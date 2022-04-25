Wynn Bruce. Source Facebook via the Denver Post. Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Washington DC Climate Protest Horror: Activist Burns Himself to Death

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Boulder climate activist Wynn Bruce has died from self inflicted injuries, after setting fire to himself outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC.

Boulder climate activist dies after apparent act of protest outside U.S. Supreme Court on Earth Day

Friend of Wynn Bruce says his actions in Washington, D.C., were planned to “bring attention to climate crisis”

By SHELLY BRADBURY | sbradbury@denverpost.com and NEW YORK TIMES | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: April 24, 2022 at 6:05 p.m. | UPDATED: April 24, 2022 at 6:36 p.m.

The Boulder man who set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Earth Day apparently acted in protest of inaction on climate change.

Wynn Bruce, 50, a climate activist, died Saturday, a day after his actions in front of the nation’s highest court in Washington, D.C. He was airlifted for treatment but did not survive.

Kritee Kanko, who described herself as Bruce’s friend and a Zen Buddhist priest in Boulder, said on Twitter that Bruce’s actions were a planned protest.

“This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis,” she said in a tweet.

She declined to comment further when reached by The Denver Post on Sunday, saying she needed time to grieve.

However, she told The New York Times she was not completely sure of Bruce’s motivations, the newspaper reported, saying that “people are being driven to extreme amounts of climate grief and despair” and that “what I do not want to happen is that young people start thinking about self-immolation.”

There are indications that Bruce had contemplated this action for some time.

Read more: https://www.denverpost.com/2022/04/24/wynn-bruce-climate-change-self-immolation/

We at WUWT are saddened by the loss suffered by Wynn Bruce’s family and friends.

We urge anyone who feels extreme emotional distress about climate change or anything else to reach out to friends and family, and seek professional counselling.

Nicholas McGinley
April 25, 2022 10:04 am

I am rarely at a loss for words, but this just leaves me speechless.
Bad way to go.
And for what?

MarkW
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
April 25, 2022 10:54 am

To die for a lie. That multiplies the tragedy.

John the Econ
April 25, 2022 10:05 am

Finally, I get it! It’s so clear now! Thank you for your sacrifice. /sarc

Seriously, try to convince me again how this is not a cult.

John Shewchuk
April 25, 2022 10:09 am

Good going Greta … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsePPZW4wuY

Alan
April 25, 2022 10:16 am

All he did was prove climate activists are as crazy as we think they are.

Bill Powers
Reply to  Alan
April 25, 2022 10:33 am

He proved that media alarmism is deadlier than most realize it to be. These talking heads should be alarmed and ashamed of the deadly influence they are peddling.

Tom.1
April 25, 2022 10:21 am

I think one of the worst things about climate change alarmism is the grief, anguish, and despair it inflicts on people who are prone to worry about such things. They are suffering for nothing.

Shoki Kaneda
April 25, 2022 10:23 am

Mental illness is frequently tragic and treatable.

Bill Powers
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
April 25, 2022 10:31 am

But we need the media to recognize mental illness as such. This disturbed individual will be lionized as a martyr on MS/CNN, much like Lia Thomas but for more disturbing reasons.

Steve Case
April 25, 2022 10:23 am

You can Google “fatalities wind turbine construction” There are probably other deaths that have a direct link Climate Change policies.

My sympathy for his family and other acquaintances.

Frank from NoVA
April 25, 2022 10:28 am

‘Kritee Kanko, who described herself as Bruce’s friend and a Zen Buddhist priest in Boulder, said on Twitter that Bruce’s actions were a planned protest.’

Sad. Someone should have tried to intervene.

Spetzer86
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
April 25, 2022 10:40 am

Like maybe the “friend”? He was obviously in on it.

CD in Wisconsin
April 25, 2022 10:34 am

When this starts happening, a line has been crossed that should not have been crossed.

If the skeptics of this climate scare narrative are not taken seriously and are not listened to, I fear there will be more suicides in the years ahead, especially in the Extinction Rebellion movement. The totally irresponsible statements made by the U.N. secretary-general a while back were over the top as are the statements of anyone else making similar comments.

This what can happen when we live in a society where the dissemination of information is controlled by those who are driven by their own activist agenda, belief systems and worldview. And that statement applies to the U.N., the governments of the world, academia, the mainstream media, NGO’s and scientific institutions.

Regarding the climate issue, the needless emotional and psychological suffering that is going on now, as much as anything else, is a result of the scientific illiteracy of the masses. Taking advantage of children only makes it worse. That scientific illiteracy allows the scientifically literate to take advantage of the masses when the climate scare narrative serves the purpose of the literate ones. It is cruel and inhumane.

If and when the fear and panic get worse in the months and years ahead, I fear something far more dramatic than one suicide will happen as a result of this CAGW narrative. What it will be and when it will happen, I know not.

As I have said in the past, human ignorance and stupidity are two of the biggest threats to our own well-being. My condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bruce.

ResourceGuy
April 25, 2022 10:40 am

Who sold him the petroleum products and when did they know it could ignite? Is the UN culpable? Is the Democrat Party culpable?

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  ResourceGuy
April 25, 2022 10:59 am

It’s sadly ironic if he used a Fossil Fuel as the flammable agent.

Kevin Stall
April 25, 2022 10:40 am

Another suicide. I thought Boulder had plenty of mental health professionals. Suicide is a sign of mental illness and that’s all that should be considered. Climate has nothing to do with it. If it wasn’t climate it would be some other problem.

ResourceGuy
April 25, 2022 10:43 am

This self immolation is brought to you by Al Gore Inc. And now a word from our other greenwashing sponsors.

Bill13
April 25, 2022 10:51 am

I guess he did not care what his death by flammable materials would do to the environment. There are other ways to kill oneself that do not harm te environment.
It is too bad he did not seek out mental health professionals.

Michael in Dublin
April 25, 2022 10:53 am

“Climate grief and despair” ?????

I can understand someone reading through some historical tomes and feeling despair at how brutal people have been down the ages. Consider the “enlightened” twentieth century and the tens of millions who have died under Communism and the conditions of imprisonment like in the Russian Gulags. Here we have good reason for despair. However, climate is an entirely different matter. If people are looking for a cause that is really concerned about people, there are plenty and they have nothing to do with climate.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Michael in Dublin
steve
April 25, 2022 10:58 am

Forest Gump said it best…..”Stupid is as stupid does”….. Its a terrible way to go, but the man was obviously deluded.

