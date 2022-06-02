Solar

“Looking at the Sun” – Climate Discussion Nexus interviews CERES co-team leader, Dr. Ronan Connolly

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
8 Comments

From Ceres-Science

Recently, Dr. John Robson of the Climate Discussion Nexus (CDN) interviewed CERES co-team leader, Dr. Ronan Connolly, on the role of the Sun in recent climate change.

CDN have now published their 20 minute “explainer” video including extracts from this interview and discussion of some of CERES’ recent scientific research. Although the video covers quite a few technical points, they are explained in a very clear and accessible manner.

Topics covered include:

  1. The significance of the debates between the two main rival satellite estimates of solar activity trends since 1978, i.e., PMOD and ACRIM.
  2. How using either PMOD or ACRIM to calibrate the pre-satellite era solar data can give very different estimates of how much solar activity has changed since the 19th century and earlier.
  3. How politics and the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports have downplayed the possible role of solar activity in recent climate change.
  4. The urbanization bias problem of current thermometer-based estimates of global temperature trends since the 19th century.

The video refers to Connolly et al. (2021), i.e., this recent CERES-led scientific paper:

R. Connolly, W. Soon, M. Connolly, S. Baliunas, J. Berglund, C. J. Butler, R. G. Cionco, A. G. Elias, V. M. Fedorov, H. Harde, G. W. Henry, D. V. Hoyt, O. Humlum, D. R. Legates, S. Luning, N. Scafetta, J.-E. Solheim, L. Szarka, H. van Loon, V. M. Velasco Herrera, R. C. Willson, H. Yan and W. Zhang (2021). How much has the Sun influenced Northern Hemisphere temperature trends? An ongoing debate. Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics 21, 131. https://doi.org/10.1088/1674-4527/21/6/131 (preprint pdf).

See here for our press release summary of Connolly et al. (2021)

The video can be found on the CDN website here and the Youtube link is embedded below:

Mike
June 2, 2022 6:10 pm

I looked at this yesterday. Very interesting to say the least! This is one video which should be spread around and great to see it here. Congrats to CDN for great work.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Mike
4
Reply
John Shewchuk
June 2, 2022 6:22 pm

Excellent video. We all know about USHCN data tampering, and now we know about TSI data tampering.

4
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  John Shewchuk
June 2, 2022 7:45 pm

Apparently, tampering is a very popular pastime and has infected many facets of civilization. I can think of a few other instances where tampering has been detrimental for most of us.
FJB

We should all be more attentive or, as the saying goes, keep your head on a swivel.

0
Reply
Walter Sobchak
June 2, 2022 7:18 pm

Don’t be ridiculous. Its a consensus, the sun has nothing at all whatsoever to do with the climate.

0
Reply
Ashok Patel
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
June 2, 2022 8:08 pm

Did you forget the sarc tag !

0
Reply
Anti_griff
June 2, 2022 7:29 pm

Dr. John is burning wood in the video…he likes to tweak the CO2 is bad people?

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
June 2, 2022 7:51 pm

When alarmist scientists openly admit that they are submitting to political pressure to “adjust” science to support the CAGW narrative, then there is a serious problem. That is the corruption of science by politics, pure and simple. It perhaps explains why Trump chose not to go on the offensive against CAGW while he was in office — there was too much political opposition to it.

Like curing an alcoholic, the first step is admitting that this problem exists in science and addressing how it is going to be dealt with. I will not be holding my breath waiting for that to happen.

0
Reply
George
June 2, 2022 8:18 pm

Great video.

A few years ago, I looked into how surface weather station average annual distance from the equator (DFE) varies over time in the main temperature datasets (GHCN, GISS, CRUTEM, etc). I also compared changes in station DFE with sunspot counts.

An example using GISS v4 data is shown below. After 1961, there seems to be a reasonable correlation.

Not being a scientist, I can’t draw any conclusions from this, but I think it’s an interesting comparison.

Sources:
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/station_data_v4_globe/v4.mean_GISS_homogenized.txt.gz
https://sidc.be/silso/INFO/snytotcsv.php

GISSv4_Sunspots vs Stn Location.png
0
Reply
