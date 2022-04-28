Sea ice

Arctic Sea Ice Stabilizes, No Trend Reduction In More Than 10 Years As Solar Cycle Starts Off Weakly

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
13 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By Die kalte Sonne

The Copernicus program offers very interesting data on Arctic ice.

While sea ice has been declining off the Greenland Sea (east of the island), the Chucki Sea (eastern Siberia) shows a very different trend in sea ice extent over the past year. Such deviations have occurred repeatedly since the year 2000.

Chart: Screenshot climate.copernicus.eu

Overall, the 2021 extent was very close to the 1991-2020 mean and well above the lowest value in 2012 and also above what was recorded in the year 2020.

Chart: Screenshot climate.copernicus.eu

Solar Cycle 25

Solar Cycle 25 is now already 28 months old and there are still 12 months of sunspot activity increase to plateau on average for cycles 1…24, a little more than 3 years after the start of the cycle. So it’s worth taking a look at the current status of SC25, which started in December 2019.

It has been speculated that SC25 will be somewhat stronger than its predecessor SC24, which was the weakest cycle since the beginning of the 20th century. In fact, the current cycle so far behaves quite similar to SC24, in the sum of all months it showed only 21% more in SSN than the predecessor, it is thus “second last” in activity since 1900. We will inform you in irregular intervals about the status in the current solar activity, so far SC25 keeps to the forecasts.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
April 28, 2022 6:20 am

Sea ice recovery and Solar cycles 24 and 25 (so far) weak, sounds like a Heliocentrist view. Hey Giordano, what’s that I smell burning?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Ron Long
1
Reply
J N
Reply to  Ron Long
April 28, 2022 6:26 am

Why is that? Sea ice on a dead spiral sounds like a Geocentrist view, you mean? Hey Ptolemeu…?

Last edited 1 hour ago by J N
0
Reply
DEVILS TOWER
April 28, 2022 6:26 am

When it comes to tracking cycle 25, use the austrailian estimate. Their estimate is tracking right on. The NASA/NOAA estimate seems way off.

https://www.sws.bom.gov.au/Solar/1/6

0
Reply
fretslider
April 28, 2022 6:50 am

“Arctic Sea Ice Stabilizes”

But not in the narrative driven media it doesn’t. It does quite the reverse

One only needs to consult The Guardian – which is feeling the cold winds of economics

Only a few days left to enjoy 35% off an annual subscription

Millions turn to the Guardian every day for fiercely independent journalism that’s open and free for all. This April only, we’re giving you a limited time offer: enjoy 35% off an annual digital subscription and you can power Guardian journalism for a whole year. To say thank you, we’ll give you ad-free reading, and exclusive access to premium features on our award-winning apps

Don’t ya jus lurv the hyperbole

0
Reply
michel
Reply to  fretslider
April 28, 2022 7:54 am

Its so funny – they really think that being the house organ of the Labour Party is ‘fiercely independent journalism’!

0
Reply
bdgwx
April 28, 2022 7:21 am

The 1991-2020 mean is 11.08e6 km2 with σ = 0.6e6 km2. The annual mean in 2021 was 10.55e6 km. That is close to a 1σ deviation below the mean. That’s not what I would describe as “very close to the 1991-2020 mean”. [1]

The trend over the last decade is -0.44e6 km2/decade. That’s not what I would describe as “Stablizes”. [1]

Last edited 38 minutes ago by bdgwx
0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  bdgwx
April 28, 2022 7:38 am

According to DMI Modeled ice thickness and volume page 2022 is greater than 2021 and 2020 and on a par with 2019, But lower than 2018 and the 2004-2013 mean but within one standard deviation of the mean. Looks pretty stable to me.

0
Reply
Meisha
Reply to  bdgwx
April 28, 2022 7:45 am

You say, “That’s not what I would describe as ‘very close to the 1991-2020 mean’.” And therein lies the problem with climate science as understood by/ interpreted by the general public (and by too many climate scientists). Some exaggerate variances and trends; some underplay them–and the reason why this is possible is that climate data and science, despite claims, is far from providing a clear picture of what our climate is doing and why, both from non-human and human causes.

Bottom-line, climate is a non-stationary chaotic process by all data and analysis…and the evidence we have “flipped” into a different attractor over the last several thousand years is simply not there…and there’s no way to predict, by definition, if we are likely to do so for any reason any time soon.

So, bdgwx, thanks for your interpretation, but it’s meaningless….

0
Reply
bob boder
Reply to  bdgwx
April 28, 2022 7:56 am

bdgwx

last decade started with 2012 nad was by far the lowest on record, not sure where you are getting your numbers but I think they are a bit off.

0
Reply
Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
April 28, 2022 7:30 am

But, but, but… the Settled Science™ says the arctic ice vanished in 2014.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
April 28, 2022 7:36 am

Is it now fair to say that all those AGW/CAGW alarmists are skating on thick ice?

1
Reply
griff
April 28, 2022 7:52 am

An utterly ridiculous statement…

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Polar Bears Sea ice

Sea ice average for March is the metric used to compare to previous winters

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Sea ice

Solar energy explains fast yearly retreat of Antarctica’s sea ice

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Sea ice

NASA Finds 2022 Arctic Winter Sea Ice 10th-Lowest on Record

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Opinion Sea ice

President Trump Still Causing Heads to Explode on Climate Change

1 month ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Sea ice

Arctic Sea Ice Stabilizes, No Trend Reduction In More Than 10 Years As Solar Cycle Starts Off Weakly

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Commentary Energy

More Polarization – Africa/Asia Investing Hundreds of Billions in Hydrocarbon Infrastructure Out of Necessity, The West Arranges Deck Chairs on The Titanic

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Ridiculae

The Conversation: Invest in Renewable Energy to Save Democracy

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Science

Will Planting Trees Reduce Global Warming?

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: