Claim: Climate Change Driving Snow Cover Loss and Increased “Greening” in the European Alps

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Peer-Reviewed Publication

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE (AAAS)

Satellite imagery of the European Alps spanning the past 38 years shows that climate change is driving declines in snow cover and increases in plant productivity, a process also known as “greening.” The findings suggest that, although alpine greening could increase carbon sequestration in the region, feedbacks between snow and vegetation are more likely to lead to more pronounced environmental changes in the future, including amplified warming, thawing of permafrost, and increased habitat loss. Mountain landscapes are biodiversity hotspots and provide a host of important ecosystem services. For example, meltwater from alpine glaciers and snow provides nearly half of the world’s freshwater resources. However, mountain environments are also more sensitive to climate change – warming roughly twice as fast as the global average. This is expected to impact snow cover and vegetation productivity in alpine regions, just as it has in the Arctic. To determine these effects in the European Alps, the highest and most extensive mountain range in Europe, Sabine Rumpf and colleagues used Landsat images and evaluated the spatial and temporal trends of snow cover and vegetation production from 1984-2021. According to the findings, snow cover across the region has declined significantly, although in less than 10% of the area studied. On the other hand, vegetation productivity has increased across 77% of the above tree-line area in the study region. The feedback loop between greening and snow recession suggests that continued greening will likely accelerate snowmelt, which could have important implications, including altering the region’s albedo (its ability to reflect solar energy), potentially releasing greenhouse gases through melting permafrost, and disrupting ecological structures, putting fragile alpine plant and animal communities at further risk.

JOURNAL

Science

DOI

10.1126/science.abn6697 

ARTICLE TITLE

From white to green: Snow cover loss and increased vegetation productivity in the European Alps

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

3-Jun-2022

From EurekAlert!

Bryan A
June 2, 2022 10:15 pm

So the Alps are yet another in the LOOOOONG list of places where it’s warming twice as fast as everywhere else

2
Reply
E. Schaffer
Reply to  Bryan A
June 2, 2022 10:23 pm

No wonder, as it is one of the major flight corridors…

0
Reply
H.R.
June 2, 2022 10:19 pm

Weather drives climate. Climate Change is a result, not a driver.

It’s not like using four-letter words as a kid and mom would wash your mouth out with soap. But talking like this to intentionally muddle the topic would have gotten me a smack on the bottom from dad. “Stop talking nonsense, kid.”

0
Reply
Simonsays
Reply to  JON P PETERSON
June 2, 2022 11:19 pm

Add to that one
comment image

0
Reply
Dave Fair
June 2, 2022 10:44 pm

Mark Twain: “There is something fascinating about science. One gets such wholesale returns of conjecture out of such a trifling investment of fact.”

3
Reply
Graham
June 2, 2022 10:47 pm

Our glaciers on the west coast of the South Island of New Zealand have also retreated .The Fox and the Franz-Joseph are unique as they were very close to sea level back in the 60s .
We have had scientists jumping up and down for the last 30 years predicting the end of snow .
When the present climate cycle turns the snow will be back with a vengeance.
Am I getting frustrated with hearing nothing but Climate Change .Climate Change, Climate Change.
The climate has always changed and it always will .
I visited the Glacier National Park in Alaska a few years ago .We sailed miles up the sound and saw the major glacier caving into the sound at the height of summer .
When the first European sailors sailed up the coast the Glacier was caving into the Pacific Ocean in the 1700s.
The glacier retreated from that time around 50 miles till 1906 .Since then it has moved only a mile or two back very slowly .

1
Reply
Bob
June 2, 2022 10:55 pm

“According to the findings, snow cover across the region has declined significantly, although in less than 10% of the area studied. On the other hand, vegetation productivity has increased across 77% of the above tree-line area in the study region.”

These green devils are so predictable, “snow cover across the region has declined significantly, although in less than 10% of the area studied.” I don’t really see a problem here.

”vegetation productivity has increased across 77% of the above tree line area in the study region.” So it sounds like CO2 fertilization to me, again no problem.

2
Reply
Ben Vorlich
June 2, 2022 11:29 pm

I think that Swiss and other Alpine communities stopped praying for the glaciers to stop advancing about a decade ago. They changed to prayers to stop the retreat.
A quick result shouldn’t be expected, as the original “stop the advance” prayers began several centuries ago at the height of the LIA.
Knowing when to stop is the key here, otherwise it’s going to be a constant cycle of prayer

1
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
June 2, 2022 11:50 pm

Confirms the good effect CO2 has on plant growth.

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
June 3, 2022 12:35 am

In Roman times the tree line was 400 meter higher than in the 1950s. It appears to be moving up again. So, what is the news?

0
Reply
