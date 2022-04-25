Washington DC Climate Protest Horror: Activist Burns Himself to Death

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Boulder climate activist Wynn Bruce has died from self inflicted injuries, after setting fire to himself outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC.

Boulder climate activist dies after apparent act of protest outside U.S. Supreme Court on Earth Day

Friend of Wynn Bruce says his actions in Washington, D.C., were planned to “bring attention to climate crisis”

By SHELLY BRADBURY | sbradbury@denverpost.com and NEW YORK TIMES | The Denver Post

PUBLISHED: April 24, 2022 at 6:05 p.m. | UPDATED: April 24, 2022 at 6:36 p.m.

The Boulder man who set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Earth Day apparently acted in protest of inaction on climate change.

Wynn Bruce, 50, a climate activist, died Saturday, a day after his actions in front of the nation’s highest court in Washington, D.C. He was airlifted for treatment but did not survive.

Kritee Kanko, who described herself as Bruce’s friend and a Zen Buddhist priest in Boulder, said on Twitter that Bruce’s actions were a planned protest.

“This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis,” she said in a tweet.

She declined to comment further when reached by The Denver Post on Sunday, saying she needed time to grieve.

However, she told The New York Times she was not completely sure of Bruce’s motivations, the newspaper reported, saying that “people are being driven to extreme amounts of climate grief and despair” and that “what I do not want to happen is that young people start thinking about self-immolation.”

There are indications that Bruce had contemplated this action for some time.

…