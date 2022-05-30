Trolltunga, Troll's tongue rock above lake Ringedalsvatnet, Norway
Fjords Emit as much Methane as All the Deep Oceans Globally

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF GOTHENBURG

Waves beating
In many fjords, anoxic environments at the bottom result in the production of methane gas. In heavy storms, the water from the bottom is brought up to the surface, resulting in large emissions of methane gas into the atmosphere.

During heavy storms, the normally stratified layers of water in ocean fjords get mixed, which leads to oxygenation of the fjord floor. But these storm events also result in a spike in methane emissions from fjords to the atmosphere.

Researchers from the University of Gothenburg have estimated that the total emissions of this climate-warming gas are as great from fjords as from all the deep ocean areas in the world put together.

The world’s fjords were created when the inland ice receded, and are a relatively rare natural feature, constituting only 0.13 per cent of all the oceans on Earth. However, according to researchers from the University of Gothenburg, emissions of methane from the surface of fjords are comparable to the emissions of this gas from global deep oceans which account for 84 per cent of the global sea surface area. These results were presented in an article in the prestigious science journal Limnology and Oceanography Letters.

“It’s been known for some time that many fjords have anoxic environments closest to the bottom and that methane forms in the bottom sediment. Usually, only a small portion of this gas ever reaches the atmosphere because it gets broken down as it ascends through the more oxygen-rich waters closer to the surface. But in our research, we recorded large emissions of methane when the water in the fjord was mixed during storm events, for example,” says Stefano Bonaglia, researcher in marine geochemistry at the Department of Marine Sciences at the University of Gothenburg.

Anoxic environments produce methane

Detecting and budgeting methane emissions to the atmosphere is essential to be able to model the future climate. Researchers estimate that methane emissions cause about 30 per cent of the greenhouse effect. The contribution of the oceans to methane emissions is budgeted as significantly smaller than from land areas. But human activity has increased eutrophication in coastal areas, and this has created larger areas of anoxic waters on the sea floor. This is particularly apparent in fjords, and although they constitute only 0.13 per cent of the global sea surface area, they account for about half of all methane emissions to the atmosphere.

“This is because in fjords, carbon-rich sediment is deposited from marine plants and animals as well as from materials entering the fjords from the surrounding land via streams that flow into them. As fjords are relatively protected from ocean currents, the water tends to remain stratified in layers at different temperatures and with different concentrations of salt and oxygen. The layers closest to the fjord floor are anoxic regions where methane gas forms as the material in the sediment decomposes,” says Stefano Bonaglia.

Agriculture drives eutrophication

The researchers from the University of Gothenburg studied By Fjord near Uddevalla during the period 2009–2021 and conducted field studies to measure methane production in the fjord. By Fjord is hypoxic and affected by eutrophication. The Bäve River flows into the fjord, bringing with it high concentrations of nutrients from agriculture in the region. It was clear that during mixing events in the fjord, emissions of methane to the atmosphere rose. During these events, anoxic water from the bottom is lifted rapidly to the surface, taking the methane with it, which can then be emitted into the atmosphere.

1 million tonnes methane

“The methane emissions were high, and American researchers have seen the same types of events in fjords in Canada. We estimate that emissions from all the world’s fjords are of the same magnitude – around 1 Teragram (Tg) or 1 million tonnes per year – as the budgeted emissions from global deep oceans. This is because the distance from the bottom to the surface of a fjord is much shorter than in deep oceans. This results in more organic matter being deposited in the sediment, and not enough time for the methane to be broken down on its way up to the surface,” says Stefano Bonaglia, and adds that if climate change leads to more extreme weather events, methane emissions may rise, but only up to a certain point.

“If we were to see a sharp rise in the number of heavy storm events, methane emissions would be reduced, because the anoxic environments at the bottom of fjords would disappear if the water are mixed frequently.”

Article: High methane emissions from an anoxic fjord driven by mixing and oxygenation

Contact details: Stefan Bonaglia, Associate Senior Lecturer in marine chemistry at the Department of Marine Sciences at the University of Gothenburg. Telephone: +46(0) 737-41 24 97, E-mail stefano.bonaglia@gu.se

H.R.
May 30, 2022 2:04 pm

Okay… who farted?

(It’s the fjords wot dunnit, you say? Oh, suuuuure… Whatever you say. Fjords… yeah, that’s the ticket… fjiords… yeah…)

Vuk
Reply to  H.R.
May 30, 2022 2:33 pm

Whale, you would be surprised to learn.
Whale-watching is undoubtedly one of the most interesting and fantastic outdoor activities, says Norway tourist office.
The most commonly spotted whales in Norway are sperm whales, orcas (killer whales), and humpback whales, but you may very well see other species.
Forget your common garden cow or sheep, have you any ideas how large are these methane exuding devils ?

Tom Halla
May 30, 2022 2:05 pm

As if methane matters?

Opus
May 30, 2022 2:09 pm

Dam the fiords and pump all the water out.

ResourceGuy
May 30, 2022 2:19 pm

Send the bill to the Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Government Pension Fund of Norway – Wikipedia

Pete Bonk
May 30, 2022 2:20 pm

On can imagine long ago, a fjord undisturbed for millennia, being riled up by a storm, CH4 released in a mad rush, and a well timed lightning bolt igniting the mix; with the resulting chaos and drama. There’s a Norse legend for ya, by Odin!!

Rud Istvan
May 30, 2022 2:34 pm

This new paper omits a BIG fact.

It is true that methane is a potent GHG in the laboratory, when measured by itself in dry air. About 64x more potent than CO2.

But is is NOT true that CH4 has any GHE in the real world where atmospheric water vapor averages about 2% (range near zero to over 4%). That is because methane IR absorption bands are completely overlapped by the much more abundant water vapor absorption bands.

So the beautiful Norwegian fjords have no climate impact whatsoever, no matter how stormy fjord weather might get in the future with dreaded climate change. And I am pretty sure Norwegians won’t stop producing their oil and natgas because of this new paper—despite its erroneous methane fear mongering.

Sweet Old Bob
May 30, 2022 2:34 pm

“Researchers estimate that methane emissions cause about 30 per cent of the greenhouse effect”

Proof?

Oh , ignoring water vapor ….again.

