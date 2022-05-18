COP conferences

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

I am amazed anybody seriously thought they would!

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2320379-cop26-no-countries-have-delivered-on-promise-to-improve-climate-plans/?mc_cid=0ae8ec3eee&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

As I commented after COP26, why would any country suddenly come up with a new emissions cutting plan, if it refused to before Glasgow?

And as usual, the author of this piece clearly has not read the COP26 agreement, because it contains no such “promise”. Below is the relevant section:

COP26 Ends In Humiliating Failure

Yes, that’s it!

“Urges” and “requests”. There is no obligation whatsoever, even non-binding. It is just the sort of “non-agreement”, that allowed everybody to “agree”. In other words, a piece of paper was waved around, enabling everybody to claim, Neville Chamberlain style, that they had saved the planet.

The New Scientist seems to believe that the rest of the world gives two hoots about global warming.

Meanwhile the Climate Action Tracker continues to show that, at best, emissions in 2030 will still be around current levels. They would need to be cut in half by then to be in line with the Paris targets:

https://climateactiontracker.org/global/cat-emissions-gaps/

ResourceGuy
May 18, 2022 6:05 am

But it was a great carbon spewing trip wasn’t it.

It makes you wonder what other schemes are involved…
German ex-leader Schroeder loses privileges over Russia ties – ABC News (go.com)

M.W.Plia
May 18, 2022 6:14 am

Prince Charles, who is currently touring Canada, will be hosting a roundtable discussion today on sustainability and net-zero.

Maybe he will have some answers concerning the lack of action with climate plans.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  M.W.Plia
May 18, 2022 7:39 am

Charlie has predicted 2 or 3 more years before “eco-geddon” for a couple of decades now. Otherwise he would have absolutely nothing to talk about at the various functions he is asked to attend and say a few “words of wisdom”. It’s pretty standard stuff for stale celebrities to find a heart-string-tugging cause that can increase the demand for their speaking engagements.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  M.W.Plia
May 18, 2022 7:42 am

Prince Charles is most-eminently qualified to know about net-zero.

czechlist
May 18, 2022 6:47 am

No sweat, bidet fix!!!

Thomas Gasloli
May 18, 2022 6:49 am

And the “evil” US has had the greatest CO2 reductions. We need to stop playing this game designed to make the US lose.

Tim Spence
May 18, 2022 6:53 am

This is the rub or the trick, there are lots of these nonbinding accords that get implemented. They are instruction manuals and are treated as commandments or ‘en vigor’ law, like the Marrakesh immigration pact.

They might get delayed or ignored at times but we can’t deny the continual avalanche of laws that prejudice common sense relating to fossil fuel energy.

Ron Long
May 18, 2022 7:00 am

This whole IPCC, CAGW, COP325, etc, is a giant Cluster..ah…ah…Deception. The Mind Masters (those who write the stuff for Brandon to read) damage the US economy so China can run wild? Follow the money.

Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
May 18, 2022 7:05 am

Yes, the gaslighting is not meant to be for our benefit.

The hot drought is so bad in Colorado that they are forecasting this weekend’s rain as snow.

DMacKenzie
May 18, 2022 7:30 am

One must consider the possibility that they WANT the present promises to fail so that more can authoritarian measures can be justified somewhere down the road…..

Coeur de Lion
May 18, 2022 7:31 am

There is no chance whatever that the rise in the level of CO2 in the atmosphere will be checked. And it will soon emerge that the ECS is so low that it doesn’t matter

markl
May 18, 2022 7:32 am

It’s easy to talk a good plan and virtue signal. And when you think about it, that’s all you have to do to win approval. You can always blame poor delivery on others so what’s to lose?

Gordon A. Dressler
May 18, 2022 7:40 am

It doesn’t take an Einstein to figure it out:

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
— attributed to Albert Einstein

But on second thought, maybe all the pampered participants to COPs over the last 26 years do expect the same results regarding liquors, hors d’oeuvres, exceptional food, and great entertainment that accompany these “conferences”. After all, most jet-in for the experiences.

Bryan A
May 18, 2022 7:43 am

So long as China is allowed to INCREASE emissions, they will take up any reduction by any other country and levels won’t be affected. Net Zero Decrease

Art Slartibartfast
May 18, 2022 7:58 am

Also in the corporate world there is not much traction for the environment. “Of the 12,492 proposals submitted globally in 2021, governance issues accounted for 93% of them while social factors amounted to only 5% and environmental the remaining 2%“.

Art Slartibartfast
Reply to  Art Slartibartfast
May 18, 2022 8:00 am

See https://planet-tracker.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ESG-Proposals-PDF.pdf

