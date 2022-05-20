WUWT Author Eric Worrall discussing climate reparations with Pacific Islanders
Climate News

Claim: Learning Your Climate Criminal Family Tree Helps with Motivation

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Essay By Eric Worrall

According to Research Associate Flossie Kingsbury, learning how your ancestors exploited the natives and burned lots of coal helps you embrace the idea of climate reparations.

How taking a closer look at your family tree can help you get to grips with climate change

Published: May 19, 2022 12.17am AEST
Flossie Kingsbury
Postdoctoral Research Associate in History, Aberystwyth University

Put simply, climate change is the result of two processes: industrialisation and colonialism. Industrialisation is when a society’s primary mode of production shifts from manual agricultural labour to machine-aided manufacturing. Colonialism is when one nation occupies and exerts control over another, usually involving violence and exploitation. 

Let’s look at some examples from my own family. Samuel Polyblank (born around 1816), one of my great-great-great-grandfathers, was a shipwright from London’s East End. The ships he worked on helped to feed demand for international trade, taking goods to and from the colonies. They may even have been used by the East India Company, the world’s first global corporate superpower, and a key player in colonial rule and exploitation in Asia. 

Through his work, Samuel Polyblank found himself caught up in, and working to support, a system whose impacts – including widespread deforestation, pollution, soil sterilisation and biodiversity collapse – continue to be felt today.

One challenge of personally engaging with the climate crisis is learning that your ancestors were complicit in things that you would rather be distanced from. But this isn’t about blaming our ancestors, who may well have been exploited themselves. 

Instead, understanding these connections can help encourage us to prioritise climate justice and eco-friendly behaviours in our own lives, from cutting down on meat and unsustainable travel to writing to your elected officials about environmental issues in your community. …

Read more: https://theconversation.com/how-taking-a-closer-look-at-your-family-tree-can-help-you-get-to-grips-with-climate-change-183167

I don’t get it. Why should I feel any sense of responsibility for what my ancestors did? I had no say over their decisions and actions. I feel gratitude that the world they built allows me to sit on my dry and comfortable armchair typing WUWT articles, while a storm rages outside. I miss those ancestors I knew, who are no longer with us. And whichever non-English ancestor bequeathed me the genetics which let me hang out in the tropical sun without getting sunburned, an especial vote of thanks.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stephen Skinner
May 20, 2022 10:10 am

Through his work, Samuel Polyblank found himself caught up in, and working to support, a system whose impacts – including widespread deforestation, pollution, soil sterilisation and biodiversity collapse – continue to be felt today.”
B*ll**ks. What is the evidence? In recent decades there have been and are examples of all, but these are not the result of industrialisation. Marxist China is responsible for a lot and Madagascar, Indonesia and Brazil seem to be pretty good at wildlife destruction without any help from industrially advanced nations.

1
Reply
Rob_Dawg
May 20, 2022 10:18 am

> Put simply, climate change is the result of two processes: industrialisation and colonialism.

Columbus and the Robber Barons broke the planet. They reached back 10,876 years and started the retreat of the glaciers opening up new lands for exploitation. Got it.

2
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
May 20, 2022 10:46 am

It helps if you first begin believing in the 60 genders.

0
Reply
Stephen Wilde
May 20, 2022 10:32 am

The descendants of those natives are now far better off than they ever would have been had White men not arrived and shown them what was possible.
Most would never have been born and those who would have been born would have endured nasty short and brutish lives against a hostile and implacable natural environment.
Nature is red in tooth and claw. White men have made great strides in taming it.
There is no case for reparations. There is a case for showing gratitude to White men.

1
Reply
DonM
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
May 20, 2022 10:55 am

“Most would never have been born and those who would have been born would have endured nasty short and brutish lives against a hostile and implacable natural environment” … as well as the hostile human environment.

0
Reply
Andy Pattullo
May 20, 2022 10:38 am

Once people start looking back through time finding irrational reasons to feel guilty they stop looking forward to build the future. The same societies and natural landscapes they claim to protect will suffer immensely from their negligence and lack of critical thinking.

0
Reply
Rxc
May 20, 2022 10:42 am

Progressive journalism and research is “All guilt and suffering, all the time.”

1
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
May 20, 2022 10:44 am

According to Research Associate Flossie Kingsbury, learning how your ancestors exploited the natives and burned lots of coal helps you embrace the idea of climate reparations.”

And Flossie’s paid to produce nonsense like this! Oy-freakin-vey!

Regards,
Bob

3
Reply
DonM
May 20, 2022 10:53 am

If I find that my ancestors lived in sod houses in South Dakota, do I get a dividend?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

Gravity Assist: How to Grow Food on the Moon

3 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

Guardian: Summer Beach Photos are “Tiananmen Square” for Climate Change

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News natural gas

“Germany Poised to Become LNG Powerhouse”???

1 week ago
David Middleton
Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #433: Public More Concerned about Energy Prices than Supposed Climate Catastrophe

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate News

Claim: Learning Your Climate Criminal Family Tree Helps with Motivation

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
censorship

Faculty Freedom of Speech and Diversity is Threatened at the University of Washington

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Paleoclimatology

Discovery Of ‘Ghost’ Fossils Reveals Plankton Resilience to Past Global Warming Events

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Agriculture

How Fast-Growing Algae Could Enhance Growth Of Food Crops

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: