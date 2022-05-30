Agriculture solar power

Claim: Sheep Produce Better Fleece When Grazed Under Solar Panels

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Farmers whose pastures are covered with solar panels have claimed an increase in wool production. But perhaps nobody has explained to farmers that if anything goes wrong their pastures could be contaminated with toxic heavy metals leached out of the solar panels, as the panels are eroded by the wind and rain.

Solar farm trial shows improved fleece on merino sheep grazed under panels

ABC Rural / By Hannah Jose and Olivia Calver

Sheep grazing under solar panels at farms in NSW’s Central West have produced better wool and more of it in the four years since the projects began, according to growers.

Key points:

  • Sheep grazing on solar farm trials shows an increase in wool quantity and quality
  • There are calls for more research on the co-location of agriculture and renewable energy
  • A NSW government review of agriculture and renewable energy has received 100 submissions 

Local graziers have labelled the set-up a “complete win-win”, with the sheep helping to keep grass and weeds down so as not to obscure the panels.

In turn, the panels provided shade for the sheep and grass, and helped prevent the soil from drying out.

Wool broker Graeme Ostini, who has been grazing merino wethers at a solar farm near Parkes in a trial with the Parkes Show Society, said he had seen the benefits of running the animals under panels.

He said his sheep were slightly lighter stocked than the average in the district but were cutting an “amazing” amount of wool.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/2022-05-30/solar-farm-grazing-sheep-agriculture-renewable-energy-review/101097364

This claimed extra wool production, even if true, might come at a significant cost. According to a 2020 study, solar panels can leach dangerous heavy metal toxins, which could potentially contaminate the wool and meat produced by any sheep grazing under the panels.

Metal dissolution from end-of-life solar photovoltaics in real landfill leachate versus synthetic solutions: One-year study

July 2020

Waste Management 114:351-361

DOI:10.1016/j.wasman.2020.07.004

Project: End-of-life Solar Photovoltaics

Preeti Nain
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Arun Kumar
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

To investigate the after end-of-life (EoL) concerns of solar panels, four commercially available photovoltaics of 15 15cm2 size in broken and unbroken conditions were exposed to three synthetic solutions of pH 4, 7, 10 and one real municipal solid waste (MSW) landfill leachate for one-year. Encapsulant degradation and release, probability of metals exceeding their surface water limit, and change in pollution index of leachate after dumping of solar panels were investigated. Rainwater stimulating solution was found to be predominant for metal leaching from silicon-based photovoltaics, with Ag, Pb and Cr being released to 683.26 mg/L (26.9%), 23.37 mg/L (17.6%), and 14.96 mg/L (13.05%) respectively. Copper indium gallium (de) selenide (CIGS) photovoltaic was found to be least vulnerable in various conditions with negligible release of In, Mo, Se and Ga with value ranging between 0.2 and 1 mg/L (0.30%-0.74%). In contrast, minimal metals were released to MSW leachate compared to other leaching solutions for all photovoltaics. Positive correlation was observed between encapsulant release and metal dissolution with a maximum encapsulant release in silicon-based photovoltaics in rainwater conditions. Probability of exceedance of leached metals to their respective surface water limits for Al (multi and mono crystalline-silicon (c-Si)), Ag (amorphous photovoltaic) and In (CIGS) has shown the maximum exceedance of 92.31%. The regression analysis indicated that conditions of the modules and pH of the leaching solution play significant roles in the leaching of metals. The increase in leachate contamination potential after one-year of photovoltaics dumping was found to be 12.02%, 10.90%, 15.26%, 54.19% for amorphous, CIGS, mono and multi c-Si photovoltaics, respectively. Overall, the maximum metal release observed in the present study is 30% of the initial amount under the most stressful conditions, which suggests that short-term leaching studies with millimeter sized sample pieces do not represent the realistic dumping scenarios. Keywords: End-of-life, solar panel, photovoltaic, metal, leaching

Read more: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/342671383_Metal_dissolution_from_end-of-life_solar_photovoltaics_in_real_landfill_leachate_versus_synthetic_solutions_One-year_study

To be fair, other studies have claimed the risk is negligible;

Potential for leaching of heavy metals and metalloids from crystalline silicon photovoltaic systems

May 2019

DOI:10.5027/jnrd.v9i0.02

Seth A. Robinson
University of Florida

George A Meindl
Binghamton University

Photovoltaics (PV) are a rapidly growing technology as global energy sectors shift towards “greener” solutions. Despite the clean energy benefits of solar power, photovoltaic panels and their structural support systems (e.g., cement) often contain several potentially toxic elements used in their construction. Determining whether these elements have the potential to leach into surrounding environments should be a research priority, as panels are already being implemented on a large scale. In this study, we analyzed soil taken from beneath photovoltaic modules to determine if they are being enriched by metals (lead, cadmium, lithium, strontium, nickel, barium, zinc, and copper) and metalloids (selenium) present in panel systems. The soil samples were collected from directly beneath c-Si photovoltaic modules and adjacent fields. Samples were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES). Selenium, strontium, lithium, nickel, and barium levels measured in soil samples increased significantly in samples closer to PV systems. There were no significant differences in lead or cadmium levels near vs. far from the PV systems. Despite concentration differences for some elements near vs. far from the panel systems, no elements were, on average, present in concentrations that would pose a risk to nearby ecosystems. PV systems thus remain a cleaner alternative to traditional energy sources, such as coal, especially during the operation of these energy production systems.

Read more: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339029474_Potential_for_leaching_of_heavy_metals_and_metalloids_from_crystalline_silicon_photovoltaic_systems

Pb (lead) and some Cr (Chromium) salts are highly toxic persistent environmental poisons. I think we all know about lead, but Chromium can also be a nasty toxin, depending on the oxidation state. Chromium (VI) salts are toxic and carcinogenic.

Maintenance could be a bigger issue than farmers realise. Simply bulldozing broken panels into the ground is not an option – according to the first study I quoted broken panels could leach up to 30% of their content of heavy metal toxins if they are buried. Even if farmers think they have a fixed price contract with the solar company, if the solar company goes bust the farmers could be left holding the baby, footing the bill for an expensive cleanup operation.

And you can bet if a farmer attempts to make an insurance claim because of contamination, every panel in their installation will receive a meticulous examination. Any unnoticed cracks and the insurance company would attempt to wriggle out of the claim, citing poor maintenance.

Frankly if I was a farmer I’d be looking at safer ways to improve profitability, than covering my land with solar panels which contain toxic heavy metals which could potentially leach into the pasture, regardless of how many assurances I had received about the alleged safety of such installations.

Tom Halla
May 30, 2022 10:08 am

Much of “renewables” is wishful thinking. Everything has a downside.

Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 30, 2022 10:35 am

These solar panels are suppose to power your brand new electric car.
If you are thinking of buying one this might be of some interest.
I have two insurance policies with AXA, and possible another one or even two backed by AXA.
AXA is one of the world’s biggest insurance companies, apparently serving 100million+ customers worldwide and has been in the business for over 300 years.
Acording to the ‘Which on line’ magazine AXA doesn’t cover electric cars of following makes:
Tesla Model3 (34,783)
Kia e-Niro (12,271)
Audi e-tron (7,396)
Hyundai Kona (7,199)
MG ZS (5,380)
in the brackets is number of cars sold, presumable in the UK
https://www.which.co.uk/news/article/which-insurers-will-cover-your-electric-car-a9fQb7D6qYfS

David Wojick
May 30, 2022 10:13 am

I would like to see the setup. Grass grows very little in complete shade, if at all, so this must not be a normal solar array. If they use wide spacing it greatly decreases the power output per acre, which ups the LCOE since land cost is a major factor with solar, especially farmland.

Oh and mind the sheep don’t eat the wires. I would not try this with goats.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  David Wojick
May 30, 2022 10:34 am

The goats might climb up on the solar panels and break them with their hooves.

Vuk
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 30, 2022 10:57 am

Goats are bovidae devils incarnate.
Goats have turned prosperous agricultural Roman province of emperor Claudius (of “I Claudius” infamy) into a semi-desert of the ‘Anthropocene’ Morocco.
﻿(/sarc if you wish)
comment image
In contrast the sheep are nice docile ‘woke snowflake’ follow the leader creatures, a bit like climate catastrophists.
p.s. After WWII when communists took over in my fatherland they banned, yes banned goats’ husbandry, despite well known fact that goat milk is one of the healthiest around.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Vuk
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 30, 2022 11:18 am

It’s not unknown for sheep to climb on things. or over things.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/sheep-rescue-rood-top-newmillerdam-b2068225.html

Vuk
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
May 30, 2022 11:28 am

My wife who went to Madrid to take a look at Prado museum couldn’t get there on the day because sheep took over from cars the streets of the Spanish capital. Fortunately following day things were back to normal.

PCman999
Reply to  David Wojick
May 30, 2022 11:18 am

Following the ABC link shows that the panels are far apart and elevated, but not enough that the sheep can’t get intangled in the joint that allows the panel to track the Sun (single axis tracking, many panels on one long pipe). The sheep were slightly shorter than the height of the central pipe.
Follow the link in the ABC article to get to an earlier article where one farmer mentioned losing a couple of sheep to the mechanism.

Definitely more expensive looking than the fixed mount, practically ground mounted design.

But, hey more power to the farmers – it awesome having someone pay rent to use your land that you can still use for grazing and the panels provide shade and collect dew in the morning to keep the grass growing.

I hope someone is periodically testing the soil and grass where the dew collects.

Paul S.
Reply to  David Wojick
May 30, 2022 11:27 am

Exactly! If the grass doesn’t grow in the shade, then what do the sheep graze upon?

Mr.
May 30, 2022 10:34 am

I’d like to see the lease agreement and remuneration the graziers get for making their property available for solar panels placement.

With the gob-smacking taxpayer subsidies for solar & wind projects, it could be that Farmer Jones doesn’t have to feed and shear another sheep for the remainder of his working life if he turns his paddocks over to fields of dreams panels.

It could be a no-brainer for ageing graziers.

H.R.
May 30, 2022 10:34 am

You have got to be kidding me! This does not pass the smell test, the laugh test, or the “pull my finger” test.

However, paper copies of this would make decent mulch or compost**. You have to give them that.

**A little stiff and crinkly for toilet paper.

Clyde Spencer
May 30, 2022 10:37 am

I do hope that the graziers don’t get fleeced by the solar companies.

Mr.
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 30, 2022 11:27 am

If I came out with a line like that, my missus would give me “The Look”

comment image

Gavin Liddiard
May 30, 2022 10:39 am

Surely all that energy that goes into making electrons move about is not making the grass grow, which would support less sheep per acre.
That said the panels would make a useful shelter when it rains.

Bob
May 30, 2022 10:46 am

This works for me, now the shepherds can pay for the solar panels and give the tax payer his money back.

stinkerp
May 30, 2022 10:57 am

Sheep also produce better wool under pyramid structures aligned with the cardinal directions. Also with chakra crystals tied around their necks. Bonus: magical healing powers and calm.

Or you could build a simple shade for them or plant trees, which is a heckuva lot cheaper than solar panels…

Last edited 54 minutes ago by stinkerp
Paul C
May 30, 2022 10:57 am

However, in the UK, it can cost more to shear a sheep than the value of its wool. Sheep are raised primarily for meat, and wool is a low-value by-product. That is why there has been growing interest in sheep that don’t need shearing. This old article clearly indicates that more wool is a cost to the farmer rather than a benefit.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-1264462/The-self-shearing-sheep-save-farmers-thousands-pounds.html

H.R.
Reply to  Paul C
May 30, 2022 11:33 am

Huh…. I’m used to getting sheared by our government and the elites (same, same), and I pay a pretty penny to get sheared by a barber, but I didn’t know much about sheep getting sheared.

So… the labor to shear a sheep is more than the value of the wool that was sheared?

Who gnu?

PCman999
May 30, 2022 10:58 am

Maybe the trace chemicals leaching into the soil and hence into the sheep grazing around the solar panels is the reason for the enhanced wool production.
Mutant Ninja Sheep Wool!

Or maybe the farmers answered the researchers’ surveys about their sheep after looking at the subsidy checks/payments received. Certainly the jovial attitude enhanced the subjective quality assessments.

J Mac
May 30, 2022 11:02 am

Shade grown wool?

fretslider
Reply to  J Mac
May 30, 2022 11:49 am

Cross a sheep with a kangaroo and you’ve got a woolly jumper

Corky the cat
May 30, 2022 11:03 am

Fleece is worthless where we are, but sheep have to be sheared and you can’t even give it away,

fretslider
May 30, 2022 11:06 am

But don’t sheep and cows have to go?

“Primary school pupils to be offered insects to eat in ‘alternative protein’ study”

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/primary-school-pupils-offered-insects-24103107

Can they make their minds up?

Last edited 54 minutes ago by fretslider
DaveinCalgary
May 30, 2022 11:58 am

During the draught last summer in Southern Alberta, a producer reported the grazing was much better under the elevated panels as the periodic daily shade increased the heat tolerance of the grass. Provided the panels are raised and spaced properly, it seems like sensible land stewardship in arid regions.
Increasing the value of the livestock seems like a stretch though.

