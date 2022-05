From Polar Bear Science

Dr. Susan Crockford

Sea ice extent in Canada at the height of Arctic spring over the last 10 years has been more like a gentle roller coaster than a death spiral. See for yourself.

Today in Canada:

A trip down memory lane…

Closest chart I have in my archive to end of May in 2014 is from May 17:

Closest chart I have in my archive to end of May in 2013 is from May 23:

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...