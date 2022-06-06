Bill Gates and Elon Musk. Fair Use, Low Resolution Images to Identify the Subjects.
Climate Politics Ridiculae

Bill Gates to Elon Musk: My Climate Virtue is Bigger than Your Climate Virtue?

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

A bizarre online argument has erupted between Bill Gates and Elon Musk, over who has done the most to prevent climate change.

Bill Gates says he’s given more to climate change than Elon Musk, who replies: ‘Sigh’

Ryan Hogg  
Jun 5, 2022, 7:09 PM

  • Bill Gates told YouTuber HugoDécrypte he gave a lot more money to climate change than Elon Musk.
  • Musk said he refused philanthropy from Gates because of a ‘multi-billion dollar’ bet against Tesla.
  • The Tesla CEO replied “sigh” to Gates’ defense on his climate change record and Tesla bet.

“I give a lot more to climate change than Elon or anyone else,” Gates said. “I give a lot of philanthropic dollars, I back companies – you know electric cars are about 16% of emissions, so we also need to solve that other 84%.”

He added: “But somebody shorting the stock doesn’t slow him down or hurt him in any way.” 

Musk said he refused a philanthropic donation from Gates because the Tesla CEO heard he had a $500 million “short”, or bet, against the company, which Musk said meant Gates wasn’t serious about climate change. 

Read more: https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-shorting-tesla-wont-hurt-musk-says-sigh-2022-6

Imagine people were working to plug a crack in a dyke or dam wall, to prevent an imminent threat of catastrophic harm. Would the heroes working flat out to fix the problem pause to have an argument over how many bags of sand each hero has hauled? Or would they put necessity ahead of ego, and simply get on with saving people?

My question – how seriously do both of them take the alleged climate emergency?

22 Comments
Steve Case
June 6, 2022 10:05 am

https://www.quill.com/is/image/Quill/m001161286_s7?$img400$

Mr.
Reply to  Steve Case
June 6, 2022 10:30 am

Popcorn would be more nutritious than what this exchange actually is –

nothingburger.jpeg
ResourceGuy
June 6, 2022 10:09 am

Speaking of greenwashers….

WA hired a climate epidemiologist — and not a moment too soon | Crosscut

markl
June 6, 2022 10:09 am

“…how seriously do both of them take the alleged climate emergency?” My .02 is Musk is in it just to sell cars to finance his goal of conquering Mars. He’s too smart and technical to believe in CAGW. Gates is only in it to satisfy his credibility with the WEF/Davos/Marxists.

bob boder
Reply to  markl
June 6, 2022 10:23 am

Gate stole almost every good thong that came out of his company, he’s trying to over come his guilt.

Oldseadog
Reply to  bob boder
June 6, 2022 10:38 am

That typo gave me the best laugh in ages.

yirgach
Reply to  bob boder
June 6, 2022 10:55 am

The last of the 20th century pirates. I used to think it was software, but I guess it was underware.

Mr.
Reply to  markl
June 6, 2022 10:51 am

Gates is only in it to satisfy his credibility with the WEF/Davos/Marxists.

Which of course includes the UN.

See, all these weasels like Gates inevitably follow Mazlo’s “Hierarchy Of Needs” that compels all of us to ultimately seek
﻿
BELONGING > ESTEEM > SELF ACTUALIZATION

Richard Page
June 6, 2022 10:11 am

In 100 years time, even 50, who on earth is going to remember either of them? They won’t even be a footnote in the pages of history.

David Dibbell
June 6, 2022 10:12 am

My question – how seriously do both of them take the alleged climate emergency?”

I suppose both take business very seriously, and both understand that the demand for “climate” action can be supplied at a profit even if the problem is imagined rather than real. Neither has done ANYTHING to change the climate outcome in any way that can ever be isolated for detection by man’s most advanced instruments.

Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  David Dibbell
June 6, 2022 10:24 am

How very relevant, now that Pride Month has begun. All the corporations race to fly their rainbow flags the highest. Not out of concern for equal treatment of all people, but because this signals their ‘virtue’ to the Twitter mob. I doubt many CEOs really buy the climate clap-trap, but will spend millions of stock owners’ cash to fly the climate concern flag.
I suspect that Gates might buy into the nonsense a bit, but it’s mostly for show. And Musk knows upon which side his bread is buttered.

yirgach
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
June 6, 2022 10:58 am

The rainbow flags are not shown in any Muslim countries.
I wonder why not?

Jeff Labute
June 6, 2022 10:13 am

you know electric cars are about 16% of emission

Sounds like we need to get rid of electric cars.

Ron Long
June 6, 2022 10:17 am

I don’t know who their audience is but it’s not me.

fretslider
June 6, 2022 10:18 am

Childish or what?

My kung fu is better than your kung fu (The Lone Gunmen)

Last edited 41 minutes ago by fretslider
ResourceGuy
June 6, 2022 10:18 am

Yes, a monopolistic software update is greener than a gigafactory in Austin. But let’s hear more about the trips with Epstein for full disclosure.

ResourceGuy
June 6, 2022 10:23 am

Biden just backtracked on addressing slave labor in western China that makes 60 percent of the solar ingots for silicon solar panels globally in that supply chain. I hope Gates and the rooftop solar lobby are happy now. Out of sight and out of mind slavery is still slavery.

Solar stocks jump after Biden administration announces tariff suspensions (cnbc.com)

ResourceGuy
June 6, 2022 10:28 am

Reading between the lines you can see Gates sucking up to Dems in his comments about Musk. A lot of people attempting to rebuild their reputations are doing the same. When does the Pope attack Musk?

Rob_Dawg
June 6, 2022 10:37 am

> “My question – how seriously do both of them take the alleged climate emergency?”

They both speak the words “climate emergency” but internally process “climate opportunity.”

DrTorch
June 6, 2022 10:44 am

How about Gates looking at how many problems he caused w/ crummy software and OS from MS?

Frank from NoVA
June 6, 2022 10:47 am

What Gates means by ‘giving more to climate change’ is financing Misanthropic Marxist Malthusian schemes that would effectively reduce the Earth’s population (aka, ‘us’) in order to benefit a technocratic elite (aka, ‘them’). At best, he’s a boring nut case, at worst, he’s a dangerous tool of the Davos crowd.

max
June 6, 2022 10:53 am

I’ll go out on a limb and say that neither of them have done much, if anything, to affect climate. Not that they haven’t tried.

