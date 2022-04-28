Watch: Morano on TV explains how climate agenda is pushing ‘the end of private car ownership’ & end of meat-eating

Tipping Point with Kara McKinney on One America News – OAN – Broadcast April 26, 2022

Morano: “The whole climate agenda stripped bare is literally a self-immolation of your national security and your economic security.”

Morano on Buttigieg floating ‘monthly transportation payment’ that ‘covers everything’ to replace monthly car payments: “What Buttigieg is actually up to with this monthly transportation payment that covers everything instead of a car payment — to replace your car payment — it is part of the plan…you’re going to be funding the end of not just the internal combustion engine but the end of private car ownership, which literally, group after group and the climate agenda is saying has to come to an end. Private car ownership has been called 20th-century outdated thinking.

Morano on: Northern Ireland faces loss of 1 million sheep and cattle to meet climate targets: “What Ireland is doing is literally by getting rid of their livestock is what the World Economic Forum, the Davos crowd, what Bill Gates are seeking…They want us to stop eating meat. They want us to eat insects, weeds, and fake meat burgers. This is actually the goal of Bill Gates, who is now going to have huge sway as America’s largest farm owner to do this.

Morano: They want to cripple national economies. What is Europe now except energy crippled in the face of Vladimir Putin’s aggression? They’re almost helpless because they shut down their own energy and now we have them shutting down their own food supply. This is bonkers Kara. A to Z bonkers! I don’t know how else to use another word to describe what’s happening globally now because of the climate agenda.”

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

Rough Transcript:

Kara McKinney, host of Tipping Point on OAN asks about man who set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court: see: Climate Activist Sets Himself On Fire

Marc Morano: Well, this is actually it’s a much bigger part of the agenda. This is not just Pete Buttigieg virtue signaling. The whole climate agenda stripped bare is literally a self-immolation of your national security and your economic security. And that’s what we’re seeing firsthand.

The World Bank just came out today and said we are enduring the greatest shock to energy since the 1970s. And this is very much in large part due to Pete Buttigieg and this climate agenda. Now what he’s doing here is very telling. At Climate Depot, I have the whole background of what Buttigieg is actually up to with this monthly transportation payment that covers everything instead of a car payment — to replace your car payment — it is part of the plan.

And I can show you the Irish Times. I can show you multiple reports, the UK government reports, academic reports, the UK transport Secretary, all calling essentially for the end of private car ownership.

See below:

Irish Times: Future of people driving around country in private cars is ‘fantasy built on cheap oil’

Climate lockdown: ‘It’s Time To Ban The Sale Of Pickup Trucks’ – ‘Shift away from relying on private vehicles entirely’

Business Insider mag: ‘Electric vehicles won’t save us — we need to get rid of cars completely’

So what Transporation Sec. Pete Buttigieg is brainstorming here, with his Star Trek references and everything else, he’s coming up with a plan that people are going to pay into this system and if you’re a good steward, you ride your bike a lot, you take the public transit, wear your mask and do all the things right, you’re going to get benefits — you’re going to get lower payments, you might even get dividends. (See: Buttigieg floats ‘monthly transportation payment’ that ‘covers everything’ to replace monthly car payments)

The whole gist of this is you’re going to be funding solar, wind, electric cars, you’re gonna be funding the end of not just the internal combustion engine but the end of private car ownership, which literally, group after group and the climate agenda is saying has to come to an end. Private car ownership has been called 20th-century outdated thinking.

Kara McKinney: And also looking at the Supreme Court situation where that man, sadly tragically set himself on fire. Those injuries ended up being fatal and it breaks my heart and I just can’t wrap my head around the idea that people still work themselves up into that sort of a frenzy, even when we’ve seen It’s been decades now this point of doomsday predictions that have never come true. And also at the same time, the world’s biggest climate hysterics. They’re the ones who are all living on the oceans. They all own beachfront properties. They all have multimillion-dollar mansions on the very same property that they say will be underwater in a couple of years. And so I can’t take any of those people seriously and yet sadly, we still see people getting really worked up about it. Why do you think we still see such almost a religious seal about this?

Marc Morano: Well, a couple of things. First of all, you’re absolutely right. It’s a very bad image for people like President Obama and John Kerry and Al Gore to have seaside homes, multiple homes, doing everything they preach against and they’re obviously not worried about sea-level rise.

But this is very sad. The man who committed suicide in front of the Supreme Court was a climate activist and on his Facebook page, he had referred people to this online climate course he had taken with none other than Climategate professor and former UN scientist, Michael Mann. This is one of the media’s favorite go-to scientists. This was who influenced the man who killed himself.

It doesn’t end there because what they’ve done is — in The Hill newspaper — a professor from the University of Nebraska in Omaha is saying get ready to see more climate terrorism responding to the man who killed himself. ‘The increasing infuriation of climate activists is warranted.’

Professor in The Hill: ‘Get ready to see more climate terrorism’ – ‘The increasing infuriation of climate activists is warranted’

So what they’ve done is they’ve literally got people convinced that the government isn’t doing enough and that we’re all going to die in some climate, emergency, or catastrophe, and that they need to do everything possible. As you mentioned, the Buddhist monks in Vietnam who self-immolated in protest. Climate activists want to draw attention, and now they’re willing to do this too.

Remember the whole climate movement — they couldn’t convince adults — Gallup polling showed no real change in concern among adults since the late 1980s. But they went after kids because kids are a lot more gullible, and easy to scare and that’s why kids now are having psychological problems. The mainstream media loves to highlight all the teenagers and preteens with psychological problems because of their fear of climate change.

Kara McKinney: And now making matters worse, speaking of eco-terrorism, I mean, look who we have now heading up the Bureau of Land Management, a woman who herself was involved with eco-terrorism back in the 1990s. But also Northern Ireland, it seems they have to get rid of animals hundreds of 1000s perhaps make them disappear as if this was or China disappearing scientists and COVID.

It kind of reminds me of the Green New Deal with AOC. The first original copy we got of it was the same thing they need to get rid of cows because of their flatulence. This doesn’t sound very green to me. See: Northern Ireland faces loss of 1 million sheep and cattle to meet climate targets – ‘Farming sector to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050’)

Marc Morano: This is where you mentioned self-immolating their economy. The original Green New Deal actually used the words ‘farting cows’ in the original green New Deal release that they sent out and then they quickly like pulled it and tried to change it.

But here’s the thing, what Ireland is doing is literally by getting rid of their livestock is what the World Economic Forum, the Davos crowd, what Bill Gates are seeking. Bill Gates, according to NBC News, is now America’s biggest farm owner, China buying up U.S. farmland is probably a close second. They’re now trying to get a land monopoly by buying American farmland. What is the goal of the climate agenda? They want us to stop eating meat. They want us to eat insects, weeds, and fake meat burgers. This is actually the goal of Bill Gates, who is now going to have huge sway as America’s largest farm owner to do this.

So what’s happening is you’re seeing in Ireland, the actual blueprint, they want us to shut down domestic energy, agriculture and then we can rely on essentially 30 ingredients of processed fake food vegetable oil-based ‘meat’, which by the way, the World Economic Forum has said you can get a 3d printer and print several pounds of ‘fake meat a minute with these new printers. So this is very funny, but it’s a very serious agenda.

They want to cripple national economies. What is Europe now except energy crippled in the face of Vladimir Putin’s aggression? They’re almost helpless because they shut down their own energy and now we have them shutting down their own food supply. This is bonkers Kara. A to Z bonkers! I don’t know how else to use another word to describe what’s happening globally now because of the climate agenda.

Kara McKinney: I’m right there with you. Buttigieg, we’re talking about flying cars in the future. And I’m thinking No, it’s just gonna be living in the pod eating the bugs as you were saying it’s gonna mess the future.

Marc Morano: We don’t have a Jetson’s future. We have a Flintstone future with candles in foot-powered cars. That’s where we’re headed.

Kara McKinney: Exactly. That’s exactly where we hare headed with all this green craziness. Marc, thanks so much for joining us tonight.

