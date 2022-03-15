Reproduced with permission, copyright Dr. Craig D. Idso.
Alarmism

Study: Climate Change Boosted Plant Growth is Bad

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
33 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

University of Michigan models suggest that increased rates of plant growth due to warmer temperatures will boost pollen allergies.

Pollen season is getting longer and more intense with climate change – here’s what allergy sufferers can expect in the future

Published: March 16, 2022 3.08am AEDT

Yingxiao Zhang
Ph.D. Student in Atmospheric Science, University of Michigan

Allison L. Steiner
Professor of Atmospheric Science, University of Michigan

Brace yourselves, allergy suffers – new research shows pollen season is going to get a lot longer and more intense with climate change.

Our latest study finds that the U.S. will face up to a 200% increase in total pollen this century if the world continues producing carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles, power plants and other sources at a high rate. Pollen season in general will start up to 40 days earlier in the spring and last up to 19 days longer than today under that scenario.

As atmospheric scientists, we study how the atmosphere and climate affect trees and plants. While most studies focus on pollen overall, we zoomed in on more than a dozen different types of grasses and trees and how their pollen will affect regions across the U.S. in different ways. For example, species like oak and cypress will give the Northeast the biggest increase, but allergens will be on the rise just about everywhere, with consequences for human health and the economy.

How much pollen is produced depends on how the plant grows. Rising global temperatures will boost plant growth in many areas, and that, in turn, will affect pollen production. But temperature is only part of the equation. We found that the bigger driver of the future pollen increase will be rising carbon dioxide emissions.

The higher temperature will extend the growing season, giving plants more time to emit pollen and reproduce. Carbon dioxide, meanwhile, fuels photosynthesis, so plants may grow larger and produce more pollen. We found that carbon dioxide levels may have a much larger impact on pollen increases than temperature in the future.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/pollen-season-is-getting-longer-and-more-intense-with-climate-change-heres-what-allergy-sufferers-can-expect-in-the-future-179158

The abstract of the study;

Published: 

Projected climate-driven changes in pollen emission season length and magnitude over the continental United States

Yingxiao Zhang & Allison L. Steiner 

Nature Communications volume 13, Article number: 1234 (2022) Cite this article

Abstract

Atmospheric conditions affect the release of anemophilous pollen, and the timing and magnitude will be altered by climate change. As simulated with a pollen emission model and future climate data, warmer end-of-century temperatures (4–6 K) shift the start of spring emissions 10–40 days earlier and summer/fall weeds and grasses 5–15 days later and lengthen the season duration. Phenological shifts depend on the temperature response of individual taxa, with convergence in some regions and divergence in others. Temperature and precipitation alter daily pollen emission maxima by −35 to 40% and increase the annual total pollen emission by 16–40% due to changes in phenology and temperature-driven pollen production. Increasing atmospheric CO2 may increase pollen production, and doubling production in conjunction with climate increases end-of-century emissions up to 200%. Land cover change modifies the distribution of pollen emitters, yet the effects are relatively small (<10%) compared to climate or CO2. These simulations indicate that increasing pollen and longer seasons will increase the likelihood of seasonal allergies.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-28764-0

For starters, I’m pretty sure allergies will not be a problem in the future. Medicines today are far better than what was available when I first developed symptoms. I would be very surprised if allergies are still a significant issue a few decades from now, let alone by the end of the century.

But there is a more immediate counter to this claim. As an asthmatic who also suffers pollen allergy, I have personally observed this issue is more complex than the scientists are suggesting.

There is a reason older people move to warm places like Florida or Queensland, even if they are asthmatic or have allergies.

When I moved from cold Britain to the Australian subtropics, my allergies became easier to manage.

Why? Even though the pollen season is longer in my new home, it seems more spread out.

The pollen explosion in cold places like Britain tends to be short duration but extremely intense. It has to be intense, because the growing season is short. Pollination for many plants must occur right at the start of the growing season, or fruits and seeds might not mature fast enough to be ready before the frost arrives.

In warmer places, there is much less pressure on plants to seize every precious day of growing season. Plants flower most of the year, and fruits like citrus comfortably continue growing through winter, usually maturing the following Spring.

Overall my experience is the move to a warmer climate helped me manage my asthma and hay fever. I encounter my other major trigger, cold air, a lot less frequently in Australia than I did in Britain. The reduced exposure to cold air, and the lack of violent changes in pollen exposure, makes it much easier to manage my asthma and hay fever with medications.

33 Comments
John Tillman
March 15, 2022 6:09 pm

More pollen allergies, bad!

Less starvation, worse!

high treason
March 15, 2022 6:09 pm

Those that make feeble and pithy excuses to dismiss the great benefits of higher CO2 levels are behaving like tyrants. See Aesops Fable the lamb and the wolf. It describes the behaviour.

John Shewchuk
March 15, 2022 6:13 pm

No doubt it will also create man-eating plants.

TonyL
Reply to  John Shewchuk
March 15, 2022 7:06 pm

Feed Me, Seymour!

Ron Long
March 15, 2022 6:14 pm

Thanks, Eric, I like the sequence of the tree growing better in increased CO2. What I’m wondering is, can you put a lizard in the greenhouse with + 1,000 ppm CO2 and get a dinosaur? That would be cool, err, hot.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
March 15, 2022 6:28 pm

Maybe not lizards, at least not quickly, but insects might be interesting. I wonder if anyone has ever tried growing giant insects in a high oxygen terrarium? After 10-20 years I would be surprised if there was no change.

John Tillman
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 15, 2022 6:32 pm

See the Carboniferous, when high O2 meant that the atmosphere over whole continents could catch fire. But Earth enjoyed dragonflies with the wingspans of F-16s.

OK, I exaggerate slightly.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  John Tillman
March 15, 2022 7:25 pm

F-15s?

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
March 15, 2022 7:33 pm

Checks NYT style guide…

Nope, the narrative requires all airplane references now must be made utilizing the MiG-29!

Bob
March 15, 2022 6:15 pm

“University of Michigan models suggest that increased rates of plant growth due to warmer temperatures will boost pollen allergies.”

Models, models, models. When are academics going to show us some hard science?

Scissor
Reply to  Bob
March 15, 2022 6:46 pm

Sorry, this reminds me of a true story. There’s a “Hands on Museum” in downtown Ann Arbor a couple of blocks from UM’s campus. The museum has been there a long time.

I saw Emo Philips give a comedy show in Ann Arbor and he said he went to that museum and asked to be directed to the breasts exhibit.

DHR
Reply to  Bob
March 15, 2022 8:04 pm

They could by comparing pollen allergies in Maine with those in Florida. The temperature difference between these States far exceeds 6K. But that would take no more than an excel spreadsheet. No model, no money.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
March 15, 2022 6:19 pm

The post begins, “University of Michigan models suggest that increased rates of plant growth due to warmer temperatures will boost pollen allergies.”

[sarc on] Time to invest in antihistamines. [sarc off]

Then from the paper abstract we have “As simulated with a pollen emission model and future climate data…

Future climate data? What is “future climate data”? The output of climate models IS NOT data.

It also sounds as though they’re stacking models; i.e. using the output of climate models as inputs to their “pollen emission model”. Ha ha ha ha ha!!!!

The climate research community becomes more distant from reality with every passing year. Oy vey!

Regards,
Bob

Tom Halla
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
March 15, 2022 6:36 pm

Now if only they will take the restrictions off pseudoephedrine allergy tabs.

TonyL
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
March 15, 2022 6:46 pm

“models” is the 4th word in. No need to read further. It is a great time saver when these garbage articles are presented with “models” right up front.
Everybody, let’s use the new acronym.
YAPOG – Yet another Piece Of Garbage

Future climate data? What is “future climate data”?
To go along with my data correction algorithm, “pasturization”, I am working on a trio of data creation algorithms which produce past data, current data, and future data.
These algorithms have the following advantages:
1) The data set you want is the one which will be produced. No need to put up with actual measurements which may not provide the data you want.
2) Faster, the data programs run very quickly. These is no need to take months or even years collecting data.
3) Cheaper, no need for special instrumentation or extensive field work.
4) Easier, just sit at your desk with a computer. No need to even go outside with all the inconvenience that involves.

Note: These algorithms should only be used in Climate Science. Their use in any field of real science is considered to be career ending misconduct.

I hope this clarification helps.

Mr.
Reply to  TonyL
March 15, 2022 7:29 pm

Model data could be re-acronymed as
POOMA numbers.

Pulled Out Of My Arse”

Scissor
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
March 15, 2022 6:52 pm

This is from Steiner’s The Conversation bio.

“Her research focuses on understanding how emission from the biosphere can affect atmospheric chemistry and air quality, as well as understanding how changes at the land surface can affect regional climate.”

It sounds like a native CCP member wrote it.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
March 15, 2022 7:45 pm

Shouldn’t we expect the evolution of plants to better use longer growing seasons to take some time so the plant doesn’t hold back pollen production in a cold year, ‘expecting’ an extended opportunity? That is, they have adapted conservatively to variations in Last Killing Frost (LKF) variations in a manner that doesn’t put them at a reproductive disadvantage if the LKF isn’t consistent. The production of pollen is a Spring event, so the First Killing Frost probably isn’t relevant for pollen, only the ripening of seeds. I’m not sure what kind of evolutionary pressure would result in mid-latitude plants extending their pollen phase much beyond what it currently is because, ultimately, most plants will be constrained by available sunlight to effectively photosynthesize.

This seems to be another of the kind of article that is reaching for something else undesirable to add to the growing list of things that could happen, without any ability to associate a probability.

roaddog
March 15, 2022 6:25 pm

Something about a boy and a wolf.

Gary Pearse
March 15, 2022 6:29 pm

More plants, more pollen. Woo that’s deep! Is that your best shot at the Exxon-Mobil Great Greening Project?

“(greening) due to warmer temperatures”

That’s The Big Lie they use to not credit CO2 for The Great Greening Miracle ^тм, attendant global bumper harvests and expansion of ocean productivity. Well even NOAA couldn’t stomach such a big lie:

https://www.noaa.gov/news/study-global-plant-growth-surging-alongside-carbon-dioxide

U Michigan should be called out on this with a tag ‘shame on you’. The most Greening is occurring in arid regions where there has been no warming at all!

Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
Reply to  Gary Pearse
March 15, 2022 7:03 pm

Like the Sahel. It has pushed the Sahara Desert 500 km north in the past 40 years.

H.R.
March 15, 2022 6:32 pm

Once again, “studies have shown” that CO2 is e-e-e-vil.

Quelle surprise.

So, we must get to Net Zero as fast as possible. But if we do that, then we’re all gonna DIE!

*Sprained an eyeball there rolling my eyes*

Tom Halla
March 15, 2022 6:33 pm

I have several pollen allergies, but trees and other plants growing better? Good.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 15, 2022 6:57 pm

I identify as being allergic to propaganda.

Vincent
March 15, 2022 6:45 pm

There are usually both positive and negative effects to changing situations. Therefore, the questions that needs to be addressed are, ‘Do the total negative effects outweigh the total positive effects, or vice-versa, and can the negative effects be reduced or cancelled using the latest developments in technology?’

For example, we should all be aware that increased CO2 levels increase the growth of most plants and food crops, which are of the C3 type. However, the AGW alarmists tend to concentrate only on the negative effects, and claim that such crops grown in elevated levels of atmospheric CO2, will be less nutritious, ignoring the fact that the nutritional value of food depends on farming practices, soil quality, and the processing of food crops, all of which can be addressed if the nutritional value is a concern.

Scissor
Reply to  Vincent
March 15, 2022 7:08 pm

Good comment. Dessler illustrates your points in just the first couple of minutes of his opening statement in the following “debate.” He is so severely biased and ignorant that it’s painful to listen to him.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Vincent
March 15, 2022 7:51 pm

‘Do the total negative effects outweigh the total positive effects, or vice-versa, and can the negative effects be reduced or cancelled using the latest developments in technology?’

Yes, if the pollen phase should be stretched over a longer time, might it be that allergy sufferers are not affected as severely, or not at all if under a certain threshold?

The unstated, and unexamined assumptions are always a problem.

Allan MacRae
March 15, 2022 6:49 pm

New Study: The CO2-Drives-Global-Warming ‘Concept’ Is ‘Obsolete And Incorrect’ (notrickszone.com)
 
“The IPCC concept that increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere causes global warming is three decades out-of-date.”  
− Lightfoot and Ratzer (2022), Journal of Basic & Applied Sciences
 

Scissor
Reply to  Allan MacRae
March 15, 2022 7:17 pm

A nice thing about that paper is provides testable projections. If it’s correct we may know it in 3 years or certainly by 2030.

Will alarmists become apologists?

Joe Gordon
March 15, 2022 6:55 pm

One factor this “study” ignored. If more people have allergic reactions, they will use more Kleenex, thus requiring more harvesting of trees and largely eliminating the original problem.

You really need to include the blow-back factor whenever analyzing climate’s effects on allergies. My own climate model indicates this with near certainty. There’s even a tipping point, beyond which sniffling is no longer tolerated by family members and friends, and that’s nothing to sneeze at.

Scissor
Reply to  Joe Gordon
March 15, 2022 7:25 pm

I have several pine trees and when they pollinate I occasionally collect some pollen to snack on. After getting past its dry powdery texture, it actually has a pleasant taste sort of like pine nuts, perhaps not surprisingly. It’s reported to be nutritional.

Do inspect the pollen for mites and other small bugs, though they probably taste about the same.

Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
March 15, 2022 6:59 pm

Eric I agree about the warmer being better scenario. I lived in tropical and subtropical countries, and in Ontario, Canada. Which is worst?

Seeing as we are all believers in science, I expect allergies to be a thing of the past by 2100.

The study is based on a 6K rise in 80 years? Dream on! That is 0.75 degrees per decade. Gimme a break.

Apart from having a longer season to have pollen diluting the source, there aren’t all that many bothersome plants that flower multiple times per year. I am going to have to get my head around the argument that longer warm periods means the total mass produced per annum will increase lock-step with temperature. Let’s see some data. It doesn’t work like that in Africa.

i am continuously surprised that people try to make warming into a Bad Thing. There is nothing better about being colder.

For the bean counters: If it was 6K warmer, imaging the reduction is CO2 emissions from space heating!

DHR
March 15, 2022 7:57 pm

So I suppose that pollen levels in the lower 48 will not change because for the past 17 rears our temperature has not changed. Refer to the Climate Reference Network.

