s been that way for centuries.

Let Billy boy come here and explain to the farmers why the cow is bad… I dare you. 😡

Peta of Newark
June 16, 2022 6:35 am

This is hopeless, just beyond lost…..

Quote from translation:”Climate change coincides with industrialization and not with the methane emissions from animal husbandry, says Prof. Windisch and gives specific figures: “According to the Federal Environment Agency, around six percent of the total emissions of CO2 equivalents per year are due to methane, of which around two percent

  • As I’m reading him, he actually believes in the green house gas effect
  • He is less than clueless on how cows work

Thus: He is a squillion miles away from knowing what cows eat, why they eat it and what happens to what they ‘waste’
Cows ‘waste’ huge amounts of grassy material (the stalks & seed-heads of the grass plants) and via their big plodding feet and generous (spellcheck suggested erogenous?!?!) ‘pies’ – cows actually capture large amounts of organic material and it gets sucked into (buried) in the soil by critters, bugs and all sorts of wildlife.
What they do is create extremely good fertile soil as exactly the Bison/Buffalo did out on the Great Plains before they were systematically murdered.

Via an almost magnetic (actually electrostatic) attraction, that organic ‘stuff affixes water, water which then modulates the weather and thus the climate.

As was discovered in the wake of the Buffalo.
John Deere’s all steel plough, used in the production of mind & body destroying sugar ‘disapeaered’ all the organic matter (it became CO2) that the buffalo created and a Dust Bowl resulted.
No, The Climate didn’t change and create the dust bowl, the Dust created its own Bowl and climate followed it down the pan.

At least there is A God, one with a GSOH otherwise how did a Prof Windyish get onto the subject of burps and farts.

But I ain’t laughing, This Is Serious

Ed Zuiderwijk
June 16, 2022 6:36 am

Actually it is overestimated by factors of hundred. The whole methane thingy is one big nonsense based on a total lack of understanding of radiative transfer of heat in the atmosphere.

David Dibbell
June 16, 2022 6:46 am

I told some ruminants in my neighborhood, “We humans have some very smart thinkers that say your methane emissions are bad for the climate.”

They said, “We can eat grass and turn it into nutritious milk for your very smart thinkers. Circle back to us when they can do that for themselves.”

20220614_044827-small.jpg
Charles Higley(@higley7)
June 16, 2022 6:55 am

Methane and CO2 are grossly misrepresented by the nonscientific scientist alarmists. No gas at any concentration can warm the climate as they have no way to trap heat. The absorption spectra of these gases are pathetic and full of massive holes. In addition, the half-lives of these gases in the atmosphere are about 5 years, which means a rapid turnover and NOT long-term accumulation. Solar and oceans cycles drive the climate.

This is all about junk science being propounded as fact. A true scam of the highest order. This is why they say the science is settled, because they know it cannot stand up to real examination. So, they push for programs to combat a nonexistent problem.

