Watch: Morano on TV explains how climate agenda is pushing ‘the end of private car ownership’ & end of meat-eating

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From Climate Depot

Marc Morano

Tipping Point with Kara McKinney on One America News – OAN – Broadcast April 26, 2022

Selected Highlights:

Morano on Buttigieg floating ‘monthly transportation payment’ that ‘covers everything’ to replace monthly car payments“What Buttigieg is actually up to with this monthly transportation payment that covers everything instead of a car payment — to replace your car payment — it is part of the plan. And I can show you the Irish Times. I can show you multiple reports, the UK government reports, academic reports, the UK transport Secretary, all calling essentially for the end of private car ownership… you’re going to be funding the end of not just the internal combustion engine but the end of private car ownership, which literally, group after group and the climate agenda is saying has to come to an end. Private car ownership has been called 20th-century outdated thinking.

Morano on: Northern Ireland faces loss of 1 million sheep and cattle to meet climate targets“What Ireland is doing is literally by getting rid of their livestock is what the World Economic Forum, the Davos crowd, what Bill Gates are seeking. Bill Gates, according to NBC News, is now America’s biggest farm ownerChina buying up U.S. farmland is probably a close second. They’re now trying to get a land monopoly by buying American farmland. What is the goal of the climate agenda? They want us to stop eating meat. They want us to eat insectsweeds, and fake meat burgers. This is actually the goal of Bill Gates, who is now going to have huge sway as America’s largest farm owner to do this.

So what’s happening is you’re seeing in Ireland, the actual blueprint, they want us to shut down domestic energy, agriculture and then we can rely on essentially 30 ingredients of processed fake food vegetable oil-based ‘meat’, which by the way, the World Economic Forum has said you can get a 3d printer and print several pounds of ‘fake meat a minute with these new printers. So this is very funny, but it’s a very serious agenda.

They want to cripple national economies. What is Europe now except energy crippled in the face of Vladimir Putin’s aggression? They’re almost helpless because they shut down their own energy and now we have them shutting down their own food supply. This is bonkers Kara. A to Z bonkers! I don’t know how else to use another word to describe what’s happening globally now because of the climate agenda.”

Rough Transcript:

Kara McKinney, host of Tipping Point on OAN asks about man who set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court: see: Climate Activist Sets Himself On Fire

Marc Morano:  Well, this is actually it’s a much bigger part of the agenda. This is not just Pete Buttigieg virtue signaling. The whole climate agenda stripped bare is literally a self-immolation of your national security and your economic security. And that’s what we’re seeing firsthand.

The World Bank just came out today and said we are enduring the greatest shock to energy since the 1970s. And this is very much in large part due to Pete Buttigieg and this climate agenda. Now what he’s doing here is very telling. At Climate Depot, I have the whole background of what Buttigieg is actually up to with this monthly transportation payment that covers everything instead of a car payment — to replace your car payment — it is part of the plan.

And I can show you the Irish Times. I can show you multiple reports, the UK government reports, academic reports, the UK transport Secretary, all calling essentially for the end of private car ownership.

See below: 

Irish Times: Future of people driving around country in private cars is ‘fantasy built on cheap oil’

‘Climate Emergency’: Ireland Set to Ban Private Cars

Climate lockdown: ‘It’s Time To Ban The Sale Of Pickup Trucks’ – ‘Shift away from relying on private vehicles entirely’

Business Insider mag: ‘Electric vehicles won’t save us — we need to get rid of cars completely’

May 2021: Climate lockdowns!? New International Energy Agency’s ‘Net-Zero’ report urges A shift away from private car use’

Climate Lockdowns: British Medical Journal Study Calls For ‘Substantially fewer journeys by car

Gates, Soros funded Professor: Prepare for the Coming ‘Climate Lockdowns’ – ‘Govts would limit private-vehicle use’

Flashback: Dem presidential candidate Andrew Yang: Climate Change May Require Elimination of Car Ownership – Suggests ‘constant roving fleet of electric cars’– “We might not own our own cars.”

So what Transporation Sec. Pete Buttigieg is brainstorming here, with his Star Trek references and everything else, he’s coming up with a plan that people are going to pay into this system and if you’re a good steward, you ride your bike a lot, you take the public transit, wear your mask and do all the things right, you’re going to get benefits — you’re going to get lower payments, you might even get dividends. (See: Buttigieg floats ‘monthly transportation payment’ that ‘covers everything’ to replace monthly car payments)

The whole gist of this is you’re going to be funding solar, wind, electric cars, you’re gonna be funding the end of not just the internal combustion engine but the end of private car ownership, which literally, group after group and the climate agenda is saying has to come to an end. Private car ownership has been called 20th-century outdated thinking.

Owning a car is outdated ’20th-century thinking’ & we must move to ‘shared mobility’ to cut carbon emissions, UK transport minister says

Kara McKinney: And also looking at the Supreme Court situation where that man, sadly tragically set himself on fire. Those injuries ended up being fatal and it breaks my heart and I just can’t wrap my head around the idea that people still work themselves up into that sort of a frenzy, even when we’ve seen It’s been decades now this point of doomsday predictions that have never come true. And also at the same time, the world’s biggest climate hysterics. They’re the ones who are all living on the oceans. They all own beachfront properties. They all have multimillion-dollar mansions on the very same property that they say will be underwater in a couple of years. And so I can’t take any of those people seriously and yet sadly, we still see people getting really worked up about it. Why do you think we still see such almost a religious seal about this?

Marc Morano: Well, a couple of things. First of all, you’re absolutely right. It’s a very bad image for people like President Obama and John Kerry and Al Gore to have seaside homes, multiple homes, doing everything they preach against and they’re obviously not worried about sea-level rise.

But this is very sad. The man who committed suicide in front of the Supreme Court was a climate activist and on his Facebook page, he had referred people to this online climate course he had taken with none other than Climategate professor and former UN scientist, Michael Mann. This is one of the media’s favorite go-to scientists. This was who influenced the man who killed himself.

See: Report: Climate Activist Sets Himself On Fire After Taking Michael Mann Climate Course &

Climate activist who set himself on fire at Supreme Court ‘edited a link to an online course’ taught by Climategate prof. Michael Mann

It doesn’t end there because what they’ve done is — in The Hill newspaper — a professor from the University of Nebraska in Omaha is saying get ready to see more climate terrorism responding to the man who killed himself. ‘The increasing infuriation of climate activists is warranted.’

Professor in The Hill: ‘Get ready to see more climate terrorism’ – ‘The increasing infuriation of climate activists is warranted’

So what they’ve done is they’ve literally got people convinced that the government isn’t doing enough and that we’re all going to die in some climate, emergency, or catastrophe, and that they need to do everything possible. As you mentioned, the Buddhist monks in Vietnam who self-immolated in protest. Climate activists want to draw attention, and now they’re willing to do this too.

Remember the whole climate movement — they couldn’t convince adults —  Gallup polling showed no real change in concern among adults since the late 1980s. But they went after kids because kids are a lot more gullible, and easy to scare and that’s why kids now are having psychological problems. The mainstream media loves to highlight all the teenagers and preteens with psychological problems because of their fear of climate change.

Kara McKinney: And now making matters worse, speaking of eco-terrorism, I mean, look who we have now heading up the Bureau of Land Management, a woman who herself was involved with eco-terrorism back in the 1990s. But also Northern Ireland, it seems they have to get rid of animals hundreds of 1000s perhaps make them disappear as if this was or China disappearing scientists and COVID.

USAID chief Samantha Power declares ‘catastrophic’ food & fertilizer shortages are opportunity to ‘hasten transitions’ – ‘Never let a crisis go to waste’– Power: “Less fertilizer is coming out of Russia. As a result, we’re working with countries to think about natural solutions like manure and compost. And this may hasten transitions that would have been in the interest of farmers to make eventually anyway…So never let a crisis go to waste.”

It kind of reminds me of the Green New Deal with AOC. The first original copy we got of it was the same thing they need to get rid of cows because of their flatulence. This doesn’t sound very green to me. See: Northern Ireland faces loss of 1 million sheep and cattle to meet climate targets – ‘Farming sector to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050’)

Marc Morano:  This is where you mentioned self-immolating their economy. The original Green New Deal actually used the words ‘farting cows’ in the original green New Deal release that they sent out and then they quickly like pulled it and tried to change it.

But here’s the thing, what Ireland is doing is literally by getting rid of their livestock is what the World Economic Forum, the Davos crowd, what Bill Gates are seeking. Bill Gates, according to NBC News, is now America’s biggest farm ownerChina buying up U.S. farmland is probably a close second. They’re now trying to get a land monopoly by buying American farmland. What is the goal of the climate agenda? They want us to stop eating meat. They want us to eat insectsweeds, and fake meat burgers. This is actually the goal of Bill Gates, who is now going to have huge sway as America’s largest farm owner to do this.

So what’s happening is you’re seeing in Ireland, the actual blueprint, they want us to shut down domestic energy, agriculture and then we can rely on essentially 30 ingredients of processed fake food vegetable oil-based ‘meat’, which by the way, the World Economic Forum has said you can get a 3d printer and print several pounds of ‘fake meat a minute with these new printers. So this is very funny, but it’s a very serious agenda.

They want to cripple national economies. What is Europe now except energy crippled in the face of Vladimir Putin’s aggression? They’re almost helpless because they shut down their own energy and now we have them shutting down their own food supply. This is bonkers Kara. A to Z bonkers! I don’t know how else to use another word to describe what’s happening globally now because of the climate agenda.

Kara McKinney: I’m right there with you. Buttigieg, we’re talking about flying cars in the future. And I’m thinking No, it’s just gonna be living in the pod eating the bugs as you were saying it’s gonna mess the future.

Marc Morano: We don’t have a Jetson’s future. We have a Flintstone future with candles in foot-powered cars. That’s where we’re headed.

Kara McKinney: Exactly. That’s exactly where we hare headed with all this green craziness. Marc, thanks so much for joining us tonight.

RMT
May 8, 2022 10:16 pm

End of private car ownership, includes private ownership of EVs. I’ve always thought EVs weren’t the left’s final solution, just an interim to get people out of oil based cars and then when people are in EVs only, the government could control the amount of electricity available to EVs – and keep it so low, that EVs would then become unreliable. Without oil based cars as an alternative – all that would be left is public transport and bicycles.
Al Gore and Phil Ting, just to name a few, have told us all that they, along with the Democrats as a whole, want people out of private automobiles.

Steve Case
May 8, 2022 11:21 pm

“…[C]limate agenda is pushing ‘the end of private car ownership…”
It’s part of the “Great Reset” and its “You will own nothing and be happy” slogan.

Carried to its logical conclusion, you won’t own yourself and will be told what you shall do, how and where to do it. In other words, slavery.

Community euthanization centers won’t be far behind.

michel
May 8, 2022 11:48 pm

The interesting thing is, the agenda now no longer has anything to do with global warming. Its progressed to demanding that people in one’s own country do things which, if the rest of the world did them, really would reduce emissions.

But its no longer important that the rest of the world do them. Now what is being proposed is direct local action. And these actions are argued for on the basis of some vague connection to global emissions or global warming, but without any argument that they will be effective in reducing global emissions.

The thing that is emerging in part of this is unintended consequences versus the public rationale.

The consequence of mandating electric cars is that there will be a huge fall in car ownership. Partly because they are so expensive, partly because there won’t be enough power to charge them.

There will also be a huge fall in electricity use. Because when the grid is converted to wind and solar, without any adequate storage to make it reliable, there just won’t be the power to do what we now do. Houses will be colder, people will be less mobile, they will have to buy less.

Its becoming clear that these aspects of the agenda are not bugs but features. They are things that the movement positively wants. Climate concerns are just an add-on justification for what it believes on instinct must be done.

The agenda is quite restricted in world terms. Its a mass hysteria in the governing elites which is confined to the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and somewhat to Germany. Most countries are sending delegates to UN conferences, but they are not introducing serious programs towards Net Zero. In fact the leading and fastest growing emitters are proposing to increase emissions. And China and Russia boycotted COP 26.

This is why I say that it no longer has anything to do with global warming or global emissions. Even if all the countries in the grip of the mania actually do move to Net Zero it will have no significant effects on global emissions. And yet the obvious failure of every convention from Paris to COP 26 to secure global action has made no difference to the activist demand for radical local action. Which would only make sense, albeit a limited amount of sense even then, if it were part of a real global program.

No, what this is about is an attempt in the Anglo Saxon countries to take themselves back to about 1900 but this time with Internet.

I think as it becomes clearer and clearer what it means and how ineffective it is in its own terms that we will see political revolts. In the same way that we are seeing revolts on other aspects of the woke agenda. But they may not get traction fast enough to avert the disaster that Net Zero is bringing towards us.

Chris Hanley
May 9, 2022 12:00 am

… if you’re a good steward, you ride your bike a lot, you take the public transit, wear your mask and do all the things right, you’re going to get benefits … 😳

“If a man were called to fix the period in the history of the world during which the condition of the human race was most happy and prosperous, he would, without hesitation, name that which elapsed from the death of Domitian to the accession of Commodus” (Edward Gibbon: Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire).
Of course given his era Gibbon’s opinion was Eurocentric.
I was born during WW2, the way things are going the past seventy years in The West may in the distant future be similarly regarded, Cold War notwithstanding.

Rod Evans
May 9, 2022 12:12 am

Morano is spot on with his description of climate political decision making as being “A to Z bonkers”.
The alarmists are already well down the track of defining meat eaters as the problem.
How they explain the fact that eating insects is more likely to increase digestive gas production by the diners than eating a fine steak would, remains to be seen.
On the removal of private car ownership, that ship is already leaving the quayside.
Yesterday, I filled my diesel car with fuel here in the UK. I was at the least cost fuel outlet here in the Midlands. The bill was £100.24 or about $125 US.
The cashier asked if I wanted the receipt? As it was my first time over £100 to fill up, I thought about it, particularly as she said ‘you might want to frame it’
My response was, no I will pass without a receipt, as ‘I don’t think this will be the last of my over £100 refills’…..
The world and its collectivised political group think, is going down a very dangerous path.
We all thought Soylent Green was science fiction….right?
NB is is spooky to note the Director was a guy called Richard Fleischer!!
If I was senior living in NY in these times, I would consider moving to another place.

Nick Graves
Reply to  Rod Evans
May 9, 2022 12:22 am

I thought that about 1984, too.

Turns out I was wrong again…

Rod Evans
Reply to  Nick Graves
May 9, 2022 12:48 am

I guess we all thought Big Brother was fictional. I think we all got that bit wrong…

Andy H
May 9, 2022 12:59 am

The dreams of the greens are to stop fossil fuels. This has consequences. UK mostly produces enough food for itself except fruit and vegetables. If the greens zero fossil fuels dreams happen then we will produce half the required grains. Some meats that are fed on grains or waste food (such as chicken or pigs) will be too expensive. Food production will be much more more labour intensive (but with a large unemployed population labour is cheap) and distribution will be difficult. Those in power will hoard food around themselves and their constituents. Everyone else will starve. This happened before under Mao. No thanks greens: you haven’t thought it through.

Simonsays
May 9, 2022 1:04 am

Killing off cars and Killing off cows are the distraction. We, us, people, humans., all 7 billion are the root of the problem and it’s not too hard to imagine where that type of thinking is heading. Some of the articles and discussion on SKS recently are seriously disturbing.

observa
May 9, 2022 1:05 am

The whole climate agenda stripped bare is literally a self-immolation of your national security and your economic security. And that’s what we’re seeing firsthand.

Ditto from commentator Chris Kenny with the non-scientific climate changing-
Liberals have ‘only themselves to blame’ for virtue-signalling climate policies (msn.com)
Virtue signalling mass delusion.

