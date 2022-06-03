Land Surface Air Temperature Data

No Trends in Hot Days In May, Despite Met Office Misinformation

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
4 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

 I posted on this a couple of weeks ago here.

Are mid-20°C temperatures in May unusual?

Now we have the full numbers for this May, we can take a closer look at CET trends.

ECA&D has data up to 2020, but there have been no days of 25C or more, either this May or May last year. The top temperatures were 22.8C and 21.8C respectively.

There is clearly no upward trend in “Summer Days”, the 90th percentile or maximum daily temperatures:

https://www.ecad.eu/utils/showindices.php?lghf4ugv5r91f54ehfmfqnejkg#

Any attempt by the Met Office to persuade the public otherwise is reprehensible.

FOOTNOTE

I noticed on checking that the current CET data did not tally with the above – 1947, for instance, only showed three days of 25C+, as opposed to four on ECA&Ds.

On reconciling the two, I see that all of the CET daily numbers are now moved back a day. So, the four days of ECA&Ds which recorded 25C were the 28th through 31st May. The official CET data now lists the same temperatures on 29th May through 1St June.

No doubt there is a sensible reason for this!

griff
June 3, 2022 2:44 am

More whataboutery.

The UK climate clearly is changing… for example it is 6% wetter than 30 years ago, with more exceptional rain events.

Disputin
Reply to  griff
June 3, 2022 2:59 am

Griff, we know the climate(s) changing – it always does. Why do more whataboutery?

another ian
Reply to  Disputin
June 3, 2022 3:55 am

Whataboutery it goes down as well as up?

Peta of Newark
June 3, 2022 3:07 am

Where abouts in the UK?
Many many more people, houses and cities are there compered ‘then’ to now.
How much bigger are those cities

Especially when it come to the Met Office favourite at Heathrow?

Anyway, run yer eyeballs, just quickly, over this one.
https://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/SN03339/SN03339.pdf

See how ‘arable area’ has increased
i.e. Low albedo ground and especially when the sun is at its strongest through May and early June – until the crops get established and shade the (bare) soil

See also how the area of orchards has decreased.
Yes I know, ‘green’ is a ‘dark colour’ and thus has low albedo.
Wrong, green things present the same albedo as snow of 3+ years old
What was put in place of the orchard? Houses/roads/arable/airports/solar farms
Lower albedo allied to the loss of the cooling effect of the trees via shade and evaporative losses

That the number of sheep has increased.
Very similar to goats, sheep eat everything, they create deserts = hot dry places made worse by the dark coloured soils typical of the UK

Its a bit of a struggle to find forestry data – the struggle tells all you need to know.
i.e. Everybody is lying about it and has an agenda
Does it matter. UK forest has seemingly increased by 250,000 Ha in the last 20 years but, there’d have been perennially green swamp, marsh, muir, mire or bog there before.

So yes. Man does change the climate but NOT via the contrived garbage that is the Green House Gas Effect.
Yes the CO2 does increase but it is coming from all that bare soil, previous rich in bacterial life, being exposed to strong sunlight.
The sun instantly kills those bacteria and their frazzled corpses have nothing else to do but become: Ceee Ohhh Tooo

Think about that for a while, that ALL LIFE ON EARTH depends upon bacteria, even your own and the endgame, when those bacteria re gone is simply too awful to contemplate.
Hence why no-one wants to contemplate it.
We are all = Deniers

PS Even before Glyphosate arrived on the scene – something originally intended as an antibiotic. It still is. that’s pretty well how it works.

  • Anti = Contra
  • Biotic = Life

nice

