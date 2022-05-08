Satellite Temperature Records

The Coldest April in the Satellite Record over the Pacific Northwest

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
26 Comments

From the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

Dr. Cliff Mass

 You knew it was colder than normal over the Pacific Northwest during April.

But the cold was not limited to the surface.   Let me show you the chilly story in a very new way:  using satellite temperature soundings in the vertical.

By measuring infrared or microwave radiation emitted by the atmosphere, satellites can measure how temperature varies in the vertical.  Not unlike how infrared ear thermometers work by sensing the radiation emitted by your eardrum!

Below are the differences from normal of the April temperatures in the lowest 10 km (lowest 33, 000 ft) of the atmosphere, with normal being the average for 1991 through 2020.  

Blues are colder than normal and yellow/oranges are warmer than normal.   This map and associated data were provided by Professor John Christy of the University of Alabama, who is a well-known expert in such work.

The coldest temperature anomalies (differences from normal) over the entire planet are found the Pacific Northwest, with the deviations from normal exceeding 2.5 C! (4.5F).    A blow-up for the Northwest is shown below.


But there is another point you need to consider: there are all kinds of temperature anomalies all over the planet, including a major warm anomaly over Kazakstan.  
Differences from normal, both warm and cold,  are….well…normal.    These patterns occur naturally as troughs (low pressure) and ridges (high pressure) move and develop.
But there is more!    This cold anomaly over the Northwest is the COLDEST ever observed since the beginning of satellite temperatures collection (1979).  This is shown in the plot below.  


You will also notice something that else that is very important…there is little long-term trend for April temperatures over our region.   This is consistent with the observation that our snowpack has shown little long-term trend over the region.
May is Not Any Better
And now the depressing part.   May is also turning out to be cool….and wet.
At Sea Tac Airport, every day but one in May has been below normal, with highs on many days around TEN DEGREES below normal.


Slightly better in eastern WA, with Pasco’s temperature reaching normal highs twice this month.


The silver lining in all of this is that with lots of precipitation and cold temperatures, the snowpack has surged to well above normal for the entire state (see below).  Late ski season.  Delays wildfire season.  Lots of water for the summer.


During the last 24 hour,  NINETEEN INCHES of snow has fallen at Timberline Lodge on the slopes of Mt. Hood.  Amazing.

And now the REALLY depressing news for lovers of warmth.  The latest European Center ensemble forecast for the next ten days predicts MUCH cooler than normal temperatures over the region.


No wonder my tomato plants are unhappy……

Alan
May 8, 2022 6:10 pm

But…but… there was record heat last year.

4
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Alan
May 8, 2022 6:34 pm

And record cold and wet this year. Again today. We had one day of spring WX last week in Pendleton, OR. That was it.

Now McKay Reservoir is close to flooding. Cool WX and plentiful rain and snow have the lake close to overflowing. But then in 2019 and 2020, the Umatilla River flooded, despite drought.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
May 8, 2022 6:11 pm

The La Nina is steering the rain from California to the Northwest or so it seems.

3
Reply
Rob_Dawg
May 8, 2022 6:11 pm

But but “unprecedented” drought that has California restricting users and killing hundreds of thousands of acres of orchards in the Central Valley while not even slowing the approval of new connections.

Also. Several storage reservoirs are at record lows (managed). What efforts are being made to expand capacity and make a few billion with sale of the rich sediment?

2
Reply
MM from Canada
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
May 8, 2022 8:39 pm

The CA State Water Board manufactured the water shortage in 2021 in order to try their hand at increasing the salmon population by a whopping 1000 fish. They released a significant amount of water from the reservoirs – water that had been stored to get the state through a 5-year drought, if necessary.

1
Reply
stinkerp
May 8, 2022 6:24 pm

I wonder how many Washingtonians are praying for global warming. The orchard owners in Yakima Valley are probably anxious about their apple crops.

3
Reply
Farmer Ch E retired
Reply to  stinkerp
May 8, 2022 8:43 pm

. . . and sweet cherry orchards. When I raised them, freezes & late-season rain were two big issues.

1
Reply
alexei
May 8, 2022 6:25 pm

I know how damn cold it is – still wearing 3 or 4 layers of warm clothes and can’t persuade the seeds to germinate.

4
Reply
MM from Canada
Reply to  alexei
May 8, 2022 8:40 pm

It’s cold in southern BC (Canada) too.

0
Reply
David
May 8, 2022 6:35 pm

I went hiking on Mt Baker last week and had to bring the heavy winter gear I’d purchased for next year.

1
Reply
Doonman
Reply to  David
May 8, 2022 7:44 pm

Winter storm warning and freeze warnings are in effect for Northern California as I type. Winter weather watch is in effect for 8 counties in the Sierra Nevada around Lake Tahoe.

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
May 8, 2022 6:39 pm

I’m in Florida and it’s chilly here too.

3
Reply
angech
Reply to  John Shewchuk
May 8, 2022 6:46 pm

Not sure how you Americans are working out the La Nina at the moment.
Our BOM in Australia consistently reports the least active projections .
Yet it shows a SOI that recently went above 20 again while their comment section was saying it was waning and about to disappear.
Roy Spencer’s UAH went up instead of down but all other indices tend to suggest a month or two at least of extra cold on the way [I hope].

3
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  angech
May 8, 2022 7:19 pm

I moved to Florida to stay ahead of the next Ice Age, and so I’m hoping for more warming — but just a little. Looks like you may be right with the cooling trend, especially with La Nina. And, many believe the AMO (Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation) is beyond it’s max temp cycle and has started its cooling trend. Plus, the long-term sun-spot sequence (the 210 year DeVries cycle) has entered its cooling phase.

1
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
May 8, 2022 6:53 pm

Told you so. Coldest, soggiest April since the LIA. We’ve always had the garden in by May but not this year. Haven’t even started seeds. So far in ’22 only twice has the daily max reached 70°F. Otherwise 30’s and 40’s. Orchard is saturated. Standing water for months at a time drowns trees.

Anyone who thinks colder is better ought to be tied to a post in the town square and switch-whipped. We need sacrifices to the sun god, and I have a list of preferred victims.

The political season is underway here. Many loons are honking loudly. But not one candidate in any race has the stones to publicly aver that a little more warmth would be a thousand times better. Once again the choices on the ballot are limited to rats or mice.

3
Reply
diggs
May 8, 2022 6:57 pm

You need to work on the color’s in your charts. Not nearly scary enough to portray how cold it was! I suggest blue for normal and dark blue for really cold so we can cover most of the globe in blue and scare the kids with the impending ice age. /sarc

Seriously though, I saw some climate alarmist map recently where all the “normal” anomalies were a shade of red, trying to make the whole world look on fire.

3
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Admin
May 8, 2022 7:00 pm

There’s a reason I convinced my family to move somewhere very warm, with an option of moving even closer to the equator. Stuff will still grow here even if the world experiences a 5C temperature drop.

4
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
May 8, 2022 7:12 pm

April was quite a bit below normal here in the upper Midwest as well. Not many sunny days either. Solar panels on my roof would have been useless.

3
Reply
Ron Long
May 8, 2022 7:18 pm

Tell me about it! I just finished eating a dinner in a resturant in Reno, Nevada and it snowed hard during the whole dinner (and I’m not a fast eater). When is that Global Warming Deal going to kick in?

3
Reply
Gary Edward Miller
May 8, 2022 7:25 pm

I surely hope that Spring arrives before Summer is over!

2
Reply
Allan MacRae
May 8, 2022 7:30 pm

I nailed the current weather across the Great Plains – a late spring, cold and wet. My predictions are the same – from mid-March 2022, or 2019, or 2013, or 2002. All of them are correct, and I’d rather be wrong.
More CO2 is better. Warmer is better. End of story. This will end badly.
Regards, Allan
 
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/05/04/samantha-power-and-the-green-new-famine/#comment-3510941
 
FOOD SUPPLY CONCERNS FROM MID-MARCH 2022
20 years ago we predicted food shortages to start ~now.
Regards, Allan
https://energy-experts-international.com
 
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/03/18/climate-change-weekly-429-climate-change-poses-no-existential-threat-nada-not-any/#comment-3479947
[excerpts]
We also predicted in 2002 that solar-driven global cooling would start ~now, and that seems to be happening. There was a major crop failure across the Great Plains of North America in 2019 due to cold and wet weather, but good harvests elsewhere and lots of grain in storage meant prices were stable.
 
This year there may be grain shortages – I’m going to research this further in the next days. What I think now:
Nino34 SST’s are still quite cold so spring on the Great Plains should be late, cold and wet.
Nino34 is a good predictor of global average temperature ~4 months in the future.
comment image
Nino34 Index below -0.5 indicates a “la Nina” condition. It is now about -1.0.
 
Cold, floods and droughts have reduced crop yields around the world. Grain crops in Ukraine will probably be greatly reduced by the war.
____________________________
 
Here is more news on crops – NAILED IT.
 
AMERICA’S PLANTING DELAYS
May 3, 2022 Electroverse.net
Planting delays south of the border are also compounding global grain shortages and sending prices higher.
Iowa, for example –America’s largest corn growing state– suffered historic lows last week, and this week isn’t looking much better:

The Grand Solar Minimum is also delaying planting across the Dakotas, too.
“The weather has been a little bit strange,” said Paul Thomas, a farmer in north-central North Dakota.
“We were looking at a really early spring. In fact, we actually had our drill hooked up, ready to sow seed [in mid-April] before the snowstorm hit … We got hit with 40 inches of snow and it sure changed the outlook for spring work,” explained Thomas.
That Easter blizzard wasn’t a one-off, either — it was chased by additional snowstorms, an incredibly rare feat for April.
“The thing about this April storm compared to some in the past is we’ve stayed so cold since we’ve had the snow,” added Thomas. “We’re going on 12 days now, and we’re still looking at major snow banks and fields that are 60% to 70% covered with snow yet.”
Water-logged and/or snow-buried fields are still common sights across North Dakota, and with the calendar now showing May, Thomas is calling it a race against time before the planting window closes: “We’ll plant corn all the way out until about May 25,” said Thomas. “That’s kind of our drop dead date, but we try and get it all in by May 10 to May 15.”
However, a frigid weather outlook for the next two to three weeks is dampening any remaining hopes.

3
Reply
Kit P
May 8, 2022 7:36 pm

Not just cold but wind and rain too.

I have been back in eastern Washington State for a week and have yet to go sailing.

I was delayed leaving the desert southwest because of family matters. So I was running the A/C at night. Wearing a shirt and shorts.

I was in double sweats by Ely, Nevada. Fortunately most of my drive was sunny and and below the snow line in the mountains. The electric blanket is back on the bed.

I am the only one in the campground. Only two fishing boats used the boat ramp on a Sunday. The forecast for the next few days cold and too much wind for safe sailing. That is when it is is not raining.

3
Reply
Johne Morton
May 8, 2022 7:39 pm

Here in Colorado Springs April was +4.1°F above average. 0.01 inches of total liquid equivalent precipitation. Virtually no snow. Red flag warnings every other day. Tired of La Niña, El Niño, we need you now!

1
Reply
Jeff L
Reply to  Johne Morton
May 8, 2022 7:45 pm

Trough over the NW = ridge over the Rockies
Classic La Niña!

3
Reply
Nick Stokes
May 8, 2022 8:28 pm

Here (from here) is the fairly similar surface temperature plot, suggesting it was even colder around the Dakotas etc:

comment image

However, as Cliff says, it was also very warm in Central Asia. There is always something to talk about.

Globally, April was cooler; the uptick in March was undone. 

Last edited 48 minutes ago by Nick Stokes
0
Reply
Pat from Traralgon
May 8, 2022 8:52 pm

Climate models prove that global warming will make the world 97% colder or something. The only hope is to turn all power stations into wind chime factories.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

