Climate Economics

The Green Agenda’s Role in Global Inflation–Ben Pile

19 seconds ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

There’s a very good piece by Ben Pile in TCW, on how green policies have led to the current, inevitable energy crisis:

AS inflation rises and the prospects for our return to normality following the pandemic fade ever more into the distant future, criticism is rightly focusing on financial institutions and regulators. They claim that printing money, which has inevitably caused prices to rise, was necessary to mitigate the economic chaos of lockdowns. But now they appear to be behind a third act of immense self-harm to help to steer the world to inflation and deliberately prevent economic recovery. The rise in energy prices the world has seen were not the result of an unforeseeable supply crisis, but engineered by those charged with managing the economy.

Well worth reading in full here.

