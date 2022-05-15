Silphium. By Classical Numismatic Group, Inc. http://www.cngcoins.com, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link
Ridiculae

Guardian: Climate Change Killed off Ancient Rome’s Herbal Viagra

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

New Hampshire professors claim the ancient Silphium herb herb died from climate change, not because greedy Romans picked every last plant.

Caesar’s favourite herb was the Viagra of ancient Rome. Until climate change killed it off

Perfume, tonic – even love potion – silphium was prized by the ancient Romans, but in its success lay the seeds of its own downfall

James Tapper Sun 15 May 2022 19.00 AEST

Of all the mysteries of ancient Rome, silphium is among the most intriguing. Romans loved the herb as much as we love chocolate. They used silphium as perfume, as medicine, as an aphrodisiac and turned it into a condiment, called laser, that they poured on to almost every dish. It was so valuable that Julius Caesar stashed more than half a tonne in his treasury.

Yet it became extinct less than a century later, by the time of Nero, and for nearly 2,000 years people have puzzled over the cause.

Researchers now believe it was the first victim of man-made climate change – and warn that we should heed the lesson of silphium or risk losing plants that are the basis of many modern flavours.

Paul Pollaro and Paul Robertson of the University of New Hampshire say their research, published in Frontiers in Conservation Science, shows that urban growth and accompanying deforestation changed the local microclimate where silphium grew.

“You’ll often see the narrative that it [became extinct] because of a mix of over-harvesting and also over-grazing – sheep were very fond of it and it made the meat more valuable,” Pollaro said. “Our argument is that regardless of how much was harvested, if the climate was changing, silphium was going to go extinct anyway.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/15/caesars-favourite-herb-was-the-viagra-of-ancient-rome-until-climate-change-killed-it-off

The abstract of the study;

Reassessing the Role of Anthropogenic Climate Change in the Extinction of Silphium

Paul Pollaro1* and Paul Robertson2

1College of Life Sciences and Agriculture, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH, United States

2College of Liberal Arts, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH, United States

The famed ancient herb, known to the Romans as silphium (Greek silphion), is widely regarded as the first recorded instance of human-induced species extinction. Modern scholars have largely credited direct exploitation (e.g., over-harvesting; over-grazing) as the primary cause of silphium’s extinction, due to an overwhelming demand for the plant in ancient times. Recent research has revealed strict cold-stratification requirements for the germination of silphium’s closest living relatives, revealing the likelihood that silphium shared these same germination requirements. Documented environmental changes in ancient Cyrenaica (e.g., widespread deforestation; cropland expansion) likely resulted in accelerated rates of desertification throughout the region as well as the direct disturbance of silphium’s habitat, effectively eliminating the necessary conditions for silphium’s successful germination and growth within its native range. Contrary to previous conclusions, this evidence suggests that anthropogenic environmental change was instead the dominant factor in silphium’s extinction, marking silphium as the first recorded instance of human-induced climate-based extinction.

Read more: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcosc.2021.785962/full

The study dismisses the idea that non-anthropogenic factors were a concern;

… On a related note, the clear lack of evidence for non-anthropogenic ecological drivers of extinction in the ancient literary record is elevated in its significance by our knowledge of silphium’s immense value; that is to say such factors (predatory, pathogenic, or otherwise) would have been highly notable to our ancient sources and thus the absence of related evidence strongly suggests that none were of any major concern. …

Read more: Same link as above

But one thing surprisingly not delved into was the Northern African drying. There is strong evidence that Northern Africa and the Arabian Peninsula experiences alternating wet and dry periods.

Green Sahara: African Humid Periods Paced by Earth’s Orbital Changes

By: Peter B. deMenocal & Jessica E. Tierney © 2012 Nature Education 

Citation: deMenocal, P. B. & Tierney, J. E. (2012) Green Sahara: African Humid Periods Paced by Earth’s Orbital Changes. Nature Education Knowledge3(10):12

Paleoclimate and archaeological evidence tells us that, 11,000-5,000 years ago, the Earth’s slow orbital ‘wobble’ transformed today’s Sahara desert to a land covered with vegetation and lakes.

Although the African paleoclimate records shown in Figures 2 and 3 document a continental-wide pervasiveness of the African Humid Period, the transitions into and out of the AHP may not have been synchronous across all of North Africa (Hoelzmann et al., 2002; Kuper and Kröpelin, 2006), nor were they likely uniformly abrupt (e.g. Figure 3d and e) everywhere. For example, a pollen record of paleovegetation change in the eastern Sahara, extracted from a sediment core from Lake Yoa in northern Chad, documents a gradual end of humid conditions between 5–3 ka BP (Kröpelin et al., 2008). Also, transects of paleohydrological and paleoecological data from the eastern Sahara indicate that the transition out of the humid period was time-transgressive, with dry conditions established earlier in the north (Egypt) and later in the south (Sudan and East Africa; Hoelzmann et al., 2002; Kuper and Kröpelin, 2006). 

Read more: https://www.nature.com/scitable/knowledge/library/green-sahara-african-humid-periods-paced-by-82884405/

Libya, where the Silphium herb grew, was very much a part of the great drying.

I’m not denying that deforestation played a part, and over harvesting of this valuable herb would have played a big part in the eventual extinction – over harvesting could have masked scarcity, leading to Roman writers of the time overlooking the rapidly growing risk of extinction.

But dumping the blame on anthropogenic causes without giving significant weight to the much larger natural regional forcing, which must have brought plants which rely on damp conditions to the very brink of survival, seems to be ignoring the obvious.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gordon A. Dressler
May 15, 2022 10:38 pm

TILT! TILT! TILT!

How can the left hand of the Guardian be claiming that the herb silphium was “was the first victim of man-made climate change”, per quote from James Tapper in the above article, becoming extinct around the time of Roman emperor Nero (54-68 AD), while the right hand of the Guardian continues the assertion, in synch with the IPCC, that it is only mankind’s use of fossil fuels since about 1850 AD that is THE cause of climate change?

Ooops!

2
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
May 15, 2022 10:44 pm

use of fossil fuels since about 1850 AD”
Neither the Guardian nor the paper say anything about the use of fossil fuels. The cause is said to be deforestation following Greek and Roman colonisation of N Africa.

-1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 15, 2022 11:06 pm

Are you saying that deforestation causes climate change? The implications of that are quite interesting as over half Europe’s forests were gone by the time of the industrial revolution fossil fuels saved the rest from being turned into charcoal and ships amongst other uses. But it didn’t stop deforestation continuing.
So do climate models include this factor? How much weight should be given to deforestation v CO2?

0
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
May 15, 2022 11:22 pm

There is substantial evidence deforestation can cause a drop in rainfall, so I’m not disputing that played a part. My objection is the discussion seems imbalanced, they focussed on anthropogenic climate change, but kindof glossed over other factors. My point is if natural climate change hadn’t brought the herb to the brink of survival it might not have been so vulnerable to Roman greed.

https://joannenova.com.au/2013/12/land-clearing-responsible-for-most-of-rainfall-decline-in-south-west-western-australia/

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
May 15, 2022 11:29 pm

I’m not saying anything. I’m reporting what the paper said.

But I did note here that land clearing was a significant component of global CO2 rise, proportionally much greater in the times you mention. Climate models respond to CO2 from whatever source, but the scenarios take account of land clearing.

-1
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 15, 2022 11:19 pm

The Guardian says lots about fossil fuels. eg.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2009/jan/18/obama-climate-change
“a global greenhouse catastrophe that is spiralling out of control because of soaring carbon dioxide emissions from industry and transport”

There’s lots more where that came from, and it seems rather unlikely that “industry and transport” refers to anything before 1850.

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Mike Jonas
May 15, 2022 11:47 pm

The Guardian article cited here, writing about silphium, says nothing about fossil fuels.

0
Reply
Alexander Vissers
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
May 15, 2022 11:46 pm

The Guardian simply reports what a study has found. They do not confirm it is true.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
May 15, 2022 10:40 pm

The famed ancient herb, known to the Romans as silphium (Greek silphion), is widely regarded as the first recorded instance of human-induced species extinction …

That can’t be correct, the mass extinctions of megafauna on most continents coincided with the arrival of humans, not to say there is necessarily only one cause for an outcome.
Referring to Wiki, which is usually not bad for this sort thing, the plant may not be extinct just ‘mis-categorized’ as uniquely different from similar species currently found around the Mediterranean.
In any case it shows little climate change lessons can be found in practically every academic field these days.

0
Reply
H.R.
May 15, 2022 10:49 pm

I am trying to think of some other plane… any other plant that has gone well and truly extinct due to people-pickers picking the last bit.

I’m drawing a blank.

We have the passenger pigeon and the ivory-billed woodpecker as analogies to this permanently plucked plant, but I can’t think of another plant that has been plucked to extinction.

If you ever want more of something, animal or vegetable, just make it commercially valuable and someone will ranch it or raise it.

I’ll bow out now so the botanists here can provide lots of examples of plants the have been plucked to extinction. But nothing comes to my mind right off.

0
Reply
kybill
May 15, 2022 10:56 pm

Society has been blitzed with the term “climate change” which I believe the general public has come to accept as “human induced climate change”. Makes arguing the subject tough.

0
Reply
DaveR
May 15, 2022 11:09 pm

More likely natural climate change, especially the Roman Warm period, rather than any anthropogenic cause is the likely culprit of the disappearance of Silphium around this time. And I think the lush vegetation of the (now) Sahara was long gone by this time – also natural climate change.

0
Reply
lee
May 15, 2022 11:17 pm

When all you have is a hammer…

0
Reply
Alexander Vissers
May 15, 2022 11:43 pm

For centuries we relied on the Bilbe as a source of knowledge, then we discovered something called the scientific method and man set foot on the moon. Then a whole library of so called scientific magazines emerged and people started building models as an alternative for knowledge and making up unverifyable claims and theories to fill these magazines. By the way, any chance of recreating the species, any DNA available?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

It's Worse Than We Thought! Ridiculae

CLAIM: ‘Covid & Climate Change Push Many Older Women into Prostitution’

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture Climate Politics Ridiculae

Watch: Morano on TV explains how climate agenda is pushing ‘the end of private car ownership’ & end of meat-eating

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Ridiculae

Claim: Cancer Surgery Causes Climate Change

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Ridiculae

Climate Anxiety: Avoiding Pre-Packaged Food Triggered an Eating Disorder

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Ridiculae

Guardian: Climate Change Killed off Ancient Rome’s Herbal Viagra

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Lawsuits

The Big Naomi Oreskes Hole in PBS Frontline’s Part 3 “The Power of Big Oil” Train Wreck

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
censorship

LinkedIn’s Climate “Script”

10 hours ago
David Middleton
Commentary

Disinformation Becomes an Art Form, And – A Government Department. What Could Go Wrong?

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: