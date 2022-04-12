Intermittent Wind and Solar

Blood on the blades: are thousands of dead bald eagles too high a price to pay for “clean” energy

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
8 Comments

From the CO2 Coalition

By Gregory Wrightstone

Last week the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that they had sentenced ESI Energy for a “blatant disregard” of federal wildlife laws of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA). In their guilty plea to multiple violations, ESI admitted to the killing of at least 150 bald and golden eagles across 50 of its wind-energy facilities since 2012. Nearly all died of blunt force trauma attributable to being struck by a wind-turbine blade.

The so-called “clean” energy company — a subsidiary of NextEra Energy — was fined $8 million, or about $53,300 per carcass. It turns out that the fine and sentencing was NOT because they killed many dozens of our national symbol, but rather that they killed them without first acquiring the necessary permits that would have legalized the slaughter.

Why would ESI simply fail to do the paperwork that is regularly a part of the process for permitting wind facilities? The answer: money, and a lot of it.

Large birds killed by wind machines in bird morgue operated by the US fish and Wildlife Service

The most egregious project was located in Converse County, Wyoming, known as the Cedar Springs I, II and III wind-power facilities. In the spring of 2019, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) informed the company that Cedar Springs was expected to kill 44 golden eagles and 23 bald eagles over the first five years of operations and recommended that the “proposed wind facilities not be built.” Later that same year the FWS repeated its objection and recommended that the facility, if built, should “implement seasonal curtailment during daylight hours.” Construction continued, and no curtailment was employed.

According to DOJ, the company expedited construction “intended to meet, among other things, power purchase agreement commitments and qualifying deadlines for particular tax credit rates for renewable energy.” The DOJ press release further stated: “ESI and its affiliates received hundreds of millions of dollars in federal tax credits for generating electricity from wind power at facilities that it operated, knowing that multiple eagles would be killed and wounded without legal authorization.”

This $8 million settlement appears to be the cost of doing business for ESI in order for them to cash in on the Big Wind green energy scam.

These eagles are much like inattentive drivers texting on their cell phones with their heads down and not looking up, unaware that there is a truck stopped ahead. Like that distracted driver, the birds are looking for prey on the ground and unaware of the looming danger ahead until it is too late.

The legalized slaughter of eagles and other large birds of prey was legitimized under the Obama administration and continues today. At the time, it was estimated that nearly 600,000 birds of all types were killed by the much smaller wind footprint at that time, including 83,000 hunting birds such as hawks, falcons and eagles.

Unknown to most citizens is the fact that the FWS has established a “take limit” for wind energy companies to kill bald eagles. This would be similar to a bag limit for a hunter. However, hunters dare not as they are not of the protected class and would be subject to a maximum fine of $250,000 or two years of imprisonment for a felony conviction. FWS regularly imposes fines on oil companies and electric transmission firms for inadvertent deaths of bald eagles, all the while giving its seal of approval to green-induced eagle carnage of a grand scale from turbines.

The FWS bald eagle take limits were revised February 2022 to allow a more than four-fold increase in the legalized slaughter.

Figure 1 – U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service take limits for bald eagles (revised February 8, 2022)

Those promoting the flawed idea that a complete transition from fossil fuels to an economy driven solely by wind and solar need to ask themselves, “At what cost?”

Gregory Wrightstone is a geologist, Executive Director of the CO2 Coalition in Arlington, Virginia and an expert reviewer of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (AR6). He is the best-selling author of Inconvenient Facts: The Science that Al Gore doesn’t want you to know.

This commentary was first published at Human Events April 11, 2022

 The image below was created by Thiago Hellinger for the CO2 Coalition and may be reproduced with our permission in its entirety with attribution.

Simon
April 12, 2022 2:08 am

California will have take limits for self driving cars

3
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  Simon
April 12, 2022 2:51 am

I was so hoping for bag limits on snow boarders running amuck at ski areas.
Never happened. Bummer.

?????????
Honest question.
Won’t self driving cars self destruct before they can be bagged, or is that part of the challenge of the sport?

1
Reply
Ian Magness
April 12, 2022 2:21 am

Needless to say, we have the same issue in Britain.
For those interested, the bird in the link below is a red kite. Ironic, as this is an iconic species in UK wildlife conservation (having died out but reintroduced successfully over the past 30 years or so). Don’t worry, however, Boris and chums are determined to reverse that success with their lovely machines.

https://apis.mail.aol.com/ws/v3/mailboxes/@.id==VjN-fg9T72-Pti1bHDswtduJmkoykcBPfWAmMMcE4T2At7dJcS21lwIGfwTirUG_p6A5GH4nkLovJSeSm65J69qU1w/messages/@.id==AKK9eBxQecSsYlVDdgOdyCpiLk0/content/parts/@.id==2/thumbnail?appid=aolwebmail&size=400w

1
Reply
Ian Magness
Reply to  Ian Magness
April 12, 2022 2:24 am

In case anyone can’t use the link, it is a photo of a red kite killed by a windmill with the caption “If this bird was covered in oil this photo would be posted everywhere”

3
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Ian Magness
April 12, 2022 3:16 am

The Red Kite is a bit like Marmite. (You either love them or you hate them)

But the best advertisement for wind turbines was provided by the white-throated needletail…

“The white-throated needletail, which breeds in Asia and winters in Australasia, was spotted on Harris.

About 30 birdwatchers travelled to the island to see the unusual visitor, which has only been recorded five times in the UK since 1950.

However, they then saw it die after colliding with the wind turbine. Birdwatcher David Campbell, from Surrey, told the BBC Scotland news website that the incident took place late on Wednesday afternoon. Mr Campbell, who is now making his way home to south east England, said: “We just watched the whole thing with dismay.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-23082846

That’s one white-throated needletail less.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by fretslider
0
Reply
TonyL
April 12, 2022 2:32 am

Possession of a single Bald Eagle feather can get you arrested and prosecuted for a felony under the Endangered Species Act. The feather could be part of an heirloom Indian headdress perhaps 100 years old. It makes no difference. As far as the Fish and Wildlife Service is concerned, a violation is a violation. Note that this is not a civil infraction, but a felony crime. We have seen that F+W along with Customs are on the lookout for any sort of incidental or tangential violation at air travel checkpoints. People with old, historical items of all sorts have become rightfully paranoid of air travel with with them for fear of triggering a confiscation and felony prosecution.

On the other hand:
If you want to slaughter Bald Eagles by the hundreds, well that is OK, if you have windmills. Just buy a permit and you are good to go. It is this kind of selective enforcement of the law that severely damages the rule of law and rots out your society from the inside.

2
Reply
Ron Long
April 12, 2022 3:06 am

I have commented several times on WATTS about the carnage I personally saw NE of Casper, Wyoming, with dead raptors, including Golden Eagles, and other birds, underneath a line of the large windmills. The CAGW false-Greenie zealots somehow ignore this take-limit carnage. Contrast that with my other experience: while visiting the Pegasus Gold Florida Canyon heap-leach gold mine, in NW Nevada, our meeting was interrupted by the arrival of two NDOW (Nevada Depart Of Wildlife) officers, who were responding to the mine reporting discovery of a dead Meadowlark. The dead Meadowlark, cause of death unknown, was guarded in a refrigerator, and the NDOW officers examined the death site, questioned workers, and took the bird with them for an autopsy (which autopsy was inconclusive). What a difference political alignment makes regarding laws protecting wildlife.

1
Reply
Merrick
April 12, 2022 3:28 am

This is a per year take limit? I read this article and the link on the FWS announcement and there is absolutely no information I could find on timeframe. Can anyone help me here?

0
Reply
