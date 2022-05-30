AMO

New Findings Show Gulf Stream “Has Strengthened” Over Past Century…”Heat Transport Has Increased 30%”!

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
33 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 29. May 2022

A recent flurry of scientific publications refute climate model claims of a weakening Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC).

The latest Klimaschau looks at the latest scientific findings on the Gulf Stream. An excellent review on the latest AMOC science. Here I present the results in English.

Climate panic-makers like the Potsdam Institute like to claim the Gulf Stream is showing ominous signs of slowing down and thus threatening to send Europe into a deep freeze. Their dodgy models have predicted a decline of its strength, due to anthropogenic climate warming.

Surprise: Gulf Stream has strengthened 

But as the Klimaschau explains, lots of new findings show that the opposite in fact appears to be happening: “The Gulf Stream Extention has increased steadily over the last century…The heat transport into the Nordic Seas has increased steadily in volume and temperature over the last century.”

The press release reports that Lars H. Smedsrud, professor at UiB and researcher at the Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research, have examined 100 years of research results to see how the ocean transport has evolved.

The researchers were surprised to find such consistent results showing a steady increase, which entails that the Gulf Stream’s extension into the Nordic Seas “has strengthened”. With the surprising volume increase, the total heat transport has increased with 30 percent.

Smedsrud and his team examined changes in relation to ice melting in the Arctic, glacier melting on Greenland and CO2 uptake from the atmosphere.

“While we have expected an increase in temperature, there is nothing about global warming that would suggest an increase in volume transport. But the increase is consistent with both stronger winds and declining sea ice covers. In addition, we see an increase in the vertical and horizontal ocean circulation in the Nordic Seas and the Arctic,” the press release says. “How the ocean circulation will evolve in the future, is still uncertain.”

Another study: yet to find any slowdown

In another recent study by Canzos et al, 2022, titled: “Thirty Years of GOSHIP and WOCE Data: Atlantic Overturning of Mass, Heat, and Freshwater Transport“, the authors found that across-ocean systems monitoring the currents on the water column have yet to find any slowdown.

The authors analyzed hydrographic data collected for the last 30 years and built a model for each decade of the circulation of the Atlantic. Their results: They found “no changes in time in the Atlantic Ocean for each hydrographic section”.

This all contradicts claims by alarmist authors appearing in, for example, Nature which suggest the AMOC is weakening. The Rahmstorfian cherrypicked results were later challenged by Kilbourne et al, 2022.

AMOC highly variable

Yet another recent paper by Neil Fraser and Stuart Cunningham titled: “120 Years of AMOC Variability Reconstructed From Observations Using the Bernoulli Inverse” found lots of variability in the AMOC volumetric flowrate since 1900:

Image: Cropped from Klimaschau.

The authors say they were unable to find any significant AMOC weakening trend over the past 120 years, thus refuting the panic claims of Rahmstorf.

Natural cycles

The missing AMOC weakening was also newly confirmed by a team of experts from Germany, Great Britain, France and the United States of America in an article in Nature Reviews Earth & EnvironmentAccording to the GEOMAR press release: “The analyses show that the AMOC has weakened and strengthened repeatedly over the past decades. This appears to be mainly part of a natural change that recurs at the rate of several decades.” The researchers add they have been “unable  to identify whether there is already an underlying longer-term weakening.”

More on this on Tuesday…stay tuned!

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
33 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
May 30, 2022 6:06 am

Should I cancel my Miami Beach vacation and re-schedule for England?

2
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Ron Long
May 30, 2022 8:19 am

It would take a lot more than 30% to get me back in the North Sea, I’d stick to Miami if I were you.

1
Reply
john harmsworth
Reply to  Ron Long
May 30, 2022 8:28 am

You are too late. All that heat is gone into the night sky over the Arctic and we are cooling back down. But you can buy beach property cheap up there if you still choose to believe the AGW nonsense..

0
Reply
Joe Chang
May 30, 2022 6:19 am

this would be consistent with a warm European atlantic countries.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Joe Chang
0
Reply
Paul Homewood(@notalotofpeopleknowthat)
Editor
May 30, 2022 6:47 am

This is how the Earth’s climate works. Heat from the tropics (where more energy comes in than goes back into space) is transferred to the Poles, where more energy goes out than comes in.

In this way, the Earth maintains an equilibrium temperature.

The Arctic appears to be getting warmer, but in reality it just means that more heat escapes into space.

9
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Paul Homewood
May 30, 2022 7:45 am

But you can’t make any money off a theory like that.

4
Reply
john harmsworth
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
May 30, 2022 8:29 am

No sign of the Griff-ter. He’s ne3ver around for the actual sciency stuff.

0
Reply
DMackenzie
May 30, 2022 6:52 am

“Rahmstorfian”…. good one….right up there with “Mann-tastic”….

4
Reply
Rod Evans
May 30, 2022 7:01 am

Well, shocked I am, shocked I tell you. Who ever would have imagined an increase in CO2 would not reduce the gulf stream to a mere trickle of heat. I am sure that nice Michael E Mann and that lovely Al Gore, told us we are affecting ocean circulation because some plant growth enabling CO2, has been increasing this past century.
It seemed so reasonable when they talked about it. I even went to have a final look at the snow with my children after Mann and Gore said “the children would not know what snow was”. I would have gone to have another look at the snow earlier this year, but could not get there because there was too much erm….snow? The best part of a generation has passed since they first alerted us to the, no more snow hypothesis….
You don’t think they might have been wrong do you?

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Rod Evans
May 30, 2022 7:37 am

Viner.

1
Reply
H.R.
May 30, 2022 7:10 am

Who ya gonna believe; your lyin’ eyes or the models?

It’s going to take a fair amount of money to adjust the data to match the models. No worries. The printing pre$$e$ are still nice and hot from the last multi-billions that were printed.

Hey! I think I just discovered something else that isn’t in the models. The FRPPHI** effect.

People are confusing correlation and causation. The U.S. started printing gazillions in funny money about the same time as CO2 began to increase. But the scientists got it wrong and homed in on CO2 rather than all that money being printed.

This can be verified or falsified by a simple experiment. Cut deficit spending to zero for the next 50 years and watch what happens to the GAST.

**FRPPHI: Federal Reserve Printing Press Heat Island effect.

4
Reply
john harmsworth
Reply to  H.R.
May 30, 2022 8:32 am

We will power our way into the future by burning money! Much better use than letting the politicians abuse it.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
May 30, 2022 7:18 am

2 points:

  1. Where did the 30% extra energy come from (is nobody missing it)
  2. Why is the western side of England cooling while the eastern side warms (20 years of data from Wunderground stations)
0
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 30, 2022 7:30 am

Westminster, which is on the east, is producing more hot air than usual at the moment.

1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 30, 2022 8:26 am

2 It’s only twenty years of data?

Looking at the chart in the article cooling in the last 20 years seems fair enough

0
Reply
john harmsworth
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 30, 2022 8:34 am

A better question is where did that heat go during the Little Ice Age. Best we figurer out if there’s a way to keep it warm as that is much, much better for every living thing on the planet.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
May 30, 2022 7:25 am

“As shown in Figures 4b and 4c, the AMOC is also significantly reduced in the late 21st century, consistent with Schmittner et al. [2005]….. The reduced warming in the northern GoM will have important implications for marine ecosystems, including the spawning of BFT [bluefin tuna] in AMJ [April, May, June]…..Finally, it is important to point out some of the limitations in this study….” Always read the ‘fine print’ (same size print mostly at the end, but some scattered). This one ends with begging for continuing ocean/atmospheric models. Have to wonder how many of these authors have ship time.   From—

Liu, Y., S.-K. Lee, B. A. Muhling, J. T. Lamkin and D. B. Enfield. 2012. Significant reduction of the Loop Current in the 21st century and its impact on the Gulf of Mexico. Journal of Geophysical Research. 17(C5)   https://doi.org/10.1029/2011JC007555      Open Access

0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
May 30, 2022 8:54 am

I hadn’t realized that a time machine was now operational: “in the late 21st century.”

0
Reply
Oldseadog
May 30, 2022 7:28 am

“How the ocean citculation will evolve in the future is still uncertain”.

You mean the models don’t tell you what is going to happen?

1
Reply
john harmsworth
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 30, 2022 8:37 am

“Still uncertain”. Takes nerve to say even that after it becomes apparent that everybody who could get a grant was 100% wrong up til now. Decades of telling us that this current was fading and might disappear, 40 years of giving us a range of warming from 1.5C to 4.5C and total inability to tighten up that range. A sane person might wonder if this is science or some kind of political voodoo.

0
Reply
Tom
May 30, 2022 7:35 am

My simple view of ocean circulation is that warm water rises and cold water sinks, while it’s cold at the poles, and warm at the equator. This drives the circulation. One problem is that ice floats and that helps create some funny temperature distributions in the oceans. Another is that continents block free circulation. The water at the equator contains significant kinetic energy. moving at over 1000 MPH, while it has essentially zero at the North Pole, simply rotating at one revolution per day. It doesn’t even get to the South Pole as it is blocked by Antarctica. These all make a simple view not very simple.

Nevertheless, the RPM of the earth is hardly changing, so the driving force is primarily the temperature difference and distance between the equator and the poles. From what I can see, even the climate models don’t show this to be changing much. A pound of water at the equator has to give up about 46 BTU of kinetic energy and 41 BTU of thermal energy while getting to the North Pole. The rest isn’t very accurately modeled.

0
Reply
Rocketscientist
Reply to  Tom
May 30, 2022 7:50 am

The spinning earth also moves the land making the relative velocity between the oceans and the land due to earths rotation 0 mph. All the rotation does is determine which way the circulation currents rotate in either hemisphere. Oh, and it does make the earth bulge about its equator a bit.

0
Reply
Yooper
Reply to  Rocketscientist
May 30, 2022 8:13 am

That’s why the flow is toward the pole, it’s downhill from the equator to the dimples at the poles. The south dimple is covered by a continent.

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Tom
May 30, 2022 8:36 am

Coriolis effect. first discussed in the 17th century certainly affects the direction windows blow towards the equator. That must have an impact on surface waters.

Many years ago I worked on an inertial navigation system, pre GPS it was amazingly accurate but one thing that had to be taken into account was Coriolis.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
May 30, 2022 7:43 am

“Gulf Stream has strengthened”
See? Climate Change!

1
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
May 30, 2022 8:23 am

Yep. Explains where the LIA went.

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
May 30, 2022 8:02 am

If there is warming, the ‘earth engine’ should speed up shouldn’t it? Currents moving water poleward from the tropics is part of that system. It has warmed ~1C since 1850 largely from recovery from the LIA. That’s why “getting rid of the LIA” was one of the Whack-a-Moley climate science early objectives.

Many readers will not be aware that sceptics have driven climate science research over most of the past two decades.Their serious critiques were responded to by wholesale adjustments of the data, moving the goalposts (from 1950 when it was accepted that there was little to no affect by humans on T change, to 1850
to steal the natural 0.6C rise since then from the end of the LIA cool period). This and other ‘research’is the Whakamole reactoon

1
Reply
john harmsworth
Reply to  Gary Pearse
May 30, 2022 8:41 am

It becomes constantly more difficult to “adjust” the data in any coherent and believable way. I’m sure they won’t give up, however. The next phase of data adjustment will have to be truly atrocious and will probably need to be assisted by a wholesale manipulation of society’s ability to question anything coming from “authority”

0
Reply
ThinkingScientist
May 30, 2022 8:02 am

HaHaHaHaHaHa….now its strengthening…..HaHaHaHa.

Climate Scientists. Clueless.

My Cocker Spaniel has more brains than a coven of climate scientists. Throw another newt in the cauldron for me!

2
Reply
Dave Burton
May 30, 2022 8:41 am

Gulf Stream acceleration is presumably transient, but it has been useful for sea-level alarmists, because it has caused a noticeable regional acceleration in sea-level rise over the last decade along the southeastern U.S. coast, from Florida to North Carolina, where the Gulf Stream (part of the AMOC) skirts the coast. (It hasn’t appreciably affected New York, where the Gulf Stream is farther offshore.)

See how the Gulf Stream follows the coastline, from Florida to North Carolina:
comment image

So it should not surprise anyone that that section of coastline is strongly affected by variations in the Gulf Stream:

comment image

The correlation with the AMOC / Gulf Stream is obvious:

comment image

(Those graphs are part of a figure from Jackson et al 2022, which cites Desbruyères et al 2019 as the source.)

The U.S. East Coast has long been known for such sea-level trend fluctuations. Zervas (2009), NOAA Technical Report NOS CO-OPS 053, Sea Level Variations of the United States, 1854 – 2006, says:

A derived inverse power relationship indicates that 50-60 years of data are required to obtain a trend with a 95% confidence interval of +/- 0.5 mm/yr. This dependence on record length is caused by the interannual variability in the observations. A series of 50-year segments were used to obtain linear MSL trends for the stations with over 80 years of data. None of the stations showed consistently increasing or decreasing 50-year MSL trends, although there was statistically significant multidecadal variability on the U.S. east coast with higher rates in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s and lower rates in the 1960s and 1970s.

Gulf Stream variation is probably the cause of those east coast sea-level variations over the last century or so.

In most other places there’s little or no sign of sea-level rise acceleration. For instance, here’s Honolulu, which arguably has the world’s best-sited sea-level measurements:

https://sealevel.info/MSL_graph.php?id=Honolulu (interactive version)

comment image
(click image to enlarge it, or see NOAA’s version, here)

You might wonder why I think so highly of the Honolulu sea-level measurement record? There are quite a few reasons:

● Unlike the U.S. east coast, Hawaii is not affected by variations in the AMOC.

● Honolulu has 117 years of continuous, top-quality measurements, from the same location, with no gaps.

● Honolulu’s location near the middle of the Pacific is nearly ideal.

The Pacific Ocean “sloshes east” during El Niños, and “sloshes west” during La Niñas, but Hawaii is near the “teeter-totter pivot point,” so, unlike the other long Pacific measurement records, Honolulu is scarcely affected by it.

● Oahu experiences only small tides, and almost no vertical land motion (though it does move horizontally, about 3″ to the northwest, each year). Oahu is an old, tectonically stable island (several million years old, which is about 4× the age of the Big Island), and the volcanoes on Oahu are believed to have been inactive for well over a million years. So Honolulu’s sea-level trend is typical (about the same as the global average, i.e., about +1½ mm/year = 6 inches/century), and it is not appreciably distorted by vertical land motion.

● Unlike the north Atlantic and Baltic, Hawaii is not appreciably affected by Greenland’s slowly changing gravity field.

There are other sites with measurements going back even further than Honolulu’s, but all of them have either gaps in the records, or less-than-ideal locations. For instance, the Dutch have done a superb job of measuring sea-level for a very long time (for obvious reasons), but The Netherlands is close enough to Greenland that if Greenland’s ice melt were to accelerate (which is the potential source which is most plausible to cause sea-level rise acceleration) the Dutch would see a reduced effect. So, even though the Dutch measurement records are very, very good, they aren’t the best records to use for detecting possible acceleration from Greenland meltwater.

Still, I love this photo of a Dutch dike, next to a farmhouse, and a Dutch sea-level measurement record, because it so nicely puts the sea-level issue into perspective:
comment image

● The highly linear trend measured by Honolulu’s tide gauge is typical of most coastal measurement records, which have seen little or no acceleration for at least nine decades. The amount of measured acceleration reported in long tide-gauge measurement records has varied from negligibly positive to negligibly negative. This table from Houston (2021) summarizes the findings of ten of the best such studies:

comment image

I drew a pink box around the greatest acceleration reported by any of those studies: a mere 0.0128 ±0.0064 mm/year². A sea-level acceleration of 0.0128 mm/year² continued for 100 years would add a negligible 64 mm (2.5 inches) to sea-level — obviously not worrisome.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Dave Burton
0
Reply
fretslider
May 30, 2022 8:44 am

It must’ve true – it isn’t in the Grauniad or on the BBC

“…threatening to send Europe into a deep freeze. “

Exactly what you would expect in a warming world

0
Reply
MarkW
May 30, 2022 8:57 am

Any loss of arctic sea ice will result in both more evaporation and more cooling of the arctic waters. Both of these will cause arctic water to be come saltier and cooler, making it more dense and making it subside more quickly.

Sinking water in the arctic is what drives the AMOC.
Increase the rate at which water sinks in the arctic and increase the rate at which heat is drawn from points south up to the arctic where it can be efficiently radiated to space.

0
Reply
Matthew Sykes
May 30, 2022 8:57 am

there is nothing about global warming that would suggest an increase in volume transport”

Unless that warming is driven by an increase in downwelling short wave, ie visible light.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

AMO

NEW STUDY: “Part Of North Atlantic Is Cooling”…”Natural Fluctuations Have Been Primary Reason”

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
AMO

Has Bob Ward Heard Of The AMO?

9 months ago
Guest Blogger
AMO

Claim: Study pinpoints key causes of ocean circulation change

12 months ago
Charles Rotter
AMO

North Atlantic Nonsense

1 year ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

AMO

New Findings Show Gulf Stream “Has Strengthened” Over Past Century…”Heat Transport Has Increased 30%”!

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy Roundup #406

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Opinion

Did HSBC Stuart Kirk Kill the Climate Investment Industry?

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Hurricanes

Getting ready for another destructive Atlantic hurricane season?

15 hours ago
Kip Hansen
%d bloggers like this: