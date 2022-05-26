Official portrait of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. By Australian Government link
Coal

What Energy Price Spike? Aussie Greens Call for Coal Ban

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
51 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

As Australia grapples with a savage energy price spike, Australian Greens have chosen now to push for the cancellation of coal projects.

Australia urged to quickly ditch coal to meet new climate goals

26 May 2022 08:20AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 08:20AM)

Australia’s Labor Party formed a new government on Monday (May 23), after unprecedented support for the Greens and climate-focused independents ended nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition in Saturday’s general election.

New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of centre-left Labor has promised to end the “climate wars” – disagreements over the need for action on climate change that have dogged politics in Australia for years.

“The election was a strong vote for climate action,” Joe Fontaine, a lecturer in environmental science at Murdoch University in Perth, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

A phase-out of coal power is “crucial” to meet the Labor government’s new climate goals, added Fontaine, who said Greens and independents may push for even more ambitious targets.

Currently, Australia’s energy consumption is dominated by fossil fuels, with coal providing about 40 per cent, oil 34 per cent and gas 22 per cent, according to government data.

Read more: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/sustainability/australia-urged-quickly-ditch-coal-meet-new-climate-goals-2708086

The energy price spike;

Power bills set to spike as global energy crunch hits home

By Mike Foley and Nick Toscano
Updated May 26, 2022 — 12.13pm

Electricity bills for hundreds of thousands of Australian households will rise by up to $227 a year as consumers feel the pinch of soaring fossil fuel prices and incoming Energy Minister Chris Bowen accuses predecessor Angus Taylor of having delayed the bill shock for political reasons.

While cost-of-living pressures are rising and inflation is sitting at a two-decade high, the Australian Energy Regulator on Thursday confirmed that spikes in the cost of wholesale electricity are set to drive double-digit jumps in household and small business bills across the country within weeks.

The Australian Energy Regulator usually sets the default market offer on May 1. However, in April, the former Coalition government delayed that process until after the May 21 federal election, citing the need for more time for the regulator to compile data on the recent price fluctuations.

The NSW and Queensland default offer price rises are being driven largely by spiking wholesale costs because of higher coal and gas prices adding to the cost of fuelling the states’ biggest power stations. Coal and natural gas prices have been rising sharply around the world as a global energy crunch is being exacerbated by energy utilities shunning Russian supplies and scrambling for alternatives in a bid to starve Moscow of the revenue it needs to fund the war in Ukraine.

Read more: https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/business/the-economy/power-bills-set-to-spike-as-global-energy-crunch-hits-home-20220525-p5aojp.html

The new Australian Labor Government, which was elected on a promise of strong climate action, will likely have to depend on a coalition with Green politicians to pass legislation. But Labor’s razor thin parliamentary majority is in peril, if Labor caves in to their Green coalition partners, and triggers even worse energy price spikes for ordinary Australians with radical fossil fuel bans.

Doing nothing is also a risky choice. Australia’s coal exports might be going strong, but our fossil fuel power stations are rapidly approaching the end of their service life. Power companies over the years appear to have responded rationally to open political hostility, by running their equipment into the ground, patching rather than maintaining, to squeeze every last dime out of their investments before some radical green politician pulls the plug. Our crumbling fossil fuel power station infrastructure is all but ready for the scrap heap.

When my American friends ask me what our new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is like, my answer is he is like a male version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Like AOC, our Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has an economics degree. He also has lots of non mainstream economic ideas, which he frequently shares with the public, such as Albonese’s explanation that the best way to fight inflation is large government mandated wage rises.

Our Prime Minister’s great green energy transition plan allocated a whole $200 million for backup batteries, which I’m sure he thinks is enough.

So I’m really looking forward to writing about our new Prime Minister’s plan to solve the household energy bill crisis.

51 Comments
Mike Lowe
May 26, 2022 2:21 am

Maybe now would be a good time for Albanese to compel all MPs – especially those pesky Greenies – to attend compulsory elementary science classes concerning the energy industry!

Oldseadog
Reply to  Mike Lowe
May 26, 2022 2:28 am

That wouldn’t work, all teachers from primary to tertiary are compelled to toe the CAGW line on pain of dismissal.
Just ask Peter Ridd and Susan Crockford.

Dennis
Reply to  Mike Lowe
May 26, 2022 2:52 am

Including himself.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Mike Lowe
May 26, 2022 3:06 am

Thomas Sowell- It is usually futile to talk facts and analysis to people who are enjoying
a sense of moral superiority in their ignorance.

The CAGW Cult is way beyond being reached through reason. The Team™ are thugs who’ve been
brainwashing kids from Day 1 to see themselves as social justice warriors & then filling them with
false beliefs of what social justice is. That’s how the normal questioning that comes with learning-
show me”; the questioning of authority; & arguing one’s point one has in normal living have been
suppressed as they’ve been inoculated from the truth. So True Believers™ never question the
“party-line values” they’ve been programmed to believe. Trying to reason with & present facts to The
Team™ are sadly just a waste of time!

Dennis
May 26, 2022 2:51 am

This is the second Federal Election I have experienced with a large group of candidates each presenting as Independent but very clearly sharing a Teal brand colour, supported and at least partly funded by a high wealth source (Climate200), campaign support by a Union established and part funded activist organisation (GetUp) claiming to be individuals, Independent candidates, their first election appearance was in 2019.

On Sky News journalists who have interviewed some of those candidates expressed surprise and concern that they have a narrow political focus, climate change subjects, ask them for comment on the economy or defence and no interest, one replied that she would leave those subjects to others who are interested in them.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Dennis
May 26, 2022 3:02 am

Every cloud has a silver lining – I’m sure the new parliament will give me lots of interesting things to write about.

Dennis
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 26, 2022 3:10 am

Of that I have no doubt, and already financial journalist has criticised the new Treasurer’s comments on inflation and other issues, and recommended that readers put a harness on (tighten the seatbelt), so looking back to November 2007 through to September 2013, if they run true to past form again, a very interesting future.

But net zero emissions by 2030, coal mining, mandated electric vehicles and ICEV banned by 2030 could be even more of a battle ground than economics, finance and even defence.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dennis
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Dennis
May 26, 2022 3:14 am

This lot are worse than Rudd IMO, Rudd and Julia might have had some silly ideas but at least they gave the impression they are intelligent. Albo’s cabinet not so much.

Spetzer86
Reply to  Dennis
May 26, 2022 3:22 am

How do you cross Oz in an EV? How much freight can a truck train move when most of its weight is tied up in batteries?

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Spetzer86
May 26, 2022 3:31 am

It’s barely possible in a gasoline powered car. I’ve never tried the full circuit but I’ve been from Adelaide to Melbourne to Cairns, even the East Coast has some very empty stretches of road.

Dennis
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 26, 2022 3:44 am

After I retired I decided to see as much of Australia as possible, after decades of business travel flying over most of the country.

There are very long stretches in between fuel stops, roadhouses and not places to have a vehicle breakdown. I averaged 50,000 Kms a year before mid-2018 when a friend’s inoperable cancer diagnosis and then in 2020 the pandemic stopped me travelling far away. My travelling in retirement began in 2002 when I was in my mid fifties but are still many places I plan to visit.

I read about a Tesla EV that was driven on a Highway One journey around Australia, the driver decided 80 KMH was the most economical speed which must have been frustrating for road trains with up to four fuel tanker trailers and other road trains trying to maintain 100 KMH. And in The outback there is no electricity grid, most electricity is generated by diesel fuelled generators. So what’s the point of driving an EV?

Dennis
Reply to  Spetzer86
May 26, 2022 3:31 am

Four wheel drive flat top truck with EV on the tray?

fretslider
May 26, 2022 2:51 am

Welcome to the net zero club

Have you got your cheque book handy?

“Financial assistance for developing countries must be at the top of the agenda for UN climate talks this year, the host country, Egypt, has made clear” – Grauniad

If only we had some money!

Dennis
Reply to  fretslider
May 26, 2022 2:57 am

It still amuses me to remember the television news image of a Pacific Island nation leader wearing a suit for the interview, standing on a beach with flattened palm trees and all kinds of washed up rubbish also on the sand, days after a cyclone and massive storm surge, begging for help to deal with climate change, financial assistance.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  fretslider
May 26, 2022 3:01 am

If only we had some money!

Don’t worry, they’ll spend your children’s money…

fretslider
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 26, 2022 3:10 am

I think they’ve already raided their piggy banks. They’re onto long, long, long range now – say 2100 !!

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
Michael in Dublin
May 26, 2022 2:56 am

Why do the Aussie Greens not prove – for say five years – they can live comfortably without fossil fuels before seeking to impose their views on the Australian public?

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
May 26, 2022 3:00 am

As far as I can tell greens don’t think the rules apply to them – the importance of their mission trumps other considerations, or something like that.

EXSTINKER Extinction Rebellion founder blasted after 11,000-mile flight to Central America for luxury break away

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
Dennis
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
May 26, 2022 3:02 am

From memory decades ago Australian Greens were camping in forests in Tasmania demonstrating against logging activities in those State Forests which were set aside during the 1800s for the timber industry and sustainable logging, they were burning wood on open fires, quickly excused as being renewable energy.

And in the 1980s Greens in Western Australia protesting using the same tactics as Greens used in Tasmania but targeting pine plantation timber planted just after WW2 by a now national timber and hardware group of companies. The Greens were adamant that the timber was natural growth forest.

An island my Great Grandfather purchased which became part of grazing lands for cattle and horses in the late 1800s was sold by my Grandmother during the 1960s, the buyer wanted to develop the island for housing and tourism, the Greens successfully argued and stopped the development application claiming the trees and shrubs by then mostly covering the island was natural old growth forest, the authorities ignored photographs of grass, fencing, cattle and horses, etc.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dennis
fretslider
Reply to  Dennis
May 26, 2022 3:14 am

It’s just elitism…

I have a degree, I know better than you do and you must do as I tell you – or you’ll fry/die in a climate crisis hell.

Look where those attitudes got Sri Lanka.

Forrest Gardener
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
May 26, 2022 3:41 am

King Island is an existing test bed for crash test dummies. https://www.hydro.com.au/clean-energy/hybrid-energy-solutions/success-stories/king-island

The system conclusively proves that the green nirvana is achievable. All you need are windmills, solar panels, about $20K per person, and a whopping big diesel generator.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Forrest Gardener
May 26, 2022 3:54 am

Ah, but what about the industry required to manufacture all those goods, and provide parts for maintenance?

1
Reply
Samuel Saunders McAllister
May 26, 2022 3:03 am

Australia needs to become self sufficient because of the availability of our natural resources. The Chinese threat to our south pacific neighbors and to ourselves is obvious. Going green and all energy uploaded to green policies and materials is ludicrous if one looks at Europe, particularly Germany and the UK. Their populations are unable to pay for the sky high prices of energy to their households and businesses, because of green policies. Lambie from Tasmania independent group in the Australian Senate, may hold out some hope against extreme green legislation, but the green senators may win the day. We need to build Helio coal fire power stations and portable nuclear plants that give baseload power for energy bills to be at least affordable to our Australian community.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Samuel Saunders McAllister
May 26, 2022 3:07 am

Coal would do for now, we’ve got a lot of it. But nobody is investing in new coal stations, they’re all expecting to be shut down any day, so no point putting investment cash at risk.

My reading of the Albanese plan is he doesn’t have a clue – I’m holding on to hope this parliament will be a one hit wonder.

https://alp.org.au/policies/rewiring_the_nation

fretslider
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 26, 2022 3:16 am

 doesn’t have a clue”

This is why the script/narrative is so important. No TV news channel covered the 7 blazing buses in a London bus garage…. Omission too is key.

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  fretslider
May 26, 2022 4:44 am

What if the public called for a ban on EVs in parking garages, in built up residential areas or any area where they could pose a huge danger if they went up in flames? The authorities should agree to pay out of their own pockets for damages if they do not support this ban. Similarly, the public should not have to pay for the busses destroyed but those who approved their use.

fretslider
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
May 26, 2022 4:53 am

There’s a lot of catching up to do.

The fire brigade was trying to put the fire out with water….

Samuel Saunders McAllister
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 26, 2022 3:17 am

I remember ALP effort to start & build the National Broadband Network(NBN)! cost blowouts and not meeting goals to their plan. I have absolutely no confidence in the ALP to “rewire” nationally, our grid and according to their costings. ALP history shows they came up with the NBN idea suggested to former PM Rudd on the “back of a drinks coaster”.

Dennis
Reply to  Samuel Saunders McAllister
May 26, 2022 3:19 am

It really frustrated and annoys me, has done for decades past, that Australia has huge reserves of minerals and energy and most blocked by our elected representatives in State primarily and also Federal parliaments from being realised, revenue sources blocked.

Australia is one of the few nations that has substantial gold and silver known deposits in the ground, part of our common wealth. I recently read a defence review and rankings of nations in terms of being prepared, one indicator was assets and Australia was listed as a high ranking nation with borrowing potential alongside which our Current Account Federal debt almost pales into insignificance (gross debt $963 billion @ 30 June 2022, net debt of course significantly lower).

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Dennis
May 26, 2022 3:56 am

Its pretty difficult to find a place which hasn’t already been picked over by prospectors. I love watching “Aussie Gold Hunters”, they go to the most ridiculously remote places, all covered in old diggings.

Having said that if you’re interested in prospecting check out Wedderburn in Victoria. If you go into the pub and ask about gold, the locals are really friendly, they will pour out their favourite nuggets on the bar, thousands of dollars worth, nuggets they thought were too pretty to cash in.

Busiest all day bar in Australia.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
ozspeaksup
May 26, 2022 3:04 am

ABC been full of it today! so seeing as WE provide our OWN coal and gas then whats happening OS isnt our problem, we can sell coal for more but dont need to rip ourselves off. as for needing more infrastructure thats solely the cause of feeding IN solar wind etc
when it was alll incoming via coal/gas the lines were fine.
refusing to provided finance to repair or build new coalplants is a HUGE part of the problem too
at least Scomo wasnt stupid and was going to build a govt funded setup
kiss that goodbye with this daft bugger and the greentard teals n greens

Dennis
Reply to  ozspeaksup
May 26, 2022 3:24 am

I was researching the finance and economy positions of Australia today and noted that Forward Estimates (being three years from Current Account Budget financial year) estimates for export sales prices for minerals and energy, coal and iron ore for example, are remaining higher than the Budget papers estimated, so if that continues the peaking by 2024/25 gross debt estimate of $981 billion should be lower, unless the new Federal Government decides to add more debt to spend.

Maybe that’s why the Treasurer has been waffling and is being criticised for that waffle?

Derg
Reply to  Dennis
May 26, 2022 4:35 am

Countries feel they need to be in debt 😉

Dennis
Reply to  ozspeaksup
May 26, 2022 3:29 am

Yes, of four gas generators proposed by the Morrison Government but subject to the required State Government planning approval and other approvals only one has been approved to date, NSW Hunter Valley location. The others are one each for VIC and SEQ and a second for NSW.

A new coal fired HELE power station proposed, Federal Government offered to underwrite the finance, for NTH QLD has not yet been approved by the QLD Government.

I understand that the Morrison Government also recently offered financial support to ensure that existing coal fired power stations scheduled for closure soon remain generating.

Electricity supply (and water) is State Government responsibility and they sold or leased the power stations and transmission lines, Coalition State Governments following had no choice other than to continue privatisation.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dennis
michel
May 26, 2022 3:22 am

One has the impression, in Australia, the UK and the US, that none of these people understand what the real effects of their proposals will be.

Its weird, its like just to mention Climate takes away all possibility of critical thought.

As usual what is being proposed is both impossible and anyway useless were it possible.

fretslider
Reply to  michel
May 26, 2022 3:29 am

One has the impression, in Australia, the UK and the US, that none of these people understand what the real effects of their proposals will be.”

They do, but it’s a numbers game. Look how many Russian soldiers have been gambled away in the Ukraine invasion so far, then there are the victims of that aggression.

﻿Look how many British and French lives were lost at the Somme in 1916 – and on a daily basis just to move the General staff’s drinks cabinet a few yards closer to Berlin.

Do you play chess?

observa
May 26, 2022 3:25 am

Already the motley crew of climate changers are blaming the price rises on the rising cost of coal and gas and advocating a faster shift to unreliables. Not a word on the cost of storage to replace these deliverables. Further blaming the outgoing mob for failing to implement more unreliables on their watch as well as calling for more transmission lines for their spaghetti and meatballs Utopia. They simply don’t get it but they’ll have to if they want to keep the lights on and their bums on seats.

3
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  observa
May 26, 2022 3:33 am

I wonder if they have ever heard of engineers?

2
Reply
observa
Reply to  Dennis
May 26, 2022 3:56 am

Those unfeeling types are all yesterdays and they have imagineers now.

lee
Reply to  Dennis
May 26, 2022 4:12 am

Oh they have heard of them. According to one I correspond with all problems have an engineering solution.

Disputin
Reply to  Dennis
May 26, 2022 4:22 am

Yes, those people with dirty hands.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Dennis
May 26, 2022 4:33 am

Engineers are lazy, their first response to someone with vision is to protest it can’t be done, but you have to be tough with them, give them direction. With the right motivation they figure it out. /sarc

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Ed Zuiderwijk
May 26, 2022 3:51 am

Australia is going to be the canary in the coal mine of impending green mayhem.

Hopefully the rest of us takes note.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
May 26, 2022 4:21 am

At least the Sri Lanka experience might save us from radical organic farming lunacy.

fretslider
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 26, 2022 4:32 am

You think?

The UK is gung ho for it, just the same. According to alarmism central it has nothing to do with going organic at all.

The south Asian country is the first to buckle under economic pressures compounded by Russia’s war on Ukraine, but it won’t be the last”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/09/sri-lanka-is-the-first-domino-to-fall-in-the-face-of-a-global-debt-crisis

It’s beyond belief – isn’t all religion?

“I’m deeply concerned about developing countries,” Malpass said. “They are facing sudden price increases for energy, fertiliser and food, and the likelihood of interest rate increases. Each one hits them hard.””

Well, Sri Lanka wasn’t using fertiliser…. talk about denial.

Quelgeek
May 26, 2022 4:43 am

Elections have consequences. I have zero sympathy for a people harmed by their elected government doing what it promised.

I hope the rest of us look and learn.

Loydo
May 26, 2022 4:43 am

“he is like a male version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

That is a weirdly confused comparison. It reveals more about you than the Prime Minister. My advice to your American friends would be to do their own research.

such as Albonese’s explanation that the best way to fight inflation is large government mandated wage rises.”

And that’s just disinformation. He said his government would make a submission to the independant wage commission for a minimum wage rise that matched inflation – 5.1%. Do you think lowest paid worker’s wages should actually go backwards in real tems? In the same period the well-heeled have enjoyed a 20% increase?

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Loydo
May 26, 2022 4:52 am

Granting large wage rises without fixing the underlying causes of that inflation is like pouring gasoline on a fire and expecting the fire to go out.

The cost of living went up because Australia’s political insanity is shutting down cheap energy and making it very difficult to manufacture anything. ScoMo’s half hearted support was not enough to compensate for the risk of a Labor win.

The lack of local manufacturing and cheap energy leaves us very exposed to global supply shortages.

Until that is fixed any wage rise will be more than matched by price increases. Prices will stay at least 5% ahead of wages, regardless of how many wage rises are granted.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
fretslider
Reply to  Loydo
May 26, 2022 4:59 am

““he is like a male version of ”Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

That is a weirdly confused comparison. 

In a tweet Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that trans and non-binary people have ‘always existed’

So what’s your problem, Loydo? Gender fluidity is all the rage. Get with the programme.

Last edited 20 seconds ago by fretslider
Peta of Newark
May 26, 2022 4:45 am

The ‘child analogy’ is so neat. yet again sigh

Basically, coal was The Favourite Toy and served well for a long time. Still could

But, The Child has become bored with it and come to learn of some fantastic New Toy

Child being Child wants needs and *Has To Have* the new toy. New Toy ‘just does’ everything soooo much better, is cleaner, newer, shinier, high-techier and, all of Child’s friends back it up on that.

Problem is, the only way Child can think it’ll get its hands on New Toy, is by going a bit crazy, stamping its feet and smashing up the Old Toy first – that somehow by doing so will speed the arrival of New Toy.
Without a thought of what it will play with meantime

Oh happy days of sugar sweet innocence

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
Geoff Sherrington
May 26, 2022 4:53 am

When the electricity generator plant is sitting next to a large coal mine, by design, how does the world price for coal change your domestic economics?
Geoff S

