Arctic Sea Ice Stabilizes, No Trend Reduction In More Than 10 Years As Solar Cycle Starts Off Weakly

From the NoTricksZone

By Die kalte Sonne

The Copernicus program offers very interesting data on Arctic ice.

While sea ice has been declining off the Greenland Sea (east of the island), the Chucki Sea (eastern Siberia) shows a very different trend in sea ice extent over the past year. Such deviations have occurred repeatedly since the year 2000.

Chart: Screenshot climate.copernicus.eu

Overall, the 2021 extent was very close to the 1991-2020 mean and well above the lowest value in 2012 and also above what was recorded in the year 2020.

Chart: Screenshot climate.copernicus.eu

Solar Cycle 25

Solar Cycle 25 is now already 28 months old and there are still 12 months of sunspot activity increase to plateau on average for cycles 1…24, a little more than 3 years after the start of the cycle. So it’s worth taking a look at the current status of SC25, which started in December 2019.

It has been speculated that SC25 will be somewhat stronger than its predecessor SC24, which was the weakest cycle since the beginning of the 20th century. In fact, the current cycle so far behaves quite similar to SC24, in the sum of all months it showed only 21% more in SSN than the predecessor, it is thus “second last” in activity since 1900. We will inform you in irregular intervals about the status in the current solar activity, so far SC25 keeps to the forecasts.

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...