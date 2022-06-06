Bill Gates to Elon Musk: My Climate Virtue is Bigger than Your Climate Virtue?

Essay by Eric Worrall

A bizarre online argument has erupted between Bill Gates and Elon Musk, over who has done the most to prevent climate change.

Bill Gates says he’s given more to climate change than Elon Musk, who replies: ‘Sigh’ Ryan Hogg

Jun 5, 2022, 7:09 PM Bill Gates told YouTuber HugoDécrypte he gave a lot more money to climate change than Elon Musk.

Musk said he refused philanthropy from Gates because of a ‘multi-billion dollar’ bet against Tesla.

The Tesla CEO replied “sigh” to Gates’ defense on his climate change record and Tesla bet. … “I give a lot more to climate change than Elon or anyone else,” Gates said. “I give a lot of philanthropic dollars, I back companies – you know electric cars are about 16% of emissions, so we also need to solve that other 84%.” He added: “But somebody shorting the stock doesn’t slow him down or hurt him in any way.” … Musk said he refused a philanthropic donation from Gates because the Tesla CEO heard he had a $500 million “short”, or bet, against the company, which Musk said meant Gates wasn’t serious about climate change. … Read more: https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-shorting-tesla-wont-hurt-musk-says-sigh-2022-6

Imagine people were working to plug a crack in a dyke or dam wall, to prevent an imminent threat of catastrophic harm. Would the heroes working flat out to fix the problem pause to have an argument over how many bags of sand each hero has hauled? Or would they put necessity ahead of ego, and simply get on with saving people?

My question – how seriously do both of them take the alleged climate emergency?

