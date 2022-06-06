Energy Fail

South Africa: Warmism Creates Blackouts

Vijay Jayaraj – June 6, 2022

South Africa — supposedly one of Africa’s advanced economies — is reeling under severe power shortages and daily rolling blackouts — some for as long as eight hours.

In May, most households, commercial buildings, and industries experienced hours of blackouts. The South African state-run power utility ESKOM supplied no power between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. due to a “loss of generation capacity.”

Last month, social unrest was reported in parts of the country after frustrated citizens took to the streets to protest power failures, cable theft, and years of inefficiency at Eskom.

The utility has been notorious for corruption, poor maintenance, and failure to increase generation capacity.

Reports indicate that “South Africa is poised for 101 days of power outages this year.” In 2021, only 65 days had power outages. But the current situation is only set to get worse, thanks to a woke climate agenda that Eskom and the South African government have embraced.

According to the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan, 24,100 megawatts of conventional thermal power sources (mainly coal) will be decommissioned by 2050 and be replaced with renewable technology.

As a part of the plan to reduce reliance on conventional energy sources, South Africa is likely to accept money from a climate fund offered by a consortium of countries. Bloomberg reported, “The arrangement (climate fund) would enable Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. to access the $8.5 billion pledged by the U.S., U.K., Germany, France and the European Union… The company wants to use the money to fund the closing of some coal-fired power plants and the construction of renewable-energy facilities to replace them.”

Eskom is also poised to receive $2.8-billion from the African Development Bank, some of which would be used to help the utility transition to a “low-carbon” system over the next five years — a move that would make Eskom even more inefficient. The bank has stopped funding fossil fuel projects in Africa and is engaged in decreasing the continent’s conventional energy capacity.

This transition makes no sense whatsoever. In 2021, 84% of all electricity produced in South Africa came from coal. Only five percent was produced by wind and solar, and increasing their share will only exacerbate South Africa’s power shortages.

This is because both wind and solar provide only intermittent power, with no non-conventional backup solution available at a commercial scale. Globally, renewable intensive power networks rely on backup support from conventional energy sources like coal, gas, and nuclear.

In South Africa’s case, the conventional coal infrastructure is already in a dismal state, suffering from outdated facilities and lack of investment. If funds are further diverted towards renewable infrastructure, the prospect for the entire power network is bleak indeed.

It takes decades of development to make a power sector efficient and effective. South Africa is illustrating that an electricity system can be destroyed more quickly.

Access to electricity in rural South Africa was at an all-time high of 82 percent in 2014. By 2020, the inefficiency of Eskom coupled with its woke climate agenda had pushed the rural electrification rate down to 75 percent. The overall electrification rate (urban and rural) has plateaued since 2014, showing no marked improvement.

Eskom’s promise to reduce coal-fired generation over the next 30 years threatens to drive South Africa’s 62 million people further into an abyss of rolling blackouts and attendant economic damage.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Va., and holds a Masters degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England. He resides in Bengaluru, India.

First published here at American Thinker on June 6, 2022.

Tom Halla
June 6, 2022 2:05 pm

Greens simply do.not care.



Mr.
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 6, 2022 2:53 pm

No, they care to the point of obsession.

But like all obsessions, it’s an irrational fixation on some delusion that has taken root in a dysfunctional mind.

Greens should be pitied and cared about, but let’s face it – the R.O.I. on remedial treatments for them just doesn’t stack up.



Dave Fair
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 6, 2022 3:14 pm

Kleptocracies, massive corruption at all levels and Leftist green ideologies are synergistic: Things rapidly go to shit and it is impossible to fix them without a coup or violent revolution. I wonder if Apartheid is remembered nostalgically by many South Africans.



Streetcred
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 6, 2022 3:34 pm

Whilst I agree with you, the situation in SA is totally one of political corruption. That country’s leaders do not care about looking after their infrastructure, it is about themselves and their access other people’s money.




MarkW
Reply to  Streetcred
June 6, 2022 3:42 pm

Which is generally what happens whenever socialist/communists take over.



ResourceGuy
June 6, 2022 2:06 pm

The ANC is busy with other priorities like corruption and redistribution of declining resources.



Captain climate
June 6, 2022 2:09 pm

South Africa is being destroyed by corrupt race politics on one hand and on woke nonsense on the other. You’d think rolling blackouts would make people wake up.



Tim Gorman
Reply to  Captain climate
June 6, 2022 2:16 pm

It’s not just S. Africa. The US is right in there as well. Equity is nothing but corrupt race politics! It’s a race to the bottom – then equity will be same for everyone!



jeffery p
Reply to  Tim Gorman
June 6, 2022 2:57 pm

Progressives don’t know how to create anything or improve people’s lives. They can only destroy. Instead of helping those with less, they bring down those with more. Eventually, there will be rough equality among the peons because everyone will be equally disadvantaged.

Unless you can break into the elite, of course. They don’t have to suffer by the same rules and laws.



MarkW
Reply to  jeffery p
June 6, 2022 3:46 pm

Progressives don’t believe that wealth is created. They are convinced it just exists, which is why it’s fair for government to take from those who they believe have too much and give it to people who vote for them.



Old Man Winter
Reply to  Tim Gorman
June 6, 2022 3:00 pm

Hopefully, we’ll run out of these before we reach the bottom-

https://babylonbee.com/news/scientists-warn-that-in-the-next-decade-well-run-out-of-things-to-call-racist/



another ian
Reply to  Old Man Winter
June 6, 2022 3:27 pm

A list like this then?

https://www.numberwatch.co.uk/warmlist.htm



MarkW
Reply to  Tim Gorman
June 6, 2022 3:42 pm

Everyone except the elites who run the system.



jeffery p
Reply to  Captain climate
June 6, 2022 2:55 pm

The US, is (or was) one of the least racist countries and is also being destroyed by the same forces. Wokism is racist, btw.



markl
June 6, 2022 2:45 pm

“…fund the closing of some coal-fired power plants and the construction of renewable-energy facilities to replace them.” Says it all. SA will be added to the crash test dummies list of renewable grid power.



jeffery p
June 6, 2022 2:52 pm

Slight correction: Warmism Creates More Blackouts in South Africa. The problems already existed, warmism just made them worse.



Ron Long
June 6, 2022 3:01 pm

Probably shouldn’t use the term “Blackouts” for south Africa, maybe “Greenouts”?



TonyL
June 6, 2022 3:12 pm

Two things come to mind.
The president of the country, with the ANC called for the slaughter of white people in S.A., especially the farmers.
This is *exactly* the policy followed in Zimbabwe which caused
1) hyperinflation destroying the economy.
2) famine, exactly what happens when you kill all your farmers and shut down the farms.
Previously Zimbabwe, then called Rhodesia had been known as the breadbasket of Africa.

This could not happen to a more deserving bunch.



Rud Istvan
June 6, 2022 3:14 pm

This is ‘funny’ at many levels.
ESKOM blackouts are caused by incompetent maintenance and corruption. Both are fixable.
More Future ESKOM blackouts will be caused by renewables, since their backup systems are already causing blackouts. The ruinables solution just makes things worse, but does suck up foreign aid to fuel more corruption.



Dave Fair
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 6, 2022 3:24 pm

At least the money siphoned off by corrupt politicians, bureaucrats, crony capitalists & etc. won’t be available for installing more ruinables.



Andy Pattullo
June 6, 2022 3:28 pm

Breathtaking stupidity and incompetence shared across a wide range of decision-makers. If no-one responsible takes charge, we all will eventually get a low carbon economy as civilization collapses, the last twigs and branches are burned for heat and light, every scrap of available protein is consumed and the humans have passed into obscurity after a brief period of global conflict over the few remaining usable resources. Nature will just see it as another phase.



Streetcred
June 6, 2022 3:32 pm

Above all else, the South African ANC government and its politicised bureaucracy is ‘fully’ corrupt and captured by ‘green’ organisations. State capture by individuals and organisations is endemic in that country.



