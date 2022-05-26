Climate Propaganda

Eat the Bugs Peasant: Part XXXXXX

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
24 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

German Researchers Find Fine Particle Emissions from Barbecues May Endanger Public Health

By P Gosselin

Fine particle pollution from barbecues may be dangerous to the public, German researchers warn

Most among us are aware there’s an ongoing campaign to herd humans away from meat and towards a diet that is more fit for cows. This , activists claim, would be much gentler on our weather and climate systems. Meat-eating is destroying the planet and it’s time people stop it.

Now German MDR public broadcasting here presents another reason why we should avoid meat – especially grilled meat: the summer barbecues are causing our air to be polluted with fine particles that are dangerous to human health!

According to researchers in Leipzig, measurements were taken by instruments carried around in backpacks in the cities of Leipzig and Dresden (Germany). At times, the pollution levels from barbecues were even worse than the pollution from busy street traffic, the researchers found.

According to the study leader, Jens Voigtländer,

“First we determined that on days on and around national holidays, during evenings often a rise in concentration could be observed, and that coming from areas near recreational places; that is small gardens and parks. The effects that we see are local and short-term. That means we see them on one day and a day later we don’t. It’s a very short-term impact. […]

Everyone should ask themselves if it’s good for the health to barbecue continuously or too often.”

Now we need to worry about the risks of summer barbecues that many of us very much enjoy.

The MDR doesn’t provide any background as to why such a study was conducted in the first place.

Cooking food indoors, and most indoor activities in general, also produce a great amount of fine particle pollution, likely in even greater concentrations. It’s rather a mystery why people are running around with super-sensitive instruments, looking for every speck of fine particle and then worrying that it could be a risk to our health.

Tom Halla
May 26, 2022 6:04 am

If they can count it, they can try to ban it. The goal of CARB.

2
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 26, 2022 6:26 am

“Cooking food indoors, and most indoor activities in general, also produce a great amount of fine particle pollution, likely in even greater concentrations. It’s rather a mystery why people are running around with super-sensitive instruments, looking for every speck of fine particle and then worrying that it could be a risk to our health.”

Maybe they’re wanting to tell a story but not necessarily the story! 😮

Last edited 1 hour ago by Old Man Winter
0
Reply
Ian Magness
May 26, 2022 6:19 am

OMG these control freaks need to be quietly put to sleep. The utterly unpredictable nature of the British weather affords only a few opportunities a summer for a good old barby and, even then, the burners are only firing for an hour or two a time – and I doubt that scenario is much different in Germany.
And these vile people want to take those few simple annual episodes of pleasure away to satisfy their political stances and control greed? I’d like to see them try in my garden on a July afternoon after a few glasses of whatever!

6
Reply
Bob Johnston
Reply to  Ian Magness
May 26, 2022 7:07 am

Why quietly?

1
Reply
william Johnston
May 26, 2022 6:21 am

I wonder how soon it will be that they find the odors given off by flowers may be *DANGEROUS TO OUR HEALTH*.

4
Reply
Tom Gelsthorpe
Reply to  william Johnston
May 26, 2022 6:33 am

A lot of people I know are sneezing right now because of pollen. Springtime, and all. Hideous pine trees, wildflowers, and God knows what all. Yikes! One more whiff and they’re all gonna die.

The beguiling scent of piney woods year-round is from hydrocarbon vapors emitted by pine needles, bark and sap. Yikes, again! Hydrocarbons. . . have carbon in them. And as we all know, carbon is poison. Aaahhhhgggg!!!! We’re all gonna die.

5
Reply
whiten
Reply to  Tom Gelsthorpe
May 26, 2022 7:33 am

As far as I can tell,there is far far many more people treated with medication and ‘vaccines’, quite expensive treatments, because of allergies from flowers and grass and plants and also asthma as an adverse effect of such allergies (real suffering health problems),
than people that may have had any inconvenience, if at all, because of barbecues.

It is really indeed a strange world we live in these days.

cheers

0
Reply
rah
May 26, 2022 6:21 am

Frequent Barbecuer finds certain German researchers are parasitic oxygen thieves! Note: this is a definitive finding with no ifs, ands, or buts about it!

Last edited 1 hour ago by rah
7
Reply
Tom Gelsthorpe
Reply to  rah
May 26, 2022 6:39 am

Breathing takes oxygen out of the air, and returns it a few minutes later as carbon dioxide. How awful! How wicked! How guilt-trippy!

Why should anyone be allowed to get away with that?

4
Reply
gDavid
May 26, 2022 6:25 am

I just wonder if they realize how many thousands of years meat was cooked over a fire and we’re still here. Their mental facilities are severely lacking.

6
Reply
Quelgeek
Reply to  gDavid
May 26, 2022 6:46 am

Lacking any basis to make a statement they pull the usual trick of posing a question instead: “Everyone should ask themselves if it’s good for the health to barbecue continuously or too often.” They leave it to us to join up non-existant dots.

3
Reply
Matthew Sykes
May 26, 2022 6:33 am

Oh no, what a terrible thing! Quick, lets stop the entire economy!

3
Reply
Tom Gelsthorpe
May 26, 2022 6:37 am

Fun is poison. Beauty is poison. Cooking outdoors is poison. Cooking indoors is poison. Conviviality is poison. Things that smell good are just as deadly as things that smell bad.

Only endless, self-inflicted guilt trips over every trifle are good for you.

4
Reply
Vic Hardy
May 26, 2022 6:38 am

They need to be banned and replaced with electric units. I’m actually surprised that the EPA and leftists haven’t latched on to this obvious killer of the planet.

3
Reply
fretslider
May 26, 2022 6:54 am

Waking up brings you one day closer to death, so what?

When I was younger we had leaded petrol, paraffin heating and leaded water pipes etc

We had coal fired power and coal fires and they say that it has never been worse than today?

The education system is a modern day pox

1
Reply
RevJay4
May 26, 2022 6:57 am

Way past time to point out the ridiculousness of the whole climate thing. And subject them to ridicule wherever they pop their little heads up. Confront the climate change clowns with the laughter they deserve each and every time they appear.

1
Reply
NavarreAggie
May 26, 2022 6:58 am

I’m sure the dung-fired cooking methods of the future will have fewer particulate emissions. AND, they’ll be *green*!
/sarc

2
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  NavarreAggie
May 26, 2022 7:24 am

AND, they’ll be *green*!

Ha ha ha ha ha! First chuckle of the day,
but these depressing days eliciting that
proper response to genuine humor is
﻿getting difficult.

0
Reply
Bob Johnston
May 26, 2022 7:10 am

And the evidence that particulate matter at those concentrations is what exactly?

My guess would be that the underlying science would be sloppy, epidemiological nonsense.

0
Reply
Steve Case
May 26, 2022 7:19 am

It’s a reminder the the 1993 EPA 2nd Hand Smoke “Study”.
The odor of a BBQ or tobacco smoke isn’t going to hurt
anyone.

The climate cult is building up a Gish Gallop of claims to
overwhelm any arguments against the Great Reset” or
“Green New Deal” or whatever they call it next week.

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
May 26, 2022 7:25 am

German MDR public broadcasting is apparently not only johnny-come-lately, but clueless, about the major health risks from “summer barbecues”.

“Cooking animal protein – beef, chicken, pork, lamb, fish – at high temperatures produces cancer-causing Heterocyclic Amines (HCA). Whenever meat is cooked at a temperature above 300 degrees, amino acids and creatine in the meat form HCA. The higher the cooking temperature and the longer the meat is cooked, the more HCA.
“Combustion in your grill forms dangerous compounds called Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH). Burning wood or charcoal produces PAH, a compound present in cigarette smoke and air pollution. However the greatest level of exposure is usually from food. PAHs form in charcoal smoke and when fat dripping causes flames to flare up.”
— source: https://www.ahchealthenews.com/2021/05/17/7-tips-for-healthier-grilling/

And they’re worried about particulate emissions???

I’ll have another two burgers off the barbie, thank you.

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
May 26, 2022 7:28 am

Based on all the threats to our health that have accumulated over the years, it’s getting to the point where I’ve concluded that living is dangerous to our health.

Listening to researchers and activists putting out scare-mongering narratives like this is enough to make a person neurotic if one is gullible enough to believe it all. I don’t. But as long as government funding makes it pay well…..

0
Reply
jeff corbin
May 26, 2022 7:29 am

How can eating bugs be for serfs or peasants?. They are currently extremely expensive and trendy. Vegetarian cuisine when done right is an excellent accompaniment to any meat based entrée or for budget stretching meals. So learning vegetarian cooking is a benefit to any omnivore. In contrast, bugs are survival food not a cuisine choice. There is too much awesome land available, (urban, suburban and rural) for gardening, fruit growing and grazing of goats, sheep and cattle to have to worry about having enough food. The issue is more about the willingness of Americans to get their hands dirty and actually doing some hard work. This is a cultural issue, not a supply chain problem.. If bugs become the solution, it will be because we have become malignantly shortsighted. Such short sightedness hands over real choice about how we live our lives and hand over power to global cartels. The result will be the complete disempowerment to work land to our benefit and complete dependency on the global supply chain. If this ends up the case, then we will actually have become tech over-endowed serfs…smartphone serfs…( no land, no actual capital, plenty of consumer choices of bugs to eat, no power). Family based subsistence farming benefits families and local communities with high quality food and needed income. The skills have been lost after decades of shifting to total dependency on global food supply chain…. which doesn’t have families or local communities best interests in mind. During the great depression over 40% of Americans lived on farms that provided food for farm families and everyone else. Currently. no less than 2% live on farms and almost no one does subsistence farming for themselves and their families. The pandemic has seen significant rise in family based vegetable gardening. Most people who started gardening in 2020-2021 don’t have a clue of what they are doing, how to process their harvest or actually cook the vegetables they grow or even the dollar value of what they grow. This is because the home food production culture was lost in the 1960-1970’s. No one knows the importance of subsistence farming better than Russia and the former soviet states where land reform destroyed the family endeavor and millions starved in the 1920-1930’s. If you want to eat bugs, grow them yourselves. Frankly, raising goats and milking them and butchering them is easier. Can’t make cheese from bugs or make leather products. Can’t make goat bone broth for Ramen with bugs.

0
Reply
Ron Long
May 26, 2022 7:42 am

Eating meat is bad for your health? When will these Eco-Loons hand feed a Polar Bear some lettuce? That’s a video I want to see.

0
Reply
