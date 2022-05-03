Climate Politics Opinion

“Climate Aware” Therapists are Teaching “Internal Activism”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Generation Z eco-worriers have broken the climate anxiety activist pipeline, by embracing the concept of “internal activism” – believing in climate activism without actually doing anything.

How to Embrace Despair in the Age of Climate Change

It’s tempting to think that activism is the cure for eco-anxiety. But it’s no substitute for emotional resilience and community.

This story is adapted from Generation Dread: Finding Purpose in an Age of Climate Crisis, by Britt Wray.

Charlie had always loved camphor trees, and on that day’s reflective wander, a remarkably large and friendly-looking one, rooted at a corner on Edenhurst Avenue, beckoned him over to it. He walked under its arms as they rustled in the breeze, and the shade the tree cast over him conjured a sudden intuition that made his blood run cold. “I just had this instantaneous feeling like, oh, the rest of my life is going to be this series of increasingly dire crises,” he told me.

AS ECO-ANXIETY AND eco-grief have taken hold of society in new ways over the past few years, the tendency to prescribe action as a tool to beat back the feelings has grown. And it’s true that when we act on our values, we put our core beliefs about how we ought to be in the world into practice, which can bring relief. Narrowing that gap through activism is an effective way to feel more at ease.

But climate-aware psychotherapist Caroline Hickman argues there’s a danger lurking in that sentiment. It’s a shortcut—a too-quick move from pain to action—and it threatens to leave people far less resilient and capable of facing the ecological crisis than they ought to be. It also supports the disenfranchisement of grief and mutes expressions of pain in favor of forward momentum.

We all need to process some of the anxiety, grief, and depression that come with this entirely threatening situation, and learn how to fold them into our lives. This is what Hickman calls internal activism, and it is just as important as external activism—the more conventional kind. The trick is not to get lost in the dark places that internal activism brings us to—to keep moving—and to welcome the idea that we’ll cycle through the trenches again, because the climate and biodiversity crisis isn’t going anywhere for a long, long time.

Don’t get me wrong—external action is absolutely vital. Society needs a lot more of it, and contributing to that momentum can bring some genuine calm because it means you’re addressing the thing that is stressing you. But bromides like “action is the antidote to despair” can oversimplify a complicated experience and indicate a society that is averse to difficult emotions.

Read more: https://www.wired.com/story/generation-dread-britt-wray-climate-change/

Not every Gen-Z kid is lazy. But we all have friends whose depressingly woke climate worrier kids are permanently glued to their game consoles.

These kids might be true believers, but actually attending a climate protest requires leaving their parent’s house, and the physical effort of standing outside in the weather, getting rained on, sunburned, shivering cold, shouting a lot, maybe getting a sore arm holding up a protest banner.

“Internal Activism” is the perfect solution for kids who don’t want to leave their mum’s basement, but still want to feel involved. They get to experience eco-anxiety, but make themselves feel better by thinking about all the things they felt like doing.

9 Comments
Tom Halla
May 3, 2022 6:09 pm

Instead of learning enough to do something constructive, telling ill educated people the boogie man in the closet is real, and their ignorant fear is justified, is sadistic.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 3, 2022 6:21 pm

Next up: bird flu.

Paul S.
Reply to  Scissor
May 3, 2022 7:00 pm

Climate change doesn’t depress me because I know it is not a threat. But what terribly depresses me are the lies that the media, Hollywood and K-12 plus college vociferously pounds and pounds and pounds into the minds of the intellectionally unaware, about CO2, lowering of GDP due to spending money on CC, Climate Crises, Covid 19, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, the war in Ukraine, Gender, BLK, defund Cops, cause of inflation, end of energy independence, loss of freedom of speech, stolen election, and yes, coming soon, bird flu plus the next Covid “outbreak”, plus much more. Lies, lies, lies

co2isnotevil
May 3, 2022 6:13 pm

Eco-anxiety is an imaginary condition caused by a media that can’t distinguish scientific fact from fabrication and has been suckered in to be the useful idiots of IPCC/UNFCCC globalists who want to use fake climate change caused by CO2 as a lever to control and redirect the world economy to the determent of the developed world.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
May 3, 2022 6:30 pm

Thanks, Eric, for finding this.

Britt Wray writes in some apparently nonsensical book, “We all need to process some of the anxiety, grief, and depression that come with this entirely threatening situation, and learn how to fold them into our lives. This is what Hickman calls internal activism,…” 

Oy vey! “Internal activism?”

This should be a fun thread to read later. I’ll be back.

Regards,
Bob

Chris Hanley
May 3, 2022 6:39 pm

Dr Britt is not the type that can write you a prescription (PhD Media Cognition and Communication).
The gloom and doom she spreads is a self-fulfilling:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IlDkCEvsYw
Dr Britt is actually spreading the disease for which she claims to have a cure.

Paul S.
Reply to  Chris Hanley
May 3, 2022 7:08 pm

An indoctrinated idiot. Regurgitating lies, lies, lies. Spreading them other idiots

Scissor
Reply to  Chris Hanley
May 3, 2022 7:36 pm

That video proves you can put lipstick on a pig.

markl
May 3, 2022 7:39 pm

If we could only convince all of them to keep their activism internal I would be happy.

