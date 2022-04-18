Intermittent Wind and Solar

Systems and the Second Law

Figure 1. Robert Fludd’s perpetual motion machine has no energy source and far too little storage.

Kevin Kilty

Over the past few days I have been catching up on some reading in the scientific literature that shows up routinely in my mailbox or inbox. A surprising amount lately has been about energy storage. It appears that the storage problem is becoming almost universally recognized, but as is usual, not universally understood. When I read a paper filled with enthusiasm about some new breakthrough, the description is always limited to a very narrow technical discussion about how this particular idea works. It does not go into the details about how such a device would fit into a workable system. It is to little avail if a new technology comes with new burdens placed on the system in which it must work – this is one flaw of so-called renewables within the grid. They may add energy to a delivery network, but they can’t be dispatched arbitrarily, and contribute little to voltage/frequency support. They placed the burden of ancillary services on other parts of the system.

Two Achilles heels

Whenever I read about some new or improved scheme to store energy I ponder two things about it. These are two ubiquitous Achilles heels: 1) What limitations does the second law of thermodynamics place on it, and 2) what are the other constraints that would limit its usefulness in a system? I focus on the second law because the first law just refers to conservation of energy itself, and this is not where most limitations on the use of energy, or in fact limitations on any human activity, come from.[1]

Some definitions

Losses on energy to work conversion imposed by the second law are called irreversibilities, or an even fancier term is “destruction of exergy”. What this means is that some energy converted in a system doesn’t contribute to useful work. Useful work is always and everywhere the goal. So, things that contribute to this problem include: 1) that heat can’t be converted 100% into work; 2) chemical reactions cannot be made to go to completion and lead to some amount disordered materials; 3) that high temperatures contribute to heat flow into the dead state[2], or as Willis Eschenbach terms them, to parasitic losses; 4) high pressures contribute to loss of the mechanical energy used to produce high pressure in the first place. This work also heads to the dead state; 5) long chains of conversion with little losses at each step; 6) fast rates of conversion. Be aware of these problems.

Systems issues include: 1) inadequate amounts of critical materials; 2) inadequate available terrain; 3) resources in the wrong places that require long distance transport; 4) demands for impossible slew rates (problems with time constants); 5) weight and volume constraints; 6) impossible demands of time span and huge demands for mass per unit of stored energy; and, 7) complexity.[3] Table 1 shows general examples.

Table 1.

General physical category of energy storageExamplesSystems or second law constraints.
Kinetic energy (KE)Rotating KE of the turbo-machinery in a thermal power plantAs mechanical energy it is 100% available, but is subject to varying amounts of friction. Severe systems constraints particularly duration.
Mechanical Potential energy (PE)Pumped Hydro. Raising massive blocks.As mechanical energy it is 100% available, but has frictional losses. Many systems constraints, mainly with regard to mass/terrain.
Thermal EnergyMolten salt reservoirs, hot rocks, glowing hot metals, etc.Availability constraints following directly from the second law. Excessive materials demands. Parasitic losses.
Chemical Energy[4]Batteries. Hydrogen or hydrogen carriers like ammonia.Many second law constraints from chemical equilibrium and the production of disordered products. Many systems constraints, such as exotic material.  

Recent Examples

Let’s examine a couple of examples from my recent readings. How to power aircraft is a genuine problem to solve for advocates of renewable energy mainly because they like to fly places free of guilt. The December 2020 issue of Physics Today included an article on using hydrogen to power aircraft.[4] The systems problems with hydrogen as a fuel begin with means to produce the hydrogen in the first place, storing it, transporting it, and so on. Yet, just assuming an available hydrogen supply, aircraft are also weight and volume constrained. One reader of this Physics today article[5] wrote in to explain that through a constraint on available volume aircraft using hydrogen are limited to short hauls. So short in fact, that we would return to the air transport system of the 1930s.

The September  2021 issue of Physics Today included an article that began thusly,

“ Experts say lithium-ion batteries will be overtaken for grid-scale energy storage applications by other battery technologies and nonchemical storage.”

Experts say otherwise. One odd assertion in this article is that hydrogen is a non-chemical form of storage. As there are no sources of hydrogen, chemistry is central to its production and use.[6]  More revealing still is the artist’s rendering of a solar farm coupled to a gravity storage system like that proposed by Energy Vault(™). The storage facility is a tiny building four stories high that looks more appropriate to administrative offices. It wouldn’t store but a few moments worth of energy. There seems to be little recognition of the materials handling problems to make raised mass storage feasible as I outlined here some time ago. There are constraints on slew rate of schemes that raise massive blocks into a pile of stored energy, or pull rail cars upslope. Pumped hydro is a better method of storing potential energy, but in this case the systems limitation is the lack of available terrain and issues over water use.[7]

Recently the “Science Magazine Table of Contents” came into my email inbox which allowed me access to a brief summary about thermal energy storage.[8] Thermal systems of energy storage suffer ubiquitously from second law limitations about converting heat into work. They all involve taking valuable work and turning it into heat, which then is turned back into useful work at the typical 35-40% efficiency of a thermal power plant. There are long chains of conversion involved.

This article was broadcasting a recent improvement in thermophotovoltaic (TPV) devices which could absorb the broad thermal spectrum of radiation from a hot mass of material at nearly 2,700K, heated so by renewable energy, and turn this back into electrical energy. Yet, the efficiency indicated here is only about 40%, which is the same efficiency that a conventional thermal plant operating at far lower temperature can provide. As high temperatures lead to increasingly larger parasitic losses, high temperature storage of energy as heat has a problem with not only the second law, but also with any system requiring long duration storage. Unavoidable parasitic loss accumulates into a huge total energy loss which has to be made up with generating facilities. Secondary storage batteries have this same problem.

One of the most serious systems problems for renewable energy to solve is the various time-scales of response required to make a reliable grid. There is first the very short time scale of fractions of a second needed for automatic control systems to keep frequency and voltage within prescribed limits. Next there is a daily time scale of response needed to handle the daily variations in load. Following this is an unknown amount of storage to handle outages resulting from weather that may last for 10 days or more. Finally, there is the issue of seasonal shifting of energy supply which requires either a large overbuilding of generation or massive long-term storage, or some hybrid in between.

The present grid handles the very short time scale problem by relying on the rotational KE of its turbomachinery which stores several seconds worth of demand in spinning mass.[9] All other time-scales are covered by using stored fossil fuels on site right up to 95% capacity factor of the plant. It is not overly complex and we have nearly a century of systems engineering experience making this system 99.9% or more reliable.

Wind plants have very little rotational energy to aid in the very short time scale stability issue and solar has none. One remedy is to add “synchronous condensers” into a renewables grid to act as an analog to the rotating turbomachinery of thermal plants. These solutions are parasitic which only consume energy in exchange for short term stability. Solutions to the longer term system problems rely on cascading elements of diverse energy storage and conversion schemes that require lots of mass, lots of ground space, exotic materials, transmission utilities, embodied energy, excess generating capacity, and so forth. Not only are such elements unproven themselves, but we have zero systems engineering experience with them. Could they be made to work? Who knows? Have a look at their heels.

References:

  1. I have taught engineering thermodynamics for twenty years. I find the first law of thermodynamics is relatively easy to understand even if people have some difficulty applying it. However, the second law is far more difficult for people, even chemists, physicists and engineers, to fully fathom. I am still learning about applying parts of it after five decades of use. It is entirely in control of all processes of energy use. It runs the universe. Since energy costs money to convert and deliver, the second law even controls the expense of activities that people wouldn’t think of as related to thermodynamics. I think it even covers the zeroth and third laws of thermodynamics. Thus, while the best textbook on Thermodynamics, Zemansky’s Heat and Thermodynamics calls friction a third-law issue, I think it more correctly belongs to the second law.
  2. Dead state is an engineering concept. It is a physical state where despite being full of apparent energy, has none that can be used to do work. We usually consider the dead state to be a temperature of 288K, a pressure of one atmosphere, an electrical potential of Earth ground, chemical species in equilibrium at minimum Gibbs free energy, and a relative humidity of 100% saturation.
  3. Owning two VW Beetles, I am familiar with the characteristics of German engineers, which is to make complicated designs work. The rest of us aim for simplicity.
  4. David Kramer, Hydrogen-powered aircraft may be getting a lift, Physics Today, 73, 12, 27 (2020); doi: 10.1063/PT.3.4632
  5. Peter Rez, Hydrogen as an aviation fuel, Physics Today, Readers Forum, September 2021, p. 11. While Mr. Rez contemplates hydrogen used in fuel cells to run a turbofan or turboprop sort of aircraft, hydrogen could be used as a combustion fuel. Yet this would involve the second-law constraints of turning heat into work, along with all the other mass, volume, and complexity constraints of hydrogen. In particular hydrogen possesses a lot of energy per unit mass, but a unit mass takes a lot of volume. It makes little sense to go this route.
  6. David Kramer, Better ways to store energy are needed to attain Biden’s carbon-free grid, Physics Today, September 2021, p. 20. Biden’s?
  7. Not only are the best places for pumped hydro already being put to use, but legal battles over water ownership and usage limit it even more.
  8. Robert F. Service, Thermal Batteries could efficiently store wind and solar energy in a renewable grid, Science, Vol 376, Issue 6590, online version 13 April 2022. doi: 10.1126/science.abq5215
Scissor
April 18, 2022 6:18 pm

There are a number of principles at work that seem to have been forgotten. Perhaps Murphy’s law is a corollary of the 2nd Law.

For instance, a direct CCS project in Iceland for capturing CO2 to reduce global warming stopped working because it got too cold.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/worlds-largest-carbon-removal-facility-designed-fight-global-warming-suffers-major-setback-arctic-blast-freezes-machinery/

observa
April 18, 2022 6:51 pm

The first principle about the Great Transition is the climate changers lied about the cost-
National Grid expects higher profits amid growing energy bills (msn.com)
Either that or they don’t have a clue about real science engineering and economics in which case you can’t trust anything that pops out of their computer models or mouths.

Janice Moore
April 18, 2022 7:01 pm

How blessed your students are, Professor Kilty — including all of us!

Thank you for the useful information communicated well.

********
btw: Your recent technically precise riposte to an earnest, but, naive, commenter proposing bird-slaughter-prevention cages around wind turbine blades was very cool. Droll and accurate.

co2isnotevil
April 18, 2022 7:02 pm

Another consequence of the second law is that if a self organized thermodynamic system has more degrees of freedom than constraints, it will tend towards an optimum state. For the atmosphere, this optimum state is maximum surface warmth (radiant emissions), given the available solar energy. This means maintaining this ratio as constant as possible. The reason is that average clouds establish the average ratio and that it takes energy to change the average amount of clouds which is otherwise unavailable to warm the surface leading to a non optimum state. By considering the self organizing convergence of the planets radiant energy balance by clouds as behaving like a converging Mandelbrot fractal, this ratio can be calculated and is about 1.62 as the solution to Yn+1 = Yn^2 – 1 when in the steady state, Yn+1 = Yn.

At 288K, the surface emits about 390 w/m^2 from about 240 w/m^2 of incident solar energy resulting in a ratio of 390/240 = 1.625 and within 1% of the predicted value.

Smart Rock
April 18, 2022 7:02 pm

When I tried to understand the second law of thermodynamics, I came to the realisation that I was better suited to geology than chemistry and physics.

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Smart Rock
April 18, 2022 7:23 pm

Geology is chemistry and physics… just real slow.

dk_
April 18, 2022 7:07 pm

Excellent explanation Kevin. Few “exciting new technology” announcements bother to consider the systems and integration aspects. I expect you’ll get some questions on the concluding heels remark. Well done.

Janice Moore
Reply to  dk_
April 18, 2022 7:21 pm

Seriously, dk blank. The average consumer doesn’t realize that

“Our marvelous, just-plug-it-into-your-electric-outlet and go for miles and miles on a single charge!!”

battery car

is still, essentially,

the always-10-years-away “Flying Car.”*

++++++++
*by definition the Flying Car is:

an affordable to the average consumer, reliable, safe, viable alternative to a wheels-on-the-ground, vehicle.

Gunga Din
April 18, 2022 7:16 pm

I guess “perpetual motion” always needs a little shove.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Gunga Din
April 18, 2022 8:55 pm

No, a perpetual shove.

JCM
April 18, 2022 7:17 pm

Reductionist mistraining of over specialized scientists has caused holistic environmental policy to be displaced by a ludicrous obsession about CO2 and CH4 molecules. Solar and wind power need something like 200 times more space than gas per unit of energy produced. Bioenergy is like 1000x more space. Adding more bits and bobs won’t make any difference. With currently available tech, Net zero = Net environmental decline. It’s that simple.

JCM
Reply to  JCM
April 18, 2022 7:42 pm

The absurd lack of judgement, to allow UNFCC / IPCC to be dictating environmental policy priorities, is sickening. There is nothing in the training of IPCC scientists (physics geeks?) to be preaching on environment. Nor is there anything in the mandate of IPCC to give them any authority in this matter. What they know is but 1% of what’s going on out there.

writing observer
April 18, 2022 7:37 pm

The Second Law of Thermodynamics is a very narrow subset of The Universal Law – TANSTAAFL.

markl
April 18, 2022 7:43 pm

I’ve always said engineering 101 should put wind and solar to bed as primary sources of electricity.

commieBob
April 18, 2022 7:43 pm

I thought I would brush up on the second law, so I went to the wiki page. Oh dear.

When something is first discovered, the explanations and equations are often complex. Over the years people find concepts which are easier to use.

Example: You could solve a series AC generator – capacitor – resistor circuit using calculus. The simpler way, developed by Steinmetz, is to use phasors and Ohm’s law.

It feels to me like thermodynamics hasn’t had its Steinmetz yet.

Peta of Newark
April 18, 2022 8:02 pm

Gotta disagree about the Germans – most excellent example being electronic fuel injectors – as manufactured by Siemens and fitted to VW common-rail diesels of circa 10 years ago
Also with VW, exhaust gas recirculation valves

The Germans build robust engineering, they work to tight tolerances, use the correct materials for the job and they test test test to chase out the bugs and flaws.
A bit like the Italians = fantastic engineers but they don’t do the testing.

Complication and getting it work while making it look simple and humdrum boring is the Japanese forte = The Very Best Example being Soichiro Honda and the little engines he designed and the ones we all know and love in lawnmowers, generators, quad and motorbikes.
= engines that are factory set, with no adjustors (fuel, ignition etc) yet they always start, run as sweet as nuts for ever and ever and ever.
And he used Turpentine as his fuel – petrol in Japan during WW2 was, shall we say ‘restricted’

That last bit being the Achilles Heel for most little Honda engines, their very reliability means that folks neglect the basics like air filters and changing the oil, often after merciless thrashing.

To play with the 2nd Law and get your head around it, you need Carnot’s Heat Engine Law
That has got to be the most elegant, eloquent and minimalist expression of anything, while explaining almost everything we see around us.

Basically, it tells you the efficiency of any given or proposed heat engine and allows you to quantify the parasitics.
It doesn’t tell you hat form the parasitics are in or where the lost energy is going – you just need to maintain faith in the 1st Law that The Energy is still around somewhere and ‘headed to a better/happier place.
Often referred to as the ‘exhaust’ of the engine although that defines it too strongly and has myriad confusing meanings
The ‘exhaust’ of the Carnot Engine is the “Tc” term and straight away, tells you that any and all heat engines can only have 100% efficiency if there is a place/thing with a temperature of zero Kelvin

Wrap your head around that (hello NASA, this destroys the notion of Black Holes and Big Bang), an object or place with a temperature of zero kelvin does not exist anywhere or any time, exactly because The Universe is cooling.
If you wanna get psychedelic, start wondering whether is is cooling or not, see where that goes.
(Oh hi Alice, fancy seeing you here. btw, where is this place?)

iow: If a place with zero Kelvin did exist, all interactions between matter and energy (e.g. inside the GHGE) would be 100% efficient and thus, The Universe would not be cooling – it would be (haha) ‘frozen’ at whatever temperature it was at its moment of creation.
The Place of zero Kelvin (zero everything in fact) would be ‘everywhere else’ from the place/point that the Big Bang occurred
yes/no?

and the more you think about that, the worse it gets

So lets take Carnot to the Earth surface and atmosphere interactions.
Earth surface = average temp of 15 Celsius (288K)
Earth atmosphere (troposphere) = average temp of minus 15 Celsius (258K)

Considering the surface radiating (pure energy) into the troposphere and put those numbers into Carnot tells you that only 11% of what the surface radiates is absorbed by the atmosphere.
(Temperature rise is equal Work Output because that’s what temperature is = the physical jiggling about of molecules & atoms)

The other 89% goes to ‘the cold place’
Where that place is or how it gets there is irrelevant – and don’t fret over the 1st Law, the energy can look after itself.
(It’s in the care of The Parasites)

Then, let’s consider CO2 ‘re-radiating’ – even if it did actually radiate, at minus 79 Celsius (194K) and radiating into Earth’s surface at plus 15 Celsius (288K) That gives you a heat engine efficiency of minus 48%

So when someone next tries explain the GHGE, ask them to explain an engine with negative efficiency – because that is what they are trying to tell you.

Never mind that The Universe cooling and eventually freezing solid, the GHGE says that The Universe is heating up.

With a bit of craft, you can find input and output temperature for most energy systems and that is The Great Joy of Carnot
How it is sooooo simply expressed yet says sooooo much about pretty damn well everything we see around us, but especially Climate

